XRP Price Eyes Breakout as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Bold Prediction

The post XRP Price Eyes Breakout as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Bold Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: XRP price has a technical setup that mirrors the 2020 – 2021 cycle. According to crypto analyst Steph is Crypto, the setup could trigger a price rally to new record highs. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared a bold prediction of a $10 trillion XRP market cap. XRP price revealed a key technical indicator that mirrors the 2020–2021 cycle, raising questions about whether history is about to repeat itself. Meanwhile, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has sparked fresh debate with a striking prediction about the future of digital asset custody. He believes the sector could expand to nearly $10 trillion by 2030, which could trigger an XRP price rally past $100. Technical Trends Hint at XRP Price Breakout Steph is Crypto shared a bull fractal pattern that mirrors the 2020 and 2021 cycle. According to him, the current rally in XRP price is beginning to echo the same signals that preceded the last major top. During the prior cycle, price of Ripple coin carved out higher highs while the Fear and Greed Index quietly slipped into lower highs. The divergence was a red flag, and not long after, XRP tumbled by more than 70 percent. XRP Price Historical Trends | Source: Steph is Crypto, X Looking at the ongoing cycle, price is pressing higher, pushing into fresh peaks. Yet beneath the surface, sentiment is fading. The Fear and Greed Index has been rolling over, recording a series of lower highs in XRP price. This kind of split between price action and sentiment is one of the market’s most reliable warning signs. It shows that while buyers are still active, conviction is weakening. In technical analysis, such divergences often act as early signals of a trend losing strength. Having said that, it seems that the price may continue to grind upward…