Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team plots upgrade to reduce transaction time to 100 milliseconds
Jump Crypto introduces SIMD-0370, which aims to scrap Solana’s current 60 million compute unit cap per block.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 20:34
Buy BlockchainFX Now With OCT35 — Turn $1,000 Into $1,350 Instantly Plus 1000x ROI Potential
This isn’t just another new crypto presale 2025, it’s a fully functioning crypto super app that bridges DeFi with traditional […] The post Buy BlockchainFX Now With OCT35 — Turn $1,000 Into $1,350 Instantly Plus 1000x ROI Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/29 20:30
21Shares files updated S-1 for Solana ETF ahead of SEC decision
Solana ETF issuers are updating their proposals as the U.S. crypto market braces for a busy October, with the SEC set to rule on a wave of altcoin ETF applications. ETF issuer 21Shares has filed an updated S-1 for its…
Crypto.news
2025/09/29 20:26
CoinShares: Net outflow of $812 million from digital asset investment products last week
PANews reported on September 29th that according to CoinShares' latest weekly data, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $812 million last week, driven by strong US macroeconomic data that dampened expectations of interest rate cuts. However, net inflows for the year remained at $39.6 billion. The US saw a net outflow of approximately $1 billion for the week, while Switzerland (+$126.8 million), Canada (+$58.6 million), and Germany (+$35.5 million) saw net inflows. By asset class, Bitcoin saw a net outflow of $719 million and Ethereum saw a net outflow of $409 million, while Solana saw a net inflow of $291 million and XRP saw a net inflow of $93.1 million. Net inflows for the month totaled approximately $4 billion, bringing the annual total close to last year's record of $48.6 billion. The report noted no simultaneous increase in demand for Short Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/09/29 20:23
Aster CEO talks chain launch, buybacks and future plans
In a new interview, Aster CEO Leonard discusses what the project has in store for its growing community with plans to launch a chain that focuses more on trading utilities as well as a token buyback plan in the near…
Crypto.news
2025/09/29 20:22
Trump-appointed SEC chair vows 'minimum' regulation, end to quarterly reporting
SEC chair Paul Atkins, appointed by President Donald Trump in the spring, announced that the agency will pursue what he described as a “minimum dose” of regulation while fast-tracking Trump’s proposal to end quarterly reporting. Paul made the statement in an opinion article published on Monday by the Financial Times, where he said he is […]
TRUMP
$7.358
-1.95%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 20:10
Strategy spent approximately $22.1 million last week to increase its holdings by 196 BTC
PANews reported on September 29th that Strategy purchased 196 new BTC for approximately $ 22.1 million, at an average price of approximately $ 113,048 per BTC. The announcement stated that as of September 28th , the company held a total of 640,031 BTC , representing a cumulative investment of approximately $ 47.35 billion and an average holding cost of approximately $ 73,983 per BTC.
PANews
2025/09/29 20:03
Poland’s Sejm Passes Crypto-Asset Market Act, Eyes Regulatory Overhaul
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/poland-sejm-crypto-act-passed/
ACT
$0.03156
-1.25%
COM
$0.011096
-11.83%
Coinstats
2025/09/29 19:59
Why Litecoin ETF Approval Could Be Next Big Catalyst for the Crypto Market
The final SEC deadlines are approaching for several high-profile filings, starting with the Canary spot Litecoin ETF. After the SEC adopted generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, the pathway for approving altcoin ETFs is faster than before. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently reviewing a massive 92 crypto ETF applications, and the [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/29 19:53
Eric Trump Urges Crypto Market to “Buy the Dips” as Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Pressure
The cryptocurrency market faces renewed pressure, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum testing key support levels after a week of declines. Predictably, this market dip has left traders weighing whether this downturn signals further weakness or a chance to re-enter. Amid the uncertainty, President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, has stepped in with a familiar message, urging market participants to “buy the dips.” L’article Eric Trump Urges Crypto Market to “Buy the Dips” as Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Pressure est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
TRUMP
$7.358
-1.95%
Coinstats
2025/09/29 19:45
නැගී එන පුවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital