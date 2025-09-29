2025-10-01 Wednesday

Get in Early: MoonBull Presale Ignites Massive Interest as New Meme Coin Buzz Builds With Shiba Inu and Brett

Discover MoonBull presale discount, Shiba Inu market cap trend, and Brett meme rise 2025. Explore the top new meme coins list and crypto gems to buy early.
2025/09/29 21:45
GOP Lawmakers Can Stand Up For Affordable Healthcare By Ending Trump’s Tariffs

The post GOP Lawmakers Can Stand Up For Affordable Healthcare By Ending Trump’s Tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s within the power of congressional Republicans to rein in the cost of health coverage and protect access to quality, affordable health care,” writes health expert Sally Pipes. “But time is running out.” Getty Images Employers expect to see their health insurance costs surge by as much as 9.5% next year. That’s the biggest uptick since 2011. President Trump’s tariffs deserve much of the blame. According to analysts, the threat of new levies on imported drugs and drug ingredients is one of the main factors leading insurers to raise prices. Just last week, the president said he’d impose 100% tariffs on imported pharmaceutical products starting October 1—unless a drug maker is building a manufacturing facility in the United States. It’s time for Congress to reclaim its constitutionally granted authority over tariffs—and forestall these import levies. If Republican legislators do not, they’ll face an electorate next year that could be eager to punish those in power for needlessly forcing them to pay more for health care. The cost of health insurance has been rising steadily for years, largely as a consequence of Obamacare’s heavy-handed insurance market regulations. But this time is different. Insurers blame two things in particular for rising costs. The first is soaring demand for weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. It’s estimated that 12% of U.S. adults have taken these medicines. Given that 40% of the adult population is obese, it’s a safe bet that demand will only increase. Of course, GLP-1s are proving to be among the most effective drugs ever developed. They’re showing promise against everything from obesity and diabetes to cardiovascular disease and addiction. A short-term spike in spending for GLP-1s could yield lower healthcare costs—and much healthier people—in the long run. Further, the cost of GLP-1s will soon fall when the branded medicines that…
2025/09/29 21:43
From Dogecoin’s Shadow to MoonBull’s Spotlight: The Next 1000x Cryptos is Ready to Roar

The post From Dogecoin’s Shadow to MoonBull’s Spotlight: The Next 1000x Cryptos is Ready to Roar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. What if choosing the right crypto early could be the difference between scraping peanuts and enjoying financial freedom? Many traders ask themselves this every day as they watch others turn small investments into life-changing fortunes. The truth is that timing matters, and those who position themselves early often reap the greatest rewards. Dogecoin is the prime example. Once seen as a joke, it went on to reward its early community with massive gains. Those who bought late were left chasing the hype, wondering why cats always seem to land on their feet while they’re stuck sliding around like penguins on ice. The popularity of meme coins shows no sign of slowing down, and a new contender is now stepping into the spotlight. The MoonBull ($MOBU) presale is live, and it’s drawing attention from both casual traders and seasoned analysts. For anyone looking for early access 1000x cryptos 2025, this project could be the chance to catch lightning in a bottle. MoonBull ($MOBU) Presale: Grab Your Second Chance at 1000x Cryptos MoonBull has launched with a bang, offering a 23-stage presale that rewards those who move quickly. Stage 1 tokens are priced at just $0.000025. By Stage 23, the price will climb to $0.00616. That’s a jaw-dropping projected ROI of 24,540%. Investors who put in $2000 at Stage 1 receive 80 million tokens, which would be worth nearly half a million dollars by the final stage. It’s a once-in-a-generation second chance at a 1000x opportunity.…
2025/09/29 21:41
U.S. gold reserves surge 90x its book value to hit over $1 trillion

The post U.S. gold reserves surge 90x its book value to hit over $1 trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States Treasury’s gold hoard has smashed through the $1 trillion mark in 2025, climbing to a level more than 90 times higher than what appears on the official government books. This milestone came after the price of gold soared past $3,824.50 per ounce on Monday, recording a 45% rally this year, according to data from Bloomberg. The Treasury still lists the stash at just $11 billion, because the official value is tied to the outdated $42.22 per ounce price Congress locked in back in 1973. The U.S. controls the world’s biggest pile of gold, and its value has been exploding as investors pour in during a period of turbulence. The surge has been linked to trade wars, geopolitical flashpoints, and growing fears of a funding crisis in Washington. The rush has been strengthened by inflows into exchange-traded funds and the Federal Reserve’s decision to resume interest rate cuts, driving more investors into safe assets like gold. Treasury considers impact of revaluing gold holdings In early 2025, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threw fuel on market speculation after making a casual remark about marking the government’s gold reserves to current market prices. Analysts jumped on the idea, calculating it could unleash hundreds of billions of dollars in new room for government spending. Days later, Scott backtracked, calling the chatter unfounded, and Bloomberg reported that no serious plan exists to push the revaluation forward. The U.S. system for handling reserves is different from most nations. The Treasury holds the physical gold, while the Federal Reserve only carries gold certificates that match the Treasury’s balance. In return, the Fed credits the government with dollars. If the government decided to update the value of its holdings to the market price, about $990 billion could be injected into the Treasury’s coffers. Under today’s tight…
2025/09/29 21:31
World’s First Eco-Friendly DePIN Blockchain Powered by X1Nodes

The post World’s First Eco-Friendly DePIN Blockchain Powered by X1Nodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X1 EcoChain, a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain platform, has announced the latest milestones in its mission to redefine decentralization for the Web4 era. Built on energy-efficient Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus and powered by ultra-low-energy nodes, X1 EcoChain aims to provide a fully decentralized, environmentally responsible infrastructure capable of supporting real-world applications at scale. Decentralization Enters The Physical World As the blockchain industry evolves beyond traditional mining farms and cloud-reliant infrastructure, X1 EcoChain is pioneering a new model known as Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). Unlike legacy systems that depend on energy-intensive data centers, X1 EcoChain runs on compact devices, namely ‘X1Nodes’, that consume 3 Wh of power, less than a typical LED light bulb. With over 6,000 nodes deployed across more than 65 countries, X1 EcoChain aims to demonstrate that physical decentralization can be achieved without compromising on performance or sustainability. Mainnet Readiness & Technological Foundation Currently in the Maculatus phase of its testnet, X1 EcoChain is preparing for its transition to mainnet, where the ecosystem will be fully operational. Over 15 decentralized applications (dApps) are currently in development. These range from DeFi protocols and payment systems to decentralized storage, identity solutions, and next-generation mobile services. Moreover, the network architecture is designed for high throughput, low fees, and near-instant finality through a Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus model that emphasizes validator accountability and trust. Key features include: EVM Compatibility: Supports Ethereum smart contracts and tools, enabling fast and cost-effective deployment for developers. Validator Economy: Validators receive 90% of transaction fees and ecosystem flows, with built-in mechanisms for performance and compliance enforcement. Noise-Free, Fanless Nodes: Devices can be safely deployed in homes, offices, or public spaces without the need for industrial cooling or cloud services. User Engagement & Onboarding Initiatives In preparation for its mainnet launch, X1 EcoChain has rolled out several initiatives to build…
2025/09/29 21:27
FLOKI’s Valhalla Kicks Off Tournament with Rewards Up to $155K

The post FLOKI’s Valhalla Kicks Off Tournament with Rewards Up to $155K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: The flagship play-to-earn game of the Floki ecosystem, Valhalla, is also hosting its first official tournament, with a total of $155,000 in rewards. Qualifiers start September 30, and the players will fight to make it to the leaderboard to make it into the 64-player main bracket.\ Even those who did not qualify get an opportunity to receive rewards, with 500 participants having a chance to obtain $10 worth of FLOKI tokens. The blockchain-based MMORPG named Valhalla, constructed around the FLOKI token, is about to host its first large-scale tournament, which means that it will open the competition to both amateur players and serious game fans with a total prize pool of $155,000. FLOKI’s Valhalla Hosts Major Tournament The Floki team posted on X that the “qualifiers for Valhalla’s first $155,000 tournament will start tomorrow, and you’re still early enough to join. All it takes to join the qualifiers is 3 different type Veras, which you can capture right now at valhalla.game.” The post underlined that any creatures obtained during the event will be “auto-leveled to max level for the PvP matches” so that the fight is fair regardless of the experience. The qualifying rounds kick off on Tuesday, September 30, and the qualifying round participants are allowed to play up to three matches, each one yielding one point per win. The position in the leaderboard will determine who progresses, and the ranking will also take into consideration ELO scores and other parameters like total battle damage when there are tie situations. Out of these, the best 64 proceed to the main bracket. Qualifiers for Valhalla’s first $155,000 tournament will start tomorrow, and you’re still early enough to join. All it takes to join the qualifiers is 3 different type Veras, which you can capture right now at https://t.co/LkthDfEaMO.…
2025/09/29 21:13
USD/JPY holds above 50-DMA, eyes 151.20 resistance – Société Générale

The post USD/JPY holds above 50-DMA, eyes 151.20 resistance – Société Générale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY is consolidating after rebounding from key trend line support and reclaiming the 50-day moving average, with focus now on the 150.90/151.20 resistance zone, Société Générale’s FX analysts note. USD/JPY consolidates gains, focus on 150.90/151.20 “USD/JPY rebounded after testing multi-month trend line support at 145.70/145.40. The pair recently surpassed the 50-day moving average (now at 147.70) and established an interim high near 150. A brief pullback is underway; however, holding above the 50-DMA (147.70) will be key.” “If the pair defends the moving average, the up move may extend towards the upper end of the range since March at 150.90/151.20; this is an important resistance zone.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-holds-above-50-dma-eyes-15120-resistance-societe-generale-202509290938
2025/09/29 21:07
Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Explodes in Madagascar as Protesters Ditch Government-Controlled Comms

Jack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app Bitchat experienced a massive surge in downloads in Madagascar during violent protests over water and electricity shortages, which forced authorities to impose dusk-to-dawn curfews across the capital. Google Trends data shows “Bitchat” searches spiking from zero to 100 in Antananarivo as protesters sought censorship-resistant communication alternatives.Source: Google Trends Poverty and Infrastructure Crisis Fuel Violent Demonstrations The peer-to-peer application operates without internet infrastructure using Bluetooth Low Energy mesh networks, allowing encrypted messages to hop between devices within 30-meter ranges. Chrome-Stats shows Bitchat has been downloaded 365,307 times since launch, with over 21,000 downloads in the last day and more than 71,000 in the past week. Protests erupted on Thursday as thousands of mostly young protesters marched through Antananarivo, demanding the restoration of reliable water and electricity services. Police fired tear gas to disperse crowds who barricaded roads with burning tires and rocks before looting shopping malls, banks, and attacking homes of lawmakers close to President Andry Rajoelina. The government sacked its energy minister and imposed curfews from 7 PM to 5 AM to restore public order. Madagascar faces severe poverty, with 75% of its 30 million population living below the World Bank’s poverty line, while only 6.6 million citizens have internet access. Mesh Networks Enable Communication During Civil Unrest Bitchat adoption in Madagascar follows similar patterns observed during recent protests in Nepal and Indonesia. Nepal recorded 48,781 downloads on September 8 as youth-led demonstrations against corruption and social media bans left 22 dead and forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation. The application requires no phone numbers, email addresses, or account registration while providing end-to-end encryption through X25519 key exchange and AES-256-GCM protocols. Each device functions as both a client and a server, creating self-organizing networks that are resilient to centralized attacks or single points of failure. Messages fragment into 500-byte chunks, enabling transmission across multiple device hops with up to seven relay points. The store-and-forward system caches messages for offline users up to 12 hours, ensuring delivery even when direct connections are unavailable. Random peer IDs are generated for each session, protecting user privacy while eliminating the need for persistent identifiers. Emergency wipe capabilities, accessible through triple-tap commands, instantly clear local data if devices are compromised or confiscated. Dorsey launched the beta in July 2025, filling TestFlight’s 10,000 capacity within hours. The weekend project focuses on disaster coordination, event overflow communication, and building cross-community bridges during internet shutdowns or government censorship campaigns. Western Governments Target Encrypted Communications Simultaneously The European Union advances its controversial “Chat Control” regulation, which requires messaging apps to scan every message, photo, and video before encryption. Fifteen EU countries currently support the proposal, though it falls short of the 65% population threshold required for passage. The Child Sexual Abuse Regulation mandates client-side scanning where software checks content on user devices before transmission. Supporters argue the measure combats child abuse material, while critics warn it enables mass surveillance and weakens encryption, protecting financial privacy. Parallel pressures exist in the United States, where Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has stated that his company avoids building infrastructure due to concerns about government surveillance. The NSA previously attempted to influence global encryption standards to make them easier to break, facts revealed through Edward Snowden’s leaks. For the EU, Germany holds the pivotal vote and has yet to take a final stance ahead of the anticipated October 14 Council vote. Platforms like Signal have suggested they would exit the EU market rather than compromise on encryption standards. For cryptocurrency users, the regulation poses a threat to the encryption protecting wallet transactions, private keys, and identity data. Client-side scanning could theoretically extend to peer-to-peer payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, or wallet operations, thereby undermining the principles of decentralization. Crypto advocates predict that the proposal might drive users toward decentralized Web3 platforms, which are designed for privacy by default. Major tech companies, including Google and Starlink, have invested in mesh networking solutions as decentralized infrastructure alternatives.Source: BitChat Explorer Global adoption of censorship-resistant tools continues accelerating, with Indonesia recording 12,581 Bitchat downloads during August protests over parliamentary allowances and police brutality, similar to Nepal. Russia also contributed 8,749 downloads while the United States registered 8,211 users during the same time
2025/09/29 21:06
Top 5 Altcoins to Buy in October 2025 – Is Uptober Back?

October has historically been “Uptober” for the crypto market. With Bitcoin recovering around $112K, here are the top 5 altcoins to consider this month.
2025/09/29 21:04
How Sunderland’s Dream Start Has Stunned The Premier League

The post How Sunderland’s Dream Start Has Stunned The Premier League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Wilson Isidor of Sunderland AFC celebrates with teammate Granit Xhaka after scoring in the Premier League match against Aston Villa at Stadium of Light on September 21, 2025 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Martin Swinney – Sunderland AFC/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images) Sunderland AFC via Getty Images A 1-0 win away at Nottingham Forest at the weekend means Sunderland AFC has had the best start to a Premier League season of any newly promoted side for more than a decade. Sunderland has picked up 11 points from its opening six games, with wins against Forest, West Ham United and Brentford and draws against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. The Black Cats’ only loss came against Burnley. It’s a long way from the calamities of the “Sunderland Til’ I Die” era when the club fell as low as the third tier of English soccer and the Mackems’ misery was captured on camera in the hit Netflix series. In fact, the start to this season is even better than Sunderland’s incredible 1999/2000 season in the Premier League, when the club finished 7th and striker Kevin Philips won the European Golden Shoe. That season, Sunderland picked up 8 points from the opening six games. More recently, Sheffield United in 2019/20 and Leeds United in 2020/21 have enjoyed strong seasons on their returns to the Premier League, but they only picked up nine and ten points, respectively in their opening six games of those seasons. So why is Sunderland doing so well and what does it mean for the rest of the Premier League? Sunderland’s Smart Summer Shopping Sunderland had the fifth highest net spend this summer following its promotion. It spent some $190 million, which was more than anyone else apart from Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and…
2025/09/29 20:46
