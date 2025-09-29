2025-10-01 Wednesday

Ex-Ripple exec joins Algorand Foundation as CTO to reboot its L1 strategy

Former lead developer at the XRP Ledger, Nikolaos Bougalis, is joining the Algorand Foundation. Algorand has secured a rare L1-to-L1 executive jump. On Monday, September 29, the Algorand Foundation announced the appointment of Nikolaos Bougalis as its new Chief Technology…
Crypto.news2025/09/29 22:30
ApeX Protocol Launches $12 Million Token Buyback Program for $APEX, Protecting Price by Creating Scarcity

Decentralized derivatives trading platform ApeX Protocol has announced a token buyback program for its native cryptocurrency, $APEX. The initiative is confirmation of the DEX’s long-term commitment to its ecosystem, and a strategic step to instill trust among users and investors by allowing them to benefit from the value it generates. Initially, ApeX Protocol will allocate ... Read more The post ApeX Protocol Launches $12 Million Token Buyback Program for $APEX, Protecting Price by Creating Scarcity appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/29 22:28
Europe’s Capital B Buys 12 More BTC, Total Holdings Hit 2,812 Bitcoin Worth $314M

Capital B has acquired 12 additional Bitcoin (BTC) for €1.2 million, bringing the European company’s total holdings to 2,812 BTC worth over $314 million as of September 29. The Euronext Growth Paris-listed firm achieved the purchase through a capital increase with strategic partner TOBAM, maintaining an average acquisition cost of €93,216 ($108,800) per Bitcoin. Europe’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Posts 1,656% Annual Yield The transaction marks the latest expansion in the company’s aggressive accumulation strategy, which has generated a 1,656.1% year-to-date BTC yield and made Capital B Europe the largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company. The French firm has grown from holding just 15 Bitcoin in November 2024 to accumulating 2,812 BTC over the course of ten months, an 18,647% increase in holdings. Capital B now ranks 28th globally among public companies holding Bitcoin, trailing Asian competitor Metaplanet’s 25,555 BTC, and Sequans Communications’ 3,205 BTC. The company’s strategy followed the approach pioneered by U.S.-based Strategy, which holds 640,031 Bitcoin after acquiring 196 BTC for approximately $22.1 million at an average price of $113,048 per coin today. Bitcoin treasuries’ rapid growth has attracted significant institutional backing, with the Los Angeles-based Capital Group, a $2.6 trillion asset manager, recently taking an 11.45% stake in Metaplanet, valued at nearly $500 million. TOBAM, a French asset management firm, has emerged as Capital B’s primary strategic partner, participating in multiple capital raises throughout 2025 and now holding 5.70% of the company’s outstanding shares. ATM Program Drives Zero-Fee Capital Formation Capital B completed its latest acquisition through an “ATM-type” capital increase program with TOBAM, issuing 706,000 new ordinary shares at €1.70 ($1.99) per share. The program represents France’s first at-the-market offering structure, allowing daily subscription requests with dynamic pricing that protects shareholder value.Source: Capital B TOBAM’s five funds collectively subscribed to the entire offering, with the Bitcoin Enhanced Fund acquiring 305,000 shares for €521,197 ($608,423) and four additional funds taking smaller positions. The ATM mechanism has proven highly efficient, generating €19.7 million ($22.99M) in capital without intermediary fees since launch. The structure sets subscription prices at the highest of three benchmarks. The previous day’s closing price, the previous day’s volume-weighted average price, or the 20-day average VWAP, discounted by 15%. This approach has allowed Capital B to raise capital more accretively than traditional equity offerings while maintaining alignment with long-term investors. Capital B has now raised over €270 million ($315M) through various financing instruments in 2025, including €150 million ($175M) in convertible bonds and €125 million ($145.9M) in equity placements. The company maintains €10 billion ($11.67B) in authorized capital raising capacity, with €300 million ($350M) specifically allocated for TOBAM-led ATM transactions. Notably, Capital B’s convertible bond program offers investors zero-coupon, five-year instruments with conversion prices at 30% premiums to current share prices. The structure allows bondholders to convert into equity when the company outperforms conversion thresholds, while maintaining Bitcoin-denominated debt that eliminates credit risk. The company has issued convertible bonds worth €13 million ($15.2M) to TOBAM and €6.5 million ($7.6M) through its Luxembourg subsidiary, with proceeds designated 95% for Bitcoin purchases.Source: Capital B European Bitcoin Treasury Market Gains Momentum The latest purchase follows Capital B’s acquisition of 551 Bitcoin on September 22 and 48 Bitcoin on September 15. The company has been acquiring an average of 8.7 Bitcoin daily since adopting its treasury strategy, with the rate increasing twelve-fold year-to-date. Capital B’s total holdings now represent approximately 0.013% of Bitcoin’s total supply of 21 million, with management targeting 1% ownership by 2033. Beyond Capital B, the European Bitcoin treasury sector is expanding as companies seek to replicate the success of U.S. and Asian pioneers. UK-listed B HODL recently purchased 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million immediately after its September debut on London’s Aquis Stock Exchange, raising £15.3 million at listing. Meanwhile, Sora Ventures launched a $200 million Bitcoin treasury fund at Taipei Blockchain Week, targeting $1 billion in acquisitions within six months to support Asian companies, including Metaplanet, Moon Inc., DV8, and BitPlanet. For Capital B, the company’s financing structures allow it to acquire Bitcoin while minimizing shareholder dilution and maintaining a debt-free balance sheet, with a focus on long-term accumulation over traditional financial returns
CryptoNews2025/09/29 22:25
Swift Taps Consensys for Blockchain Payments Platform with 30+ Major Banks

Swift is building a blockchain-based shared ledger with Consensys and over 30 global banks to enable instant, 24/7 cross-border payments. The post Swift Taps Consensys for Blockchain Payments Platform with 30+ Major Banks appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/29 22:21
Crypto news today: rally at risk as top Fed sends major warning

The crypto market tilted upward today, Sept. 29, as investors started to buy the dip after last week’s plunge. However, this rally could be at risk after a major warning from Beth Hammack, a senior Fed official. Crypto news today:…
Crypto.news2025/09/29 22:14
MiningStore secures $3.4 million in loan to accelerate expansion to 62.5MW

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to PR Newswire, mining company MiningStore announced it has received a three-year, $3.4 million loan from the Millennium Infrastructure Fund to build a 5MW water-cooled Bitcoin mining facility in MISO, expandable to 10MW. The facility is scheduled to begin operations on December 1, 2025. The company expects its total operating capacity to reach 62.5MW by December 2025, a 45% increase from six months prior. Its strategy also includes expanding its 5MW air-cooled capacity in the SPP market, leveraging lower SPP electricity prices and MISO's stable baseload to mitigate the risk of power outages. MiningStore currently has seven operational facilities and plans to bring four more online this year. It is now open for institutional and individual hosting.
PANews2025/09/29 22:00
Predictive Oncology Announces $292.7 Million Crypto PIPE

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/predictive-oncology-crypto-pipe-aethir/
Coinstats2025/09/29 21:59
XRP koers onder druk door whales die orders stapelen onder $3

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De XRP koers staat nu rond $2,78. In de afgelopen 24 uur steeg de waarde met 0,43%, maar over de afgelopen week daalde de koers met 7,28%. Op maandbasis staat XRP 6,33% lager. Het all-time high ligt nog steeds op $3,84. In dezelfde periode zijn er meerdere liquidaties van long posities geweest, vaak boven $40 miljoen, met een uitschieter van bijna $80 miljoen. Dit wijst op hoge volatiliteit en sterke activiteit van whales in deze prijszones. De vraag is of deze concentratie van liquiditeit genoeg is om de XRP koers in balans te houden of dat er een doorbraak komt. XRP koers krijgt steun tussen $2,80 en $3,00 Heatmaps tonen dat de grootste koopinteresse zich verzamelt in het gebied tussen $2,80 en $3,00. Hier stapelen orders zich op wanneer de prijs naar beneden beweegt. Dit is de sterkste steun sinds augustus, toen XRP voor het eerst de grens van $3,20 testte. Boven $3,10 is de orderdichtheid dunner, waardoor de weerstand veel minder sterk is. Dit creëert een duidelijke asymmetrie. Aan de onderkant duwen kopers de koers omhoog, terwijl verkopers minder tegendruk ervaren zodra de prijs boven $3,10 uitkomt. De toename van liquiditeit in dit gebied geeft aan dat veel traders anticiperen op herhaalde tests van deze zone. Terwijl de koers de afgelopen sessies zijwaarts bewoog, bleven de orders zich ophopen. Dit suggereert dat de onderkant van het orderboek veel sterker gevuld is dan de bovenkant. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading XRP koers onder druk door whales die orders stapelen onder $3 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Liquidaties lopen op bij long posities De druk op leveraged posities heeft geleid tot forse liquidaties. De data laat meerdere pieken boven $40 miljoen zien in de afgelopen weken. Deze liquidaties ontstonden vaak bij terugvallen vanaf $3,50 naar de regio rond $3,00. De grootste liquidatie bereikte meer dan $80 miljoen en viel samen met een afwijzing net onder de $4. Zulke spikes versterken de daling omdat posities automatisch worden gesloten en extra verkoopdruk veroorzaken. Short liquidaties bleven daarentegen beperkt en onregelmatig, wat aangeeft dat vooral long traders onder druk staan. Ondanks deze zware klappen keren kopers telkens terug rond $2,90. Meerdere liquidatierondes vonden daar tijdelijke stabilisatie, wat deze zone nog belangrijker maakt voor de huidige marktstructuur. Whales sturen liquiditeit onder $3 De positionering van whales speelt een doorslaggevende rol in dit patroon. Grote orders blijven zich ophopen onder de grens van $3. Dit wijst erop dat whales actief liquiditeit opzoeken waar veel leveraged longs zijn geconcentreerd. In eerdere fasen zagen we herhaaldelijk dat whales juist in deze zones toesloegen. Door de liquidaties op te vangen en grote orders te plaatsen, konden zij liquiditeit goedkoop kopen. Boven $3,20 blijven whales opvallend passief. Er is nauwelijks sprake van versterkte weerstand, waardoor het lijkt dat hun focus vooral ligt op het benutten van long clusters onder $3. Dit gedrag wijst erop dat whales de korte termijn domineren door gericht in te spelen op de liquiditeit die ontstaat door geforceerde verkopen. Het vergroot de kans dat de koersbewegingen voorlopig in dit nauwe gebied blijven. BREAKING:#XRP LIQUIDITY IS STACKING UP BELOW $3. WHALES ARE HUNTING LONGS… pic.twitter.com/6gCYOVKDhj — STEPH IS CRYPTO (@Steph_iscrypto) September 26, 2025 Markt gedefinieerd door liquiditeitsclusters Het samenspel tussen drie factoren bepaalt de huidige dynamiek. Allereerst is er de concentratie van liquiditeit tussen $2,80 en $3,00. Ten tweede zijn er de herhaalde long liquidaties die telkens nieuwe verkoopgolven veroorzaken. Tot slot is er de actieve rol van whales die dit proces versterken door grote kooporders te plaatsen net onder de $3. Zolang deze drie krachten elkaar in evenwicht houden, blijft de XRP koers gebonden aan dit smalle prijsbereik. Pas wanneer een van deze pijlers breekt, bijvoorbeeld door uitgeputte kopers of een verschuiving in whale activiteit, kan er een uitbraak plaatsvinden. Vooruitblik voor de XRP markt De huidige situatie rond XRP wordt gekenmerkt door een actuele koers van $2,78, sterke steun net onder $3, zware liquidaties van long posities en gerichte acties van whales. Deze combinatie houdt de markt in een smalle bandbreedte. De komende weken zal duidelijk worden of de koopinteresse rond $2,80 tot $2,95 standhoudt of dat whales de koers verder duwen richting lagere niveaus. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers onder druk door whales die orders stapelen onder $3 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/29 21:46
Crypto News Weekly: What Awaits Us This Week? (September 29

The post Crypto News Weekly: What Awaits Us This Week? (September 29 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The week from September 29 to October 5, 2025 promises to be full of key events for the crypto market. From macroeconomic data in the United States and Europe, to regulatory decisions that could define the future of stablecoins, to technical updates and token unlocks in the blockchain ecosystem: each factor can impact the sentiment of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the DeFi sector.  To this are added the flows of Bitcoin ETFs, increasingly crucial for institutional orientation. A week that shapes up as a real litmus test to assess the sector’s resilience after months of uncertainty and volatility. Macro & Regulation: data and decisions to follow Industry operators are closely watching the macroeconomic calendar: October 2: the US Manufacturing and Services PMI data will be released, a gauge of American economic activity and a potential signal for the next moves by the Federal Reserve. October 3: Europe will release the preliminary reading of inflation (CPI), crucial for assessing the future decisions of the ECB on rates. October 4: eyes on China with the release of Caixin PMI data, capable of influencing the perception of Asian demand for risky assets, including crypto and digital commodities. On the regulatory front, in the United States the debate continues on the oversight of stablecoin and the role of banks in the custody of digital assets. In Europe, however, the focus is on the implementation of the MiCA regulation, which will gradually come into effect and determine the legal framework for exchanges and crypto service providers. Markets & ETF: volatility incoming? The spotlight remains on spot Bitcoin ETFs, which have shown mixed flows in recent weeks. According to the data cited in the report, the net balance remains positive, but with less intensity compared to the summer peaks: a sign of institutional caution. September 30: options…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 21:45
Beta stage perps DEX Pacifica posts near-record volumes, passing Jupiter and Drift Protocol

Pacifica expanded its daily activity, becoming the top Solana DEX, even though it is still in closed beta. The DEX is still awarding airdrop points for protocol engagement, expecting a TGE in the coming months.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 21:06
නැගී එන පුවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital