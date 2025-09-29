Helius changes its name to Solana Company and signs a partnership agreement with the Solana Foundation

PANews reported on September 29th that Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) received board approval to change its name to Solana Company, with the stock symbol remaining unchanged. The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation, committing to "Solana By Design": all on-chain activities will be conducted exclusively on Solana, including co-hosting events and institutional partnerships. The company will also be able to purchase Solana tokens at a discount upon meeting certain conditions. The company continues its digital asset treasury strategy, holding cash from its recent $500 million PIPE financing to accumulate Solana tokens and generate on-chain revenue.