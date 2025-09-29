MEXC හුවමාරුව
Low Cap Altcoin Gems With 1000X Potential; October 2025 Guide on Finding Best Crypto Opportunities
Explore low cap altcoin gems with 1000X potential in October 2025. Learn why Based Eggman, NEIRO, and TOSHI rank among the most volatile cryptos and the best crypto to buy now.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/29 21:30
Your Shortcut to the Next 1000x: MoonBull Presale Is Live – Top New Meme Coin to Watch, While Cheems and Popcat Heat Up
The post Your Shortcut to the Next 1000x: MoonBull Presale Is Live – Top New Meme Coin to Watch, While Cheems and Popcat Heat Up appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Looking for the next big meme coin to jump on? The crypto world is buzzing with opportunities, and meme coins have gained significant attention for their potential to deliver big returns. Among the latest contenders are MoonBull, Cheems, and Popcat. Each of these coins brings something unique to the table, but how do they stack …
CoinPedia
2025/09/29 21:27
BitMine expands Ethereum holdings to 2.6 million tokens
The post BitMine expands Ethereum holdings to 2.6 million tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine, an Ethereum-focused company, has taken advantage of ETH’s recent slip below $4,000 to significantly expand its holdings. The firm disclosed on Sept. 29 that it purchased more than 200,000 ETH during the week, lifting its total to 2.6 million ETH. This stash, at current market prices, is valued at $10.9 billion and now represents more than 2% of Ethereum’s circulating supply. BitMine Chairman Thomas “Tom” Lee, who also leads Fundstrat, explained that the company’s buying spree reflects a long-term conviction in Ethereum’s role at the intersection of crypto and artificial intelligence. He described the purchases as “buying ETH at a discount to the future,” arguing that both industries will remain critical drivers of innovation for decades. He stated: “We continue to believe Ethereum is one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years. Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum.” Meanwhile, the company’s balance sheet extends beyond Ethereum. BitMine also holds 192 Bitcoin worth roughly $21.5 million and maintains a $157 million position in Eightco Holdings, a portfolio categorized internally as “moonshots.” It also reports $436 million in cash reserves. Together, these assets bring BitMine’s total value to $11.6 billion. This aggressive expansion reinforces BitMine’s status as the largest single Ethereum treasury and the world’s second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which holds 639,835 BTC valued at about $71 billion. Digital Asset Treasury Companies Assets Holdings (Source: BitMine) BitMine stocks BitMine’s growing Ethereum position has translated into significant stock market activity for the firm. Fundstrat data shows that as of Sept. 26, BitMine ranked 26th among the most actively traded US equities, with an average daily trading volume of $2.6 billion. This ranks…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 21:21
Expert Urges South Korean Pension Fund to Invest in Crypto
The post Expert Urges South Korean Pension Fund to Invest in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new proposal in Korea suggested that the National Pension Service(NPS), the country’s public pension fund, should actively consider investing in digital assets. Kab Lae Kim, a senior research fellow at the Korea Capital Market Institute, made the recommendation Monday at a local conference. NPS is the world’s third-largest pension fund with over $930 billion (KRW 1,185 trillion) in assets under management. DAT and Spot ETFs as a ‘Primer’ for Pension Funds Sponsored Sponsored Kim said the NPS should actively consider digital assets and include them in its portfolio. The domestic digital asset has already discovered its industry foundation. Securities firms are moving into the space, creating significant profit potential. However, the NPS does not easily commit its capital. The asset’s reputation for high volatility could substantially obstruct investment. Kim pointed to Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies and spot crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) as potential ” primers.” He believes they could lead to pension fund investment in digital assets by causing a policy shift toward a “Korean-style DAT” or a Bitcoin spot ETF in the digital asset ecosystem. Kim added that NPS is critical in helping the country’s digital asset companies grow and compete globally, urging policy discussions. Kim works for the Korea Capital Market Institute, a leading think tank dedicated to capital market research. KCMI conducts objective, high-quality policy research to contribute to economic growth and promote public interests. A Growing Global Trend Globally, pension funds and endowments are increasingly showing interest in Bitcoin investment. For example, AMP, an Australian pension fund managing about $57 billion in assets, invested $27 million in Bitcoin last December. The Michigan state pension fund invested $6.6 million in a Bitcoin ETF in the US. These investment moves will likely expand. This past August, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 21:15
BYD (BYDDY) Stock: Falls 5% in September as Japan EV Sales Struggle
TLDRs; BYD stock fell 5% in September amid weak Japan EV sales and Berkshire Hathaway’s complete exit from its long-held stake. Despite opening 45 dealerships and launching four models, BYD has sold only 5,300 EVs in Japan since 2023. Discounts up to ¥1 million plus subsidies cut prices by as much as 50%, a rare [...] The post BYD (BYDDY) Stock: Falls 5% in September as Japan EV Sales Struggle appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 21:04
XRP Price Steady at $2.85 Ahead of Uptober – Can It Hit $3 Again?
XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, previously crossed the $3.00 price point in mid-September 2025. The token traded around $3.11 and $3.13 between September 13 and September 16, 2025, before its price consolidated just below $2.90. There is one question floating around the cryptocurrency market about whether XRP can hit $3 again by breaking ... Read more The post XRP Price Steady at $2.85 Ahead of Uptober – Can It Hit $3 Again? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/29 21:00
Macro data dents sentiment as crypto investment products see $812 million in weekly outflows: CoinShares
Stronger than anticipated macro data hit sentiment in the U.S., CoinShares Head of Research James Butterfill noted.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 20:56
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – September 29, 2025
The crypto market is up today, with total market capitalization reaching $3.95 trillion — a 2.3% increase in the last 24 hours.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 20:49
Federal Reserve’s Strategy Hits Crypto Markets
Despite an increase in the M2 money supply and the upward trends in stocks and gold, cryptocurrencies continue to languish. The anticipation of a market rally hinges on a significant decline in interest rates.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve’s Strategy Hits Crypto Markets
Coinstats
2025/09/29 20:46
Poland’s Crypto-Asset Market Act: Industry Concerns Grow
TLDR Poland’s Sejm approved the Crypto-Asset Market Act, regulating the country’s crypto market. The law introduces strict licensing requirements for crypto service providers operating in Poland. The bill aligns Poland’s crypto regulations with the EU’s MiCA framework. Crypto service providers must submit detailed applications to the KNF to obtain a license. Non-compliance with the new [...] The post Poland’s Crypto-Asset Market Act: Industry Concerns Grow appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 20:46
