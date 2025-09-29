MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
OpenAI Rolls Out Parental Controls for ChatGPT Teens
OpenAI introduced parental controls in ChatGPT, allowing families to set limits and filters for teen users. Parents can restrict features like voice and image generation, but teens' conversations remain private. The update follows increased pressure after safety concerns and lawsuits involving teen chatbot use. New distress alerts notify parents of possible risks while still
$0.007474
-3.21%
Coincentral
2025/09/29 20:41
Why PEPENODE Is a Top Altcoin to Buy
Pump.fun Geared for Rally as Trading Volume Doubles: Why PEPENODE Is a Top Altcoin to Buy
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
$0.000096
--%
$0.0003723
-2.64%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 20:26
eToro partners with Lean to provide instant AED bank transfers to UAE customers
eToro announces today that it has partnered with Lean Technologies to provide instant AED bank transfers to customers based in the United Arab Emirates.
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/29 20:10
OpenMiner: Turning LTC and DOGE into BTC Earnings, Generating Up to $6,700 in Daily Passive Returns
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a buzzword. They have turned into the means of accumulating wealth by millions of individuals, moving money around, and even transforming global finance. Among the list of innumerable tokens, the names of some of them always make it back into the serious discussion: Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and, naturally, Bitcoin (BTC). […]
Tronweekly
2025/09/29 20:00
BitMine Immersion (BMNR) Announces ETH Holdings Exceeding 2.65 Million Tokens And Total Crypto And Cash Holdings Of $11.6 Billion
BitMine Immersion (BMNR) Announces ETH Holdings Exceeding 2.65 Million Tokens And Total Crypto And Cash Holdings Of $11.6 Billion
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 19:53
BitMine Immersion Aims Major Ethereum Ownership with New Strategy
BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed its substantial holdings on September 29, including approximately 2.65 million ETH, 192 BTC, and $436 million in cash, totaling around $11.6 billion. This announcement positions BitMine among the most influential crypto asset holders, potentially impacting both market dynamics and its quest to control 5% of global ETH supply. BitMine's Bold Eth Acquisition Strategy and Market Impact BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed that it holds 2,650,900 ETH, equivalent to the world's largest Ethereum vault. The company also possesses 192 BTC and $436 million in cash, totaling approximately $11.6 billion in assets. Key executives, including CEO Jonathan Bates and Chairman Thomas Lee, spearhead the company's strategic initiatives. Major institutional investors, such as ARK and Founders Fund, support BitMine's aggressive ETH acquisition strategy. BitMine's announcement has potential implications for the cryptocurrency market, particularly Ethereum. The company's plans to control 5% of the global ETH supply are noteworthy, signaling increased investment activity within the digital asset landscape. The move may influence Ethereum's market dynamics. Reactions from the industry include significant interest from institutional investors. Chairman Thomas Lee stated, "Adding David's operational experience… makes him the perfect addition to our board," highlighting the company's commitment to expanding its ETH holdings. The market is observing how this strategic move will unfold. Ethereum Market Dynamics: Historical Context and Regulatory Concerns Ethereum's current market landscape shows the cryptocurrency trading at $4,100.43, with a market capitalization of approximately 494.94 billion.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 19:50
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Could This Bear Trap Spark a Rally Towards $2.00 and Beyond?
Cardano price is testing key support at $0.75, with participants eyeing a potential bear trap that could fuel a rally towards $2.00 if momentum and accumulation align.
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/29 19:49
XRP Price Predictions Heat Up: Ripple-Related News Drives Ripplecoin Mining to Attract Millions of Holders
Ripplecoin Mining simplifies the complex traditional mining process into an easy-to-use cloud-based service. Users don't need to purchase mining machines, maintain additional services, or acquire specialized technical knowledge.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 19:45
Swift Was Claimed to Work with an Altcoin Last Week: Now New Details Have Emerged!
Critically important payment network Swift has made an official announcement following the news last week. Continue Reading: Swift Was Claimed to Work with an Altcoin Last Week: Now New Details Have Emerged!
Coinstats
2025/09/29 19:44
Prediction: XRP Could Surge 1,000% if Ethereum Reaches $33,000
Analyst EGRAG recently issued a daring forecast for Ethereum to surge to $33,000, simultaneously predicting a bold price move for XRP in such a scenario. In a tweet, EGRAG highlighted a series of long-term technical patterns suggesting that ETH could climb far higher than its current level of $4,111.
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/29 13:38
නැගී එන පුවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital