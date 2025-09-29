2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Chainlink and 24 Finance Titans Bring $58B Corporate Actions Problem Onchain

TLDR: Chainlink partnered with 24 major financial players to create a unified corporate actions solution across blockchains and TradFi. The collaboration aims to cut $58B in global costs by automating corporate action data validation and distribution. ISO 20022 messaging via Swift and CCIP integration ensures instant delivery of verified records to multiple systems. Phase 2 [...] The post Chainlink and 24 Finance Titans Bring $58B Corporate Actions Problem Onchain appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/09/29 22:43
VerifiedX Partners with Crypto.com to Integrate Seamless Crypto Payments and On / Off-Ramp in VFX SwitchBlade Wallets

The VerifiedX (VFX) Network (VerifiedX.io), the people’s network and a leader in global self-custody and Web3 wallet infrastructure, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Crypto.com, a leading global Crypto platform serving millions of users worldwide. The partnership brings Crypto.com’s industry-leading Crypto.com Pay, Crypto.com Payment Solution, and On-Ramp services directly into VerifiedX’s Switchblade Wallets, […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/29 22:30
DOGE Approaches Its Target Price Of $0.209

The post DOGE Approaches Its Target Price Of $0.209 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 29, 2025 at 12:28 // Price Dogecoin’s price has completed its decline below the moving average lines and is approaching the projected price level. DOGE price analysis by Coinidol.com. Dogecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The price indicator suggests that Dogecoin will fall to the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or the $0.209 low. On September 25, DOGE dropped to a low of $0.217 before rebounding. The altcoin is currently trading above the $0.22 support and below the moving average lines.  Yesterday, the cryptocurrency price was decreasing again after diverging from the moving average lines. On the downside, if the altcoin retraces and falls below the $0.22 support, DOGE will reach the 2.0 Fibonacci extension, or the $0.209 low. DOGE is now trading at $0.23. Technical indicators DOGE price indicators analysis Despite the decline, the moving average lines are sloping upwards. The price bars are below the 21-day and 50-day simple moving averages. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are sloping downwards, indicating a downtrend. The price bars have dropped well below them. DOGE/USD daily chart – September 28, 2025 What is the next move for DOGE? DOGE’s price is approaching the expected threshold of $0.209. On the 4-hour chart, DOGE has recovered above the $0.22 support but remains below the moving average lines. The altcoin is currently trading within a narrow range above $0.22. The price is decreasing as it faces rejection from the 21-day SMA barrier. If DOGE loses its current support, it will fall back to $0.20. DOGE/USD 4-hour chart – September 28, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 22:02
How Could XRP Price React After October 2025 SEC ETF Decisions?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/29 22:00
MrBeast’s $1.28 mln bet on Aster – YouTuber’s smart move or risky play?

What’s fueling this sudden dominance over established DeFi giants?
Coinstats 2025/09/29 22:00
Cardano Foundation Unveiled Next Phase of Network Roadmap for Mass Adoption‬

The Cardano Foundation has unveiled an ambitious new roadmap aimed at accelerating global Cardano adoption.
Coinstats 2025/09/29 21:51
Chainlink, SWIFT, and global banks advance initiative to streamline $58B corporate actions costs

The post Chainlink, SWIFT, and global banks advance initiative to streamline $58B corporate actions costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Chainlink, SWIFT, and leading financial institutions launched a blockchain-based solution to streamline $58 billion corporate actions processing inefficiencies. The initiative’s second phase achieved nearly 100% consensus among AI models and introduced multilingual, production-grade data validation across 24 global participants. Chainlink today announced the results of phase two of an initiative to modernize corporate actions processing. Chainlink, Euroclear, SWIFT, and several leading banks began a joint initiative in October 2024 to overhaul corporate actions reporting. The collaboration uses AI, Chainlink’s oracle infrastructure, and blockchain to automate data processing and establish a shared “golden record.” The project targets one of the most costly inefficiencies in global finance. Corporate actions consume an estimated $58 billion annually, with expenses rising 10% each year. Automation remains below 40%, leaving institutions reliant on manual work. With participation growing to 24 institutions, including DTCC, UBS, and DBS Bank, the solution uses Chainlink’s oracle platform, blockchain, and artificial intelligence to transform fragmented disclosures into standardized, real-time data accessible across multiple languages. In addition to successfully handling multilingual disclosures, like those in Spanish and Chinese, the system achieved nearly full consensus among AI models on tested corporate actions, as noted by Chainlink. Instead of days, validated data was delivered directly into existing financial systems within minutes, according to the team. The architecture also demonstrated support for tokenized equities through unified records accessible across both blockchains and traditional infrastructure. “By leveraging DLT, we can bring increased levels of transparency, connectivity, and accuracy to the ecosystem,” said Dan Doney, Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer, DTCC Digital Assets. “We welcomed the opportunity to bring this use case to life and demonstrate how innovative technology can transform processes and deliver new capabilities and value to the industry.” The next phase will broaden the workflow to include corporate actions beyond dividends…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 21:51
Cipher Is the Latest Bitcoin Miner to Pivot to AI; Price Target Raised to $16: Canaccord

Cipher Mining (CIFR) just delivered one of the most consequential weeks in its history, announcing a major AI hosting deal for its Barber Lake facility and a $1.1 billion convertible note offering, moves that together may redefine the company’s trajectory, broker Canaccord Genuity said in a report on Monday.Canaccord reiterated its buy rating on the stock and raised its price target to $16 from $12. The shares rose 1.2% in early trading to around $11.60.While the market had been expecting Cipher to secure an AI data center partner for Barber Lake before year-end, last week’s announcement went further than anticipated, the report said. CIFR inked an agreement with Fluidstack, backed by Google, confirming its place in the “miner pivot-to-AI” trend that is sweeping the industry.Crucially, the deal arrived in during a flurry of hyperscaler and GPU cloud provider contracts, helping to validate demand for large-scale AI compute and putting to rest some concerns about market size, at least in the near term, analysts led by Joseph Vafi wrote.The positive sentiment around Cipher's prospects has been reflected in its share price over the past several months, giving the company a stronger currency for capital raising, the analysts noted.The $1.1 billion convertible note priced last week at a 0.00% coupon, an unusually attractive cost of capital, and is expected to allow the company to retain 100% ownership of Barber Lake, Canaccord said.Management had earlier signaled that it might be willing to sell a stake in the project to reduce leverage. With improved equity pricing and stronger market fundamentals, the company appears positioned to fund Barber Lake without giving up equity.More AI deals are likely. The Barber Lake agreement does not cover the entire facility, leaving meaningful capacity available for future contracts. With a 2.6 gigawatt (GW) development pipeline, energized sites like Odessa and the ramping Black Pearl could also see AI co-location deals in the future, the report added.Read more: Cipher Mining Prices $1.1B Upsized Convertible Note Offering
Coinstats 2025/09/29 21:49
Solana ETF Approval Soon? Big Catalyst on the Horizon

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/solana-etf-approval-soon/
Coinstats 2025/09/29 21:48
MoonBull Leads the Presale Crypto List with 24,540% ROI as Mog Coin and Peanut the Squirrel Set Meme Market Ablaze

What if a single, strategic move today could transform your crypto journey and turn a modest investment into an astronomical windfall tomorrow? In a market flooded with fleeting trends and hype-driven tokens, discerning investors are seeking the next meme coin that offers both excitement and genuine growth potential. While ApeCoin continues to dominate conversations with […] The post MoonBull Leads the Presale Crypto List with 24,540% ROI as Mog Coin and Peanut the Squirrel Set Meme Market Ablaze appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/29 21:45
නැගී එන පුවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital