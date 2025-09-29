2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Bitcoin Well Secures First $12.5M in Landmark $100M Bitcoin Treasury Offering

Bitcoin Well Secures First $12.5M in Landmark $100M Bitcoin Treasury Offering

TLDR Bitcoin Well raises C$12.49M in first tranche of its C$100M Treasury Offering Bitcoin Well secures C$12.49M & 37+ BTC in debut of strategic Treasury round Treasury boost: Bitcoin Well raises C$12.49M and 37 BTC in first funding leg Bitcoin Well targets C$100M, kicks off with C$12.49M & big board shake-up Bitcoin Well closes first [...] The post Bitcoin Well Secures First $12.5M in Landmark $100M Bitcoin Treasury Offering appeared first on CoinCentral.
WELL3
WELL$0.0001127+123.16%
Chainbase
C$0.17409+0.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,376.21+0.42%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/29 22:41
බෙදාගන්න
Chainlink Makes Strides in Financial Integration

Chainlink Makes Strides in Financial Integration

The post Chainlink Makes Strides in Financial Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a significant development within finance, the convergence between blockchain technology and traditional financial systems is advancing. Chainlink, noted for its role in linking blockchain smart contracts to real-world data, is emerging as a critical player in this transition. Continue Reading:Chainlink Makes Strides in Financial Integration Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/chainlink-makes-strides-in-financial-integration
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011091-11.88%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001881+10.12%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004498--%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 22:38
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto Funds Lose $812M in Outflows; Solana and XRP See Gains

Crypto Funds Lose $812M in Outflows; Solana and XRP See Gains

TLDR Crypto funds experienced $812 million in outflows last week due to shifting expectations for U.S. monetary policy. U.S. markets saw $1 billion in outflows, while European markets like Switzerland, Canada, and Germany saw positive inflows. Bitcoin and Ethereum faced significant pressure with outflows of $719 million and $409 million respectively. Despite the overall market [...] The post Crypto Funds Lose $812M in Outflows; Solana and XRP See Gains appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8397-1.99%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02279-1.85%
Union
U$0.009974-5.61%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/29 22:31
බෙදාගන්න
Sui Foundation launches multi-year security expansion program

Sui Foundation launches multi-year security expansion program

The post Sui Foundation launches multi-year security expansion program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Sui Foundation unveils multi-year security expansion backed by earlier $10 million commitment. The initiative focuses on four key areas: shielding end-users, ecosystem-wide visibility, advanced protocol security, and secure development standards. The Sui Foundation today expanded its $10 million security commitment with a multi-year initiative to protect builders, applications, and users across its blockchain ecosystem. The initiative targets four core areas: shielding end-users, ecosystem-wide visibility, advanced protocol security, and secure development standards. The initiative will provide developers with security tools including transaction simulation and exploit monitoring systems. Applications on the network will benefit from malicious dApp detection services and impersonation takedowns. The security expansion comes as Sui’s ecosystem experiences rapid growth. The network’s deflationary token model has removed around 2 million SUI from circulation, while storage funds hold 1.95 million SUI tokens. The foundation reported that around 700,000 SUI tokens have been permanently removed from supply, with an additional 1.2 million locked long-term in the storage fund. The foundation aims to establish higher web3 security standards through real-time risk signals and comprehensive threat monitoring systems. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sui-network-security-expansion-ecosystem/
SUI
SUI$3.25-0.15%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0376-1.77%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011091-11.88%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 22:27
බෙදාගන්න
XRP Price Eyes Breakout as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Bold Prediction

XRP Price Eyes Breakout as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Bold Prediction

The post XRP Price Eyes Breakout as Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Bold Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: XRP price has a technical setup that mirrors the 2020 – 2021 cycle. According to crypto analyst Steph is Crypto, the setup could trigger a price rally to new record highs. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared a bold prediction of a $10 trillion XRP market cap. XRP price revealed a key technical indicator that mirrors the 2020–2021 cycle, raising questions about whether history is about to repeat itself. Meanwhile, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has sparked fresh debate with a striking prediction about the future of digital asset custody. He believes the sector could expand to nearly $10 trillion by 2030, which could trigger an XRP price rally past $100. Technical Trends Hint at XRP Price Breakout Steph is Crypto shared a bull fractal pattern that mirrors the 2020 and 2021 cycle. According to him, the current rally in XRP price is beginning to echo the same signals that preceded the last major top. During the prior cycle, price of Ripple coin carved out higher highs while the Fear and Greed Index quietly slipped into lower highs. The divergence was a red flag, and not long after, XRP tumbled by more than 70 percent. XRP Price Historical Trends | Source: Steph is Crypto, X Looking at the ongoing cycle, price is pressing higher, pushing into fresh peaks. Yet beneath the surface, sentiment is fading. The Fear and Greed Index has been rolling over, recording a series of lower highs in XRP price. This kind of split between price action and sentiment is one of the market’s most reliable warning signs. It shows that while buyers are still active, conviction is weakening. In technical analysis, such divergences often act as early signals of a trend losing strength. Having said that, it seems that the price may continue to grind upward…
XRP
XRP$2.8397-1.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011091-11.88%
Capverse
CAP$0.11482+12.04%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 22:19
බෙදාගන්න
FalconX Electronic Options Set New Standard for Institutional Crypto Derivatives

FalconX Electronic Options Set New Standard for Institutional Crypto Derivatives

TLDR FalconX launches 24/7 crypto options platform with BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE. Institutional crypto trading goes 24/7 with FalconX Electronic Options. FalconX debuts round-the-clock BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE institutional options New FalconX platform delivers 24/7 crypto options for global institutions. BTC, ETH, SOL & HYPE options now live 24/7 via FalconX institutional desk. [...] The post FalconX Electronic Options Set New Standard for Institutional Crypto Derivatives appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,376.21+0.42%
Ethereum
ETH$4,133.89-1.30%
Solana
SOL$208.8-0.74%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/29 22:07
බෙදාගන්න
EU member states join Dutch-led coalition push to reform Chips Act

EU member states join Dutch-led coalition push to reform Chips Act

All EU member states have joined the Dutch-led coalition, Semicon, to push for Chips Act reform.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02952+0.27%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.0004591-7.21%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0316-1.06%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 21:59
බෙදාගන්න
Chainlink expands industry initiative with 24 banks to cut $58B corporate actions cost

Chainlink expands industry initiative with 24 banks to cut $58B corporate actions cost

The post Chainlink expands industry initiative with 24 banks to cut $58B corporate actions cost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink announced on Monday that 24 major financial institutions and market infrastructures, including the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), SWIFT and Euroclear, have joined its initiative to overhaul corporate actions processing. The blockchain oracle platform said the system integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and distributed ledger technology (DLT) to deliver structured, validated corporate actions data across multiple languages directly into existing systems, reducing processing times from days to minutes. The global financial industry currently spends an estimated $58 billion annually on corporate actions — such as dividend payments, mergers, and stock splits — with automation rates below 40%, according to Citi’s 2025 Asset Servicing report. The initiative builds on a 2023 pilot where Chainlink, SWIFT, Euroclear, and several banks demonstrated how large language models could parse unstructured announcements and publish standardized golden records onchain. In Phase 2, the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) validated AI outputs, converting them into ISO 20022-compliant messages transmitted over the SWIFT network. Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) also distributed confirmed records across DTCC’s blockchain ecosystem and multiple blockchain networks, enabling simultaneous access by custodians, post-trade systems, and smart contracts. Participants, including UBS, BNP Paribas Securities Services, ANZ, Wellington Management, and DBS Bank, tested the system, which achieved near-total data consensus across AI models. The architecture also supported multilingual disclosures, extending potential coverage across jurisdictions. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/chainlink-industry-initiative
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011091-11.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.11879-0.46%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004128+0.83%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:57
බෙදාගන්න
Vitalik Buterin just dumped these 2 cryptocurrencies

Vitalik Buterin just dumped these 2 cryptocurrencies

The post Vitalik Buterin just dumped these 2 cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin has once again shook the cryptocurrency market, this time by offloading large amounts of meme coins he received for free in exchange for Ethereum and stablecoins. Blockchain data reviewed by Finbold from Etherscan shows that on September 28, Buterin’s wallet, vitalik.eth, sold 150 billion PUPPIES tokens for 28.58 ETH, worth approximately $114,700 at the time of the transaction.  In a separate swap, he also unloaded 1 billion units of an ERC20 memecoin for 13,889 USDC, securing just over $13,800. Vitalik Buterin’s recent transactions. Source: Etherscan Details of Buterin’s transactions The transactions, which took place within hours of each other, highlight a familiar pattern. Buterin has historically distanced himself from unsolicited memecoin allocations, often referred to as “airdrops,” by liquidating them quickly. His sales are typically interpreted less as a market call on the tokens themselves and more as a statement that he does not wish to hold speculative assets he never asked for. The timing comes amid heightened scrutiny of Ethereum markets. ETH currently trades around $4,100, while the broader crypto market has faced a turbulent week, with Bitcoin (BTC) at one point slipping under $110,000. While the dollar amounts in these sales are modest compared to Ethereum’s nearly $495 billion market capitalization, Buterin’s transactions draw significant attention because of his central role in the crypto ecosystem. Each movement from his wallet sparks debate about meme coin sustainability, Ethereum’s positioning, and broader retail speculation. As Finbold previously reported, large on-chain moves by high-profile wallets, including XRP whale accumulations and Bitcoin millionaire shakeouts are shaping narratives in volatile markets. Source: https://finbold.com/vitalik-buterin-just-dumped-these-2-cryptocurrencies/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011091-11.88%
Ethereum
ETH$4,133.89-1.30%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002383+0.97%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:52
බෙදාගන්න
MoonBull, One of the Best Cryptos to Buy Today, Launches Presale Access as Popcat and Pepe Catch Fire

MoonBull, One of the Best Cryptos to Buy Today, Launches Presale Access as Popcat and Pepe Catch Fire

What if the next crypto giant is already making waves while most investors are still scrolling charts? Some coins capture […] The post MoonBull, One of the Best Cryptos to Buy Today, Launches Presale Access as Popcat and Pepe Catch Fire appeared first on Coindoo.
POPCAT
POPCAT$0.2149-1.64%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000932+0.32%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0244-1.21%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/09/29 21:45
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital