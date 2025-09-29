MEXC හුවමාරුව
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
TON Strategy Company plans to use TON staking proceeds for a stock repurchase program
PANews reported on September 29th that BUSINESS WIRE reported that TON Strategy Company (NASDAQ: TONX) has pledged 82% of its Toncoin ($TON) reserves and expects to have substantially all of them staked by October 10th to generate returns. The company stated that it has repurchased 1,505,500 shares following the $250 million repurchase plan announced on September 12th. Assuming the current $TON price and yield remain constant, the full stake could generate approximately $24 million in annualized returns, which will be used for ongoing repurchases when TONX's share price significantly falls below its NAV. The company disclosed a TAV of $10.37 per share on September 26th, with $56.6 million in cash and a total share capital of approximately 61 million.
PANews
2025/09/29 21:35
Fitell announces the addition of PUMP to its treasury, expanding its Solana asset strategy
PANews reported on September 29th that Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) plans to incorporate the Solana ecosystem's PUMP token into its treasury, citing its alignment with Solana's already implemented digital asset treasury strategy. Fitell noted that PUMP is backed by Pump.fun's token issuance and the repurchase and destruction of on-chain transaction fees, with a fixed supply and continuous destruction to generate deflationary pressure. The company is also evaluating the use of Solana for loyalty and user engagement initiatives within its business, and is considering the inclusion of USDC and Worldcoin to support these initiatives.
PANews
2025/09/29 21:31
Reform UK Leader to Talk About Crypto Industry Regulation at Zebu Live 2025
Representatives of the Zebu Live 2025 event announced that Nigel Farage, who leads the Reform UK movement, will be the main speaker of the conference. He will give a keynote talk on the prospects of cryptocurrency regulation in the UK. The politician will talk about how the country can strengthen its position in global competition. […] Сообщение Reform UK Leader to Talk About Crypto Industry Regulation at Zebu Live 2025 появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/09/29 21:28
U.S. sets aside $350 billion to boost nuclear capacity by 63% by 2050
The United States, under the Trump administration, is planning a gigantic nuclear build-out that will cost $350 billion and raise reactor output by 63% by 2050. According to a report released Monday by Bloomberg Intelligence, the expansion will add 53 gigawatts of new capacity to the existing fleet and bring total U.S. nuclear generation to […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 21:13
Trump: 100% tariff on all films produced outside the US
PANews reported on September 29 that US President Trump posted on social media: "Our movie production business has been stolen from the United States by other countries, just like candy is stolen from a baby. California, because of its weak and incompetent governor, has been hit especially hard! Therefore, in order to solve this long-term and never-ending problem, I will impose a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter."
PANews
2025/09/29 21:08
SUI, ENA headline $773 million token unlock scheduled for the week
The crypto market faces over $773 million in token unlocks over the next seven days, with SUI and Ethena (ENA) leading the release schedule. According to Tokenomist data, nine projects, including SUI, ENA, EIGEN, OP, and IMX, have major one-time cliff unlocks exceeding $5 million coming up during the week. SUI leads $443M cliff unlock […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 20:56
Global listed companies bought approximately $40.88 million worth of BTC last week
PANews reported on September 29th that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 29th, 2025, US Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) increased their Bitcoin holdings by a net $40.88 million last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $22.1 million, increasing its holdings by 196 BTC at an average price of $113,048, bringing its total holdings to 640,031. Japanese listed company Metaplanet did not buy any Bitcoin last week. New buyers included plant-based food company DDC Enterprise (50 Bitcoins for $5.4433 million), British advertising agency The Smarter Web (55 Bitcoins for $6.2 million), and clothing retailer Mac House (65.97 Bitcoins for $7.14 million). Additionally, British Bitcoin vault company BHODL went public on the London Aquis Exchange on September 22nd, raising $20.7 million. France's Melanion Capital plans to raise $58.5 million, all of which will be invested in Bitcoin. As of now, the total number of BTC held by listed companies worldwide is 858,270, with a market value of approximately US$96.37 billion, accounting for 4.31% of the circulating market value.
PANews
2025/09/29 20:55
USDC Treasury just minted a total of 500 million USDC on the Solana chain
PANews reported on September 29 that according to Whale Alert, at 20:44 and 20:46 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 250 million new USDC on Solana, totaling 500 million USDC.
PANews
2025/09/29 20:50
TikTok fined nearly $900,000 over delayed Tokopedia deal notice
Indonesia has fined Chinese social media platform TikTok about $900,000 after the company failed to comply with the country’s regulations regarding its takeover of Tokopedia. The country’s watchdog revealed that the ByteDance-owned social media company did not promptly disclose details of the deal with Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform. TikTok made a blunder According to reports, […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 20:44
Turkey, crypto crackdown: MASAK will be able to freeze accounts and exchanges
From Turkey comes an unprecedented proposal, providing for the immediate freezing of bank accounts and crypto wallets on exchanges.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/29 19:15
