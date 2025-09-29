Antalpha and Tether deepen their cooperation: building the XAU₮ digital gold ecosystem based on the RWA Hub

Singapore, September 29, 2025 – Antalpha (NASDAQ: ANTA), a leading digital asset finance platform, and Tether, the world’s largest digital asset company, today announced a deepening collaboration to build a global ecosystem for Tether Gold (XAU₮) using Antalpha’s newly launched RWA Hub. This partnership will deliver digital gold-related financial solutions and services for institutions, highlighting the growing strategic value of gold in the digital asset economy. Tether Gold (XAU₮), issued by TG Commodities, SA de CV, enables the digital circulation of physical gold. Each XAU₮ token is pegged 1:1 to one troy ounce of London Good Delivery gold and supports global transactions and transfers on the Ethereum (ERC-20) network. Each backed gold bar is uniquely serialized, with weight and purity certification. Holders can conveniently trade and exchange their tokens on-chain or directly redeem them for physical gold in an offline vault. Paul Liang, Chief Financial Officer of Antalpha, said: "We are honored to partner with Tether, the world's largest stablecoin company, to expand the trusted digital gold ecosystem. When people walk into a jewelry store and can exchange Tether Gold for gold bars, digital assets will become more 'tangible' for many people. Through the Antalpha RWA Hub, we hope to launch innovative services like these and continue to enhance Tether Gold's liquidity and product offerings." Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, commented: "Gold has long been a globally recognized means of storing value, and XAU₮ brings gold's irreplaceable properties to the digital asset world. The collaboration with Antalpha will expand XAU₮'s application scenarios and build a more complete market infrastructure. This means that institutions and individuals can more seamlessly incorporate digital gold into their asset portfolios - whether as a safe haven, a source of liquidity, a medium of payment, or a long-term means of storing value." Antalpha reportedly began developing XAU₮-related businesses earlier this year and recently launched the Antalpha RWA Hub, a dedicated infrastructure service platform for RWAs. This platform leverages existing XAU₮ custody and subscription services through its partner network and innovatively introduces digital gold mortgage lending, enabling clients to secure financing by pledging XAU₮, significantly improving the liquidity and capital efficiency of gold assets. To improve the global digital gold exchange system, Antalpha RWA Hub is planning to work with local partners to establish physical vaults in major financial centers around the world, aiming to allow users to use XAU₮ more flexibly to convert it into "physical gold bars" anytime and anywhere. About Antalpha Antalpha is a leading fintech company focused on providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin lending through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows clients to originate and manage their digital asset loans and monitor collateral positions through near-real-time data. About Antalpha RWA Hub Antalpha RWA Hub is Antalpha’s dedicated RWA infrastructure platform, currently focused on providing liquidity and services for gold-based RWA products. About Tether Gold (XAU₮) Tether Gold (XAU₮) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities SA de CV. XAU₮ is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. One full XAU₮ token represents one troy ounce of pure gold from a London Gold Delivery standard bar. Once purchased, the token can be transferred from the purchaser's Tether wallet to any on-chain address, or easily traded or transferred globally at any time and anywhere. The designated gold is identifiable by a unique serial number, purity, and weight, and can be redeemed for physical gold.