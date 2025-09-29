Former Ripple Director Defends XRP Ledger, Says It Uses Same Block Hash as Bitcoin

Matt Hamilton, former Director of Developer Relations at Ripple Labs, claims the XRP Ledger (XRPL) uses a similar hash as Bitcoin (BTC). Hamilton said this in a community debate between Bitcoin maximalists, who believe the coin is the ultimate decentralized digital currency. Why XRPL is a blockchain In an X post, Lightspark CEO and Bitcoin supporter David Marcus argued that BTC has an immutable concept. According to Marcus, individuals cannot recreate Bitcoin by forking. In response, Hamilton argued that Bitcoin is just one stage in the evolution of money. He further noted that newer technologies like XRP can address the limitations of Bitcoin. Why are you keep going on about Brad Garlinghouse? And what makes you think the XRP Ledger is not a blockchain? Transactions are grouped into blocks, each block containing the hash of the prior block, creating and immutable record. It even uses the same block hash and key… — Matt Hamilton (@HammerToe) September 29, 2025 However, Marcus disagreed with Hamilton. He claimed other cryptocurrencies sacrifice decentralization for flexibility, making them less trustworthy as neutral digital money. Hamilton countered Marcus and noted that it is unrealistic for miners to remain in the market after the next two halvings. Marcus dismissed the concerns and said the increase in BTC price, energy cost and fees from L2 networks would lead to new regions and sovereign states joining mining. Still, Hamilton argued XRP is more decentralized as anyone can run a node, just like Bitcoin. He added that it is a blockchain, when an X user argued otherwise. Hamilton emphasized that transactions are grouped into blocks. Each block contains the hash of the prior block, creating an immutable record, and uses similar cryptographic techniques as Bitcoin. Recent XRPL updates The recent discussion about decentralization follows recent updates to the XRP Ledger.…