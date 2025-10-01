MEXC හුවමාරුව
/
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Solana Ecosystem To Gain Boost With New Alliance Between Crypto.com And Sharps Technology – Details
The post Solana Ecosystem To Gain Boost With New Alliance Between Crypto.com And Sharps Technology – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Ecosystem To Gain Boost With New Alliance Between Crypto.com And Sharps Technology – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-ecosystem-to-gain-boost/
GAIN
$0.0198
--%
BOOST
$0.11331
-4.94%
COM
$0.011097
-11.89%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:37
බෙදාගන්න
Strategy increases STRC dividend rate to 10.25%, declares October cash distribution
The post Strategy increases STRC dividend rate to 10.25%, declares October cash distribution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy raised the annual dividend rate on its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch (STRC) Preferred Stock from 10% to 10.25%, effective Oct. 1. The company disclosed the change in a Sept. 30 SEC filing, also declaring a cash dividend of $0.854166667 per share on STRC, payable Oct. 31 to stockholders of record as of Oct. 15. The payout reflects the new 10.25% annual rate. Second increase The adjustment marks the second rate increase for STRC in under 30 days. Strategy previously raised the dividend from 9% to 10% on Sept. 2, the same day it disclosed a Bitcoin purchase of 4,048 BTC worth $449.3 million. The acquisition brought Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 636,505 BTC, purchased at an aggregate cost of $46.95 billion. The position represents over 3% of Bitcoin’s capped supply and ranks among the largest corporate holdings of the asset. Strategy financed the September purchase through $425.3 million in Class A common stock sales and $46.5 million from preferred share programs, including STRK, STRF, and STRD offerings. Short seller James Chanos criticized the funding mix, claiming the firm “reduced its leverage” by relying heavily on common equity rather than preferred stock. He argued that the imbalance suggests a weak investor appetite for income-focused securities. Strategy countered that demand remains strong. The company has raised $5.6 billion through preferred stock offerings in 2025, accounting for 12% of all US initial public offerings this year. The firm launched STRC in July as a non-convertible, variable-rate security designed to deliver adjustable income. The stock trades on the Nasdaq alongside Strategy’s other preferred securities and Class A common shares. Pressure on Bitcoin treasuries builds Bitcoin treasury companies are facing scrutiny over their capital-raising structures, particularly PIPE deals, which can create potential downward pressure on share prices. A Sept. 25 CryptoQuant report found these…
COM
$0.011097
-11.89%
OCT
$0.08022
-1.43%
1
$0.003726
-28.05%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:35
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Guidance Lets Ripple, Coinbase, BitGo Act as Custodians
The post SEC Guidance Lets Ripple, Coinbase, BitGo Act as Custodians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a new guidance. This allows investment advisers to use state-chartered trust companies as qualified custodians for crypto assets. The move came through a no-action letter after a request from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. SEC Guidance Clears Path for Crypto Firms to Act as Custodians Under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as stated in the SEC document, advisers must hold client funds with a qualified custodian. Typically, this can be a national bank or federally recognized trust company. Until now, there was uncertainty about whether state-chartered trust companies fit that definition. The new SEC guidance confirms they can be treated as “banks” under federal law if certain safeguards are followed. Advisers must confirm internal controls, and check that trust companies undergo regular audits. They must also disclose risks to clients and confirm custody agreements are in the best interest of investors. The SEC is also advancing rules on on-chain stock trading as part of its tokenization push. This allows leading crypto businesses to engage in more custody activities. As such, Coinbase, Ripple through Standard Custody, BitGo, and WisdomTree, may now perform the role of custodian for registered funds and advisers. This provides regulated markets with a more convenient exposure to crypto and creates more infrastructure for digital assets. Lawyers Hail SEC Guidance as Milestone for Digital Asset Custody Brian Daly, Director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management, said the clarification was needed because state trust companies had not been consistently recognized. The SEC guidance provides additional comfort to funds and advisers seeking to expand into digital asset markets, reflecting how crypto remains a top SEC priority. Industry lawyers welcomed the move. Justin Browder, a partner at Simpson Thacher, said the SEC’s position offers “important assurances to money managers and…
ACT
$0.03163
-1.09%
COM
$0.011097
-11.89%
U
$0.009962
-5.88%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:28
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin wipes $180mln in shorts – So why hasn’t BTC broken out yet?
Does thin liquidity leave BTC vulnerable to another breakdown?
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
T
$0.01472
-1.00%
BTC
$114,505.42
+0.56%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/10/01 07:00
බෙදාගන්න
NHL Now In ‘Player Empowerment Era,’ Says ESPN Insider Emily Kaplan
The post NHL Now In ‘Player Empowerment Era,’ Says ESPN Insider Emily Kaplan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kirill Kaprizov signed the richest deal in NHL history on Sept. 30, 2025, inking an eight-year deal with a cap hit of $17 million per season. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images As ESPN’s NHL Insider Emily Kaplan put it, the NHL’s ‘Player Empowerment Era’ is now truly at hand. After Kirill Kaprizov declined to become the highest-paid player in NHL history when he turned down an eight-year deal worth $128 million three weeks ago, the Minnesota Wild left wing put pen to paper on Tuesday on a deal that bumped that average annual value from $16 to $17 million per season, for a new benchmark of $136 million. Heading into the negotiations, Wild owner Craig Leipold and GM Bill Guerin had made no secret of their willingness to do whatever it took to retain the 28-year-old, who’s in the prime of his career and arguably the most dynamic player in franchise history. Rather than hew to the oft-referenced NHL credo that star players should take less money than they deserve in order to better build out a strong team around them, Kaprizov and his agent used their leverage to hold out for more — successfully. “Part of it’s due to shifting attitudes culturally,” Kaplan said during a media conference call on Tuesday, just hours after Kaprizov’s deal became official. “Part of it is just the fact that the salary cap is seeing a significant increase, and it’s overdue. The past several years it was stagnant due to COVID but because of that, we have guys that are saying, ‘I know what I’m worth and I know where I want to go, and I’m not afraid to stand my ground.’ I think that aligns with a lot of the other sports.” Kaprizov’s number…
NOW
$0.00591
-4.36%
ERA
$0.5107
+0.29%
COM
$0.011097
-11.89%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:00
බෙදාගන්න
KULR Technology Reduces ATM Offering by $150 Million
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/kulr-atm-offering-reduction/
COM
$0.011097
-11.89%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/10/01 06:58
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Issues Guidance Enabling Ripple, Coinbase, BitGo to Qualify as Custodians
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.011097
-11.89%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/10/01 06:57
බෙදාගන්න
White House withdraws nomination of Brian Quintenz for CFTC chair
The post White House withdraws nomination of Brian Quintenz for CFTC chair appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz’s nomination to chair the CFTC, ending his potential leadership of the derivatives regulator. Brian Quintenz is a former CFTC commissioner known for his active role in crypto regulation discussions and his support for presidential policies. The White House withdrew Brian Quintenz’s nomination for CFTC chair, ending his bid to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Quintenz, a former CFTC commissioner, has been active in public discussions on crypto regulation and supportive of presidential policies. The CFTC oversees derivatives markets and has increasingly focused on crypto-related enforcement and innovation. The Senate Agriculture Committee reviews nominations for the agency, including oversight of digital asset market developments. “Being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life,” Quintenz said in a statement. “I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration.” Following the withdrawal of his nomination, Brian Quintenz said he looks forward to returning to the private sector at a time of growing innovation in the US. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/white-house-withdraws-brian-quintenz-cftc-nomination/
WHITE
$0.0002996
-2.31%
HOUSE
$0.0075
-3.22%
COM
$0.011097
-11.89%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:53
බෙදාගන්න
4 Medical Firms Rebranded as Crypto to Buy These Tokens
The post 4 Medical Firms Rebranded as Crypto to Buy These Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius Medical Technologies is the latest medical company to pivot to a digital asset treasury, making it the fourth firm to take a similar step in recent months. These firms increasingly consider crypto investments a viable alternative to generate the growth their main drug development efforts have struggled to provide. Helius Trades Neurotech for Solana Sponsored Helius Medical Technologies officially rebranded as Solana Company this week, becoming the latest medical corporation to pivot its corporate strategy to focus on acquiring digital assets. Originally a neurotech medical device company, Helius focused on treating different neurological deficits. Its recent name change suggests a strategic shift from its original focus toward an alignment with the Solana blockchain. As part of this rebranding, Helius is creating a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) centered around purchases of SOL, the Solana native token. The move follows a recent raise of $500 million dedicated to funding this cryptocurrency treasury strategy. 🚨NEW: Helius Medical Technologies has rebranded to “Solana Company” and signed a non-binding agreement with @Solana Foundation. The agreement includes “Solana By Design” terms: all activity on Solana, joint initiatives, and an option to buy SOL at a discount. pic.twitter.com/XF5pkN7TXS — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) September 29, 2025 As part of its rebranding, the Solana Company signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation. It committed itself to running all its blockchain activities exclusively on Solana. Sponsored This agreement also allows the company to purchase SOL tokens at a discounted rate from the Foundation. The strategy aims to leverage benefits like SOL’s yield-bearing mechanism to maximize returns on its crypto holdings. Helius isn’t the first medical-focused company to rebrand itself to buy crypto. A Look at the Growing Pharma-to-Crypto Trend Sponsored Following Helius this year, three additional healthcare and pharmaceutical companies have rebranded themselves as digital asset treasuries.…
COM
$0.011097
-11.89%
TAKE
$0.18184
-1.62%
CHANGE
$0.0016938
-1.53%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:47
බෙදාගන්න
Ripple chief technology officer to step back, join board
David Schwartz was one of the chief architects behind the XRP Ledger and is well known by many in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. David Schwartz, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency industry due to his role at Ripple Labs, announced plans to “step back from [his] day-to-day duties” at the blockchain company.In a Tuesday X post, Schwartz, known for being one of the architects of the XRP Ledger, said he would be scaling back his responsibilities at Ripple after more than 13 years at the company. The Ripple chief technology officer joined the company in 2011 as a cryptographer, moving up to become chief technology officer in 2018. “The time has come for me to step back from my day-to-day duties as Ripple CTO at the end of this year,” said Schwartz on X. “I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the kids and grandkids and going back to the hobbies I set aside. But be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me (now, or ever).”Read more
XRP
$2.8449
-1.57%
WELL
$0.0001161
+129.90%
MORE
$0.07398
-4.92%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/10/01 06:15
බෙදාගන්න
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Fed forecasts only one rate cut in 2026, a more conservative outlook than expected
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan argues that crypto’s valuations make sense