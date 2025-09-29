Global listed companies bought approximately $40.88 million worth of BTC last week

PANews reported on September 29th that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 29th, 2025, US Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) increased their Bitcoin holdings by a net $40.88 million last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $22.1 million, increasing its holdings by 196 BTC at an average price of $113,048, bringing its total holdings to 640,031. Japanese listed company Metaplanet did not buy any Bitcoin last week. New buyers included plant-based food company DDC Enterprise (50 Bitcoins for $5.4433 million), British advertising agency The Smarter Web (55 Bitcoins for $6.2 million), and clothing retailer Mac House (65.97 Bitcoins for $7.14 million). Additionally, British Bitcoin vault company BHODL went public on the London Aquis Exchange on September 22nd, raising $20.7 million. France's Melanion Capital plans to raise $58.5 million, all of which will be invested in Bitcoin. As of now, the total number of BTC held by listed companies worldwide is 858,270, with a market value of approximately US$96.37 billion, accounting for 4.31% of the circulating market value.