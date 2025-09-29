MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
2025-10-01
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
This regulatory decision could change crypto forever
The post This regulatory decision could change crypto forever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry may be on the verge of another change with potentially wide-reaching consequences by the end of 2025 and beyond. Namely, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing to make its final decisions on no less than 16 cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in October. These proposed applications span a range of major altcoins, including Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Cardano (ADA). The first decision deadline is October 2 for Canary’s Litecoin (LTE) ETF, followed by Grayscale’s Solana and Litecoin trust conversions on October 10, and finally WisdomTree’s XRP fund on October 24. However, the approvals could come at any time before these deadlines, as noted by NovaDius Wealth Management president Nate Geraci, who expects “enormous next few weeks for spot crypto ETFs.” *Enormous* next few weeks for spot crypto ETFs… SEC final deadlines approaching on numerous filings. Starts this week w/ deadline on Canary spot ltc ETF. Will be followed by decisions on sol, doge, xrp, ada, & hbar ETFs (though SEC can approve any or all of these whenever). — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) September 28, 2025 Is another altcoin rally coming? The SEC has delayed multiple decisions this year, but it has also made some moves to streamline approval timelines as it adopted a more crypto-friendly approach. For example, on September 17, the agency approved a new listing standard for commodity-based trust shares, potentially shortening the process for future spot crypto ETFs. If Geraci’s words come true, sudden new fund approvals could spark a new altcoin rally following increased retail participation. Right now, the market appears most interested in the six XRP applications, as the odds of approval on crypto-focused betting platform Polymarket have skyrocketed to over 99%. Ripple ETF approval chance. Source: Polymarket Recent whale activity is also addding to the optimism, as 120…
CHANGE
$0.00169423
-1.56%
COM
$0.011096
-11.83%
MAY
$0.03804
-1.37%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 20:40
This Mystery Asset Leads XRP’s Price by 29 Days
XRP whales add 120M tokens as charts show a breakout and hidden asset signals rally into October ETF decisions.
MYSTERY
$0.000000001107
-11.72%
XRP
$2.8401
-2.15%
CryptoPotato
2025/09/29 20:37
Pi Hackathon 2025 Midway Review: From AI to Rewards, Can These Projects Drive Pi Higher?
The post Pi Hackathon 2025 Midway Review: From AI to Rewards, Can These Projects Drive Pi Higher? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi network has halfway completed the Pi Hackathon 2025, as the participating teams submitted midpoint updates. The event initially began in August 2025, and its final submission is scheduled for October 15, 2025. Pi team released a video to showcase all the developments it has made in the ecosystem to enhance user experience and evolve …
PI
$0.26755
-0.51%
AI
$0.1166
-2.09%
CoinPedia
2025/09/29 20:16
Eole Shares Jump on Slash Vision Partnership and Crypto Subsidiary Launch
The post Eole Shares Jump on Slash Vision Partnership and Crypto Subsidiary Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eole Inc., a Tokyo-listed digital marketing and communication services company, saw its shares rise after announcing a partnership with Singapore-based Slash Vision on Monday. The company also launched a subsidiary focused on crypto asset management to expand digital finance operations. Sponsored Sponsored Strategic Partnership Targets Crypto-Focused Financial Infrastructure Tokyo-based Eole, operator of the free group messaging service “Rakuraku Renrakumou,” announced a capital and business alliance with Slash Vision on Monday. Slash Vision develops the self-custody crypto credit card “SlashCard”. This card allows users to transact in cryptocurrencies and stablecoins under Japan’s regulatory framework. Under the agreement, Eole will acquire Slash Vision’s shares for approximately $1.36 million, and is expected to hold a 5.05% stake. Both companies plan joint initiatives, including linking Eole’s lending services to Slash Vision’s wallet. They also intend to develop on/off-ramp functionality between Japanese yen and stablecoins such as USDC and JPYC. The partnership aligns with Eole’s midterm strategy to develop financial infrastructure using crypto assets. It also supports the company’s goal of providing decentralized finance (DeFi) access and broadening digital financial services. By formalizing these initiatives, Eole intends to clarify operational structures while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements. Launch of Neo Crypto Bank Subsidiary With Slash Vision Partnership Alongside its partnership with Slash Vision, Eole established Neo Crypto Bank LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on crypto asset investment and management. The unit is designed to professionalize digital asset operations and implement standardized asset allocation, risk assessment, and portfolio management processes. This structure strengthens governance, ensuring financial reporting and compliance adhere to regulatory standards. Sponsored Sponsored The subsidiary will be the central entity, overseeing Eole’s crypto portfolio and exploring additional crypto-based products, such as stablecoin services, DeFi applications, and lending integrations. By consolidating these functions, the company aims to ensure transparency and maintain a regulated framework for asset…
VISION
$0.0002817
--%
COM
$0.011096
-11.83%
INC
$0.5009
+400.90%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 20:04
UK Scientists Create AI to Find Hedgehogs From Space
Researchers at the University of Cambridge have proposed a new way of tracking hedgehog habitats. Because the animals themselves are too small to be spotted by satellite, the team focused on blackberry bushes, where they usually find shelter and food. Data from the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Sentinel satellites combined with machine learning algorithms were […] Сообщение UK Scientists Create AI to Find Hedgehogs From Space появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
AI
$0.1166
-2.09%
SPACE
$0.2102
+0.09%
Incrypted
2025/09/29 19:59
Singapore's largest precious metals vaults remain optimistic despite slow start
A maximum-security storage facility near Changi Airport now holds one of the world’s largest precious metals vaults, but most of its space is still empty. The Reserve, run by Silver Bullion, started operations last year in Singapore and was built to store 10,000 tonnes of silver and 500 tonnes of gold for private banks and […]
NEAR
$2.664
-1.51%
NOW
$0.00592
-4.05%
SPACE
$0.2102
+0.09%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 19:46
Cardano Whale Moves $54M in ADA Off Coinbase, Sparks Decentralization Debate
A massive Cardano ($ADA) transfer has captured the attention of the crypto market, fueling speculation over institutional accumulation and long-term holding strategies. Data from blockchain tracker Whale Alert confirmed that a significant movement of 67,926,042 ADA—valued at over $54 million—was withdrawn from the major U.S. exchange Coinbase and sent to an unknown private wallet. The … Continue reading "Cardano Whale Moves $54M in ADA Off Coinbase, Sparks Decentralization Debate" The post Cardano Whale Moves $54M in ADA Off Coinbase, Sparks Decentralization Debate appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
ADA
$0.8028
-0.22%
67
$0.002488
-4.85%
MAJOR
$0.11875
-0.72%
Coinstats
2025/09/29 19:42
Top Analyst Highlights What Cardano Will Go Through Before a Rally to a New All-Time High of $4
A top market analyst predicts that Cardano (ADA) will rally to a new all-time high, but would face ups and downs on its path to the unprecedented price mark. Cardano currently trades at $0.798, occupying the 10th position in the cryptocurrency ranking by market cap.Visit Website
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ADA
$0.8028
-0.22%
CAP
$0.11482
+11.81%
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/29 18:03
Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens Moving 400 BTC
A long-inactive Bitcoin wallet containing nearly $44 million in BTC has suddenly returned to life. The wallet, which had remained untouched since 2013, transferred around 400 Bitcoin on Monday in a series of transactions.Visit Website
ERA
$0.5084
+0.23%
WALLET
$0.02283
+0.17%
BTC
$114,406.05
+0.41%
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/29 16:47
Top Trader Opens Another Massive 20x XRP Short
A popular trader has opened a new $17.6 million short position on XRP, despite facing partial liquidation on XRP and Bitcoin during the recent rebound. After several days in the red, the broader crypto market showed signs of recovery on Sunday, with XRP seeing slight gains.Visit Website
TOP
$0.000096
--%
TRADER
$0.0001166
+9.07%
XRP
$2.8401
-2.15%
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/29 16:37
