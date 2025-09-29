2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

World’s Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder Expands Treasury With $22M Buy

World's Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder Expands Treasury With $22M Buy

The purchase, disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, was made at an average price of $113,048 per […] The post World’s Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder Expands Treasury With $22M Buy appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 20:32
Bitcoin Bull Run Ahead? Q4 2025 Looks Promising

Bitcoin Bull Run Ahead? Q4 2025 Looks Promising

The post Bitcoin Bull Run Ahead? Q4 2025 Looks Promising appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin just closed September in the green, breaking one of its longest-standing bearish patterns. History shows that when this happens, the months that follow often deliver powerful gains. In fact, past data suggests Bitcoin’s Q4 rallies can average as much as 85%.  Now, with 2025’s final quarter just beginning, traders are wondering, could this be …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 20:23
SEI Price Outlook: Breakout Signal Emerges After Market Dip

SEI Price Outlook: Breakout Signal Emerges After Market Dip

At the time of writing, the token is trading around $0.276, giving it a market capitalization of $1.69 billion. Despite […] The post SEI Price Outlook: Breakout Signal Emerges After Market Dip appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 20:22
MicroStrategy Announces New Bitcoin Buy, Now Holds Over 640,000 BTC

MicroStrategy Announces New Bitcoin Buy, Now Holds Over 640,000 BTC

The latest acquisition is much smaller than the previous ones.
CryptoPotato2025/09/29 20:22
U.S. Treasury gold reserves surge past $1T, worth 90X book value of $11 billion

U.S. Treasury gold reserves surge past $1T, worth 90X book value of $11 billion

The United States Treasury’s gold hoard has smashed through the $1 trillion mark in 2025, climbing to a level more than 90 times higher than what appears on the official government books. This milestone came after the price of gold soared past $3,824.50 per ounce on Monday, recording a 45% rally this year, according to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 20:05
Bitcoin Reclaims $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Shine After 'Eventful Weekend Action'

Bitcoin Reclaims $112,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Shine After 'Eventful Weekend Action'

Cryptocurrency markets are ticking higher on Monday morning, led by Bitcoin rebounding to $112,000.read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 19:58
Bitfrac Token Presale: Turning Bitcoin Mining Power into Investor Opportunity

Bitfrac Token Presale: Turning Bitcoin Mining Power into Investor Opportunity

Bitfrac is redefining crypto investing by linking token value directly to real Bitcoin mining power. Through its presale, investors gain […] The post Bitfrac Token Presale: Turning Bitcoin Mining Power into Investor Opportunity appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 19:54
0% Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Key Metric Halted

0% Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: Key Metric Halted

Shiba Inu's exchange reserve change turned into dust as investors take cautious position
Coinstats2025/09/29 19:45
Poland advances strict crypto bill, sparking public backlash

Poland advances strict crypto bill, sparking public backlash

Poland’s Crypto-Asset Market Act awaits Senate review after Sejm approval, sparking backlash over licensing, fines and potential prison terms for violations. Polish lawmakers have approved a bill regulating the crypto asset market, introducing key restrictions and establishing a dedicated supervisory authority.Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, voted in favor of a new Crypto-Asset Market Act last Friday, sending the bill to the Senate for consideration.Bill 1424, which has yet to reflect the apparent third-reading vote in the Sejm, introduces a licensing regime for crypto asset service providers (CASPs), aligning Poland’s regulations with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 19:40
Spain earns across-the-board rating upgrades on strong economy

Spain earns across-the-board rating upgrades on strong economy

Spain got credit rating upgrades from all three major rating agencies last week.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 18:55
නැගී එන පුවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital