2025-10-01 Wednesday

XRP Faces Key Test Before Potential Surge

XRP Faces Key Test Before Potential Surge

The post XRP Faces Key Test Before Potential Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EGRAG CRYPTO, a notable cryptocurrency observer, recently suggested that XRP might need to undergo a further correction to set the groundwork for an enduring increase. The digital currency is reportedly trading within a zone termed the “fair value gap” (FVG), where values typically gravitate back to their inherent worth. Continue Reading:XRP Faces Key Test Before Potential Surge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/xrp-faces-key-test-before-potential-surge
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:44
USDT and USDC Lead $46 Billion Stablecoin Expansion

USDT and USDC Lead $46 Billion Stablecoin Expansion

The post USDT and USDC Lead $46 Billion Stablecoin Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This growth pushed the stablecoin market cap to around $290 billion. Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC led the surge, while Ethena’s USDe emerged as a fast-rising player. Ethereum remained the dominant network for stablecoins, followed by Tron. Despite the sharp increase in supply and demand, usage metrics showed a slowdown. Stablecoin Inflows Jump Stablecoins saw a remarkable surge in demand over the past quarter, with more than $46 billion in net inflows recorded over the last 90 days. This is according to data from RWA.xyz. The growth sheds some light on the increasing appetite for US dollar-pegged assets in the crypto sector, particularly as investors look for stability amid market volatility. Tether’s USDT led the charge with $19.6 billion in inflows, cementing its role as the dominant player in the sector. Circle’s USDC followed closely with $12.3 billion, which was a sharp rebound from just $500 million in net issuance in the previous quarter. Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin USDe also made waves by attracting $9 billion in inflows after recording only $200 million in the prior quarter. Top stablecoin net flows (Source: RWA.xyz) Other issuers also contributed to the surge. PayPal’s PYUSD recorded $1.4 billion in inflows, while MakerDAO’s USDS added $1.3 billion. Ripple’s RLUSD and Ethena’s USDtb, although smaller, posted steady growth.  In total, stablecoin inflows grew by over 324% compared to the second quarter, with $56.5 billion flowing in over the past six months, of which just $10.8 billion came in Q2. The third quarter alone accounted for the bulk of the gains. Ethereum still dominates as the leading network for stablecoins, hosting $171 billion in circulating supply, while Tron holds the second spot with $76 billion. Other chains, including Solana, Arbitrum, and BNB Chain, collectively host around $29.7 billion. In terms of token dominance, USDT controls nearly 59%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:42
Navigating the EU AI Act: Could Minor Customizations Like RAG Turn General-Purpose AI into…

Navigating the EU AI Act: Could Minor Customizations Like RAG Turn General-Purpose AI into…

Navigating the EU AI Act: Could Minor Customizations Like RAG Turn General-Purpose AI into High-Risk or Prohibited Systems? In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, the European Union’s AI Act stands as a landmark regulation, aiming to balance innovation with the protection of fundamental rights, safety, and ethical standards. Officially known as Regulation (EU) 2024/1689, this regulation categorizes AI systems based on their risk levels, imposing varying degrees of oversight and obligations. But what happens when general-purpose AI models (GPAI) — think large language models like ChatGPT, Grok, or DeepSeek — are lightly customized using techniques such as Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG)? Could these tweaks, without deep fine-tuning or substantial modifications, push an AI application into prohibited or high-risk territory, especially if tailored for sensitive uses like harmful manipulation, deception, or employment management?Grok This article dives into the nuances of the EU AI Act, exploring how minor customizations might alter an AI system’s classification. We’ll break down the Act’s risk categories, examine GPAI’s special treatment, and analyze real-world implications through case studies. Whether you’re an AI developer, business leader, or policy enthusiast, understanding these shifts is crucial as the Act’s provisions roll out over the coming&nbsp;years. The EU AI Act’s Risk-Based Framework: A Quick&nbsp;Primer The EU AI Act adopts a tiered approach to regulation, classifying AI systems according to their potential harm to individuals, society, and the environment. This isn’t a one-size-fits-all rulebook; instead, it scales requirements based on risk, ensuring that everyday AI tools face minimal bureaucracy while high-stakes applications undergo rigorous scrutiny. Here’s a breakdown of the main categories: Unacceptable Risk (Prohibited AI): These are outright banned because they pose severe threats to fundamental rights. Examples include AI systems that deploy subliminal techniques to manipulate behavior subconsciously, exploit vulnerabilities (like age or socioeconomic status) to cause harm, or engage in deceptive practices that distort decision-making. The Act’s Article 5 lists these prohibitions explicitly, covering everything from social scoring to real-time biometric identification in public spaces (with limited exceptions for law enforcement). High-Risk AI: Systems in this bucket could significantly impact safety, health, or rights if they malfunction. They must meet strict standards, including risk assessments, data quality checks, transparency, and human oversight. Annex III of the Act outlines specific use cases, such as AI in education, critical infrastructure, or — relevant to our discussion — employment and workers’ management. This framework went into force on August 1, 2024, with phased implementation: prohibited AI rules kick in after six months, high-risk after 24–36 months depending on the&nbsp;sector. General-Purpose AI: A Special Category with Unique&nbsp;Rules GPAI models, which include versatile LLMs designed for a broad range of tasks, aren’t slotted into the standard risk tiers by default. Instead, they’re governed under Title III, Chapter 5 of the Act. Providers of these models — companies like OpenAI, xAI, or DeepSeek — must fulfill obligations such as providing technical documentation, ensuring compliance with copyright laws for training data, and publishing summaries of that data for transparency. However, the Act draws a line for “GPAI with systemic risk.” These are powerhouse models trained with massive computing power (over 10²⁵ floating-point operations, or FLOPs), posing broader societal threats like misinformation or economic disruption. They face extra hurdles: model evaluations, adversarial testing, cybersecurity measures, and incident reporting to authorities. Importantly, GPAI doesn’t require the full conformity assessment that high-risk systems do — unless it’s modified or integrated in a way that changes its&nbsp;nature. What Counts as ‘Substantial Modification’? The Act defines “substantial modification” in Article 3(14) as changes that affect an AI system’s compliance with the regulation. This could include alterations to its intended purpose, significant performance shifts, or tweaks to components that impact safety, accuracy, or fundamental rights. Fine-tuning a model by retraining its weights on new data might qualify as substantial if it fundamentally alters behavior. But what about lighter touches? Techniques like RAG, which enhance an LLM by retrieving external data to inform responses without touching the core model weights, are generally seen as non-substantial. RAG essentially augments prompts with retrieved information, keeping the underlying GPAI intact. The Act’s recitals (e.g., Recital 111) suggest that mere integration or deployment adjustments don’t automatically trigger reclassification — unless the end-use pushes the system into a regulated category. Here’s the catch: When you customize GPAI for a specific application, the deployer (the entity putting it into service) may become the provider of a new AI system. If that application aligns with prohibited or high-risk uses, the whole setup gets reclassified accordingly, regardless of how “minor” the customization seems. Case Study 1: Customizing for Harmful Manipulation and Deception Imagine deploying a Grok-like LLM with RAG to create a chatbot for a marketing campaign. You feed it company documents via RAG to generate personalized ads. Sounds innocuous? Now tweak it: The system retrieves user data to exploit psychological vulnerabilities, subtly nudging vulnerable groups (e.g., elderly users) toward harmful purchases through deceptive phrasing. Under Article 5(1)(a) and (b), this could cross into prohibited territory. Subliminal or manipulative techniques that distort behavior and cause significant harm — like financial loss — are banned. Even without fine-tuning, the RAG-driven customization tailors the GPAI for deception, making the application unacceptable risk. Analysis: The Act assesses the system’s intended purpose and use. If the customization enables exploitation (e.g., targeting socioeconomic weaknesses), it’s prohibited. Deployers must conduct a fundamental rights impact assessment (Article 27) and could face bans or fines up to €35 million or 7% of global turnover. Minor changes like RAG don’t exempt you; they might even amplify risks by making outputs more contextually manipulative. Case Study 2: Tailoring for Employment and Workers’ Management Now consider an HR tool built on DeepSeek with RAG. Without altering the model, you integrate a database of employee records. The system retrieves performance data to recommend promotions, allocate tasks, or monitor productivity — perhaps flagging “low performers” based on behavioral patterns. This squarely hits Annex III, Point 5: AI in employment, including recruitment, termination, task allocation, and monitoring. Such systems are high-risk because they can perpetuate bias, invade privacy, or unfairly influence livelihoods. Analysis: RAG here acts as a bridge, pulling in domain-specific data to specialize the GPAI without substantial modification. Yet, the application’s purpose reclassifies it as high-risk. The provider must ensure compliance with Chapter 3 requirements: high-quality datsets to minimize bias, logging for traceability, and human oversight to contest decisions. If the system discriminates (e.g., against protected groups), it risks non-compliance. Notably, the Act’s Recital 78 emphasizes that integrating GPAI into high-risk contexts shifts responsibility to the deployer, who must treat it as a new&nbsp;system. Implications and Recommendations for AI Providers The EU AI Act’s flexibility is a double-edged sword. Minor customizations like RAG democratize AI, enabling quick adaptations without heavy retraining. However, they can inadvertently escalate classifications if the use case ventures into sensitive areas. For harmful manipulation or deception, the result could be an outright ban; for employment tools, expect mandatory certifications and ongoing monitoring. Key takeaways: Assess End-Use Early: Before deploying, map your application against Article 5 and Annex III. Tools like RAG don’t change the model but can redefine the&nbsp;system. Documentation is Key: Maintain records of customizations to prove they’re not “substantial.” Seek Expert Advice: Consult legal experts or use the Act’s sandboxes (Article 59) for&nbsp;testing. Global Ripple Effects: Even non-EU companies may feel the impact if serving EU&nbsp;users. As AI evolves, so will interpretations of the Act. With enforcement ramping up, staying compliant isn’t just regulatory — it’s essential for trust and innovation. What do you think: Will these rules stifle creativity or foster safer AI? Share your thoughts in the comments. This analysis is based on the current text of Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 and is not legal&nbsp;advice. Navigating the EU AI Act: Could Minor Customizations Like RAG Turn General-Purpose AI into… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/29 21:22
Altcoin Market Faces Rejection at All-Time High, Analyst Sees Buying Opportunity

Altcoin Market Faces Rejection at All-Time High, Analyst Sees Buying Opportunity

Despite the setback, he suggests that this could be the final pullback before altcoins break through resistance and establish fresh […] The post Altcoin Market Faces Rejection at All-Time High, Analyst Sees Buying Opportunity appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 21:22
Ethereum ETFs Suffer Record Weekly Outflows, Is ETH Price Set To Plummet?

Ethereum ETFs Suffer Record Weekly Outflows, Is ETH Price Set To Plummet?

Recently released data have reported Ethereum ETFs suffering $795.6 million in net outflows for the week ending on Friday. September 26. The sell-off was triggered by the recent market pullback, resulting in $126 million in liquidation losses. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are currently high in Ethereum communities. Investors continue to raise questions about where ETH [...] The post Ethereum ETFs Suffer Record Weekly Outflows, Is ETH Price Set To Plummet? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/29 21:00
Polish Sejm supported controversial crypto law with fines and prison terms

Polish Sejm supported controversial crypto law with fines and prison terms

Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, has passed a bill on crypto assets that implements EU rules (MiCA). However, it has drawn sharp criticism from industry participants. The document is now to be considered by the Senate, after which it will be submitted to the president for signature. The law provides for a significant […] Сообщение Polish Sejm supported controversial crypto law with fines and prison terms появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/29 20:59
Polish Sejm upholded controversial law on crypto assets

Polish Sejm upholded controversial law on crypto assets

Poland’s lower house of parliament, the Sejm, has passed a bill on crypto assets that implements EU rules (MiCA). However, it has drawn sharp criticism from industry participants. The document is now to be considered by the Senate, after which it will be submitted to the president for signature. The law provides for a significant […] Сообщение Polish Sejm upholded controversial law on crypto assets появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/29 20:59
Chainlink Poised to Power TradFi Shift to Blockchain, Jefferies Says

Chainlink Poised to Power TradFi Shift to Blockchain, Jefferies Says

Chainlink could become a foundational layer for traditional finance as capital markets increasingly embrace blockchain infrastructure, according to a report from investment bank Jefferies following a call with Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov. The decentralized oracle network connects smart contracts to real-world data and off-chain systems, enabling advanced use cases like tokenized asset settlement, parametric insurance and cross-chain messaging.Jefferies said LINK (LINK), Chainlink’s native token, will benefit as tokenization accelerates. As of September, Chainlink secured $103 billion in assets through its oracle feeds, up from $23 billion in early 2024, supporting over 2,500 projects. Partnerships with institutions such as Swift, DTCC, Euroclear and JPMorgan (JPM) underscore its role in bridging crypto and TradFi, wrote analysts Andrew Moss and Matthew Molta.Tokenization, converting real-world assets into programmable digital tokens, is driving demand for infrastructure that can securely link on-chain and off-chain environments. Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Decentralized Oracle Networks (DONs) address this challenge, supporting real-time settlement and automation across finance, insurance, and supply chains, the analysts wrote.Jefferies said digital asset adoption remains early, but tokenization pilots are moving quickly toward production. With LINK used to pay for services, node operations and staking, growing demand for Chainlink’s infrastructure could provide token holders a call on future cash flows. While rivals like LayerZero and Pyth exist, Chainlink’s network effects and first-mover advantage may give it a durable moat in blockchain infrastructure, the bank said.The analysts estimated that tokenized asset value has reached $30 billion excluding stablecoins, a 253% increase year to date. As tokenization reduces operational costs and increases liquidity, Jefferies said it expects institutional investors to migrate toward blockchain-based settlement layers, placing Chainlink at the center of the transition.Read more: Polymarket Connects to Chainlink to Cut Tampering Risks in Price Bets
Coinstats2025/09/29 20:53
Who Will Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025? Find Out Now!

Who Will Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP in 2025? Find Out Now!

Cryptocurrency adoption continues to accelerate across diverse sectors in 2025, with prominent brands and industries embracing digital assets not only as a store of value but also as a practical means of payment. From everyday coffee shops to luxury car dealerships, the integration of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP into mainstream transactions signals a significant shift [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/29 20:46
Cramer: Buy Crypto

Cramer: Buy Crypto

Cramer has stunned the cryptocurrency community with the two-word piece of advice
Coinstats2025/09/29 20:36
