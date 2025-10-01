MEXC හුවමාරුව
SEC Opens Door for State Trusts as Crypto Custodians
The post SEC Opens Door for State Trusts as Crypto Custodians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights U.S. SEC will now allow investment advisers to use qualified state-chartered trust companies to custody crypto assets However, this new policy update requires state trusts to comply with strict operational standards This decision is expected to attract institutional capital by giving investment advisers a way to access crypto On September 30, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that investment advisers are now permitted to custody cryptocurrency assets with state-chartered trust companies. Huge new SEC No Action heard today. @CaitlinLong_ !!!!!!!!!!! New custodian of Crypto rules. No enforcement. People this means many more crypto custodians are coming. Great news for crypto adoption. The Key Question Under SEC rules, investment advisers and funds can only… pic.twitter.com/5Rc7zldPyl — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) September 30, 2025 This decision will break a long-standing block that has prevented large-scale institutional money from flowing freely into the crypto market. SEC’s Change in Its Cryptocurrency Regulatory Stance In the past, a rule known as the “Custody Rule” has required investment advisers to hold client assets with “qualified custodians.” These are typically large, federally regulated banks. However, the huge majority of these traditional banks have been hesitant to offer deep crypto custody services as they view the asset class as too new and too risky. They also cited its volatile nature that could trigger financial instability. This has created a major hurdle. Financial advisers who wanted to invest in Bitcoin or Ethereum for their clients had very few approved places to safely hold those assets. But now, the SEC’s new guidance directly addresses this problem by clarifying that state-chartered trusts can qualify as custodians, provided they meet specific standards. In the official statement, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission has provided a very important assurance to the industry. They have confirmed that they will not…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:42
Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100% ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Solana Primed For Its Next Major Parabolic Advance As SOL ETF Approval Odds Hit 100% ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     A U.S.-listed spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be on the horizon. According to Bloomberg’s senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, SOL ETFs now have a 100% chance of approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The pundit cited the streamlined approval process sparked by the SEC’s adoption of generic listing standards. “Honestly, the odds are really 100% now,” Balchunas said in a Tuesday post on X. “Generic listing standards make the 19b-4s and their ‘clock’ meaningless.” Earlier this month, the SEC approved generic listing standards, which allow exchanges to list commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs), including those tied to crypto, without requiring a separate review for each one. These changes are expected to remove a key regulatory hurdle that previously delayed the launch of spot crypto ETFs. Under the old rules, issuers had to work with exchanges to submit 19b-4 filings before an ETF could be listed— a process that gave the SEC a fixed timeline, up to 240 days, to approve or greenlight a proposed fund. Advertisement   But under the new framework, that step is no longer needed for certain investment vehicles. Would-be issuers now only need to submit an S-1 registration statement that details an ETF’s structure and strategy to secure the SEC’s regulatory blessing. “That just leaves the S-1s waiting for formal green light from Corp Finance. And they just submitted amendment #4 for Solana. The baby could come any day. Be ready,” the Bloomberg analyst added. Following the successful launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in January and July 2024, respectively, a litany of new spot crypto ETF filings covering coins like Solana now await approval from the SEC. The SEC deadline for potential approval of various issuers’ Solana ETFs was set for Oct. 10,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:34
Turkey Proposes Expanded Powers for Financial Watchdog to Freeze Accounts, Blacklist Crypto Wallets
The post Turkey Proposes Expanded Powers for Financial Watchdog to Freeze Accounts, Blacklist Crypto Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Turkish government is set to empower its financial crime watchdog with new authority to freeze or restrict access to bank and cryptocurrency accounts. Alignment with Global Standards The Turkish government is reportedly preparing to grant its financial crime watchdog, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), new authority to freeze or restrict access to both […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/turkey-proposes-expanded-powers-for-financial-watchdog-to-freeze-accounts-blacklist-crypto-wallets/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 07:25
Trump Withdraws Brian Quintenz’s CFTC Nomination Amid Controversy
The Biden administration has unexpectedly withdrawn Brian Quintenz’s nomination to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), marking a notable shift in the regulatory landscape amid ongoing debates over crypto regulation and financial oversight. The decision raises questions about the Biden administration’s approach to overseeing the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency markets and blockchain innovation. Brian Quintenz’s [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/01 07:06
Crypto Trader Turns Free Hyperliquid NFT Drop into Half-Million Dollar Sale
The post Crypto Trader Turns Free Hyperliquid NFT Drop into Half-Million Dollar Sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Terrill Dicki Sep 29, 2025 16:58 A lucky early adopter of the Hyperliquid decentralized trading platform has turned their complimentary NFT airdrop into a staggering $467,000 windfall, … A lucky early adopter of the Hyperliquid decentralized trading platform has turned their complimentary NFT airdrop into a staggering $467,000 windfall, marking one of the largest single NFT sales in the perpetuals trading sector this year. The trader, identified only by their wallet address beginning with “0x7B4,” received the rare “Genesis Hypurr” NFT last month as part of Hyperliquid’s community rewards program for early platform users. The NFT was sold yesterday on the secondary market to a prominent crypto whale, highlighting the surging valuations in the DeFi infrastructure space. Platform Growth Drives Value Hyperliquid, which launched its mainnet in early 2024, has seen exponential growth in trading volume, reaching $12.3 billion in monthly transactions. The platform’s native HYPR token has gained 340% since January, contributing to the heightened interest in its ecosystem assets. “What we’re witnessing is the materialization of value from early platform adoption,” explains Sarah Chen, Head of DeFi Research at Digital Asset Capital Management. “These astronomical NFT sales aren’t just speculative – they represent genuine belief in the protocol’s long-term potential and governance rights.” More Than Just Digital Art The Hypurr NFTs, unlike traditional digital collectibles, grant holders significant privileges within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, including reduced trading fees, enhanced yield opportunities, and voting rights on protocol upgrades. Marcus Rodriguez, Principal at Crypto Ventures Advisory, notes the strategic aspect of the purchase: “At nearly half a million dollars, this acquisition isn’t about the artwork – it’s about securing a position in what could become one of DeFi’s cornerstone protocols. The buyer is essentially betting on Hyperliquid becoming a major player in decentralized…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 06:55
Thumzup injects US$2.5M loan into DogeHash
Thumzup Media loaned US$2.5M to DogeHash to help expand its Dogecoin mining fleet.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/01 06:44
Crypto Price Prediction Today 30 September – XRP, Aster, Cardano
Crypto price prediction Today has reviewed XRP, Aster, and Cardano amid a market recovery. Technicals have shown oversold readings, while ETF timelines and platform growth have supported a constructive outlook for potential rebounds and new highs into the coming weeks.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 06:35
Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bill Sparks Debate as Lawmakers Weigh State Investment in Digital Assets
Bitcoin is once again the headline in today’s top crypto news today. The state of Massachusetts is holding a hearing on a proposed Bitcoin reserve bill, which could push governments closer to holding crypto directly in their treasuries. With this, the market is buzzing, and traders are keeping a close eye on BTC price today […]
Coinstats
2025/10/01 06:30
Bitcoin Rally Pushes Crypto Into Green for September, But Alts Are Lagging: Analysis
Bitcoin is making a move towards $115K, enough to push the crypto market into green territory for the month. Here's what the charts are saying.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 06:19
Long Solana, Short Litecoin trade attractive if altcoin ETFs are approved: K33
Solana (SOL) has lower chances of being affected by the potential supply pressure from Grayscale's influence compared to Litecoin (LTC) if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Fxstreet
2025/10/01 05:35
