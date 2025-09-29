Strategy Buys 196 Bitcoin as Michael Saylor Says ‘Always Be Stacking’
The post Strategy Buys 196 Bitcoin as Michael Saylor Says ‘Always Be Stacking’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy, previously MicroStrategy, has announced another weekly Bitcoin purchase, despite the decline in the flagship crypto and MSTR stock. The company’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, has already suggested that they plan to continue ‘stacking’ more BTC, even if it comes at the expense of their stock. Strategy Acquires 196 BTC For $22 Million In a press release, the company announced that it had acquired 196 BTC for $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per Bitcoin. It now holds 640,031 BTC, which it acquired for $47.35 billion at an average price of $73,983 per Bitcoin. Strategy again sold MSTR shares alongside STRF and STRD shares to fund this BTC purchase. It raised $116.4 million, $11.3 million, and $400,000 from the sales of these stocks, respectively, but only used $22 million of the net proceeds to buy Bitcoin. Source: Strategy’s SEC Filing Michael Saylor had hinted about the purchase yesterday in his conventional Sunday X post. This time around, he simply said, “Always ₿e Stacking,” indicating that they had bought more BTC during the week and possibly alluding to their plans to keep buying more BTC despite the current market conditions. Always ₿e Stacking pic.twitter.com/XMT5rA0DYL — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 28, 2025 Notably, this marks Strategy’s ninth consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase, with the most recent ones coming amid the decline in the Bitcoin price and MSTR stock. Saylor and his company have also made these purchases despite criticism about how they turned back on their word not to sell the common stock to fund BTC purchases with the mNAV at the current level. MSTR Pare YTD Gains To 3% Amid these purchases, MSTR has almost all its year-to-date (YTD) gains, currently boasting a YTD gain of just 3%. The stock had risen to as high as $455 earlier this year but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:17