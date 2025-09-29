2025-10-01 Wednesday

Cramer: Buy Crypto – U.Today

The post Cramer: Buy Crypto – U.Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Growing debt problem  Crypto community’s reaction  CNBC anchor Jim Cramer recently took to the X social media network to recommend that his followers buy cryptocurrencies.  This piece of advice has been shared next to a photo of the National Debt Clock, which displays the total U.S. national debt. The humongous sum, which shows the total amount of money that the U.S. owes to creditors, currently stands at $37.6 trillion. Growing debt problem  The money borrowed with the help of Treasury securities is used for funding Social Security, Medicare/Medicaid, as well as defense, education and other types of discretionary spending. Fiscal hawks have always sounded the alarm over the ballooning U.S. debt, which both major political parties have failed to address properly. You Might Also Like With its limited supply and decentralization, Bitcoin is often seen as the solution to growing debt, inflation and other issues that are plaguing the legacy financial system.  Cramer, who initially jumped on the Bitcoin train back in 2020, now also seemingly sees crypto as the solution.  However, it is worth noting that the pundit’s most recent post comes shortly after he complained of excessive froth on the crypto market, claiming that he would like to see a pause in the “endless rally.”   Crypto community’s reaction  Cramer tends to be a rather polarizing figure within the crypto community (and the broader investment community) due to his fame as well as some of his infamous market calls.  His latest cryptocurrency-related post has inevitably attracted plenty of reactions within the community. Some users chose to respond with stale and low-effort jokes about Cramer being a contrarian indicator. Others disputed the notion that crypto can potentially serve as a hedge against inflation.  Meanwhile, former Strategy CEO Michael Saylor, in his usual fashion, has urged Cramer to focus on Bitcoin.  Source: https://u.today/cramer-buy-crypto
2025/09/29 22:44
Stocks climb as Trump looks to avert shutdown, crypto reacts higher

Wall Street saw an upbeat opening on Monday, with cryptocurrencies also climbing slightly as investors turned their attention to U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to avert a looming government shutdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 50 points, while…
2025/09/29 22:24
Solana Whales Sell $31.5 Million on SOL Price Rise as ETF Approval Looms

A Solana whale sold $31.6 million worth of SOL as the price rebounded to $208, with analysts noting continued whale profit-taking on every price rise. The post Solana Whales Sell $31.5 Million on SOL Price Rise as ETF Approval Looms appeared first on Coinspeaker.
2025/09/29 22:03
The 2nd Fintech Week 2026 Heads to Dubai — Uniting Global Financial Innovation Leaders

The post The 2nd Fintech Week 2026 Heads to Dubai — Uniting Global Financial Innovation Leaders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The People Events is thrilled to announce the 2nd FinTech Week: Payments, Security & Beyond, scheduled to take place on 16–17 February 2026 in Dubai. Following a highly successful edition in Singapore (26–28 February 2025) and the upcoming 3rd edition in Amsterdam (March 2026), this flagship European edition promises to be a landmark event in the global fintech calendar. With the theme “Payments, Security and Beyond.,” the 2026 edition will bring together 300+ senior decision-makers, 50+ global speakers, and leading fintech innovators who are actively shaping the next chapter of the financial services industry. Attendees can expect a dynamic mix of keynote speeches, high-impact panels, solution showcases, and networking opportunities — all aimed at addressing the sector’s most pressing challenges and groundbreaking advancements in digital banking, blockchain, AI, regtech, payments, cybersecurity, and more. “Dubai is not just the fintech gateway to the Middle East — it’s a global crossroads of innovation and collaboration,” said Ujjwal Choudhary, Production Lead at The People Events. “Following our successful edition in Singapore and ahead of the 3rd FinTech Week in Amsterdam, we’re excited to bring this momentum to Dubai for the 2nd edition. With a focus on Payments, Security, and Beyond, this event will gather top fintech minds, disruptors, and regulators to shape the future of financial services.” The event is expected to attract participants from 30+ countries, including leading financial institutions, tech startups, regulators, investors, and professional service firms. Whether you’re scaling a fintech startup, transforming a legacy institution, or investing in the next big solution, FinTech Week Dubai 2026 is the platform where the future of finance is being built — live and on the ground in one of the world’s fastest-growing fintech hubs. Event DetailsEvent Name: 2nd FinTech Week: Payments, Security & BeyondDates: 16–17 February 2026Location: Radisson Blu, DubaiTheme: “Payments, Security…
2025/09/29 21:54
Strap In for Liftoff: 9 New Coins in 2025 With Explosive Growth on the Horizon

Cryptocurrency markets have entered 2025 with a new wave of momentum, led by meme-inspired projects and community-driven coins that are rewriting the rules of engagement. The question on every investor’s mind is simple: Which new coin in 2025 has the potential to deliver life-changing gains? While some projects fade as quickly as they launch, others [...] The post Strap In for Liftoff: 9 New Coins in 2025 With Explosive Growth on the Horizon appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/29 21:45
3 AI Websites That Will Make You a Millionaire | Full Guide

Information Products: Use ChatGPT to outline and draft e-books, online courses, and premium guides on topics you’re knowledgeable about…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/29 21:40
How to Make Passive Income with AI-Generated Audiobooks in 2025  Turn Words into Cash Using Free…

Audiobooks are booming. In 2025, the global audiobook market is expected to reach $35 billion. The best part? You don’t need a recording…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/29 21:39
The Grim and Chaotic Story of DOGE

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with&nbsp;Us!] Happy Friday, Team. A bombshell report based on 200+ interviews with U.S. federal workers just dropped, and the truth about DOGE is grim, chaotic, and disturbing. If you’re not using Agent Mode in ChatGPT yet, now’s the time. We’ll show you how to get started. Plus, our Vibe Coded App of the Week, Must-try AI tools, and New guides to help you move faster and think smarter. Let’s dive in and stay&nbsp;curious. Are you using Agent Mode in&nbsp;ChatGPT? AI Tools — Vibe&nbsp;Coding AI Vibe App of the&nbsp;Week AI Guides The Grim and Chaotic Story of&nbsp;DOGE 📰 AI News and&nbsp;Trends Perplexity has introduced the Perplexity Search API, providing access to the same global-scale infrastructure that powers Perplexity’s public answer&nbsp;engine ChatGPT Pulse is a new feature for Pro users on mobile that proactively delivers personalized research and updates via visual cards based on user chats, preferences, and connected apps. Musk’s xAI sues OpenAI, alleging theft of trade&nbsp;secrets Spotify to label AI music, filter spam, and more in AI policy change. Still, Hallwood Media signed a $3 million contract with an upcoming R&amp;B artist named Xania Monet, who is mostly AI-generated; this is just the beginning. 🌐 Other Tech&nbsp;news The long wait over TikTok’s fate in the US is nearly done. An executive order approving a consortium of buyers to take over an American version was signed, valuing that version at a shockingly low $14&nbsp;billion Amazon is paying $2.5 billion to the FTC to settle a lawsuit alleging the company tricked people into signing up for&nbsp;Prime. Threads has officially passed X in daily active users — 130.2&nbsp;million Meta is rolling out its Teen Accounts feature on Facebook and WhatsApp to users globally, following a successful test in a handful of countries. Refer a&nbsp;friend Are you using Agent Mode in&nbsp;ChatGPT? Definitely try it if you haven’t. You will want to after reading&nbsp;this. It lets you automate complex, multi-step tasks by delegating them to “AI agents” — each with a defined role and behavior. Think of it as having a team of AI assistants that&nbsp;can: ✅ What You Can Do in Agent&nbsp;Mode Multi-Agent Collaboration Create agents with specific roles&nbsp;like: Researcher → Gathers info from the web or&nbsp;files Writer → Summarizes or generates content Analyst → Reviews data, runs calculations Builder → Generates code, APIs, or workflows They can talk to each other and pass results down a&nbsp;chain. Real-Time Web + File&nbsp;Search Automatically search the web for current data (if browsing is enabled). Use tools like file_search to extract insights from your uploaded files or synced cloud&nbsp;drives. Use Memory +&nbsp;Context Agents remember their own role and&nbsp;goals. They can share context and build on each other’s outputs in a chain of reasoning. Automate Complex Workflows Examples: Investor Briefing Agent: Scrapes Crunchbase, analyzes top startups, and creates a one-pager. Newsletter Builder: Gathers AI news, filters for relevance, and outputs summaries. Startup Validator: Reviews your idea, does market research, checks domain availability, and suggests a GTM&nbsp;plan. Leave a&nbsp;comment What we are&nbsp;reading: Career creator for those building a life without a blueprint. Every Monday morning, I send out First Things First, a weekly guide to staying present, productive, and purposeful. Discover how to differentiate your firm. Get our “7 Positioning Sins That Cost Consultancy Firms Millions“ guide when you join. It’s free, join 10,000+ consultancy executives AI Vibe App of the&nbsp;Week I was in San Diego earlier this week and joined a Vibe Coding event where everyone had to create a web app within a couple of hours with the guidance of experts. I have done this before, but nothing like getting help from individuals with more experience, and hearing what others are building and how they are using the technology. I created a simple vibe app that allows users to upload an image, short video, or activate the camera to get an image. Once you upload an image, the application analyzes it and gives you the vibe of the image as one of happiness, worry, sadness, or the emotional vibe that it captures. Simple, but my goal was to find out if I could implement computer vision in an app that was vibe-coded. Concept: Use computer vision + audio + NLP to analyze group “vibe” in real time (mood, energy level, engagement). Stack: OpenCV, Whisper, GPT-4o, sentiment APIs Link: https://moodspark-analyzer.lovable.app/ Tool used: Lovable and Supabase. Share Yaro on AI and Tech Trends | Your Top AI Newsletter 🧰 AI Tools of The&nbsp;Day Vibe Coding Platform | General Rating /10 | Best For | Free Tier | Notable Strengths Cursor — 9.5. | Serious projects, pro devs. | No | Professional, deep customization Lovable — 9.1 | Non-coders, quick launches | Yes | Point-and-click, iterations Bolt.new — 9.0 | Beginners | Yes | Zero setup, Figma integration Windsurf — 8.8 — Advanced prototyping | Yes | Agentic task completion, scalability Replit — 8.7 | Collaborative coding | Yes | Real-time, prompt-to-deploy The Grim and Chaotic Story of&nbsp;DOGE This is the result of interviews with 200+ federal workers across dozens of agencies, leading to documenting the upheaval caused by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a Trump‑era project fronted by Elon&nbsp;Musk. Massive Workforce Cuts: The U.S. government is on track to end 2025 with 300,000 fewer employees (≈1 in 8 federal workers) due to DOGE “voluntary” exit incentives and abrupt layoffs, including the infamous “Valentine’s Day Massacre.” Silicon Valley Ethos in D.C.: DOGE was meant to “modernize” government tech, but instead imported Twitter‑style chaos — emails demanding loyalty or resignation, “what did you do last week” reports, and young, underqualified operatives running critical&nbsp;systems. Hostile Work Conditions: Agencies faced spending freezes so severe that FEMA staff had to bring their own toilet paper for five months. Armed, unidentified “Homeland Security” officers patrolled offices to “desensitize” workers to their presence. Immigration &amp; Surveillance: DOGE built a master database tracking immigrants while granting exceptions to white South Africans, raising discrimination concerns. Sensitive beneficiary data was accessed without traditional safeguards. Agency Takeovers: DOGE operatives gained control of social media accounts, fired boards (like at the U.S. Institute of Peace), shut down grants for libraries and museums, and recalled AmeriCorps volunteers mid‑fieldwork. Employee Trauma: Workers described the experience as a “5‑alarm fire” and “constitutional crisis.” Many sought therapy or medication for the first time in their&nbsp;careers. Although Musk left DOGE by June 2025, his protégés remain embedded across the federal government. The result is a weakened, demoralized civil service and the lingering risk of private takeovers of public functions. Share 🧰 AI&nbsp;Guides 🧨The Grim and Chaotic Story of DOGE was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/29 21:39
Crypto Markets Are Coiling Up: Why I’m Betting Big on the Coming Altcoin Explosion

I reveal why this week’s crypto pullback is a trap — and how I’m positioning for a massive altcoin rally that could absorb months of…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/29 21:39
SWIFT joins hands with Consensys to power real-time blockchain-based cross-border payments

SWIFT, the worldwide secure global messaging network used by financial institutions to transmit payment instructions, announced on Monday a strategic collaboration with the Ethereum (ETH) protocol software developer, Consensys, to develop a blockchain-based shared ledger that will power real-time, 2
2025/09/29 20:46
