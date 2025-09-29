2025-10-01 Wednesday

Building the Universal Verification Layer: Interview with Magnus Ahmad, CEO of Blocksense

The decentralized application space has reached a turning point. After explosive growth in the last few years, activity across DeFi, AI agents, prediction markets, and real-world asset tokenization continues to surge.
Cryptodaily2025/09/29 22:17
Bitcoin’s network hashrate surges to new high of 1.2 zetahashes per second

Bitcoin’s network hashrate surged to a new high of 1.2 zetahashes per second and stabilized around 1.039 ZH/s, highlighting the industrial nature of the current mining. The milestone comes on the heels of a resurgence in BTC strength, whose price has regained lost ground to reach a high of $112,000 on Monday. Reaching a zetahash […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 22:10
XXKK Exchange Launches App on Google Play, Bringing a Better Mobile Trading Experience

Denver, United States, 29th September 2025, Chainwire
CryptoPotato2025/09/29 22:06
XRP Price May Not See An Explosive Rally In October As Expected, Here’s Why

The phrase “Uptober” has gained popularity in the crypto market, as October has historically delivered gains in the past. For the XRP price, however, the picture looks very different. A closer look at its history shows a mix of big wins and painful losses, making October far less predictable.  Removing the extreme years shows that the data points to flat or negative results, which means investors counting on an explosive rally may end up disappointed. Although the last quarter of the year has brought substantial gains in some cases, the overall record remains inconsistent, suggesting that “Uptober” may be more of a myth than a promise for XRP holders. Historical Data Challenges The “Uptober” Hype For XRP Price Every October, the crypto community hopes that coins will rise, and while Bitcoin sometimes lives up to this expectation, XRP’s history tells a different story. Data from CryptoRank shows that XRP has experienced some notable fluctuations in October over the last decade. In 2013, the token soared by more than 94%. In 2014, it jumped 130%. In 2020, it even delivered an explosive rally of nearly 179% in just one month. Related Reading: Pundit Says Bitcoin Is Still In A Bull Market Despite Price Crash; Here’s Why But these massive rallies are rare. In many other years, the results were disappointing. For example, the XRP price suffered double-digit losses in October of 2018 and 2021. In other years, gains were delivered only in tiny amounts, far below what traders had hoped for. Stripping away the highs and lows makes the overall trend clear. The median October return for XRP is actually a slight loss of 1.79%, and the average return is even worse at -4.58%. This data suggests that October is far more likely to bring disappointment than explosive growth for XRP holders. While the idea of “Uptober” may sound exciting, the history of XRP shows its performance in October is scattered, unpredictable, and often hostile.  Q4 Patterns Show Risk Of Relying On Seasonal Myths Some traders argue that even if October is not always a great month, the XRP price usually performs well in the final quarter of the year. Indeed, the last quarter has sometimes delivered big rallies, and the average Q4 return for XRP is nearly 88%. But these results are heavily skewed by a few extraordinary years. When the numbers are balanced, the median return for Q4 is actually a loss of 4.32%. Related Reading: XRP Holders Could Lose Millions Of Dollars In 10 Days, Here’s Why The negative median Q4 return shows that the perception of Q4 strength is not as reliable as many believe. The standout rallies do not represent the typical outcome. Instead, most years end up modest or even negative. The pattern points to risk, not certainty, for those who assume every Q4 will bring green candles. Past data proves that while extraordinary runs are possible, they are rare, and the more common result is far less exciting. XRP could still surprise to the upside, but history warns against treating October as a guaranteed month of gains. Believing the hype without considering the risks may leave investors unprepared for disappointment. Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/29 22:00
What Hyperliquid Traders Need to Do After the Hyperdrive Exploit

According to incident updates and on-chain traces, the Hyperdrive hack targeted two lending markets on Hyperliquid, resulting in approximately $782,000 in losses. The attacker used an arbitrary call in the router to drain 672,934 USDT0 and 110,244 thBILL, then bridged funds to BNB Chain and Ethereum. Markets paused while the team investigated and outlined compensation steps. Exploit Overview and Impact The Hyperdrive hack focused on two venues: the Primary USDT0 Market and the Treasury USDT Market. Investigators described an arbitrary call path in the router that enabled repeated withdrawals. Funds moved out through deBridge and split across chains before consolidation. Public posts indicate that money markets remain paused, a fix has been shipped, and a compensation plan is in progress, as noted in a breaking report. Read More: Hyperliquid Price Hits $58.78 ATH as Open Interest Tops $10B Why This Matters for Users Router-level permissions can expose pooled assets if checks fail. Traces reveal how quickly value can shift once a route opens, with on-chain paths captured within the same incident coverage. This incident also lands after earlier security pain points in the same ecosystem, which keeps scrutiny high and raises the bar for audits and live risk controls. Hyperdrive Hack at a Glance: TVL vs Loss and Asset Breakdown Price and TVL Context Hyperdrive HL shows TVL about $18.91 million, with around $14.45 million on Hyperliquid L1, which frames the loss in scale terms. Check the live dashboard for current figures and chain splits. As of September 29, 2025, HYPE trades near $47.4, based on a live ticker snapshot in recent coverage, while intraday moves remain volatile. Prices and TVL can fluctuate during active investigations, so confirm trusted dashboards and feeds before taking action. Action Steps for Users Check positions and approvals on a block explorer. Revoke stale approvals associated with the affected pools. Watch official channels for return notices and claim instructions. Keep a simple record of balances and timestamps to support any claim. Avoid links that do not originate from official posts to reduce phishing risk. Key facts and flows remain consistent with this independent recap. Conclusion and Next Moves Based on the latest research, Hyperdrive hack analysis points to a router flaw, quick cross-chain movement, and a fast pause that limited further damage. The path forward depends on the full post-mortem, contract changes, and the final compensation process. Users should avoid paused pools, review approvals, and follow official updates for reopen steps and claim windows, while tracking TVL and market state on DeFiLlama. Also read: Crypto Price Prediction Today: XRP Gains Momentum, Hyperliquid and Pump Tokens Eye Breakouts Summary The Hyperdrive hack drained about $782,000 from two Hyperdrive markets on Hyperliquid via an arbitrary router call, then bridged funds to BNB Chain and Ethereum. Markets paused, a fix shipped, and compensation is planned. The Hyperliquid hack discussion continues with on-chain updates and TVL context. Users should verify approvals, keep records for claims, and follow official recovery notes until operations resume. Glossary of key terms Arbitrary call: a bug that lets a contract execute unintended functions. Router: a contract that forwards calls and swaps between pools. thBILL: tokenized Treasury bill exposure used as collateral. Bridge: infrastructure that moves assets between chains. TVL: total value locked in a protocol. FAQs about Hyperdrive Hack Is the Hyperdrive hack over? Markets remain paused while a fix is live and a compensation plan is prepared. Did the Hyperliquid hack touch exchange reserves? No. Current reports limit impact to two Hyperdrive lending markets, with exchange reserves and core trading operations unaffected. Where did funds go after the Hyperdrive hack? Stolen assets were bridged via deBridge to BNB Chain and Ethereum, then consolidated into receiving addresses on those networks. What should the BILL users do after the Hyperliquid hack? Check positions and revoke stale approvals on affected pools, then wait for official reopen and compensation instructions. Read More: What Hyperliquid Traders Need to Do After the Hyperdrive Exploit">What Hyperliquid Traders Need to Do After the Hyperdrive Exploit
Coinstats2025/09/29 22:00
Qatar’s Biggest Bank Just Went Blockchain With J.P. Morgan

By integrating J.P. Morgan’s blockchain platform Kinexys into its operations, QNB is now settling U.S. dollar transactions in minutes rather […] The post Qatar’s Biggest Bank Just Went Blockchain With J.P. Morgan appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 22:00
Solana Price Prediction 2025: Analysts See 30% Growth, While Bitfrac Presale Targets 4X Returns

While Solana remains one of the strongest Layer-1 ecosystems, analysts expect a steady rise of around 30–40% by 2025, potentially pushing the price from $200 to the $260–280 range. This growth reflects institutional adoption, potential ETF approval, and continued network expansion. In contrast, the Bitfrac token presale presents a far more aggressive upside. With asset-backed […] The post Solana Price Prediction 2025: Analysts See 30% Growth, While Bitfrac Presale Targets 4X Returns appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/29 22:00
Bitcoin — The Lens of Time

Bitcoin — The Lens of&nbsp;Time or: Making Time Preference Visible and Measurable (Klicke hier für die deutsche Version.) Growing up in East Germany, I was used to empty shelves. As difficult as the scarcity economy was for my parents and everyone else, it had a silver lining for me as a child and teenager. The latest games, stereo systems, or even trips abroad couldn’t tempt me to spend my savings, simply because they didn’t exist. This is how I developed what Bitcoiners call a low time preference: the ability to save for the&nbsp;future. Today, things are very different. New games, stereo systems, and travel offers appear regularly and in abundance. Many people take inflation as an excuse to spend their money immediately. Living in the moment like this is called a high time preference. For many who explore Bitcoin, the concept of time preference first comes through Saifedean Ammous and his book The Bitcoin Standard [1]. He argues that human time preference is the invisible engine driving our actions and shaping society. Yet theory often remains abstract. It wasn’t until I discovered the Freedom Calculator on the Blocktrainer forum that I realized just how tangible time preference can be [2]. Bitcoin makes time preference visible and measurable. Bitcoin is more than just money: it’s a lens showing how much its users live in the present or how much they already think about the future. In this article, I’ll show you how to use this lens to better understand economics. Bitcoin as a Lens for Time Preference My little introduction already illustrates that societal conditions influence individual time preference. Good times encourage saving. Hard times force people to draw on their reserves. Economic booms foster low time preference (saving), while crises drive high time preference (spending). As long as people are well off, they can set money aside. When a crisis hits, they rely on their&nbsp;savings. The same applies to Bitcoin. Buying it demonstrates a low time preference (the future matters), while selling it shows a high one (the present matters). In this way, the market price makes collective time preference visible. Deviation: Real Price vs. Fair&nbsp;Value This raises the question of how to interpret Bitcoin’s current market price. Giovanni Santostasi provides an answer. The astrophysicist studies the mathematical laws governing Bitcoin’s development [3]. He derived a power law from Bitcoin data that has allowed him to forecast the network’s growth and Bitcoin’s price for over a&nbsp;decade. The Bitcoin Power Law models a long-term trend against which the current market value of Bitcoin can be measured. Assuming the Power Law continues to predict price development, the deviation between the real and expected price shows us the market’s position: Optimism = Real Price &gt; Expectation People generally look to the future with confidence when the real Bitcoin price is above the Power Law expectation. This optimism can be expressed in days. At the time of writing, the real Bitcoin price is $115,000, while the model expects only $108,000. That means buying Bitcoin now is like paying for 65 days of the future, essentially buying a Bitcoin as if we were already 65 days&nbsp;ahead. These days aren’t a natural law. They’re a lens through which we view price. Instead of percentages, we speak in terms of time. It’s more intuitive: who can immediately grasp what +6% means, but understanding an overvaluation of 65 future days — “buying the future” — makes sense to everyone. Pessimism = Real Price &lt; Expectation The opposite applies when the real price falls below the Power Law trend. Either Bitcoin sellers are pessimistic about the future, or circumstances force them to liquidate some of their Satoshi holdings. Types of Time Preferences Most people don’t think in exact timeframes. They act on instinct. Yet intuitively, every investor asks when a Bitcoin purchase will pay off. The waiting period, derived from the deviation between real price and expectation, is the lens focusing on time preference. A decreasing time preference means we collectively lose sight of the present and trust too much in the distant&nbsp;future. Here are examples to illustrate what I mean. There’s more than just high and low time preference: High Time Preference People act in the now when the real Bitcoin price matches its expected value. The time difference is zero in this&nbsp;case. Expected Price: $108,000 | Real Price: $108,000 | Difference: 0&nbsp;days Low Time Preference When the real price is above the expected, low time preference can be shown as a negative value. Currently, expectation lags reality by 65&nbsp;days. Expected Price: $108,000 | Real Price: $115,000 | Difference: -65&nbsp;days If someone can wait two months due to a stable economic situation, the current price is still acceptable. Lowest Time Preference Extreme negative differences indicate market overreactions. All-time high (Nov 8,&nbsp;2021): Expected Price: $23,337 | Real Price: $67,527 | Difference: -977&nbsp;days Compared to the all-time high in 2021, the August 14, 2025 level seems more manageable. Expected Price: $104,147 | Real Price: $123,339 | Difference: -220&nbsp;days Premium Time Preference Crises trigger panic. The real price falls below expectation. Buying in a bear market gives more Satoshi for the same fiat. With Bitcoin’s scarcity and growing popularity, the likelihood of real prices falling below past expectations decreases. All-time low (Apr 20,&nbsp;2024): Expected Price: $64,397 | Real Price: $15,776 | Difference: 1,170&nbsp;days Anyone who could afford to enter at this price effectively saved more than three years of price development and gained three years of future security in a single&nbsp;day. Sichere Zeitpräferenz Long-term Bitcoin holders know: Time in the market beats market timing. They invested early enough that the real price is unlikely to drop below their purchase price. Time provides a safety buffer, securing their&nbsp;future. Oct 2,&nbsp;2011: Current Price: $115,000 | Purchase Price: $1 | Difference: 5,179&nbsp;days Individual Freedom and Corporate Stability Market participants use these time differences — consciously or not — to their advantage. Individuals save Bitcoin or Satoshis to extend their personal freedom. Companies hold Bitcoin reserves to strengthen resilience and allow robust planning. Through Bitcoin’s lens, we can see the time individuals and institutions have to adapt to an ever-changing market. Their resilience grows with the time available for research, development, and trial-and-error. Not every innovation becomes a market&nbsp;success. Conclusion: Bitcoin Examines the&nbsp;Economy The height (now, premium, secure) and depth (later, low, lowest) of time preferences magnify the current economic state of market participants like a magnifying glass. Bitcoin aggregates these individual preferences into a collective view, which we call bull or bear&nbsp;markets. Rising and falling time preferences act as an indicator, highlighting the available time for market adaptation. People and organizations need time to change, and Bitcoin gives them that&nbsp;time. *** Did my 12,331 characters give you a new insight? Honor them with a donation via Lightning. You want to read more from me? Support my work with a few Satoshis. Understanding takes time. Your promotion gives me time to organize my thoughts and write them&nbsp;down. Bitcoin Lightning address: eltankred@getalby.com *** Sources [1] https://www.amazon.de/Bitcoin-Standard-Die-dezentrale-Alternative-Zentralbankensystem/dp/3982109507; excerpt: https://academy.saifedean.com/poe-chapter-13/?v=5f02f0889301 accessed: Sept 10,&nbsp;2025 [2] https://forum.blocktrainer.de/t/freiheitsrechner/70211 accessed: Sept 10,&nbsp;2025 [3] https://giovannisantostasi.medium.com/the-bitcoin-power-law-theory-962dfaf99ee9 accessed: Sept 11,&nbsp;2025 Chart: https://charts.bitbo.io/long-term-power-law/ Price Data: CoinMarketCap.com (accessed Sept 10,&nbsp;2025) Bitcoin — The Lens of Time was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/29 21:40
‘XRP Is Dead,’ but History Suggests Otherwise: Analyst

Economist and trader Mikybull recently shared a chart on X with the caption, “XRP is dead.” While the statement may sound bearish, Mikybull used the phrase to highlight a recurring market pattern where skepticism peaks just before a strong recovery. XRP Repeating Descending Channel The chart shows XRP moving within a downward-sloping channel, drawn with red trend lines.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/29 20:49
Here’s What Cardano Price Could Be if It Captures 20% of the Crypto Market

Fresh analysis suggests that Cardano could reach a new all-time high if it captures just 20% of the global crypto market cap. The broader crypto market is still in free fall, slipping 0.24% in the past 24 hours to a total valuation of $3.77 trillion.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/29 20:42
