2025-10-01 Wednesday

Gold hits record high, US gold reserves value exceeds $1 trillion

Gold hits record high, US gold reserves value exceeds $1 trillion

PANews reported on September 29th that data showed that as gold continues to hit record highs, the value of the U.S. Treasury's gold reserves has exceeded $1 trillion, representing over 90% of the remaining value on the government's balance sheet, and this figure continues to rise. Gold prices have continued to hit record highs as investors seek safe havens amid volatile trade tensions, geopolitical tensions, and concerns about a potential U.S. government funding crisis. This surge has also been driven by inflows into foreign exchange trading funds and expectations that the Federal Reserve will resume interest rate cuts.
PANews2025/09/29 19:35
Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins should be included in regulatory protections and increase payment options

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins should be included in regulatory protections and increase payment options

PANews reported on September 29th that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller stated that new technologies should be welcomed in the payment field. Stablecoins should be subject to regulatory protection and increase payment options.
PANews2025/09/29 19:34
Large asset managers look past AI stocks toward government-boosted sectors

Large asset managers look past AI stocks toward government-boosted sectors

The world’s largest investment firms are redirecting attention from artificial intelligence stocks to longer-term opportunities driven by government spending on infrastructure, defense, and other strategic priorities. While Wall Street debates the sustainability of AI-driven stock gains, major global investors are looking beyond the AI boom toward long-term government spending trends. These spending patterns, driven by […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 19:10
QuantNet Launch Puts Tokenised Money and Digital Assets on the Same Rail

QuantNet Launch Puts Tokenised Money and Digital Assets on the Same Rail

TLDR: Quant launched QuantNet, connecting tokenised money rails, asset platforms, and legacy systems for unified settlement workflows. The network automates DvP and PvP transactions while keeping banks in control of their own liquidity and custody. QuantNet meets ISO 20022 standards with full auditability, compliance reporting, and real-time transaction visibility built in. The network has already [...] The post QuantNet Launch Puts Tokenised Money and Digital Assets on the Same Rail appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/29 19:02
BTC and ETH Prices May Not Hold—DOT Miners Empowers Steady Crypto Asset Path

BTC and ETH Prices May Not Hold—DOT Miners Empowers Steady Crypto Asset Path

Unlike traditional cryptocurrency trading, the DOT Miners cloud mining model requires no expensive mining hardware or technical knowledge. Users simply purchase mining contracts using mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, USDT, and ETH to enjoy fully automated, secure, and eco-friendly daily mining income.
Coinstats2025/09/29 19:00
Antalpha and Tether deepen their cooperation: building the XAU₮ digital gold ecosystem based on the RWA Hub

Antalpha and Tether deepen their cooperation: building the XAU₮ digital gold ecosystem based on the RWA Hub

Singapore, September 29, 2025 – Antalpha (NASDAQ: ANTA), a leading digital asset finance platform, and Tether, the world’s largest digital asset company, today announced a deepening collaboration to build a global ecosystem for Tether Gold (XAU₮) using Antalpha’s newly launched RWA Hub. This partnership will deliver digital gold-related financial solutions and services for institutions, highlighting the growing strategic value of gold in the digital asset economy. Tether Gold (XAU₮), issued by TG Commodities, SA de CV, enables the digital circulation of physical gold. Each XAU₮ token is pegged 1:1 to one troy ounce of London Good Delivery gold and supports global transactions and transfers on the Ethereum (ERC-20) network. Each backed gold bar is uniquely serialized, with weight and purity certification. Holders can conveniently trade and exchange their tokens on-chain or directly redeem them for physical gold in an offline vault. Paul Liang, Chief Financial Officer of Antalpha, said: "We are honored to partner with Tether, the world's largest stablecoin company, to expand the trusted digital gold ecosystem. When people walk into a jewelry store and can exchange Tether Gold for gold bars, digital assets will become more 'tangible' for many people. Through the Antalpha RWA Hub, we hope to launch innovative services like these and continue to enhance Tether Gold's liquidity and product offerings." Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, commented: "Gold has long been a globally recognized means of storing value, and XAU₮ brings gold's irreplaceable properties to the digital asset world. The collaboration with Antalpha will expand XAU₮'s application scenarios and build a more complete market infrastructure. This means that institutions and individuals can more seamlessly incorporate digital gold into their asset portfolios - whether as a safe haven, a source of liquidity, a medium of payment, or a long-term means of storing value." Antalpha reportedly began developing XAU₮-related businesses earlier this year and recently launched the Antalpha RWA Hub, a dedicated infrastructure service platform for RWAs. This platform leverages existing XAU₮ custody and subscription services through its partner network and innovatively introduces digital gold mortgage lending, enabling clients to secure financing by pledging XAU₮, significantly improving the liquidity and capital efficiency of gold assets. To improve the global digital gold exchange system, Antalpha RWA Hub is planning to work with local partners to establish physical vaults in major financial centers around the world, aiming to allow users to use XAU₮ more flexibly to convert it into "physical gold bars" anytime and anywhere. About Antalpha Antalpha is a leading fintech company focused on providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin lending through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows clients to originate and manage their digital asset loans and monitor collateral positions through near-real-time data. About Antalpha RWA Hub Antalpha RWA Hub is Antalpha’s dedicated RWA infrastructure platform, currently focused on providing liquidity and services for gold-based RWA products. About Tether Gold (XAU₮) Tether Gold (XAU₮) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities SA de CV. XAU₮ is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. One full XAU₮ token represents one troy ounce of pure gold from a London Gold Delivery standard bar. Once purchased, the token can be transferred from the purchaser's Tether wallet to any on-chain address, or easily traded or transferred globally at any time and anywhere. The designated gold is identifiable by a unique serial number, purity, and weight, and can be redeemed for physical gold.
PANews2025/09/29 18:54
Gold Hits Record $3,800 as Bitcoin Struggles to Hold $110K Support

Gold Hits Record $3,800 as Bitcoin Struggles to Hold $110K Support

Gold gained support from a weaker U.S. Dollar and rising expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Investors also turned to bullion as safe-haven demand grew amid U.S. government shutdown concerns. Gold price hit a new record high on September 29, rising above $3,800 per ounce. The move came as the U.S. dollar eased and traders [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/29 18:48
Stablecoin Inflows Hit $45B, With USDT and USDC Leading the Growth

Stablecoin Inflows Hit $45B, With USDT and USDC Leading the Growth

TLDR Stablecoin inflows reached $45 billion in the last 90 days, signaling increased demand for dollar-pegged assets. Tether’s USDT accounted for $19.6 billion in net inflows, maintaining its dominance in the stablecoin market. Circle’s USDC saw a dramatic rise, with $12.3 billion in inflows, a significant increase from the previous quarter. Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin USDe [...] The post Stablecoin Inflows Hit $45B, With USDT and USDC Leading the Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 18:47
Crypto News Weekly: What Awaits Us This Week? (September 29 – October 5)

Crypto News Weekly: What Awaits Us This Week? (September 29 – October 5)

The week from September 29 to October 5, 2025, promises to be packed with key events for the crypto market.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 17:49
XRP futures CME at $18.3 billion in 4 months: options launch

XRP futures CME at $18.3 billion in 4 months: options launch

In four months of trading, the XRP futures listed on the CME Group have totaled a cumulative notional of $18.3 billion.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 17:28
