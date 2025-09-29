2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Likely to trade in a higher range of 1.1685/1.1735 – UOB Group

Likely to trade in a higher range of 1.1685/1.1735 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade in a higher range of 1.1685/1.1735 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The firmer underlying tone suggests Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a higher range of 1.1685/1.1735. In the longer run, rapid improvement in downward momentum is likely to continue to weigh on EUR; the risk of a break below 1.1610 has increased, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Downward momentum is likely to continue to weigh on EUR 24-HOUR VIEW: “EUR fell sharply last Thursday. On Friday, we highlighted the following: ‘While the decline is deeply oversold, there is no sign of stabilisation just yet. Today, as long as EUR holds below 1.1715 (minor resistance is at 1.1685), there is a chance for EUR to continue to decline. That said, the major support at 1.1610 is likely out of reach for now.’ Our expectations did not materialise, as EUR rebounded from a low of 1.1657 to 1.1707 before closing at 1.1701 (+0.31%). While there has been no clear increase in upward momentum, the firmer underlying tone suggests EUR is likely to trade in a higher range of 1.1685/1.1735 today.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Thursday (25 Sep, spot at 1.1745), we stated that ‘downward momentum is starting to build, and if EUR breaks and holds below 1.1715, it is likely to trigger a drop toward the next major support at 1.1670.’ After EUR plummeted below 1.1670, we highlighted on Friday (26 Sep, spot at 1.1660) that ‘the rapid improvement in downward momentum is likely to continue to weigh on EUR, and the risk of it breaking the major support at 1.1610 has increased considerably.’ EUR subsequently recovered, but while downward momentum has slowed somewhat, only a breach of 1.1760 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the downside risk has faded.” Source:…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09855-0.08%
1
1$0.003693-30.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.90%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:43
බෙදාගන්න
BTC short-term buyers feel the pinch, but refuse to capitulate

BTC short-term buyers feel the pinch, but refuse to capitulate

The post BTC short-term buyers feel the pinch, but refuse to capitulate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Short-term BTC buyers are feeling selling pressure, potentially leading to a capitulation. Events like that can cause short-term volatility, eventually setting up the market for new accumulation.  BTC short-term holders felt the pinch of the current downturn. The latest cohorts of buyers are not necessarily panic-selling, but their pressure point is above $111,000. The recent dip of BTC to $109,000 set up conditions for a minor capitulation.  Based on Glassnode data, the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) index for short-term buyers has shifted to a small loss, suggesting some traders may decide to sell and eventually buy lower.  In the past months, steep drops in the NUPL metric coincided with a market local bottom, usually preceding a recovery following the redistribution of coins. BTC continues to go through a cycle with 25% drawdowns and fewer capitulation events on the spot market.  The crypto fear and greed index is at 50 points and is neutral after a few days of fearful trading. However, the index shows the attitude of derivative traders, while holders show more resilience.  Are BTC holders ready to capitulate?  Despite the NUPL metric turning worse for the latest buyers, in general, BTC holders are very far from capitulation. As Cryptopolitan previously reported, the current market cycle has spent more than a year without a big capitulation event, only with short-term liquidations and deleveraging. Short-term BTC buyers may be underwater, but on average, holders are not feeling anxiety and are in the money. | Source: Bitcoin Magazine Pro At current valuations, on average, holders are not even in the anxiety zone, boosted by previous accumulation in the past year. BTC gains support from an ongoing push to hold more coins, avoiding capitulation.  Market downturns usually lead to large-scale position liquidations, but BTC owners are not eager to sell, expecting more…
Bitcoin
BTC$114,406.04+0.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.90%
Wink
LIKE$0.007474-3.21%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:34
බෙදාගන්න
The UK’s finance minister keeps public guessing over tax hikes

The UK’s finance minister keeps public guessing over tax hikes

The post The UK’s finance minister keeps public guessing over tax hikes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to media prior to her speech on day two of the Labour Party conference at ACC Liverpool on September 29, 2025 in Liverpool, England. Ian Forsyth | Getty Images News | Getty Images U.K. Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave little away Monday about where the axe could fall in the forthcoming budget, as she looks to fill a hole in Britain’s public finances. Addressing the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool on Monday, Finance Minister Reeves said she would champion Britain’s economic “renewal” ahead of the Treasury’s Nov. 26 Autumn Budget, with a focus on “the abolition of long-term youth unemployment.” Anyone hoping for clues about plans for tax hikes or spending cuts was left disappointed, however, as the finance minister instead announced plans to get thousands of young people on benefits into paid work as part of a “Youth Guarantee” scheme. “Every young person will be guaranteed either a place in a college, for those who want to continue their studies or an apprenticeship, to help them learn a trade vital to our plans to rebuild the country, or one-to-one support to find a job,” she told conference delegates. “But more than that our guarantee will ensure that any young person out of work for 18 months will be given a paid work placement. Real work, practical experience, and new skills,” she said in comments released by the government in advance of her speech. ‘The world has changed’ While sounding a positive note for young people, Reeves’ speech did little to dispel wider public concerns that taxes will need to rise in order to fill a growing fiscal hole. The issue has been exacerbated by spending commitments made by Reeves in the last year, U-turns on welfare cuts and the chancellor’s determination…
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05231-0.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.90%
Union
U$0.009982-5.34%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:31
බෙදාගන්න
How Ozak AI’s Phase 6 Presale Could Turn a $500 Entry Into $50,000 With Its AI-Driven Utility

How Ozak AI’s Phase 6 Presale Could Turn a $500 Entry Into $50,000 With Its AI-Driven Utility

The post How Ozak AI’s Phase 6 Presale Could Turn a $500 Entry Into $50,000 With Its AI-Driven Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI (OZ) has entered Phase 6 of its presale and received considerable attention in the cryptocurrency market. The project integrates AI with blockchain and DePIN, where the presale is organized, with several distinct fundraising milestones. Ozak AI has raised over $3.47 million so far, and it still emphasizes transparency, growth objectives, and utility in the long run. Phase 6 Presale Performance More than 923 million tokens of the presale have already been sold, which supports the demand and increasing popularity among the community. In Phase 6, tokens are valued at $0.012, whereas in previous stages, they cost $0.01. The team’s valuation is projected to reach 1 dollar per token, which indicates ambitious growth expectations. The tier-based presale will divide 30 percent of the 10 billion token allocation, allowing early adopters to have available entry points. The price rises with each step, which pleases the early supporters and ensures a stable fundraiser flow. The mechanism brings about predictability and rewards broader community support. Fundraising is also supported by initiatives such as live dashboards to view token sales and wallet activity, which create transparency in real time. The payments may be made in Ethereum, Tether, or USD Coin. This multi-currency assistance will render it more inviting and extend the global scope of the presale. Artificial Intelligence Usability and Ecosystem Strategy Ozak AI makes $OZ a more valuable asset than a speculative asset by matching the token to real-life applications. Custodians will have access to predictive financial markets and decentralized ecosystem AI agents. The utilities enhance token demand and combine blockchain with sophisticated analytics. The ecosystem also includes real-time analytics feeds through the Ozak Stream Network. Users can purchase sentiment analysis, trading insights, and predictive alerts directly with $OZ. This direct token utility creates consistent circulation and enhances adoption beyond the presale…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-2.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.90%
Farcana
FAR$0.000281-3.76%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:22
බෙදාගන්න
Belgium Consumer Price Index (MoM) dipped from previous -0.01% to -0.3% in September

Belgium Consumer Price Index (MoM) dipped from previous -0.01% to -0.3% in September

The post Belgium Consumer Price Index (MoM) dipped from previous -0.01% to -0.3% in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.007-2.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.90%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002278+1.83%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:05
බෙදාගන්න
What Time Does Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ Begin Streaming?

What Time Does Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ Begin Streaming?

The post What Time Does Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ Begin Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Glen Powell in “Chad Powers.” Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr. Chad Powers, a football comedy series starring Glen Powell from retired NFL greats Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, premieres this week on streaming. The official logline for Chad Powers reads, “Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday (Powell) tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers – a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish.” Forbes‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers Executive produced by Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, Chad Powers also stars Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Francisco Rodriguez and Steve Zahn. The first two episodes of Chad Powers debut on Tuesday, Sept. 30, on Hulu. While the official start time hasn’t been announced, most new titles begin streaming on Hulu at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Chad Powers consists of six episodes. Episodes 1 and 2 are named First Quarter and Second Quarter. ForbesWhy Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar?By Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t have Hulu, the streaming platform offers an ad-based package for $9.99 per month and an ad-free package for $18.99 per month. In addition, Hulu is available in an ad-based bundling package with Disney+ and Max for $16.99 per month and an ad-free package for $29.99 per month. Glen Powell’s ‘Chad Powers’ Series Is Inspired By A Real-Life Eli Manning Prank The idea for Hulu’s Chad Powers originated with a prank video Eli Manning did three years ago for his ESPN+ documentary series Eli’s Places, which is produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and NFL Films. In the prank video, Manning disguises himself with a wig, facial makeup prosthetics and a mustache to become an aspiring quarterback…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011088-11.90%
Dreams Quest
DREAMS$0.0003034-2.12%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.346-0.57%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:51
බෙදාගන්න
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Spot Ethereum ETFs faced $795M in outflows last week, marking a record, even as ETH surged back above $4,000. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw their largest outflows since launching, with nearly $800 million withdrawn last week. Despite this, Ethereum price slightly recovered and surged back above $4,000. The combination of these factors highlights ongoing volatility in […] The post Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Ethereum
ETH$4,134.84-1.46%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01505+4.15%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 19:30
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

In today’s fast-moving FinTech world, the surge in cryptocurrency payments is hard to ignore. Businesses expanding into global markets increasingly turn to digital assets to reach customers without the hassle of currency conversion or slow bank transfers. But here’s the catch — not every company has a blockchain development team or the budget to build […] The post Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06959-2.04%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023--%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0244-1.21%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 19:01
බෙදාගන්න
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase

Samson Mow predicts nation-state Bitcoin adoption is shifting from gradual to sudden, with Latin America leading the charge. Samson Mow, founder of Jan3, believes that nation-state adoption of Bitcoin is about to enter a crucial phase. According to Mow, the gradual adoption stage is nearly over, and Bitcoin adoption by governments will soon accelerate. This […] The post Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Stage
STAGE$0.0000457-8.23%
SOON
SOON$0.3792+9.18%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01505+4.15%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 19:00
බෙදාගන්න
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

With Ripple (XRP) heading towards critical price levels in October 2025, investors are looking beyond short-term bull cycles for altcoins that have more growth potential. While XRP remains a leading player in cross-border payments, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as an alternative to watch under $1. Mutuum Finance is also causing ripples as a deserving […]
XRP
XRP$2.8403-2.14%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001881+0.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07378-5.13%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 19:00
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital