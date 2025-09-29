2025-10-01 Wednesday

Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth

The post Falcon Finance Launches FF Token to Power Next Phase of Ecosystem Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. British Virgin Islands, BVI, September 29th, 2025, Chainwire Falcon Finance today announced the launch of its FF token, marking the company’s transition into a full-scale ecosystem with new governance, rewards, and collateral utilities. The introduction of FF builds on Falcon’s success in decentralized finance, where the platform has already surpassed $2 billion in total value locked (TVL) and $1.9 billion in circulation of its stablecoin USDf. The FF token will serve as the governance and reward mechanism for the Falcon ecosystem. With a maximum supply capped at 10 billion, 2.34 billion FF tokens are being distributed at launch. Holders will be able to stake FF, participate in protocol governance, and earn Falcon Miles, a loyalty-based incentive system designed to strengthen community engagement. “The launch of FF marks a historic milestone for Falcon Finance,” said Andrei Grachev, CEO of Falcon Finance. “It represents the shift from a single-protocol model to a dynamic ecosystem where governance, rewards, and future collateral assets all converge to drive sustainable growth.” Beyond governance and rewards, Falcon Finance has outlined a roadmap to expand FF’s role in supporting collateral-backed products. This includes plans for a new FF-backed stablecoin and the integration of additional collateral assets, further reinforcing stability and innovation across the platform. “Our vision has always been to provide a secure and scalable DeFi ecosystem,” Grachev added. “With the FF token, we are unlocking the next phase of user participation, ensuring that our community is not only empowered but also rewarded as we continue to grow.” The launch of FF underscores Falcon Finance’s long-term strategy to expand its ecosystem,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 22:43
Indonesia watchdog fines TikTok over its Tokopedia deal

The post Indonesia watchdog fines TikTok over its Tokopedia deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indonesia has fined Chinese social media platform TikTok about $900,000 after the company failed to comply with the country’s regulations regarding its takeover of Tokopedia. The country’s watchdog revealed that the ByteDance-owned social media company did not promptly disclose details of the deal with Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform. TikTok made a blunder According to reports, the Commission for the Supervision of Business Competition (KPPU) announced the penalty during a hearing in Jakarta on September 29. The KKPU indicated that the social media platform had missed the legal deadline to report its $840 million purchase of a majority stake in the online retailer. The deal was completed in January 2024 with TikTok acquiring 75.01% of the e-commerce giant Tokopedia from local group GoTo. However, in Indonesia, the law states that companies must notify the KPPU within 30 days of completing a deal. On this law, TikTok was supposed to notify the KPPU by March 19, 2024. During the hearing proceedings, TikTok, which is the responsible entity, did not object that it failed to complete the regulatory process. However, the KPPU was lenient to the social media company, citing that it was a first-time offender with no prior violations and it cooperated with investigators. “We respect and appreciate KPPU’s decision and remain committed to upholding the principles of fair business competition.” TikTok spokesperson. The company was fined 15 billion rupiah and was ordered to settle the fine within 30 days once the decision is confirmed. TikTok’s troubles are not only in Indonesia. Its future in the US has been uncertain for some time over data security concerns owing to its Chinese roots. However, the US Vice President JD Vance revealed that the US had successfully separated the platform from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. He told Fox News that “we can ensure…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 22:37
U.S. Against The World With Trump’s Climate Denialism

The post U.S. Against The World With Trump’s Climate Denialism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Current Climate brings you the latest news about the business of sustainability every Monday. Sign up to get it in your inbox. President Donald Trump is known for exaggerated, bombastic public comments and frequent outright falsehoods. But his remarks to the United Nations General Assembly during Climate Week were next-level troubling, given that the science around rapidly changing global weather and environmental conditions has never been more certain or unsettling. His views on solar farms and wind power are well known. But, curiously, a man who often praises his own intellectual powers seems oblivious to how reliant the U.S. is on renewables: they’re the country’s fastest-growing source of new power and will supply 26% of all electricity this year, second only to natural gas, according to the latest federal estimates. “We’re getting rid of the falsely named renewables. By the way, they’re a joke. They don’t work. They’re too expensive; they’re not strong enough to fire up the plants that you need to make your country great,” Trump said. “The wind doesn’t blow. Those big windmills are so pathetic and so bad, so expensive to operate, and they have to be rebuilt all of the time and they start to rust and rot.” His administration is doing all it can to slow the clean power transition. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who previously ran a natural gas fracking business, said on September 24 that the Energy Department was eliminating $13 billion for “wasteful” renewable power projects set aside by the Biden administration that hadn’t been distributed, ensuring fewer new projects will be completed, including many in Red states that Trump carried in the 2024 election. The president also told world leaders he doesn’t believe in climate science. “All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 22:34
Ireland Retail Sales (YoY) declined to 3.9% in August from previous 4.2%

The post Ireland Retail Sales (YoY) declined to 3.9% in August from previous 4.2% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 22:31
The Bestselling Song In America Is A Tribute To Charlie Kirk

The post The Bestselling Song In America Is A Tribute To Charlie Kirk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom MacDonald’s “Charlie,” a tribute to Charlie Kirk, surges to No. 1 in the U.S. with nearly 18,000 copies sold, highlighting his conservative-driven chart success. HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 11: The University of Houston’s Turning Point USA chapter hosts a vigil in memory of Charlie Kirk, in front of the university’s Student Center and 9/11 memorial, on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle via Getty Images The bestselling song in the United States at the moment is a tribute to Charlie Kirk. Tom MacDonald’s recently-released and simply-named “Charlie” pays tribute to the conservative political commentator, who was murdered while speaking at a college event in Utah in mid-September. His death has been one of the biggest news stories of the year, and MacDonald was quick to turn around his composition, and its success shows how a large subset of Americans are feeling about the event. Tom MacDonald’s “Charlie” Becomes America’s Bestselling Song “Charlie” climbs to No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart this week, the list of the bestselling tunes across America. Luminate reports that in the past tracking period, the tune sold 17,900 copies. That figure is up 167% from the 6,700 copies it sold in its first tracking frame, which allowed the tune to debut in the runner-up spot on the Digital Song Sales roster. Tom MacDonald Tops Multiple Billboard Charts In addition to the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, “Charlie” also leads two other Billboard rankings. MacDonald rules both the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and Rap Digital Song Sales lists. On those rosters, the cut opened in first place last week and earns a second stay on the throne. Charlie Kirk’s Tribute Debuts on the Hot 100 “Charlie” manages to debut on three tallies published by Billboard. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 22:16
Ireland Retail Sales (MoM) fell from previous 0.8% to -1% in August

The post Ireland Retail Sales (MoM) fell from previous 0.8% to -1% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 22:13
Burwick Law wants Jito Labs dropped from Pump Fun lawsuit

The post Burwick Law wants Jito Labs dropped from Pump Fun lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jito Labs and two of its execs are to be dropped from Burwick Law’s Pump Fun lawsuit “without prejudice” after an agreement was reached with Plaintiffs following the leak of 5,000 chat logs. Law firms Burwick and Wolf Popper, representing plaintiffs Diego Aguilar, Kendall Carnahan, and Michael Okafor, informed Judge Colleen McMahon on Friday that their claims against Jito Labs, the Jito Foundation, CEO and COO Lucas Bruder, and Brian Smith should be dropped.  The letter doesn’t mention why the plaintiffs and Jito Labs reached this agreement, and Judge McMahon has yet to approve the order. However, a request to issue a second amended lawsuit, filed by legal counsel last week, suggests that it would drop a defendant to “further narrow the case.” Whistleblower shares chat logs between Solana and Pump Fun The request seeks more time to make amendments after a whistleblower provided Burwick and Wolf Popper with 5,000 chat logs indicating coordination between Solana Labs and Pump Fun. The evidence supposedly shows Solana Labs engineers in “direct contact” with Pump Fun personnel as they discuss and offer advice on “key components implicated in the alleged enterprise,” such as “token program behavior, validator/priority inclusion pathways, or launch‐flow mechanics.” Read more: Solana CEO ghosts Burwick Law 9 times over Pump Fun lawsuit Burwick and Wolf Popper claim that, “These communications go to the operation and management of the alleged racketeering enterprise, bolster predicate‑act allegations, and shore up venue and jurisdiction in the Southern District of New York given Solana Labs’ New York presence.” If the request is granted, both law firms aim to use the time to create a single superseding lawsuit.  Jito CEO wasn’t technically served a lawsuit Jito Labs, Jito Foundation, Bruder, and Smith were added to the first amended lawsuit in July, but Bruder, Smith, and the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 22:00
Digitap Vs Remittix: Who Wins The $1 Trillion Global Payments Market?

Digitap and Remittix battle for dominance in the trillion-dollar payments boom, but Digitap’s omni-bank model positions $TAP as the stronger long-term winner.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/29 22:00
Face Foundrié Is Charting A Growth Trajectory And Marching Across The U.S.

The post Face Foundrié Is Charting A Growth Trajectory And Marching Across The U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Face Foundrié’s growth is based on a franchise model. Courtesy of Face Foundrié Michele Henry is obsessed with her business. The founder and CEO of Face Foundrié, has built a $40 million empire consisting of 65 locations across the U.S., all using a franchise model. The facial bars provide all types of services, from facials to caring for lashes and brows. There are three streams of revenue across services, memberships and curated products. By the end of next year, Henry plans to have 107 units up and running. A serial entrepreneur – her first business, a boutique called Primp where everything was priced under $100 – Henry searched for a solution to support her changing skin, which was impacted by the shift in hormones, age, pregnancies and the toll that life had wrought after the birth of her third child. When she couldn’t find anything that lived up to her standards, the idea of Face Foundrié was born. “We launched with three corporate stores in January of 2021 and launched our franchising program simultaneously,” said Henry. “Within 30 days of launching, we sold out the state of Minnesota. It was all very organic. It was all clients who had come in and understood our mission and understood our concept. They signed on because they got it and aligned with it.” Face Foundrié has a singular priority and Henry is steadfast in her commitment to it. “We’re very facial focused,” she said, noting that facials are priced from $75 to $89, depending on location due to the cost structures and operational expenses in different states. “We’re face-forward. We only focus on your face and that focus and decision of not straying guides us. We don’t want to get into foot massages and body waxing. We are truly just focusing on your…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 21:58
SEC chair pushes ‘minimum dose’ of regulation, fast-tracks Trump’s reporting rollback

The post SEC chair pushes ‘minimum dose’ of regulation, fast-tracks Trump’s reporting rollback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC chair Paul Atkins, appointed by President Donald Trump in the spring, announced that the agency will pursue what he described as a “minimum dose” of regulation while fast-tracking Trump’s proposal to end quarterly reporting. Paul made the statement in an opinion article published on Monday by the Financial Times, where he said he is examining the option of letting companies report financials every six months instead of every three. “The government should provide the minimum effective dose of regulation needed to protect investors while allowing businesses to flourish,” Paul wrote. The move signals a direct reversal from the regulatory style of his predecessor Gary Gensler, who had built an ambitious framework during the Biden administration. Paul said the Trump administration wants a more business-friendly approach and is also seeking tighter control over federal agencies. One of the most notable changes already underway is the SEC’s approach to crypto, which Paul has welcomed rather than challenged, in contrast with Gary’s aggressive enforcement record. The easing of rules for listed companies, he explained, is part of the same wider strategy. Paul Atkins attacks European disclosure rules In the same article, Paul criticized the European Union’s new Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, saying they require the release of information “that may be socially significant but are not generally financially material.” He added that such requirements “risk imposing costs that fall on American investors and customers, while doing little to enhance the information that steers capital decisions.” Paul warned against disclosures that he said were “driven by political fads or distorted objectives.” He said that if Europe wanted to strengthen its capital markets and attract new listings, it should look at “reducing unnecessary reporting burdens.” He stressed that his own goal is to ensure that in the United…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 21:46
