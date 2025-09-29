2025-10-01 Wednesday

Ending 2025 With Life-Changing Gains – Here Are the 4 Best Altcoins to Position in Right Now

Ending 2025 With Life-Changing Gains – Here Are the 4 Best Altcoins to Position in Right Now

The post Ending 2025 With Life-Changing Gains – Here Are the 4 Best Altcoins to Position in Right Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ending 2025 With Life-Changing Gains – Here Are the 4 Best Altcoins to Position in Right Now appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A growing number of investors are looking for the best altcoins to buy to increase their profits before the end of 2025. The best altcoins to invest in are typically projects with real-world utility. Those have generally been the biggest winners in crypto over the past few years.  Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), TRON (TRX), and Digitap ($TAP) have emerged as the top four cryptocurrencies to buy now to supercharge portfolios before the end of the year.  Identifying the Best Altcoins to Invest in Today The current cryptocurrency landscape favors projects that solve tangible problems. While older blockchains like Cardano and Solana have helped pave the way for utility-focused cryptocurrencies. It’s the new generation of projects, like Digitap, that are currently getting the most attention from whales and small fish alike, by offering a usable product that bridges the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). 1. Digitap ($TAP): The Gem Among Crypto Presales with Real Utility  Digitap is one of the most unique opportunities currently available to cryptocurrency investors, offering a live omnibanking platform that can handle everything from cryptocurrency to fiat conversions and money transfers.  The project’s core offering is a Visa card that allows users to spend cryptocurrencies or fiat currency anywhere in the world, blurring the line between fiat and crypto for the first time.  $TAP powers the Digitap ecosystem and offers staking rewards as high as 124% APR during the presale. Investors can purchase $TAP at $0.0125, and prices are expected to increase to $0.0159 by the time the presale enters its second stage, positioning backers for 27% gains in the next few months. $TAP’s circulating supply is limited to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:38
With SEC Easing ETF Paths, Uptober Could Be Altcoin Launchpad — Top Picks Inside

With SEC Easing ETF Paths, Uptober Could Be Altcoin Launchpad — Top Picks Inside

SEC easing ETF paths sets the stage for Uptober as altcoins line up for breakout moves. ETH, UNI, AVAX, NEAR and $XYZ headline top picks.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/29 21:38
MetaMask Unveils Perp Dex and Rewards Integration

MetaMask Unveils Perp Dex and Rewards Integration

The post MetaMask Unveils Perp Dex and Rewards Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: MetaMask integrates Perp Dex with Hyperliquid, enhancing wallet functionality. Potential doubling of Hyperliquid’s trading volume. Increased Bitcoin volatility expected from this integration. MetaMask plans to introduce a perpetual DEX and rewards program through an in-wallet integration with Hyperliquid, as revealed on GitHub, targeting its vast user base. This integration could potentially double Hyperliquid’s trading volumes, intensifying DeFi activity and pressuring centralized exchanges, according to market analysts. MetaMask Empowers Users with Perp DEX Integration MetaMask, a leading self-custodial crypto wallet, plans to integrate a perpetual DEX and rewards system through Hyperliquid. Code updates reveal “Perps” tabs and USDC deposit flows tailored for perpetual trading within MetaMask. This move aims to transform user wallets into full trading terminals. The integration may significantly amplify Hyperliquid’s trading volume from its current $8-10 billion daily, potentially doubling it. Bitcoin volatility could rise, driven by the massive user base’s engagement with perpetual trading, highlighting the intensifying competition between decentralized and centralized exchanges. “MetaMask (30M+ users) launches in-wallet perps trading with Hyperliquid, a top DEX w/ $330B monthly volume. This could 2x Hyperliquid’s $8-10B daily perps vol if all its users engage, tempting. Massive crypto degen liquidity. Increases $BTC volatility but I can see…” — Ryan Park, Market Expert Market Implications and Potential Regulatory Challenges Did you know? A similar feature launch by the Solana-based Phantom wallet recently expanded its user base significantly, illustrating MetaMask’s potential impact on DeFi wallet user engagement. Ethereum (ETH) currently holds a market value of $4,117.03, with a total market cap of approximately $496.94 billion, sourced from CoinMarketCap as of September 29, 2025. Its 24-hour trading volume has surged to $30.82 billion, showing a 67.02% increase, reflecting dynamic market participation. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:25 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts suggest this integration…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:36
Staking XRP vs. XRP Tundra Presale: Why Early Investors Are Choosing Growth Potential Over Staking Rewards

Staking XRP vs. XRP Tundra Presale: Why Early Investors Are Choosing Growth Potential Over Staking Rewards

The post Staking XRP vs. XRP Tundra Presale: Why Early Investors Are Choosing Growth Potential Over Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP holders have spent years waiting for ways to earn passive income on their assets. Unlike proof-of-stake networks such as Ethereum or Solana, the XRP Ledger does not natively support staking. Some centralized exchanges have offered “earn” products that mimic staking, but these carry counterparty risk and yield only modest returns. For long-term investors, XRP has largely remained idle despite its central role in global settlement. XRP Tundra is changing that equation. Its presale introduces a dual-token system, staking vaults designed for real yield, and fixed launch pricing that highlights clear upside. With entry at $0.068 for TUNDRA-S and free allocations of TUNDRA-X valued at $0.034, early participants secure exposure ahead of launch targets of $2.50 and $1.25. The combination of yield access and presale multiples has made it one of the most closely watched launches of 2025. Presale Structure with Transparent Targets The presale is now in Phase 4. Investors purchasing TUNDRA-S at $0.068 also receive a 16% bonus allocation and a free distribution of TUNDRA-X. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, functions as the utility and staking token. TUNDRA-X, on XRPL, anchors governance and reserves. Both tokens already have launch prices set: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. Publishing those targets in advance gives presale participants clear benchmarks, avoiding the speculation that often surrounds early-stage tokens. A Proper Yield Path for XRP Holders The XRP Ledger has never offered native staking, leaving holders without a protocol-level way to earn. XRP Tundra addresses this through Cryo Vaults, a staking framework where investors can lock tokens for periods ranging from one week to three months. Depending on the term, yields can reach up to 30% APY, far above the minimal returns available from centralized “earn” programs. The model also integrates Frost Keys, NFT-style tools that either shorten lock-ups or amplify rewards.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:32
Morning Update — 29.09.2025

Morning Update — 29.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 29.09.2025 📈 Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed: 🇨🇳 China +0.80–1.10% 🇯🇵 JP225 −0.30% 🇦🇺 AU200.cash +0.66% 💵 Dollar weakness: USIDX −0.20–0.30% 💶 EUR/USD +0.20% 💴 USD/JPY&nbsp;−0.41% 🥇 Gold surged above $3,800 (+1% daily, +10% monthly), heading for its strongest month since July 2020. Safe-haven demand fuels the&nbsp;rally. 🛢️ Oil dipped at the open but recovered after reports that OPEC+ may raise quotas by ~137 kb/d. Iraq restarted Kirkuk–Ceyhan flows (~180–190 kb/d). Markets stay cautious ahead of the OPEC+&nbsp;meeting. 🏦 Shutdown risk in the U.S. remains elevated but eased compared to the weekend. BofA sees a 0.1 pp GDP drag per week if it&nbsp;happens. 📉 UBS puts the probability of a U.S. recession in 2025 at 93%, but describes the economy as “weak, not collapsing.” 🚗 Tesla is set to release Q3 sales, with consensus at 448–456k deliveries (vs. 463k last year), boosted by end-of-quarter U.S. tax&nbsp;credits. 🌍 Geopolitics: Xi is said to be pressing Trump on Taiwan in exchange for progress on a trade&nbsp;deal. ⚡ Stay tuned with NordFX for the latest updates and opportunities in global&nbsp;markets! 🌅 Morning Update — 29.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/29 21:23
✨ Market Watch — Monday Highlights ✨

✨ Market Watch — Monday Highlights ✨

📅✨ Market Watch — Monday Highlights ✨📅 A new active week kicks off, with markets focused on central bankers 🏦 and fresh economic data&nbsp;📊. 🇪🇸 Spain 08:00 BST — Retail Sales (Aug): prev. +4.7% YoY 08:00 BST — Inflation (Sept): • HICP: forecast +3.0% YoY (prev. +2.7%) • HICP: +0.3% MoM (prev. 0.0%) • CPI: forecast +3.1% YoY (prev. +2.7%) • CPI: −0.2% MoM (prev.&nbsp;0.0%) 🎤 Key Speeches Today 10:00 BST — ECB Schnabel 🇪🇺 10:00 BST — Bundesbank’s Nagel 🇩🇪 12:30 BST — Fed Waller 🇺🇸 13:00 BST — ECB Lane 🇪🇺 &amp; BoE Ramsden 🇬🇧 18:15 BST — President Trump 🇺🇸 18:30 BST — Fed Williams 🇺🇸 23:00 BST — Fed Bostic&nbsp;🇺🇸 💡 Monetary policy remains at the centre of attention with the Fed’s return to rate cuts. FOMC and ECB comments today will be closely watched by traders worldwide. 🌍 🚀 Stay sharp and trade with confidence with&nbsp;NordFX! 📅✨ Market Watch — Monday Highlights ✨📅 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/29 21:22
Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Year-End—Will Bitcoin Hyper be the Next Crypto to Explode?

Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Year-End—Will Bitcoin Hyper be the Next Crypto to Explode?

Helping push the coin’s price could be Bitcoin whales who bought 30K $BTC worth around $3.3B last week, according to […] The post Bitcoin Could Hit $150K By Year-End—Will Bitcoin Hyper be the Next Crypto to Explode? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 21:16
Facebook and Instagram UK Users Can Pay to Skip Ads

Facebook and Instagram UK Users Can Pay to Skip Ads

TLDRs; Meta introduces ad-free subscriptions for UK Facebook and Instagram users, starting at £2.99 on web and £3.99 on mobile. UK users must choose between paying or receiving ads, with no “less personalised ads” option unlike EU users. The ICO supports the move, saying it aligns with UK data laws and offers more transparency on [...] The post Facebook and Instagram UK Users Can Pay to Skip Ads appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 21:15
Snorter Token Surges Past $4 Million Ahead of Launch

Snorter Token Surges Past $4 Million Ahead of Launch

The post Snorter Token Surges Past $4 Million Ahead of Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto traders are walking a fine line this quarter. Bitcoin slid from $117,000 to $109,000 within the month, and the highly volatile meme coin market shrank to a market cap of under $70 billion. The once-booming Telegram bot sector is also showing signs of fatigue. Gas fees remain stubbornly high for many Ethereum-based solutions, leaving users frustrated with lagging transactions that can cost valuable opportunities. Amid this cooling sentiment, one Solana-native project, Snorter Token, is breaking away from the trend. Its presale has already raised over $4 million and is now entering its final stretch with less than a month to go. With a listing just around the corner, traders are buzzing with anticipation of a potential surge once Snorter Token goes live. Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel Why Snorter Token Stands Out in a Volatile Market Volatility is once again dominating crypto. Prices can swing in seconds, and traders are realizing that relying on manual swaps or slow interfaces is no longer enough. Telegram bots provide automated tools to trade faster, snipe new listings, or even copy the moves of top wallets. The problem? Most current leaders are tied to Ethereum, resulting in higher costs, slower speeds, and complicated multi-chain setups. In a market where split-second execution can determine profit or loss, these weaknesses are becoming impossible to ignore. Snorter Token was created to address these challenges. Built natively on Solana, it offers ultra-low transaction costs, near-instant execution, and seamless usability without the multi-chain complications that slow down rivals. Its lean, chain-specific infrastructure allows faster snipes, cheaper swaps, and a decisive edge in volatile markets. This efficiency has strengthened investor confidence. Even in a bearish market, Snorter Token continues to attract steady interest from users who recognize its practical utility. Traders benefit from a reliable, fast, and cost-effective platform, making…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:12
KiteAI’s Powerful Token Model Rewards Real AI Value, Not Speculation

KiteAI’s Powerful Token Model Rewards Real AI Value, Not Speculation

The post KiteAI’s Powerful Token Model Rewards Real AI Value, Not Speculation appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The platform’s “AI Lego Blocks” architecture has processed over 1 billion agent interactions as it prepares for November token launch KiteAI is flipping the script on crypto tokenomics with a model that rewards actual artificial intelligence contribution rather than speculation, positioning itself as infrastructure for the emerging autonomous agent economy. The project’s KITE token utilizes …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 21:12
