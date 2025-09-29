2025-10-01 Wednesday

APAC digital asset adoption accelerates; Japan leads

APAC digital asset adoption accelerates; Japan leads

Japan saw the strongest growth as digital asset adoption accelerated rapidly across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region over the last three years, making it the "fastest growing region in the world in terms of on-chain value received," according to a report published on September 24 by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. "APAC demonstrated strong growth in cryptocurrency activity, with estimated on-chain transaction values showing a clear upward trajectory," read the report. "Monthly on-chain value received grew from about $81 billion in July 2022 to peak at $244 billion in December 2024, a threefold increase over 30 months." In this context, 'on-chain value received' refers to the total value of digital assets transferred into addresses within a given country, region, or group of users, as recorded directly on the blockchain. Based on this, Chainalysis found that from July 2022 to June 2025, the most notable growth periods were from late 2023 to early 2024, where the monthly on-chain value received crossed the $100 billion mark. Another boom period was Q4 2024, which marked APAC's highest growth, as global markets surged in the wake of the United States presidential election and Donald Trump's victory. The report also noted that, while volumes have since declined from their December 2024 peak, on-chain value received remains relatively high at above $185 billion per month through mid-2025. "As the fastest growing region in the world in terms of on-chain value received, APAC has emerged as a key growth driver globally, frequently ranking second only to Europe in terms of volumes and occasionally outpacing North America in monthly totals," said Chainalysis. "The data reflects APAC's expanding influence in global markets and its sustained momentum heading into the latter half of 2025." Japan tops the table Among APAC's top five markets—Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, India, and Vietnam—Japan saw…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:36
Former Ripple Director Defends XRP Ledger, Says It Uses Same Block Hash as Bitcoin

Matt Hamilton, former Director of Developer Relations at Ripple Labs, claims the XRP Ledger (XRPL) uses a similar hash as Bitcoin (BTC). Hamilton said this in a community debate between Bitcoin maximalists, who believe the coin is the ultimate decentralized digital currency. Why XRPL is a blockchain In an X post, Lightspark CEO and Bitcoin supporter David Marcus argued that BTC has an immutable concept. According to Marcus, individuals cannot recreate Bitcoin by forking. In response, Hamilton argued that Bitcoin is just one stage in the evolution of money. He further noted that newer technologies like XRP can address the limitations of Bitcoin. Why are you keep going on about Brad Garlinghouse? And what makes you think the XRP Ledger is not a blockchain? Transactions are grouped into blocks, each block containing the hash of the prior block, creating and immutable record. It even uses the same block hash and key… — Matt Hamilton (@HammerToe) September 29, 2025 However, Marcus disagreed with Hamilton. He claimed other cryptocurrencies sacrifice decentralization for flexibility, making them less trustworthy as neutral digital money. Hamilton countered Marcus and noted that it is unrealistic for miners to remain in the market after the next two halvings. Marcus dismissed the concerns and said the increase in BTC price, energy cost and fees from L2 networks would lead to new regions and sovereign states joining mining. Still, Hamilton argued XRP is more decentralized as anyone can run a node, just like Bitcoin. He added that it is a blockchain, when an X user argued otherwise. Hamilton emphasized that transactions are grouped into blocks. Each block contains the hash of the prior block, creating an immutable record, and uses similar cryptographic techniques as Bitcoin. Recent XRPL updates The recent discussion about decentralization follows recent updates to the XRP Ledger.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:32
Hyperliquid Introduces Groundbreaking Trading Feature

In a stride towards enhancing decentralized finance, Hyperliquid has brought forward a novel permissionless capability on their mainnet for spot quote assets. This initiative allows assets meeting specific on-chain standards to be utilized as trading pair quote assets, significantly broadening decentralized trading's flexibility and reach.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:29
Strategy adds another 196 BTC as MSTR holds above $300

Strategy added a fresh weekly boost to its treasury, though the latest 196 BTC purchase was more of a morale booster. The latest purchase happened as MSTR share prices still held above $300. Strategy continued its buying streak of small additions, with another 196 BTC put away in its treasury. The purchase was expected, as Executive Chairman Michael Saylor signaled on social media late on Sunday.  The latest weekly purchase meant Strategy was "buying the dip" as BTC sank as low as $109,000. Following the announcement, BTC traded at $112,222, as the crypto market attempted a recovery.  Strategy acquired the new batch at an average price of $113,048, closing in on an average price of $74,000 per coin. Strategy has acquired 196 BTC for ~$22.1 million at ~$113,048 per bitcoin. As of 9/28/2025, we hodl 640,031 $BTC acquired for ~$47.35 billion at ~$73,983 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/kZj8Y07Zfb — Strategy (@Strategy) September 29, 2025 Strategy has bought smaller BTC batches for three weeks in a row, an unusually long streak. The purchase is the smallest since August 11, when Strategy added only 155 coins. In the coming weeks, Strategy may also skip a week as it prepares for the Q3 report roundup.  Strategy uses MSTR again To complete the current purchase, Strategy issued more MSTR common stock despite the lowered price. Based on the recent filing, the company raised $116.4M from MSTR common stock issuance.  The company also raised $400K in STRD preferred shares. The current weekly raise is for a total of $128.1M, though only $22.1M went toward BTC purchases. In previous weeks, Strategy invested all its proceeds into BTC.  However, based on its new issuance rules, the company can also issue some of its common or preferred shares for operational costs. The company must still…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:22
ChatGPT-5 picks two Bitcoin killers to buy in 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) has started this week on a positive note, recovering somewhat from a nearly seven-day sell-off and finally trading above $112,000. Despite the renewed momentum, however, the asset now faces stiff competition as a number of altcoins are also posting gains ahead of potential exchange-traded fund (ETF) releases in the following weeks.  With that in mind, Finbold turned to OpenAI's latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, ChatGPT-5, to identify two cryptocurrencies most likely to give Bitcoin a run for its money in 2026 Ethereum (ETH) The AI's first pick was Ethereum (ETH), the most widely used smart contract network spanning decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and tokenization. Its main threat to Bitcoin, however, is the fact that it doubles down as a store of value (via staking) and a utility token, something its counterpart doesn't offer, ChatGPT argued. While Ethereum might be down on the monthly chart at the time of writing, unlike its rival, it's actually the better performer year to date (YtD), having gained around 25% as opposed to 20% delivered by "digital gold." Although there's no telling whether ETH can outperform BTC in the long run, the AI suggests a fairly strong case for it, given how far the asset has come in the past months, especially in terms of regulatory clarity. This sentiment is also shared by analysts such as Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who predicted the cryptocurrency price could hit $10,000–$12,000 by year-end, implying a 200% upside. At press time, Ethereum was trading at $4,171, up 3.76% on the day. ETH 24-hour price. Source: Finbold Solana (SOL) The second place was reserved for Solana (SOL), which the AI says has proven itself in high-speed, low-fee execution despite major network hiccups. At the time of writing, SOL was trading at $210.93, up 4.67% over the past…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:13
Bitcoin eyes 'Uptober' rally despite extreme fear levels

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index has slipped to its lowest level since March, raising fresh concerns over investor confidence even as Bitcoin and Ethereum attempt a recovery. Data shared by CryptoQuant analyst JA Maarturn on Sept. 29 showed sentiment falling from a neutral 40 in August to an extreme fear level of 28. The index last touched this range in March, when Bitcoin traded around $80,000. Crypto Market Greed and Fear Index (Source: CryptoQuant) Meanwhile, the sharp deterioration in sentiment coincided with heavy sell-offs in major assets. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped below key psychological levels of $110,000 and $4,000 last week, deepening the sense of uncertainty. Yet the retreat proved short-lived. As of press time, Bitcoin price has recovered $114,000 and Ethereum traded over $4,100, suggesting that panic selling has given way to a more balanced market. Market bottom? Asset manager Bitwise argued that the fear-driven backdrop could represent a bottoming phase. It stated: "Last week, sentiment has twice reached ;extreme fear' levels on an intraday basis, yet bitcoin has shown relative resilience, holding around ~$108k – a level that also aligns with the short-term holder cost basis – this appears to provide a strong support for bitcoin right now as sellers are increasingly exhausted." The firm further pointed out that Bitcoin was still up nearly 3.7% in September despite last week's turbulence. This is notable considering September is historically the weakest month of the year for the top crypto. In contrast, the final quarter often delivers strong gains, with November repeatedly ranking as Bitcoin's most profitable month. According to Bitwise, this historical pattern makes current weakness look more like an opportunity than a warning sign. Data from Glassnode supports the case, showing that short-term holders are now realizing net losses, a condition that has historically marked reset points…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:12
Citigroup integrates its blockchain platform into US dollar clearing to provide instant cross-border payments between banks

PANews reported on September 29 that according to Solid Intel, Citi plans to integrate its blockchain platform Citi Token Services with USD Clearing to provide 24/7 instant cross-border payments between banks for institutional clients in the United States and the United Kingdom.
PANews 2025/09/29 22:44
Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan's Blockchain for USD Corporate Payments

Qatar National Bank (QNB), one of the largest lenders in the Middle East, has partnered with JPMorgan to use blockchain technology for processing US dollar corporate payments. The move represents a major advancement in adopting blockchain technology in regional banking.
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/29 22:15
Shiba Inu Trendline Breakout Targets 25% Long Profit

Shiba Inu has broken out from a descending trendline on a lower timeframe, sparking predictions of a near-term rally towards September's high. A recent TradingView analysis from "Satososhi1242" spotlighted this, tipping Shiba Inu to rebound considerably from recent downsides.
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/29 21:54
POAI plans to launch a digital asset library with ATH as its core, and has received approximately US$344 million in two PIPE financings.

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) announced two private placements (PIPEs): a cash PIPE to issue approximately 66.67 million shares at a price of $0.7751 per share, raising approximately $51.7 million; and a crypto PIPE to issue prepaid warrants using locked and unlocked Aethir (ATH) tokens, with a notional value of approximately $292.7 million. Both transactions are expected to close simultaneously on October 2nd. The company will use ATHs to build a digital asset library and continue to purchase ATHs in the secondary market. For each ATH purchased, the DCI Foundation will grant an additional 20% of tokens.
PANews2025/09/29 21:51
