2025-10-01 Wednesday

Geopolitical Tensions Overshadow Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry As India Beats Pakistan In Asia Cup Final

The post Geopolitical Tensions Overshadow Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry As India Beats Pakistan In Asia Cup Final appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Indian national men’s cricket team defeated Pakistan in the finals of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, in a clash that is usually the sport’s most highly anticipated and commercially lucrative encounter, which was marred by boycotts and political gesturing as the game took place just months after the two nuclear-armed neighbors engaged in a military skirmish along their border. The Indian cricket team posed with an imaginary trophy after winning the Asia Cup on Sunday after refusing to take the real trophy from Pakistan’s interior minister and Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi. Getty Images Key Facts India vs Pakistan games—a marquee clash in most cricket tournaments and among the most-watched sporting events in the world—took a sharply political tone during the ongoing Asia Cup, with some Indian political and public figures calling for a boycott in sporting ties. The Asia Cup was the first cricketing event to feature both teams since the two countries’ militaries clashed in May this year. Controversy began during a league stage match earlier this month when the Indian team refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts both before and after the game. The handshake refusal continued in another round robin game last week and in the Finals on Sunday, which India won to complete an undefeated run at the Asia Cup. Despite winning the title, however, the Indian team did not receive a trophy after they insisted that it be presented to them by someone other than Mohsin Naqvi, the president of the Asian Cricket Council and chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, however, reportedly insisted that only he would do the presentation, which resulted in the Indian team ending the night without the trophy in their hands. What Did Indian…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:28
Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar amid US government shutdown risks

The post Pound Sterling outperforms US Dollar amid US government shutdown risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling climbs to near 1.3450 against the US Dollar as the US government faces shutdown risks. BoE’s Dhingra supports quick interest rate cuts amid slowing UK job demand. Investors brace for high volatility in the US Dollar amid a data-packed week. The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its upside to near 1.3450 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Monday. The GBP/USD pair strengthens as the US Dollar slides further, with investors remaining cautious as the deadline of the United States (US) government shutdown approaches. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls further to near 97.95. The DXY faced selling pressure on Thursday after failing to extend an over-a-week-long upside move above 98.60. The Republican-controlled US Senate is struggling to get the short-term funding bill passed into the House, as Democrats have been demanding that any legislation undo recent Republican cuts to healthcare programs, Reuters reported. The Congress needs to get the bill passed before October to avert a government shutdown, a scenario that could lead to the closure of some institutions on Wednesday. “If they [Democrats] don’t make a deal, the country closes,” US President Donald Trump said in a telephonic interview over the weekend, as per Reuters. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.17% -0.32% -0.56% -0.10% -0.27% -0.01% -0.13% EUR 0.17% -0.16% -0.57% 0.06% -0.11% 0.15% 0.02% GBP 0.32% 0.16% -0.30% 0.22% -0.01% 0.31% 0.18% JPY 0.56% 0.57% 0.30% 0.51% 0.33% 0.44% 0.49% CAD 0.10% -0.06% -0.22% -0.51% -0.14% 0.09% -0.04% AUD 0.27% 0.11% 0.00% -0.33% 0.14% 0.26%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:25
BlackRock transfers Ethereum and Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime

The post BlackRock transfers Ethereum and Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BlackRock continues to manage substantial Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings through its ETF products. On September 29, BlackRock moved $206 million in Ethereum and $38 million in Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, transferred around 49,607 Ethereum and 340 Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime, the institutional trading and custody platform. BlackRock holds around $86 billion in Bitcoin and over $16 billion in Ethereum through its spot ETF activities as of Sept. 25. On September 17, 2025, BlackRock executed a similar transaction, depositing 4,538 ETH worth $20.4 million to Coinbase Prime while receiving 293.6 BTC worth $34 million, suggesting potential asset swaps or portfolio rebalancing. BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF on September 27, 2025, which would use covered calls to generate yield on spot Bitcoin holdings. The filing builds on the success of its $86 billion IBIT ETF. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-transfers-ethereum-and-bitcoin-to-coinbase-prime/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:18
Strategy Buys 196 Bitcoin as Michael Saylor Says ‘Always Be Stacking’

The post Strategy Buys 196 Bitcoin as Michael Saylor Says ‘Always Be Stacking’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy, previously MicroStrategy, has announced another weekly Bitcoin purchase, despite the decline in the flagship crypto and MSTR stock. The company’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, has already suggested that they plan to continue ‘stacking’ more BTC, even if it comes at the expense of their stock. Strategy Acquires 196 BTC For $22 Million In a press release, the company announced that it had acquired 196 BTC for $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per Bitcoin. It now holds 640,031 BTC, which it acquired for $47.35 billion at an average price of $73,983 per Bitcoin. Strategy again sold MSTR shares alongside STRF and STRD shares to fund this BTC purchase. It raised $116.4 million, $11.3 million, and $400,000 from the sales of these stocks, respectively, but only used $22 million of the net proceeds to buy Bitcoin. Source: Strategy’s SEC Filing Michael Saylor had hinted about the purchase yesterday in his conventional Sunday X post. This time around, he simply said, “Always ₿e Stacking,” indicating that they had bought more BTC during the week and possibly alluding to their plans to keep buying more BTC despite the current market conditions. Always ₿e Stacking pic.twitter.com/XMT5rA0DYL — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 28, 2025 Notably, this marks Strategy’s ninth consecutive weekly Bitcoin purchase, with the most recent ones coming amid the decline in the Bitcoin price and MSTR stock. Saylor and his company have also made these purchases despite criticism about how they turned back on their word not to sell the common stock to fund BTC purchases with the mNAV at the current level. MSTR Pare YTD Gains To 3% Amid these purchases, MSTR has almost all its year-to-date (YTD) gains, currently boasting a YTD gain of just 3%. The stock had risen to as high as $455 earlier this year but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:17
Biggest Questions Entering 2025 Training Camp

The post Biggest Questions Entering 2025 Training Camp appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SALT LAKE CITY, UT – JULY 9: Malevy Leons #17 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first half of their NBA Summer League game at the Delta Center on July 9, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photographer, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images) Getty Images NBA training camp begins around the league this week, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will have several days to prepare for the team’s preseason opener on Oct. 5 in Charlotte against the Hornets. The reigning champs have a full 15 players on full-time NBA contracts, along with a pair two-way players, meaning one spot still remains. The Thunder will also bring in a several additional players on camp deals, primarily to own their G League rights and to provide a chance to earn that third and final two-way spot. The Thunder plays its regular season opener on Oct. 21 against the Houston Rockets, so the 2025-26 campaign is less than a month away. What are the biggest questions for the Thunder entering training camp? Who Fills the Final Two-Way Spot? When it comes to competing for an open roster spot, the vast majority of players on Oklahoma City’s training camp roster are already locked in. Realistically, it’s just one two-way contract that’s still up for grabs. It’s not a spot the Thunder are obligated to fill before opening night — they could easily roll into the season with that slot vacant and wait to make a move later. Still, a handful of players will be fighting to prove they deserve it. Malevy Leons and Chris Youngblood appear…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:10
The future of enterprise blockchain, AI, edge nodes

The post The future of enterprise blockchain, AI, edge nodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > The future of enterprise blockchain, AI, edge nodes This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here. TL;DR: AI is moving from giant centralized models to hybrid ecosystems of mothership-scale LLMs and swarms of edge-based SLMs. For enterprises, this evolution makes blockchain more—not less—relevant, as verifiable ledgers will be essential for orchestrating trust, provenance, and efficiency across this fractal AI landscape. Why AI is evolving toward edge nodes In a recent post, Elon Musk predicted that devices will soon act as edge nodes for artificial intelligence (AI) inference. The logic is straightforward: Bandwidth ceilings mean not everything can be processed in the cloud. Latency constraints make real-time applications (e.g., AR/VR, robotics) impossible without local inference. Privacy requirements push sensitive data processing closer to the user. Meanwhile, research like “Small Language Models are the Future of Agentic AI” argues that SLMs (<10B parameters) are not just cheaper but also better suited for repetitive, narrowly scoped tasks. Think of it like a mothership-and-drone ecosystem: LLMs (motherships): handle orchestration, deep reasoning, and strategy. SLMs (drones): execute fast, specialized subtasks at the edge. This hybrid pattern mirrors biology (brains + organs) and networks (servers + clients). And we’re seeing this pattern emerge in automation tools like n8n (note the “AI Agent” node): All of this is not speculative—it’s a fractal principle of efficiency repeating across domains. What this means for enterprises For enterprises navigating blockchain and AI adoption, three predictions are clear: 1. AI will fracture into distributed ecosystems Just as cloud-first strategies gave way to hybrid cloud, AI will shift from monolithic LLM dependence to heterogeneous networks of smaller models. This creates interoperability challenges across devices, vendors, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:06
DeepSeek’s Best Crypto Presales to Buy for Uptober: AI Has Spoken

The total cryptocurrency market cap hit an all-time high of $4.17T on August 14. Since then, however, it has been locked in a tight consolidation range between $3.5T and $4T. Recently, it dropped sharply, falling around 9% in just 7 days between September 18 and 25, raising concerns over whether ‘Uptober’ is truly possible. That […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/29 21:05
Turning Bitcoin Mining Power into Investor Opportunity

The post Turning Bitcoin Mining Power into Investor Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 14:54 Bitfrac’s presale transforms Bitcoin mining power into investor opportunities, with asset-backed mining, 4X returns, and Stage 2 now live. Bitfrac is redefining crypto investing by linking token value directly to real Bitcoin mining power. Through its presale, investors gain access to an asset-backed token that combines stability with high upside potential –  bridging traditional mining with modern digital assets. Structured Presale and Growth Outlook The Bitfrac token presale began with Stage 1 priced at $0.017 and sold out quickly. Stage 2 followed at $0.024, with 68% already completed and $2.4M raised toward the $3.5 million target. This phase remains live for four more days, after which a 20% bonus code (BFT20) will expire. Stage 3 will increase the price to $0.042, giving early buyers an advantage. Bitfrac has already attracted over 2,000 participants, raising $4+ million across stages. With a minimum investment of $100 and a cap of $100,000, the token presale encourages wide participation. The structured sale has provided early investors with paper gains before operations even begin. Asset-Backed Security and Revenue Model Unlike speculative projects, Bitfrac’s token presale is supported by real mining hardware and commercial facilities. Funds raised purchase ASIC miners and develop hosting centers, creating tangible revenue streams. Monthly Bitcoin mining profits and hosting services are distributed to holders through smart contracts, with expected annual yields between 15% and 35%. Technical specifications include a target hash rate of 2.5 EH/s and 75 MW capacity. Projections estimate daily revenue at $533,400 with net monthly profits of $14.2 million. With hosting services, total monthly profits could reach $15.1 million. Tokenomics and Market Position The Bitfrac Token (BFT) supply is capped at one billion, with 40% allocated to the token presale. Distribution includes 25% for mining operations, 15% for team and advisors,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:57
QNB Adopts JPMorgan Kinexys Blockchain for USD Payments

The post QNB Adopts JPMorgan Kinexys Blockchain for USD Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QNB implements Kinexys platform for instant US dollar business payments. System processes transactions 24/7 within minutes versus days traditionally. Institutional blockchain adoption could boost ETH and BTC market sentiment. QNB Group has integrated JPMorgan Chase’s Kinexys Digital Payments platform for processing US dollar corporate transactions through its operations in Qatar. The Middle Eastern financial institution can now execute business client payments 24/7, with settlement in minutes.  Traditional banking operates its payments mainly during weekdays and requires several days for its funds to reach recipients, whereas the blockchain-based system removes these delays by allowing continuous transaction processing. Kamel Moris, executive vice president of transactional banking at QNB, stated that corporate treasurers increasingly demand faster payment execution with reduced friction. “Now we can have a 24/7 service window, we can guarantee payments as fast as in two minutes,” Moris said in an interview. Platform handles $3 billion in daily volume JPMorgan launched the Kinexys network in 2019, and it currently processes $3 billion worth of transactions daily. This volume continues growing but remains a fraction of the approximately $10 trillion the bank’s payments division handles each day through traditional systems. JPMorgan leverages its position as the largest US dollar clearing bank globally to expand the platform’s reach. The bank uses its extensive correspondent banking network to onboard additional financial institutions. Opening the network to other banks allows JPMorgan to serve companies beyond its direct client base. Naveen Mallela, global co-head of Kinexys, described the approach as “institutional-grade scale” in a recent interview. Large financial institutions worldwide continue increasing their adoption of distributed ledger technology for streamlining complex back office operations. Despite over a decade of experimentation, few blockchain banking systems have achieved commercial viability or meaningful scale. Related: AurenixAI Secures MSB License, Strengthening Compliance and Global Ambitions Crypto market implications from institutional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:54
Bitcoin ETFs Shape Market Dynamics

The post Bitcoin ETFs Shape Market Dynamics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the dynamic world of finance, bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have gained attention, with the emergence of options markets tied to these funds offering new avenues for investors. Debuting in January 2024, iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has quickly captured investor interest, significantly bolstering capital influx. Continue Reading:Bitcoin ETFs Shape Market Dynamics Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-etfs-shape-market-dynamics
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 20:50
