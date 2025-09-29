Who Won ‘Big Brother’ Season 27? Finale Recap And America’s Favorite Player Reveal
The post Who Won ‘Big Brother’ Season 27? Finale Recap And America’s Favorite Player Reveal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis, Julie Chen Moonves and Vince Panaro. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CBS The Big Brother Season 27 finale aired on Sunday, Sept. 28. After more than two months of isolation from the outside world, 24/7 surveillance and weekly evictions, one lucky contestant was crowned the winner. Read on for a recap of the finale, including who won, America’s Favorite Houseguest and how the jury voted. Julie Chen Moonves returned to host the finale episode, which saw three houseguests — Morgan Pope, Vincent Panaro and Ashley Hollis — compete head to head for the Big Brother title. However, only one could take home the massive $750,000 cash prize. During the final three-part Head of Household (HOH) competition, Ashley dropped first and had to compete in the second challenge for a chance at winning the final HOH. Vince was eliminated next, leaving Morgan to advance directly to the third part of the competition. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Cast? Meet The Houseguests And Mystery PlayerBy Monica Mercuri Big Brother alum Frankie Grande hosted the second part of the final HOH competition, where Vince and Ashley competed head-to-head for a spot in Round 3. Ashley emerged victorious, securing her place against Morgan in the third part during finale night. Ashley beat Morgan in the final HOH and evicted her, setting up her own victory against Vince. It was then up to the jury to determine the winner’s fate. The Season 27 jury consisted of Rachel Reilly, Clifton “Will” Williams, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Keanu Soto, Ava Pearl and Morgan Pope. The show also revealed that the BB masterminds were actually returning alums Jessie Godderz, Frankie Grande and Eric Stein. Who Won Big Brother Season 27? Ashley Hollis. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2025 CBS…
