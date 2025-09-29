2025-10-01 Wednesday

Bitcoin.com Accelerator Helps Web3 Founders Overcome User Acquisition Costs

The post Bitcoin.com Accelerator Helps Web3 Founders Overcome User Acquisition Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Offering up to $100K in ecosystem credits, the program helps startups cut acquisition costs by connecting directly to Bitcoin.com’s global crypto audience, integrations, and partners. Web3 startups face a steep challenge: getting real users. Before a token generation event (TGE) or a large-scale rewards campaign, projects often struggle to attract attention. Cost per acquisition can […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-com-accelerator-helps-web3-founders-overcome-user-acquisition-costs/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:14
FalconX launches OTC crypto options electronic trading platform, supporting BTC, ETH, SOL, and HYPE

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to The Block , FalconX announced the launch of Electronic Options , offering electronic execution and API access for over-the-counter crypto options, supporting 24/7 trading. The platform, aimed at institutions, utilizes a RFQ model and proprietary liquidity. Initially, it covers BTC , ETH , SOL , and HYPE , and offers matrix-style multi-leg strategy construction. Additional altcoins will be added in the future. Talos has already taken the lead in API integration.
PANews2025/09/29 20:08
Hypurr NFT: A $60,000 Community Identity Symbol, Just Click and Get It?

By Alex Liu, Foresight News Hyper Foundation (Hyperliquid Foundation) announced in the early morning of September 29 that it had completed the deployment and distribution of Hypurr NFT. The floor price of this NFT on Opensea once reached US$80,000, and is currently still above 1,400 HYPEs, with a value of over US$60,000, or RMB 400,000. Where does this NFT come from, and why is it valuable? It's said that the way to get it is through "click and go" during an airdrop. Hypurr NFT: Hyperliquid’s “Community Memorial” In the Web3 world, many projects use NFTs, airdrops, and other methods to connect with early-stage communities and enhance a sense of belonging. The Hypurr NFT is a community-building NFT launched by Hyperliquid. It's not a purely utility-oriented NFT, nor is it a financial product with promised returns. Instead, it's more of a symbol, identity, and cultural icon. Background and Initial Distribution: Who Gets the Hypurr NFT? Hyperliquid and HyperEVM To understand Hypurr NFTs, you first need to understand the underlying network architecture. Hyperliquid is a Layer 1 network centered around decentralized trading, aiming to enable efficient on-chain functionality for trading, margin settlement, and order matching. Its consensus mechanism, HyperBFT, is fundamental to Hyperliquid's competitiveness in high-frequency trading and low-latency scenarios. HyperEVM is part of the Hyperliquid architecture: it's not a standalone EVM chain, but rather a channel mechanism that allows developers to reliably read L1 state and initiate operations on core modules on the chain. This means there's bidirectional interaction between HyperEVM and HyperCore (Hyperliquid's foundational state layer). Contracts on the HyperEVM can read L1 state (via read precompiles) and initiate operations on HyperCore via CoreWriter, establishing a linkage between the two layers. This design allows DeFi applications developed on the EVM layer to directly connect to Hyperliquid's liquidity foundation. The design of Hypurr NFT was born on this infrastructure. It is not an independent project, but a community commemorative plan within the Hyperliquid framework. How to obtain: Genesis Event and recognized distribution The Hypurr NFT will be distributed alongside Hyperliquid's Genesis Event in November 2024. According to the Hyper Foundation, "Participants will have the option to receive a Hypurr NFT as a commemorative gift after the HyperEVM launch." In fact, this option was only available to the top 5,000 players who reached the Platinum rank during Hyperliquid's Season 1. The choice between "receive tokens only" and "receive tokens and NFTs" certainly confused overly suspicious participants. The NFT, valued at 400,000 yuan, wasn't a "click and you're gone" offer, but rather a "don't click and you're gone" offer. In addition, the Hyper Foundation conducted a risk assessment on participants and used cluster analysis to limit a single address or user from obtaining too many NFTs to prevent sybil attacks. Page Note: Hypurr NFT has no planned empowerments In terms of total quantity, the Hypurr NFT collection has a total of 4,600 items, including: 4,313 allocated to eligible participants of the Genesis Event 144 are reserved for the Hyper Foundation itself 143 distributed to core contributors (including Hyperliquid Labs, NFT artists, and other early contributors) Once the distribution is complete, the Hypurr NFT will enter circulation. The Hyper Foundation also emphasized in an official statement: "No additional user action is required. The NFT has been distributed." Holder distribution and circulation Currently, there are 4,031 Hypurr NFT holders, with a dispersion of approximately 87.6%. In other words, most NFTs are distributed across multiple addresses rather than being highly concentrated. This distribution helps avoid extreme concentration and increases community participation, but it can also lead to dispersed liquidity: if some holders lock their positions for a long time or remain silent, active supply may be insufficient. Design Intention and Potential Empowerment: Commemoration, Culture and the Future Commemoration and community belonging The primary purpose of Hypurr NFTs is to serve as a memento, a token of appreciation, a reward, and a symbol of recognition for the project's early supporters. Officially, it's "a token shared with those who believed in Hyperliquid early on and helped it grow." Community observations indicate that the ID of each NFT appears to correspond to its ranking on the Hyperliquid leaderboard, with NFTs with lower IDs being more rare. The artistic design of each Hypurr NFT strives to reflect the diversity and personality of the community: different emotions, hobbies, tastes and "quirks" are portrayed in the graphic art and become part of the community's identity. In this sense, holding Hypurr NFT may have symbolic identity value in the community context - a sign of "I am an early witness." Future empowerment possibilities: No promises While the agreement explicitly doesn't promise utility, it doesn't rule out the possibility of additional benefits being added to Hypurr NFTs in the future, either through third parties or within the ecosystem. The agreement states, "Hypurr NFTs may be associated with certain benefits, features, or capabilities, but these are not guaranteed by the agreement." This frees up space for future community and ecosystem planning: for example, certain future events, airdrops, community governance, and interactive privileges may be prioritized based on Hypurr NFT holders. However, this will depend on the subsequent path forward. Currently, no publicly confirmed additional benefits have been announced. Currently, the price of this NFT is high, and market sentiment is enthusiastic. Many people are buying it with the expectation of receiving the right to receive Hyperliquid's next quarterly airdrop. It's important to note that the official statement does not promise "airdrops" or other benefits, so be prepared to consider this NFT as a mere status symbol.
PANews2025/09/29 20:00
What Blockchain Is Dogecoin On?

Dogecoin runs on its own blockchain, which is separate from Bitcoin and Ethereum. This blockchain allows Dogecoin to have its own transaction history, mining system, and rules. It was created in 2013 using open-source code from Litecoin, giving it a secure and stable foundation.Dogecoin’s blockchain records every transaction and uses a network of computers called nodes to keep information safe and decentralized. This setup lets anyone send or receive Dogecoin worldwide without needing a central authority.Even though it started as a joke, Dogecoin’s blockchain is real and works in a similar way to other major cryptocurrencies. This makes it possible for people to use Dogecoin for payments, tips, and more.The Blockchain Behind DogecoinDogecoin runs on its own blockchain, independent from both Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It uses technology based on Litecoin, with a focus on fast payments and an active community.How Dogecoin's Blockchain WorksDogecoin has a dedicated blockchain designed for peer-to-peer transactions. Each block records recent Dogecoin transactions and is permanently added to the chain. The blockchain uses decentralized nodes, meaning there is no single point of control or failure.Transactions are processed quickly, with new blocks added about every minute. This is much faster than Bitcoin's 10-minute block times. The system was built to make sending and receiving DOGE fast and simple. Users can send small amounts with low fees, which supports Dogecoin’s use for tipping and microtransactions.Unlike some other coins, Dogecoin does not have a supply cap. Millions of new DOGE are issued each day, which keeps the network moving and encourages regular spending instead of hoarding.Dogecoin's Consensus MechanismDogecoin secures its blockchain using proof-of-work, which it inherited from Litecoin. Proof-of-work means that miners solve complex math problems using computers to validate transactions and add new blocks. This process prevents fraud and double-spending.Dogecoin uses a version of the Scrypt algorithm for mining. Scrypt is different from the SHA-256 algorithm used by Bitcoin. This makes Dogecoin mining less energy-intensive compared to Bitcoin, and allows miners who also mine Litecoin to mine Dogecoin at the same time via merged mining.Mining rewards provide a steady stream of new DOGE to miners. There is no maximum supply, which sets it apart from Bitcoin. The ongoing rewards motivate miners to keep the network secure and active.Comparison to Bitcoin's BlockchainDogecoin was designed for speed and accessibility. Its fast block times and active issuance encourage frequent use and transactions. Bitcoin, on the other hand, prioritizes security and scarcity, with a fixed supply and slower block times. Both blockchains are decentralized, but Dogecoin places more emphasis on lower barriers for entry, making it popular for new cryptocurrency users and for smaller, everyday transactions.Key Features of the Dogecoin NetworkDogecoin operates as a cryptocurrency with a unique network setup. It uses specific technical elements that affect its speed, accessibility, and security.Dogecoin's Use of the Scrypt AlgorithmDogecoin uses the Scrypt algorithm to secure its network and manage its mining process. Scrypt is a type of cryptographic algorithm that was first popularized by Litecoin. Unlike Bitcoin, which uses the SHA-256 algorithm, Scrypt is simpler and needs less computing power. This makes Dogecoin mining more accessible to individual users with basic hardware.The Scrypt system allows for faster block creation, with new blocks added approximately every 1 minute. This supports quick transaction confirmation.It also helps prevent some types of spam and attacks by making it harder and more expensive for bad actors to flood the network with fake transactions. Dogecoin's unlimited supply is possible with Scrypt, so miners can keep earning DOGE without a maximum cap.Peer-to-Peer Transaction CapabilitiesDogecoin uses a peer-to-peer (P2P) network, allowing users to send and receive DOGE directly without relying on banks or other central authorities. Transactions are processed on the Dogecoin blockchain, a distributed digital ledger. Every transaction is verified by miners and recorded in a public database that anyone can view.This structure supports fast and low-fee transactions. Dogecoin’s average fee is often less than $0.01, making it suitable for micro-payments and tipping online.Users from anywhere in the world can exchange DOGE at any time. The fast block times and low-cost transfers help Dogecoin stand out compared to slower or more expensive cryptocurrencies.Decentralization and Security MeasuresDogecoin is designed to run in a decentralized way, with no single leader or controlling organization. The network is maintained by a group of independent miners, nodes, and community members.Decentralization spreads control and reduces the risk of fraud or network failures. It also means anyone can join the network or verify transactions.Dogecoin uses several security measures like proof-of-work (PoW) mining and regular software updates to prevent hacking and secure user funds. Spam prevention is built into Dogecoin through limits on block sizes and transaction fees, making it harder to overload the network with useless data. The open-source code means developers can spot and fix bugs quickly, which helps maintain security as the network grows.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhich blockchain platform does Dogecoin utilize?Dogecoin uses its own independent blockchain. The Dogecoin blockchain has its own consensus rules, miners, and network infrastructure.Can Dogecoin be purchased on all Ethereum-based platforms?Dogecoin is not built on Ethereum and does not follow Ethereum’s ERC-20 token standard. Because of this, Dogecoin can’t be directly bought or traded on platforms that support only Ethereum-based tokens. Instead, Dogecoin is available through centralized exchanges and some services that support multiple blockchains.Has there been any change to the blockchain network underlying Dogecoin?Dogecoin has always run on its own blockchain since it was launched in 2013. There have been software updates and ongoing development, but Dogecoin has never switched to a different blockchain or merged with another network.Is Dogecoin supported on the same blockchain as Bitcoin?Dogecoin does not operate on the Bitcoin blockchain. Although Dogecoin’s technology is based on Litecoin, which itself was based on Bitcoin, Dogecoin’s blockchain is separate from both Bitcoin and Litecoin.How are transactions facilitated within the Dogecoin network?Dogecoin uses a system called proof-of-work. Miners process and confirm transactions by solving complex algorithms. Once a transaction is verified, it is added to Dogecoin’s blockchain as a new block.What implications does Elon Musk's involvement have for Dogecoin's blockchain?Elon Musk has publicly supported Dogecoin on social media, which has brought more attention to the project. However, Musk does not control or directly change the Dogecoin blockchain or its development. Any technical updates must come from Dogecoin's developer community and consensus from its network participants.
Coinstats2025/09/29 19:54
BlackRock transfers over $200 million in ETH and $38 million in BTC to Coinbase Prime

PANews reported on September 29 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock deposited 49,607.8 ETH (about US$206.17 million) and 340.5 BTC (about US$38.18 million) into Coinbase Prime an hour ago.
PANews2025/09/29 19:50
Poland's lower house passes strict encryption bill: introducing licensing and fines up to $2.8 million

PANews reported on September 29th, according to Cointelegraph, that Poland's lower house, the Sejm, passed the "Crypto-Asset Market Act" (Bill 1424), sending it to the Senate for deliberation. The bill designates the KNF as the regulatory body and requires all CASPs (exchanges, issuers, custodians, and others, including those based overseas) to obtain a license to operate in Poland. Applications must include details of their corporate structure, capital adequacy, internal controls and compliance, risk management, and AML procedures. If the legislation takes effect, CASPs will have a six-month transition period; otherwise, they could be forced to cease operations and face fines of up to 10 million Polish złoty (approximately $2.8 million) and up to two years in prison. The bill passed its second reading with 230 votes in favor and 196 against, prompting criticism from some politicians and industry insiders as overly restrictive.
PANews2025/09/29 19:48
Expert Says Resilience That XRP Shows Doesn't Happen by Accident

Vandell Aljarrah, the co-founder of Black Swan Capitalist, highlights XRP remarkable resilience in the crypto market since 2013. In a recent X post, Aljarrah stated that XRP traded at just $0.00589 in August 2013.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/29 18:12
Former Ripple Director Says You Can't Back XRP with Gold

Former Ripple director Matt Hamilton refutes a bold community claim that XRP could be gold-backed and reach nearly $3,000 by 2026. This came after notable XRP community figure Baron Dominus stirred a conversation on X, claiming that XRP will be “gold-backed.” According to Dominus, this supposed backing would enable the price of XRP to reach $2,953 by Q1 2026.Visit Website
Ethereum Founder Dumps PUPPIES and Other Memecoins

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has once again distanced himself from speculative tokens sent to his wallet without approval. In his latest move, Buterin liquidated two little-known memecoins, PUPPIES and ERC20, which had been sent without his consent.Visit Website
NBA Knows XRP: Star Tristan Thompson Urges NBA Teammates to Invest in XRP For Long-Term

Canadian professional basketball star Tristan Thompson has revealed that his teammates are growing increasingly curious about cryptocurrencies like XRP. In a recent interview, Thompson shared that his teammates have been showing interest in XRP and frequently discuss the asset in group chats.Visit Website
