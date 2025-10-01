SEC Opens Door for State Trusts as Crypto Custodians

The post SEC Opens Door for State Trusts as Crypto Custodians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights U.S. SEC will now allow investment advisers to use qualified state-chartered trust companies to custody crypto assets However, this new policy update requires state trusts to comply with strict operational standards This decision is expected to attract institutional capital by giving investment advisers a way to access crypto On September 30, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that investment advisers are now permitted to custody cryptocurrency assets with state-chartered trust companies. Huge new SEC No Action heard today. @CaitlinLong_ !!!!!!!!!!! New custodian of Crypto rules. No enforcement. People this means many more crypto custodians are coming. Great news for crypto adoption. The Key Question Under SEC rules, investment advisers and funds can only… pic.twitter.com/5Rc7zldPyl — MartyParty (@martypartymusic) September 30, 2025 This decision will break a long-standing block that has prevented large-scale institutional money from flowing freely into the crypto market. SEC’s Change in Its Cryptocurrency Regulatory Stance In the past, a rule known as the “Custody Rule” has required investment advisers to hold client assets with “qualified custodians.” These are typically large, federally regulated banks. However, the huge majority of these traditional banks have been hesitant to offer deep crypto custody services as they view the asset class as too new and too risky. They also cited its volatile nature that could trigger financial instability. This has created a major hurdle. Financial advisers who wanted to invest in Bitcoin or Ethereum for their clients had very few approved places to safely hold those assets. But now, the SEC’s new guidance directly addresses this problem by clarifying that state-chartered trusts can qualify as custodians, provided they meet specific standards. In the official statement, the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission has provided a very important assurance to the industry. They have confirmed that they will not…