Milwaukee Bucks Roster And Depth Chart Heading Into Training Camp
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 04: Head Coach Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks speaks during a press conference after the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 04, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Getty Images The Milwaukee Bucks tip off training camp for the 2025-26 NBA season on Tuesday, September 30th. They'll spend three days (September 30th through October 2nd) in Milwaukee before heading to Miami for another three (October 3rd through October 5th). Their preseason slate begins on October 6th against the Miami Heat. Milwaukee will only play four exhibition games before opening the regular season on October 22nd against the Washington Wizards. Compared to years past, the Bucks enter training camp with far more questions than answers. Although some won't be resolved right away, Milwaukee will need to make tough calls about their 15-man roster before opening night. Bucks' Roster Breakdown The Bucks are bringing 21 players into training camp: 15 on guaranteed contracts, one on a partial guarantee, one non-guaranteed, one on an Exhibit 10 deal, and three two-way players. When the regular season tips off, only 15 roster spots (plus three two-way slots) will be available. That means several players are fighting for their NBA futures. Guaranteed contracts: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Cole Anthony, AJ Green, Gary Harris, Kyle Kuzma, Chris Livingston, Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis Jr., Taurean Prince, Ryan Rollins, Jericho Sims, Tyler Smith, Gary Trent Jr., and Myles Turner. Partial guarantee: Andre Jackson Jr. His contract becomes fully guaranteed if he's still on the roster when Milwaukee faces Washington on opening night. Non-guaranteed: Amir Coffey.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:08