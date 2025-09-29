2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
BitMine Holds 2.65 Million ETH Tokens, Crypto and Cash Holdings Hit $11.6B

TLDR BitMine now holds over 2.65 million ETH tokens, making it the largest ETH treasury in the world. The company’s total crypto and cash holdings have reached $11.6 billion, demonstrating its strong market position. BitMine’s Ethereum holdings are valued at $4,141 per token as of September 28, 2025. The company aims to acquire 5% of [...] The post BitMine Holds 2.65 Million ETH Tokens, Crypto and Cash Holdings Hit $11.6B appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$4,134.84-1.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01191-0.91%
Coincentral2025/09/29 19:45
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Why Whale Investors Are Choosing This Crypto Under $1 Over Solana (SOL) This Week

As Solana (SOL) becomes more volatile by the day, whale investors now have their sights set on Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as their go-to choice. Even though MUTM is only priced at $0.035 during its presale Phase 6, it has already amassed over $16.52 million and gained over 16,640 holders.  Mutuum Finance can get to $0.50 […]
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-4.05%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
1
1$0.003693-30.17%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 19:30
Rio de Janeiro Bans Cryptocurrency Betting Payments, Tightens Oversight with Banking Transfers

The betting landscape in Rio de Janeiro is about to change dramatically. The state’s Consumer Defense Authority has unveiled Resolução SEDCON 66/2025, a bold regulation that prohibits the use of cryptocurrencies for gambling payments and requires all transactions to flow through Brazil’s regulated banking system. Officials say the move is aimed at ensuring transparency, consumer […]
Realio
RIO$0.2265-0.13%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00169423-1.56%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3499-0.28%
Tronweekly2025/09/29 19:21
The CEO of the Most Popular Altcoin of Recent Times Responds to Major Criticism and Doubts!

The post The CEO of the Most Popular Altcoin of Recent Times Responds to Major Criticism and Doubts! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an interview with Mable, founder of social protocol Trends, Aster CEO Leonard responded to criticisms that “96% of ASTER tokens are held by a small number of addresses” seen in on-chain data. Leonard maintained that the team doesn’t control these wallets. The CEO noted that, according to token economics, approximately 80% of the ASTER supply is locked and traceable on-chain, and that airdrop addresses account for approximately 40% of the total supply. Other major addresses include spot deposits made by users on exchanges. According to Leonard, some investors are holding their tokens in platform wallets, ready for sale, anticipating price increases. Leonard explained that the current circulating supply is only 10%, including a 1:1 conversion share from existing users (10%) and the initial airdrop distribution (8%). He explained that the remaining tokens are being released gradually as announced in the documentation and can be verified on-chain. He explained that the concentration of contract addresses creates the perception that “the team controls all the tokens,” but in reality, the majority of these tokens belong to users. Leonard noted that YZi Labs is Aster’s sole private investor and has provided significant support to the team despite its small stake. The CEO stated that the company has no intention of liquidating the funds, saying, “Our performance in the BNB ecosystem since the tokenization event has proven the value of our project. Even without mandatory unlocks, YZi Labs has no incentive to sell. Furthermore, the amount of tokens they can receive is limited to a small portion of the 5% team distribution share, as their investment was not direct tokens, but rather an equity investment in the company.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-ceo-of-the-most-popular-altcoin-of-recent-times-responds-to-major-criticism-and-doubts/
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003721-2.69%
Major
MAJOR$0.11873-0.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:02
Pump.Fun Doubles in Price, Sets the Stage for PepeNode’s Mine-to-Earn Model

Pump.fun ($PUMP) is up by 56% compared to last month, backed by a head-turning $600M+ in 24-hour trading volume. Likely helping fuel the token’s price is the recent announcement of Project Ascend. Ultimately, it’s a series of upgrades designed to ‘100x the Pump.fun ecosystem by making coins more sustainable and aligned with their communities.’ As […]
pump.fun
PUMP$0.006462+18.37%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009754+2.13%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000457-8.23%
Bitcoinist2025/09/29 18:58
Walmart Partners with OpenAI for 2025 AI Skills Program

TLDRs; Walmart is launching an AI skills program in 2025 with OpenAI to prepare its workforce for technological change. The program builds on Walmart’s existing skills-based hiring and training efforts, such as truck driver certifications. CEO Doug McMillon says AI will enhance jobs, not replace them, with faster changes expected in corporate roles. The initiative [...] The post Walmart Partners with OpenAI for 2025 AI Skills Program appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1167-2.01%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00169423-1.56%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001529-0.13%
Coincentral2025/09/29 18:57
Chainlink Congratulates SWIFT on New Blockchain Initiative – XRP Army Reacts

At Sibos 2025, SWIFT unveiled its new blockchain-based ledger, calling it a landmark step in modernizing global finance. Chainlink Labs praised the move, citing their 7-year partnership helping banks connect to blockchain without abandoning existing systems. Ripple supporters dismissed the initiative as SWIFT playing catch-up, arguing XRPL remains a superior solution. At Sibos 2025, global financial messaging giant SWIFT announced the launch of a new blockchain-based ledger, marking what it called a “landmark moment for the global financial system and blockchain industry.” The ledger, according to SWIFT, is positioned as a natural extension of its ecosystem innovation and digital asset trials conducted over the past two years. Chainlink Celebrates Milestone In response, Chainlink Labs congratulated its long-time partner, praising the move as validation of blockchain and oracle networks in modern finance. “We congratulate our partner Swift and the broader Swift community on adopting blockchains and oracle networks as a key next step, validating the clear value that blockchain technology and oracle networks bring to modernizing the financial system,” Chainlink wrote. Also Read: Breaking: SWIFT Launches Global Initiative to Revolutionize Cross-Border Retail Payments As a landmark moment for the global financial system and blockchain industry alike, Swift announced at Sibos 2025 it is launching a new blockchain-based ledger: https://t.co/lHUHsjoxJE We congratulate our partner Swift and the broader Swift community on adopting blockchains and… pic.twitter.com/GSqGSYrwGk — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 29, 2025 The post also highlighted the seven years of collaboration between SWIFT and Chainlink, which have centered on enabling financial institutions to connect to blockchain networks without abandoning existing infrastructure and messaging standards. Ripple (XRP) Community Reacts While the announcement drew praise from Chainlink, members of the XRP community expressed skepticism. Some argued that the initiative underscores SWIFT’s struggle to keep pace with Ripple and the XRP Ledger (XRPL) in the cross-border settlement space. Community member BuzzLight wrote: “7 years of research and no clear solution to counter the Ripple wave, otherwise they would not be attempting a desperate appeal with their ‘Hackenaton.’” Another XRP supporter, XRPLoaded, added: “Chainlink is a bandaid for SWIFT, and Ripple is Jason Voorhees, and XRPL is the chainsaw.” Industry Impact The diverging reactions highlight a familiar divide in the blockchain ecosystem: while SWIFT’s embrace of distributed ledger technology is viewed as a milestone by some, XRP advocates maintain that Ripple’s XRPL remains the more efficient and battle-tested solution for global value transfer. Whether SWIFT’s new blockchain ledger represents a genuine competitive alternative or a defensive move against the momentum of XRP remains an open question, but the announcement marks a pivotal step in the financial sector’s deepening adoption of blockchain infrastructure. Also Read: XRP Rich List Update: Here Are the Number of Wallets Controlling the Most and Least XRP The post Chainlink Congratulates SWIFT on New Blockchain Initiative – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.8401-2.15%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01464-0.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.1025+0.39%
Coinstats2025/09/29 18:53
ETH Holders That Are Backing MAGAX Are Set To Make More Than 166x Gains By 2027

The post ETH Holders That Are Backing MAGAX Are Set To Make More Than 166x Gains By 2027 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 13:45 Nasdaq predicts steady ETH growth, but MAGAX presale could deliver 166x gains by 2027. Stage 2 is nearly sold out—buy now before prices climb. Nasdaq Sparks a Fresh Wave of Optimism When Nasdaq analysts release bold predictions, investors pay attention. Their latest outlook highlights the potential for Ethereum (ETH) to remain a cornerstone of digital finance. But alongside this confidence in ETH, new opportunities are emerging. Analysts note that early-stage projects like MAGAX could outpace even the giants in terms of percentage returns. The reason? Ethereum offers stability and scale, while MAGAX offers asymmetric upside. Together, they create a strategy where ETH holders can hedge with security and still chase life-changing gains. Why Ethereum Remains the Institutional Favorite Ethereum continues to dominate the smart contract landscape. Billions of dollars in decentralized apps, NFTs, and DeFi protocols rely on its blockchain. With the upgrade roadmap improving scalability, ETH is positioned to remain the “blue chip” of altcoins. Institutions view ETH as a reliable long-term asset. But for retail investors, the growth curve is flattening. A potential 5x by 2027 is attractive, but it doesn’t excite those who watched meme tokens explode 100x in a matter of months. That gap between solid returns and explosive returns is where MAGAX enters. MAGAX Is Built for Exponential Growth Unlike Ethereum, which has already matured, MAGAX is in its infancy. The project introduces a Meme-to-Earn ecosystem that merges internet culture with decentralized finance. Through Loomint AI, MAGAX identifies viral trends, distributes rewards, and ensures activity is authentic by blocking bots and fake accounts. This unique mechanism means MAGAX isn’t just another meme token. It’s a self-sustaining economy where participation fuels value. Analysts project that early investors could see 166x gains by 2027, positioning MAGAX as one of the…
Ethereum
ETH$4,134.84-1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07378-5.13%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02279-1.85%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 18:46
Nasdaq Price Prediction: ETH Holders That Are Backing MAGAX Are Set To Make More Than 166x Gains By 2027

Nasdaq Sparks a Fresh Wave of Optimism When Nasdaq analysts release bold predictions, investors pay attention. Their latest outlook highlights […] The post Nasdaq Price Prediction: ETH Holders That Are Backing MAGAX Are Set To Make More Than 166x Gains By 2027 appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,134.84-1.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07378-5.13%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02279-1.85%
Coindoo2025/09/29 18:45
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, reiterates that Bitcoin remains the leading asset in the crypto market.
ARK
ARK$0.4192-0.38%
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 16:59
නැගී එන පුවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital