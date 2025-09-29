MEXC හුවමාරුව
Helius changes its name to Solana Company and signs a partnership agreement with the Solana Foundation
PANews reported on September 29th that Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) received board approval to change its name to Solana Company, with the stock symbol remaining unchanged. The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with the Solana Foundation, committing to "Solana By Design": all on-chain activities will be conducted exclusively on Solana, including co-hosting events and institutional partnerships. The company will also be able to purchase Solana tokens at a discount upon meeting certain conditions. The company continues its digital asset treasury strategy, holding cash from its recent $500 million PIPE financing to accumulate Solana tokens and generate on-chain revenue.
PANews
2025/09/29 20:38
QNB and JPMorgan Transform Cross-Border Payments with Kinexys
TLDR QNB adopts JPMorgan’s Kinexys for instant, 24/7 cross-border USD payments. Kinexys powers QNB’s blockchain shift, enabling 2-minute corporate settlements. QNB embraces Kinexys, cutting cross-border payment times to near real-time. Blockchain boost: QNB accelerates treasury ops with JPMorgan’s Kinexys. QNB pioneers blockchain-led payments in MENA with Kinexys integration. Qatar National Bank (QNB) has implemented JPMorgan’s [...] The post QNB and JPMorgan Transform Cross-Border Payments with Kinexys appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 20:21
Strategy Buys 196 Bitcoin for $22 Million Amid Bitcoin and MSTR Decline
TLDR Strategy purchased 196 Bitcoin for $22.1 million, bringing its total holdings to 640,031 BTC. The company’s average price per Bitcoin for this purchase was $113,048. Michael Saylor, Strategy’s co-founder, confirmed the purchase with a post saying “Always Be Stacking.” This marks the ninth consecutive week of Bitcoin purchases by Strategy. Despite declines in Bitcoin’s [...] The post Strategy Buys 196 Bitcoin for $22 Million Amid Bitcoin and MSTR Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 20:17
HYPE Price Climbs Higher with $84B Volume and NFT Frenzy
Hyperliquid trading volume hits $84B as HYPE price rises 5% and Hypurr NFTs sell for over $467K.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/29 20:14
Firedancer Devs Push Solana Speed Limits as SOL Bulls Eye Breakout
Jump Crypto’s SIMD-0370 proposal seeks to remove Solana’s compute block limit, boosting throughput but raising centralization risks. Alpenglow upgrade and Firedancer client push Solana toward faster scaling, aiming for internet-level transaction performance. Web3 infrastructure firm Jump Crypto has introduced a new proposal created to change how Solana processes transactions. The initiative, identified as SIMD-0370, seeks [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/29 20:11
AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs in Accenture’s $865M Restructuring
TLDRs; Accenture laid off 11,000 employees in three months as part of its $865M AI-driven restructuring plan. CEO Julie Sweet emphasized reskilling but admitted not all employees can be retrained fast enough for AI roles. TCS and major tech firms like Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon also cut jobs as AI reshapes global employment. Nearly 90,000 [...] The post AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs in Accenture’s $865M Restructuring appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 20:07
WBTC Strengthens its Role as Multichain Standard for Bitcoin in DeFi
WBTC Strengthens its Role as Multichain Standard for Bitcoin in DeFi
Cryptodaily
2025/09/29 20:02
Arc Miner launches new mining app, ushers in new era
Arc Miner has launched an upgraded mobile mining app, offering users a simplified, secure, and eco-friendly way to manage crypto mining. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/09/29 20:00
Rich Dad’s Robert Kiyosaki: Why Silver is the Best Investment Right Now
TLDR Robert Kiyosaki recommends investing $100 in silver coins for significant returns. Kiyosaki predicts that a $100 investment in silver could grow to $500 within a year. Silver has surged by over 55% in 2025, outpacing gold’s performance. Increased demand for silver in electronics and renewable energy is driving prices higher. Kiyosaki’s portfolio, focused on [...] The post Rich Dad’s Robert Kiyosaki: Why Silver is the Best Investment Right Now appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 20:00
Cardano Chart Confirms Death Cross Hinting At Lower Prices, Top ADA Holders Are Reallocating Here
Recent charts confirm that Cardano has formed a death cross, reinforcing bearish momentum and hinting at lower prices ahead. At the same time, on-chain data shows top ADA holders are reallocating into more aggressive projects. That rotation is increasingly flowing into Remittix (RTX), making it a focal point for capital shifting from ADA. In this [...] The post Cardano Chart Confirms Death Cross Hinting At Lower Prices, Top ADA Holders Are Reallocating Here appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/29 20:00
නැගී එන පුවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital