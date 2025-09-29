2025-10-01 Wednesday

True Believer’ Series And More

True Believer’ Series And More

The post True Believer’ Series And More appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf on Amazon Prime Video Credit: Prime Video One of the dark horses of 2025’s television slate has been the surprisingly excellent first season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. I liked it so much that included it in my Best TV Shows Of 2025 Part 1 list. The series is a prequel spinoff of 2022’s Prime Video hit show, The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt. The show was based on the novel of the same name by ex-Navy SEAL and author, Jack Carr. Dark Wolf shifts the focus from Pratt’s character, James Reece, onto another character from that series: Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch. We learned some surprising truths about Edwards in the original series, and Dark Wolf gives us a window into how Edwards went from Navy SEAL to CIA operative, leading him down a very dark path. In the end, regardless of how much I enjoyed the show, I don’t think it took us far enough down that path. Perhaps they’re hoping to tell the rest of that story in Season 2. One of the best and most surprising additions to Dark Wolf, however, was a character who didn’t appear at all in The Terminal List: Raife Hastings, a Rhodesian expat and Navy SEAL lieutenant played by Tom Hopper. Hastings is a major character in the books, but this is his first appearance in the TV adaptation. In many ways, Hastings is yin to Ben’s yang. Where Edwards is driven by pathos and guilt, acting impulsively, Hastings is cautious and calm, urging restraint and questioning the actions of CIA operative, Jed Haverford (Robert Wisdom). When I spoke with Hopper, he talked about channeling Mtulivu, the character’s nickname in Swahili, which means “calm one.” Where Edwards is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:28
Belgium Consumer Price Index (YoY) up to 2.12% in September from previous 1.91%

Belgium Consumer Price Index (YoY) up to 2.12% in September from previous 1.91%

The post Belgium Consumer Price Index (YoY) up to 2.12% in September from previous 1.91% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:25
Top investors shift from AI stocks to government-backed sectors

Top investors shift from AI stocks to government-backed sectors

The post Top investors shift from AI stocks to government-backed sectors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world’s largest investment firms are redirecting attention from artificial intelligence stocks to longer-term opportunities driven by government spending on infrastructure, defense, and other strategic priorities. While Wall Street debates the sustainability of AI-driven stock gains, major global investors are looking beyond the AI boom toward long-term government spending trends. These spending patterns, driven by geopolitical, technological, and demographic pressures, are expected to reshape markets in the coming years. Asset managers are diversifying their investments across infrastructure, energy transition, healthcare, and defense sectors. Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, which oversees $4.5 trillion in assets, said many investors “underestimated the impact that (stimulus) could have on real and financial assets.” Speaking to the Reuters Global Markets Forum, Haefele described how his firm is aligning its thematic investments with government spending, focusing on power, resources, healthcare, and defense sectors. Government spending initiatives in the U.S. and Europe are fueling this investment shift. In July, the United States enacted a significant tax-cut and spending package that will increase government debt by trillions. The law extends tax reductions from President Donald Trump’s first term while boosting border security and defense spending. It also reduces Medicare and Medicaid funding. Equally bold programs are emerging from European governments Germany has introduced a 500-billion-euro ($586 billion) infrastructure fund designed to bypass its tight fiscal constraints. Separately, NATO countries have agreed to boost defense spending to 3.5% of GDP. Antonio Cavarero, head of investments at Generali Asset Management, which manages $430 billion in assets, said these fiscal commitments are unusual in their scale and duration. “Fiscal stimulus is always a big element of the performance of the financial markets,” Cavarero noted. He added that the structural changes these programs create would continue for years, though “it takes time before those moneys actually percolate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:11
PancakeSwap Introduces Fee-Earning Limit Orders to Transform Decentralized Exchange Landscape

PancakeSwap Introduces Fee-Earning Limit Orders to Transform Decentralized Exchange Landscape

PancakeSwap debuts Fee-Earning Limit Orders in order to enable the crypto traders to earn execution fees, access top pairs, and blend CEX precision with DeFi.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/29 20:10
Milwaukee Bucks Roster And Depth Chart Heading Into Training Camp

Milwaukee Bucks Roster And Depth Chart Heading Into Training Camp

The post Milwaukee Bucks Roster And Depth Chart Heading Into Training Camp appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 04: Head Coach Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks speaks during a press conference after the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 04, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Getty Images The Milwaukee Bucks tip off training camp for the 2025-26 NBA season on Tuesday, September 30th. They’ll spend three days (September 30th through October 2nd) in Milwaukee before heading to Miami for another three (October 3rd through October 5th). Their preseason slate begins on October 6th against the Miami Heat. Milwaukee will only play four exhibition games before opening the regular season on October 22nd against the Washington Wizards. Compared to years past, the Bucks enter training camp with far more questions than answers. Although some won’t be resolved right away, Milwaukee will need to make tough calls about their 15-man roster before opening night. Bucks’ Roster Breakdown The Bucks are bringing 21 players into training camp: 15 on guaranteed contracts, one on a partial guarantee, one non-guaranteed, one on an Exhibit 10 deal, and three two-way players. When the regular season tips off, only 15 roster spots (plus three two-way slots) will be available. That means several players are fighting for their NBA futures. Guaranteed contracts: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Cole Anthony, AJ Green, Gary Harris, Kyle Kuzma, Chris Livingston, Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis Jr., Taurean Prince, Ryan Rollins, Jericho Sims, Tyler Smith, Gary Trent Jr., and Myles Turner. Partial guarantee: Andre Jackson Jr. His contract becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster when Milwaukee faces Washington on opening night. Non-guaranteed: Amir Coffey.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:08
3 reasons for her leadership

3 reasons for her leadership

The post 3 reasons for her leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the latest appearance on the Master Investor podcast hosted by Wilfred Frost, Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, reiterates that Bitcoin remains the leading asset in the crypto market. The tone is peremptory:  “Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency sector when it comes to pure crypto. Bitcoin is the quintessential cryptocurrency.” That said, for ARK the exposure to Ethereum remains, but the strategic axis focuses on the leadership of Bitcoin. According to the data collected by our editorial team and the on-chain metrics updated as of September 28, 2025, there are over 19 million BTC in circulation, equivalent to approximately ≈90.5% of the maximum supply set by the protocol. Industry analysts note that the last halving, which occurred in April 2024, reduced the flow of new BTC and reinforced the supply dynamics outlined by the protocol.  Bitcoin: the three reasons according to Cathie Wood 1) Programmed scarcity and supply discipline The protocol limits the supply to 21 million BTC. In this context, the halving mechanism periodically reduces the new issuance, making the supply dynamics non-discretionary and more resistant to political pressures. For Wood, this verifiable scarcity remains the cornerstone of Bitcoin’s narrative as a digital asset similar to gold, with natively digital transfer properties, as highlighted in the recent analysis on Bitcoin and gold. 2) Security and transparency of layer-one Bitcoin prioritizes a simple and robust design at the layer-one level to maximize security and verifiability. It should be noted that its network aims for stability rather than general-purpose functionality, delegating innovation to higher or lateral levels. According to Wood, this architecture reduces trade-offs and makes Bitcoin a reliable monetary infrastructure in the long term. Recent data confirms the achievement of a new all-time high for Bitcoin’s hashrate, indicating the growing security of the Bitcoin network. 3) Market leadership and institutional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:01
Best Crypto Presale to Buy While Ethereum ETFs Face Outflows

Best Crypto Presale to Buy While Ethereum ETFs Face Outflows

Yet amid the volatility, savvy investors are looking for the best crypto presale to buy for high-potential opportunities, and one […] The post Best Crypto Presale to Buy While Ethereum ETFs Face Outflows appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 19:55
Silver price today: rises on September 29

Silver price today: rises on September 29

The post Silver price today: rises on September 29 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver prices (XAG/USD) rose on Monday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $46.94 per troy ounce, up 1.89% from the $46.07 it cost on Friday. Silver prices have increased by 62.46% since the beginning of the year. Unit measure Silver Price Today in USD Troy Ounce 46.94 1 Gram 1.51 The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 81.34 on Monday, down from 81.63 on Friday. Silver FAQs Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets. Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold’s. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices. Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:48
HumidiFi Tops Solana DEXs With $8.55B Volume

HumidiFi Tops Solana DEXs With $8.55B Volume

The post HumidiFi Tops Solana DEXs With $8.55B Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes HumidiFi has become the top decentralized exchange on Solana by trading volume on the weekly timeframe, surpassing Meteora. HumidiFi has recently climbed to the top of Solana’s decentralized exchange rankings, recording $8.55 billion in trading volume over the past week. The dark-pool protocol, which uses proprietary automated market makers (prop AMMs), outpaced rivals Meteora, Raydium, and PumpSwap. According to data from DeFiLlama, on Sept. 25 alone, HumidiFi processed a record $1.92 billion in trades, more than one-third of Solana’s total daily volume. Currently, it records a 24-hour trading volume of $557 million, second only to Meteora’s $700 million. Solana DEX leaderboard by trading volume | Source: DeFiLlama The Rise of Dark Pools on Solana Prop AMMs, often described as dark pools, quote prices privately and route trades through aggregators rather than public order books. This results in private execution and reduced slippage, making them attractive to large traders who prefer not to reveal their moves. Data from Sandwiched.me shows these protocols sometimes achieve negative spreads, allowing exceptionally cost-efficient swaps. This efficiency is leading to a shift from public liquidity venues like Raydium and Orca toward these quieter, algorithm-driven pools. For instance, HumidiFi lacks a public front end or massive hype of social media, but it is drawing significant flow from professional market participants. The platform’s deep liquidity and private routing allow whales to place large trades without alerting the wider market. Competition Remains Fierce While HumidiFi’s numbers impress, established rivals continue to dominate the ecosystem. Raydium remains a leader of Solana’s decentralized exchange scene with its robust liquidity, consistent technical development, and community incentives. Meteora also retains a strong market share through extensive integrations and partnerships. On the other hand, PumpSwap serves retail traders seeking quick Solana meme coins opportunities. Meanwhile, the broader decentralized space continues to record…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:47
IBIT’s Options Market Fuels Bitcoin ETF Dominance, Report Suggests

IBIT’s Options Market Fuels Bitcoin ETF Dominance, Report Suggests

Analyst James Check and Unchained produced a report on the current bitcoin BTC market landscape, with the most interesting takeaway being the rise of the bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) specifically the success of iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the options market that now underpins the product. The report opens with a quote saying: "Options are now the dominant derivatives instrument by open interest, being over $90 Billion in size, and eclipsing the futures markets at $80 Billion".Since its launch in January 2024, IBIT has seen around $61 billion in net inflows over 18 months, making it one of the most successful ETF's of all-time. However, the dominance accelerated following the launch of ETF options in November 2024. The options market, which gives investors the right but not the obligation to buy or sell an asset at a set price within a certain timeframe, has dramatically reshaped flows, with IBIT attracting $32.8 billion in inflows while competitors have remained flat since the options began trading. The report states that IBIT now controls 57.5% of all bitcoin ETF assets under management (AUM), up from 49% in October 2024, with roughly 40 cents of options open interest for every dollar of bitcoin held in the fund. By contrast, Fidelity’s FBTC, the second largest ETF, is about 25 times smaller than IBIT in options open interest, with around $1.3 billion. This level of activity has made IBIT a rival to Deribit, the world’s largest crypto options exchanges, where daily trading volumes typically run between $4 billion and $5 billion, according to the report. The report also points to 13F filings, the quarterly disclosures required by the SEC for investment managers with over $100 million in assets. These filings show institutions holding ETFs, allowing others to use the options market to be able to short or use arbitrage methods for hedging volatility. Overall, the report concludes that bitcoin’s volatility profile has shifted meaningfully in this cycle, with ETFs and their options markets serving as a major driver of that change."In our view, the launch of options on top of the spot ETFs is thus far an under-discussed, but highly important change in Bitcoin’s recent market structure", the report said.
Coinstats2025/09/29 19:42
