MEXC හුවමාරුව
/
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
MoonBull Presale Is Making Waves
What if the new meme coin to watch was already climbing the launch tower, and most traders were still standing on the sidelines? In every bull run, one coin becomes The post MoonBull Presale Is Making Waves appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
WAVES
$0.9519
-0.07%
MEME
$0.002383
+0.76%
TOWER
$0.0009039
-10.96%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/29 21:36
බෙදාගන්න
MSTR shares bounce from recent lows as Strategy makes small $22.1M BTC buy
Strategy added only 196 BTC, financed by new MSTR issuance. The company used some of its share proceeds to cover operating expenses.
BTC
$114,369.58
+0.36%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 21:33
බෙදාගන්න
Why I’m Still Holding My NFT Even Though Its Value Dropped
I think a lot of people are asking the same question. Remember a few years back when everyone and their grandmother was talking about buying a Bored Ape or a CryptoPunk? It felt like the future, right? I remember seeing friends who’d never even invested in stocks suddenly dropping thousands on digital art. I was right there with them, trying to figure out what was what. My own little experiment started with a piece I absolutely loved, a simple digital drawing I was sure would be my ticket to the moon. I bought it, and for a while, I checked its price every single day. I was so convinced I had found the next big thing. Now, things are different. The hype has definitely cooled down. It feels like the air has been let out of the balloon. So, is NFT dead? I don’t think so, but the way we’re thinking about them is changing. The wild speculation and “get rich quick” schemes have faded, and that’s not a bad thing. For me, I’ve started to see NFTs as more than just a quick flip. They’re becoming a tool, a way to prove ownership of digital assets in a whole new world. I’ve been exploring how they can be used for things like concert tickets, digital fashion, or even proving you attended a virtual event. It’s less about the crazy prices and more about the underlying technology and what it can enable. The story of my little digital drawing is a perfect example. Its value didn’t skyrocket, and I’m not a millionaire from it. But I still have it, and it represents a moment in time for me, a piece of a bigger story about how I’m learning to navigate this space. I think the real value of NFTs is in their utility, not just their price tag. The conversation has shifted from “How much is this worth?” to “What can I do with this?” and that’s a much more sustainable and interesting path forward. It’s less of a frenzy and more of a quiet, steady evolution. Why I’m Still Holding My NFT Even Though Its Value Dropped was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
M
$2.41719
-0.04%
NFT
$0.0000004312
-0.89%
බෙදාගන්න
Medium
2025/09/29 21:23
බෙදාගන්න
Quarter-End Flows: What to Expect
As Q3 wraps up, markets often see sharper moves as funds rebalance, corporates hedge FX, and liquidity thins. 🔍 Key signals right now • Strong inflows into equities and bonds keep risk appetite alive • EM bonds attract buyers, but equity flows remain cautious • Dollar positioning is mixed, making FX moves more flow-driven • Growth is resilient, but tariffs and inflation still weigh on sentiment ⚠️ Risks to watch • Central bank surprises • End-month corporate hedging flows • Thin liquidity amplifying price swings • Quick reversals in EM flows if risk appetite fades ✅ Tip for traders Stay nimble, watch positioning, and be ready for sharp intraday swings around key levels. 🔗 Start trading with NordFX today: https://account.nordfx.com/account/register?id=1187185 📅 Quarter-End Flows: What to Expect was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
බෙදාගන්න
Medium
2025/09/29 21:22
බෙදාගන්න
Polkadot’s pUSD stablecoin is here! But the market already sees 3 red flags
Backed only by DOT and built on Acala’s framework, this new project has a lot to prove.
HERE
$0.000229
--%
RED
$0.4217
-2.60%
DOT
$3.915
-0.40%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/09/29 21:00
බෙදාගන්න
Best Crypto to Buy Now? XRP Tundra Presale Offers Two Tokens at $0.068 with $2.50 Launch Target
In the earliest years of digital assets, the phrase “best crypto to buy now” usually pointed to a shortlist of two names: Bitcoin and Ethereum. Choosing either meant exposure to outsized returns as the market expanded. Fast forward to 2025, and the landscape has shifted. Thousands of projects compete for attention, and most never last […]
NOW
$0.00592
-4.36%
XRP
$2.8395
-2.08%
FORWARD
$0.0002278
+1.87%
බෙදාගන්න
Tronweekly
2025/09/29 21:00
බෙදාගන්න
MetaMask Prepares Launch of In-Wallet Perpetuals Trading
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/metamask-launches-perp-dex-rewards-2/
WALLET
$0.02283
+0.13%
COM
$0.011099
-11.82%
PERP
$0.2824
-2.82%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/09/29 20:58
බෙදාගන්න
Swift Partners with Over 30 Major Banks to Build Ethereum-Powered Blockchain Ledger
The post Swift Partners with Over 30 Major Banks to Build Ethereum-Powered Blockchain Ledger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Swift, the global payment giant, has announced plans to integrate a blockchain-based shared ledger into its global payments network. Backed by over 30 leading financial institutions and powered by Consensys’ Ethereum technology, the initiative marks one of Swift’s biggest moves yet to modernize payments and fight the rising influence of stablecoins. CHAINLINK @ SIBOSBREAKING NEWS …
MAJOR
$0.11869
-0.64%
FIGHT
$0.0004591
-1.54%
බෙදාගන්න
CoinPedia
2025/09/29 20:58
බෙදාගන්න
New York City's 'Bitcoin Mayor' Eric Adams Drops Out of Race for Reelection
The withdrawal of Adams, who billed himself as the ‘Bitcoin Mayor,’ follows a term marked by crypto advocacy and legal troubles.
CITY
$0.9965
+4.06%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/09/29 20:38
බෙදාගන්න
Cleveland Fed President insists cutting rates brings serious risks
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack said on Monday that inflation in the United States has not moved for years, and cutting rates now could bring serious risks, according to her comments on CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe. Beth explained that the Fed has failed to meet its 2% inflation target for more than four-and-a-half years. […]
NOT
$0.001531
+0.06%
NOW
$0.00592
-4.36%
MORE
$0.07381
-5.11%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 20:19
බෙදාගන්න
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital