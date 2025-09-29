CoinShares: Net outflow of $812 million from digital asset investment products last week

PANews reported on September 29th that according to CoinShares' latest weekly data, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $812 million last week, driven by strong US macroeconomic data that dampened expectations of interest rate cuts. However, net inflows for the year remained at $39.6 billion. The US saw a net outflow of approximately $1 billion for the week, while Switzerland (+$126.8 million), Canada (+$58.6 million), and Germany (+$35.5 million) saw net inflows. By asset class, Bitcoin saw a net outflow of $719 million and Ethereum saw a net outflow of $409 million, while Solana saw a net inflow of $291 million and XRP saw a net inflow of $93.1 million. Net inflows for the month totaled approximately $4 billion, bringing the annual total close to last year's record of $48.6 billion. The report noted no simultaneous increase in demand for Short Bitcoin.