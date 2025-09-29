2025-10-01 Wednesday

Bitcoin (BTC) Rebounds Today: "This Level Must Be Broken for Major October Rally," Says Analysis Firm

Bitcoin (BTC) Rebounds Today: “This Level Must Be Broken for Major October Rally,” Says Analysis Firm

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Rebounds Today: “This Level Must Be Broken for Major October Rally,” Says Analysis Firm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QCP Capital announced that cryptocurrency markets are showing signs of recovery after last week’s selling pressure, paving the way for an “October rally.” The company’s report noted that Bitcoin (BTC) rose to $112,000 and Ethereum (ETH) to $4,100. Spot prices remained stable over the weekend, despite significant ETF outflows last Friday, suggesting that selling pressure was absorbed more strongly than expected. QCP Capital argued that quarter-end liquidations were the main driver of these outflows and that this week’s ETF flows will determine the direction of institutional demand. The report revealed that despite a challenging month, Bitcoin closed September with a gain of more than 3%. Analysts noted that the market is preparing for the seasonal rally known as “Uptober,” and that it is critical for BTC to surpass the $115,000 level to confirm the uptrend. Cautious optimism is prevailing in the options market. According to QCP Capital, investor confidence is slowly returning, bearish sentiment is diminishing, and open interest in both Bitcoin and Ethereum is beginning to stabilize. This suggests that a potential October rally is starting to be factored in among investors, according to the analyst firm. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-btc-rebounds-today-this-level-must-be-broken-for-major-october-rally-says-analysis-firm/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29
What happens to Bitcoin policy and liquidity if US government shuts down?

What happens to Bitcoin policy and liquidity if US government shuts down?

The post What happens to Bitcoin policy and liquidity if US government shuts down? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin trades into a policy deadline as prediction markets price a U.S. government shutdown. Polymarket contracts showed odds peaking between 72% and 82% for a lapse in funding in 2025, up from roughly 35% earlier in the month, reflecting rapid adjustments in crowd forecasts as negotiations narrowed. US Government shutdown odds (Source: Polymarket) Crypto pricing tracked the shift in macro risk, with Bitcoin price falling from about $112,000 to $108,522 during the run-up, then retracing above $112,000 out of the weekend as liquidity rebalanced across venues. Ethereum slipped toward $3,800 before reclaiming levels near $4,000, and Solana shed more than 5% over the same window. Aggregate crypto market value erased over $170 billion through the week as closing prints reflected de-risking and tight cash management across funds. Funds rotated into dollars, short-tenor treasuries, and stablecoins as managers curtailed duration and mark-to-market risk at quarter’s end. Crypto ETPs and ETFs saw withdrawals as desks neutralized beta and raised dry powder, a pattern that has accompanied prior macro shock windows, including rate-decision weeks and debt-limit standoffs. Policy calendars matter for crypto beta as much as liquidity The path from here turns on two clocks: market liquidity and Washington scheduling. A shutdown reduces staffing across financial regulators, creates uncertainty around filing and review timelines, and cuts the cadence of macro data releases that anchor front-end rate expectations. The resulting information gap can widen bid-ask spreads in volatile tokens and slow the reflexive dip-buying that often stabilizes order books after fast drawdowns. SEC and CFTC operations historically downshift during shutdowns to essential work, which may push out effective dates for guidance, slow review of exchange rule filings, and delay routine processing of product changes. In 2025, that list includes reviews tied to market-structure proposals and stablecoin frameworks under the Financial Innovation and Technology for…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29
Analysts Predict 200x Gains if Ozak AI Hits $1 by Year-End

Analysts Predict 200x Gains if Ozak AI Hits $1 by Year-End

The post Analysts Predict 200x Gains if Ozak AI Hits $1 by Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ozak AI $OZ token has exploded past early presale milestones, attracting widespread attention from analysts tracking high-growth digital assets. In the Phase 6 presale, the price currently stands at 0.012; with the increase to 0.014 investors are watching closely. More than 922 million tokens have been sold, raising over $3.46 million. Analysts suggest that if momentum continues and $OZ reaches its $1 target by year’s end, early contributors could achieve returns of up to 200x. Milestones Mark the Path Toward $1 The high pace of the presale has formed the basis of the analysts’ expectations of the potential of $OZ. The token has been brought nearer to the $1 goal with each milestone forming an obviously visible direction. The minimal contribution requirement of $100 has helped to open the door to a large number of participants. Rising demand at every stage indicates strong presale traction, a factor analysts cite when projecting possible 200x gains. Token distribution also reinforces confidence. Out of a 10 billion supply, 30% is dedicated to presale buyers, another 30% to ecosystem and community growth, 20% to reserves, and 10% each to liquidity and team allocations. This structure guarantees a sustainable and balanced growth. These achievements alongside the momentum of the presale suggest that it is possible to believe that $OZ might hit the target of $1 within the estimated time. Technology and Partnerships Accelerate Momentum According to analysts, the milestones of the $OZ are not only financial but also technological. Ozak AI is a predictive experience on financial markets using a combination of machine learning and decentralized infrastructure. According to analysts, the milestones of the $OZ are not only financial but also technological. Ozak AI is a predictive experience on financial markets using a combination of machine learning and decentralized infrastructure. Key components are the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29
Solana developers weigh removing block limits after Alpenglow upgrade

Solana developers weigh removing block limits after Alpenglow upgrade

The post Solana developers weigh removing block limits after Alpenglow upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team has presented a proposal, SIMD-0370, to eliminate Solana’s fixed per-block compute unit (CU) limits. The company said the initiative aims to strengthen the network’s performance and incentivize validators with suboptimal hardware to upgrade. The Web3 infrastructure firm’s initiative will be implemented after the Alpenglow upgrade, which passed in a near-unanimous vote earlier this month. The Alpenglow upgrade will also be deployed on a testnet in December. Alpenglow upgrade allows blocks to scale dynamically 1/ SIMD-0370, by Jump’s Firedancer team, proposes removing Solana’s fixed compute unit block limit after Alpenglow. This would eliminate static caps on block limits and have validators skip blocks they can’t process in time. Here’s what changes 🧵 pic.twitter.com/xge1IViKnH — Anza (@anza_xyz) September 27, 2025 Solana Research company, Anza, argued on Saturday that removing static block caps would allow slower validators to skip more complex blocks, leaving them for better-equipped validators to handle. The company added that it will create a performance flywheel, where block producers pack more transactions to earn more fees and drive overall network capacity. The Firedancer team’s proposal aims to eliminate Solana’s current fixed block compute unit limit of 60 million CUs. Removing a fixed limit will allow the block size to scale based on how many transactions a validator can fit into a block. The initiative builds on the previous discussions (SIMD-0286) to increase the network’s fixed block compute unit limit to 100 million CUs. Jump Crypto said it’s advocating for blocks to scale dynamically, limited only by the processing capabilities of the most performant validators on the network. Solana’s Alpenglow upgrade contains the dynamic scaling mechanism, which is scheduled for testnet deployment in December 2025, with mainnet activation expected in Q1 2026. Jito Labs’ CEO, Lucas Bruder, introduced the SIMD-0286 in May to increase the compute block…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29
Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Drops By 50% Amid Waning Price Action – What This Means

Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Drops By 50% Amid Waning Price Action – What This Means

The post Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Drops By 50% Amid Waning Price Action – What This Means appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Coin Days Destroyed Drops By 50% Amid Waning Price Action – What This Means | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-cdd-drops-by-50/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29
Bitcoin Price Watch: Bulls Bite Back as BTC Holds $112K Range

Bitcoin Price Watch: Bulls Bite Back as BTC Holds $112K Range

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Bulls Bite Back as BTC Holds $112K Range appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin trades today at around $112,256, pushing its market capitalization to $2.23 trillion. Trading volume for the past 24 hours clocked in at $44.38 billion, with an intraday price rollercoaster ranging from $109,257 to $112,327—tight, but punchy enough to keep traders’ heart rates elevated. Bitcoin Looking at the daily chart, bitcoin seems to have thrown […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-bulls-bite-back-as-btc-holds-112k-range/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29
Breakout Signal Emerges After Market Dip

Breakout Signal Emerges After Market Dip

The post Breakout Signal Emerges After Market Dip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis Sei (SEI) has been under pressure throughout September, closing the month with a 4.3% decline. At the time of writing, the token is trading around $0.276, giving it a market capitalization of $1.69 billion. Despite the monthly losses, the network still holds its position as one of the top 70 cryptocurrencies by market value. The broader trend shows SEI struggling to stay above the $0.30 mark after multiple failed attempts earlier this month. A steep correction pushed the price down from mid-September highs of nearly $0.37, wiping out short-term gains and testing support near $0.27. On-chain data and market sentiment indicate that investors are waiting for a clear breakout from this consolidation range. While the short-term chart looks weak, technical analysts believe that SEI may be preparing for another leg higher. Market analyst Ali highlighted that SEI recently bounced off the lower boundary of its trading channel, a move that could open the way for a climb toward $0.34 if momentum strengthens. The $0.30 level remains the first hurdle to watch, as a decisive close above it may attract further buying interest. Still, the market remains volatile, and any renewed weakness in the crypto sector could pressure SEI back toward its support zone. For now, traders are watching the $0.27-$0.28 range closely to determine whether the token is ready to recover or faces another dip. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29
Solana Technology Inspires XRP Tundra: Revolutionary Presale Offers Two Tokens

Solana Technology Inspires XRP Tundra: Revolutionary Presale Offers Two Tokens

The post Solana Technology Inspires XRP Tundra: Revolutionary Presale Offers Two Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana has long been regarded as one of the fastest and most efficient blockchains in operation. Its ability to process numerous transactions per second at low cost has made it the backbone of many DeFi platforms. That enabled everything from high-frequency swaps to lending protocols. XRP Tundra is now building on that foundation. The project launches TUNDRA-S on Solana to harness the chain’s performance while delivering a presale model focused on individual holders. The result is an ecosystem that merges institutional-grade infrastructure with mechanics, which reward individual holders. Why Solana Became the Base Layer of Choice? Developers choose Solana for one reason above all: speed. The chain delivers near-instant settlement and consistently low transaction fees, critical traits for DeFi operations that rely on constant liquidity. XRP Tundra deploys TUNDRA-S on Solana specifically to ensure staking pools and liquidity functions can operate with the same efficiency. This decision has drawn attention from Solana developers themselves. They note that the project is translating the network’s technical strengths into accessible opportunities for retail participants. Inside Tundra’s Presale Structure The presale is currently in Phase 4, offering TUNDRA-S at $0.068. Every buyer receives a 16% bonus and a free allocation of TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.034. TUNDRA-S powers staking and utility, while TUNDRA-X provides governance and backs reserves. Launch prices are $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. This model ensures participants are not simply speculating; they are acquiring both the operational and governance layers of the system in one entry. Staking That Brings XRP Back to Life For years, XRP holders have had limited ways to earn yield directly on their assets. XRP Tundra introduces Cryo Vaults, where users can stake tokens for lock-up periods ranging from one week to three months. Yields can reach 30% APY, depending on the chosen duration. To make…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29
IBIT's Options Market Fuels BTC ETF Dominance

IBIT’s Options Market Fuels BTC ETF Dominance

The post IBIT’s Options Market Fuels BTC ETF Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyst James Check and Unchained produced a report on the current bitcoin BTC$113,328.55 market landscape, with the most interesting takeaway being the rise of the bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) specifically the success of iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the options market that now underpins the product. The report opens with a quote saying: “Options are now the dominant derivatives instrument by open interest, being over $90 Billion in size, and eclipsing the futures markets at $80 Billion”. Since its launch in January 2024, IBIT has seen around $61 billion in net inflows over 18 months, making it one of the most successful ETF’s of all-time. However, the dominance accelerated following the launch of ETF options in November 2024. The options market, which gives investors the right but not the obligation to buy or sell an asset at a set price within a certain timeframe, has dramatically reshaped flows, with IBIT attracting $32.8 billion in inflows while competitors have remained flat since the options began trading. The report states that IBIT now controls 57.5% of all bitcoin ETF assets under management (AUM), up from 49% in October 2024, with roughly 40 cents of options open interest for every dollar of bitcoin held in the fund. By contrast, Fidelity’s FBTC, the second largest ETF, is about 25 times smaller than IBIT in options open interest, with around $1.3 billion. This level of activity has made IBIT a rival to Deribit, the world’s largest crypto options exchanges, where daily trading volumes typically run between $4 billion and $5 billion, according to the report. The report also points to 13F filings, the quarterly disclosures required by the SEC for investment managers with over $100 million in assets. These filings show institutions holding ETFs, allowing others to use the options market to be able to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29
Plan B Network Launches $850K Bitcoin Pitch Contest CypherTank, Taps Tether And Blockstream Chiefs As Judges

Plan B Network Launches $850K Bitcoin Pitch Contest CypherTank, Taps Tether And Blockstream Chiefs As Judges

The post Plan B Network Launches $850K Bitcoin Pitch Contest CypherTank, Taps Tether And Blockstream Chiefs As Judges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plan B Network and the Plan B VC Fund have unveiled CypherTank, a Bitcoin-focused pitch competition set to take place in Lugano during the Plan B Forum. The initiative, offering over $850,000 in total prizes, aims to spotlight innovative Bitcoin projects and establish Lugano as a premier Bitcoin hub. The competition will feature eleven carefully selected projects – eight for-profit and three nonprofit – competing across various categories, including on-chain Bitcoin technology, Lightning Network applications, peer-to-peer innovations, and solutions for emerging markets. For-profit winners will share a $450,000 pre-authorized investment via a capped SAFE from the Plan B VC Fund, along with $200,000 in incubation and acceleration services at the Lugano Plan B Hub. “CypherTank is designed to give Bitcoin founders not only capital, but a global stage,” said Giacomo Zucco, Director of the Plan B Network. “By recording real negotiations, scoring pitches, and sharing episodes online, we’re amplifying innovation and drawing attention to Lugano as a Bitcoin hub.” The competition has attracted an impressive panel of judges, including industry leaders such as Paolo Ardoino (Tether), Adam Back (Blockstream), Matt Odell (Ten31), Mike Jarmuz (Lightning Ventures), and Preston Pysh (Ego Death). These experts will evaluate projects across multiple rounds, with semifinals scheduled for October 22 and finals on October 27, 2025. Nonprofit projects will compete in categories spanning human rights protection, scientific breakthroughs, and Lugano Bitcoin-Citadel initiatives. The winning nonprofits will share a $200,000 non-dilutive grant from the Plan B Foundation, with potential additional grants from judges. CypherTank is the first Bitcoin-only pitch series that will film real founder–investor negotiations, combine them with judge panel scoring, and distribute the episodes globally. Episodes will be released across YouTube, Rumble, and X by the end of 2025. Applications are now open for both for-profit startups and nonprofit projects. The initiative represents a…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29
