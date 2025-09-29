2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Australian central bank likely to wait and see tomorrow – Commerzbank

Australian central bank likely to wait and see tomorrow – Commerzbank

The post Australian central bank likely to wait and see tomorrow – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tomorrow morning, the Australian central bank will hold its regular meeting, bringing this nerve-wracking month of nine G10 central bank meetings to a close. However, anything other than an unchanged interest rate would be a big surprise, as the market is pricing in a rate cut with only a 3% probability, and none of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect a change, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. RBA meeting is not expected to have much impact on AUD “At first glance, this may seem surprising. Since the last meeting, labour market figures have not been particularly impressive. In July, the Australian labour market recorded an increase of 24,500 jobs, roughly as expected, but this was far from the exceptional figures seen the previous year. In August, however, jobs actually declined. It is only thanks to an upward outlier in April that the six-month moving trend is still holding up reasonably well (see figure below). In addition, quarterly job vacancies also declined in the period up to August. In short, the labour market no longer appears to be as robust as it was last year.” “There is a simple reason why the RBA is not lowering interest rates despite this: inflation risks have not yet been eliminated. The monthly inflation indicator exceeded expectations in both July and August, reaching 3.0% year-on-year — up from 1.9% prior to the last meeting — and approaching the upper limit of the 2–3% target range. While this is only one indicator (the monthly inflation figures will not be fully implemented until publication at the end of November for October), it is likely to increase decision-makers’ concerns about overly rapid monetary easing.” “Therefore, the cooling of the labour market is unlikely to be sufficient to justify faster interest rate cuts. Before its November meeting, the…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06968-1.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011097-11.92%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00169353-1.66%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 23:43
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto fund outflows hit $812 million, Bitcoin and Ethereum face pressure

Crypto fund outflows hit $812 million, Bitcoin and Ethereum face pressure

The post Crypto fund outflows hit $812 million, Bitcoin and Ethereum face pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto investment products recorded $812 million in outflows last week as stronger macroeconomic data moderated expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. According to CoinShares, Bitcoin and Ethereum bore the brunt of selling pressure with $719 million and $409 million in outflows, respectively. Year-to-date inflows remain strong at $39.6 billion despite the weekly reversal. Bitcoin and Ethereum lead $812M weekly outflows Bitcoin investment products faced $719 million in outflows during the week, seeing the largest single-asset redemption. The selling pressure followed revised GDP and durable goods figures that exceeded expectations, reducing market conviction around aggressive Fed rate cutting. Notably, short-Bitcoin product demand showed no increase. Month-to-date Bitcoin flows stand at $3.184 billion positive despite weekly weakness, while year-to-date inflows reach $23.98 billion. Assets under management total $170.748 billion across Bitcoin investment products. Source: CoinShares Ethereum suffered $409.4 million in weekly outflows and brought September’s monthly total to just $86.2 million in inflows. The slowdown contrasts with year-to-date inflows of $12.174 billion accumulated through August. Total Ethereum product AUM stands at $34.665 billion, reflecting sustained interest despite recent weakness. Multi-asset products recorded $83.5 million in weekly outflows, with month-to-date redemptions reaching $118.7 million. Year-to-date flows remain slightly negative at -$2 million despite $7.428 billion in AUM. US dominates outflows while European markets show resilience The United States led regional outflows with $1.037 billion in weekly redemptions and accounted for more than the total global outflow figure. Month-to-date US flows remain positive at $3.503 billion while year-to-date inflows reach $37.229 billion. Total US AUM stands at $154.413 billion, which is approximately 70% of global digital asset investment product market. iShares ETFs posted $68 million in weekly outflows despite maintaining $99.283 billion in AUM and $33.203 billion in year-to-date inflows. Grayscale Investments suffered $300 million in weekly redemptions, bringing month-to-date outflows to $344…
FUND
FUND$0.01776+33.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011097-11.92%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03749-1.78%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 23:37
බෙදාගන්න
Who Won ‘Big Brother’ Season 27? Finale Recap And America’s Favorite Player Reveal

Who Won ‘Big Brother’ Season 27? Finale Recap And America’s Favorite Player Reveal

The post Who Won ‘Big Brother’ Season 27? Finale Recap And America’s Favorite Player Reveal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Pope, Ashley Hollis, Julie Chen Moonves and Vince Panaro. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CBS The Big Brother Season 27 finale aired on Sunday, Sept. 28. After more than two months of isolation from the outside world, 24/7 surveillance and weekly evictions, one lucky contestant was crowned the winner. Read on for a recap of the finale, including who won, America’s Favorite Houseguest and how the jury voted. Julie Chen Moonves returned to host the finale episode, which saw three houseguests — Morgan Pope, Vincent Panaro and Ashley Hollis — compete head to head for the Big Brother title. However, only one could take home the massive $750,000 cash prize. During the final three-part Head of Household (HOH) competition, Ashley dropped first and had to compete in the second challenge for a chance at winning the final HOH. Vince was eliminated next, leaving Morgan to advance directly to the third part of the competition. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Cast? Meet The Houseguests And Mystery PlayerBy Monica Mercuri Big Brother alum Frankie Grande hosted the second part of the final HOH competition, where Vince and Ashley competed head-to-head for a spot in Round 3. Ashley emerged victorious, securing her place against Morgan in the third part during finale night. Ashley beat Morgan in the final HOH and evicted her, setting up her own victory against Vince. It was then up to the jury to determine the winner’s fate. The Season 27 jury consisted of Rachel Reilly, Clifton “Will” Williams, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Keanu Soto, Ava Pearl and Morgan Pope. The show also revealed that the BB masterminds were actually returning alums Jessie Godderz, Frankie Grande and Eric Stein. Who Won Big Brother Season 27? Ashley Hollis. Photo: Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2025 CBS…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011097-11.92%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.5428-23.06%
WorldAssets
INC$0.5004+400.40%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 23:31
බෙදාගන්න
Focus on the UK Labour Party conference – ING

Focus on the UK Labour Party conference – ING

The post Focus on the UK Labour Party conference – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling (GBP) has been underperforming since around the middle of September, with plenty of focus on whether the UK is ‘going bust’ or will require an IMF bail-out – neither of which is likely, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. Support has held at 1.3300 for Cable “At the heart of that story is weak UK growth and parlous public finances, which leave the UK Labour government with very little room for manoeuvre. Not helping that story last week was an interview given by Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s main rival, Andy Burnham, that the government should ignore the bond market.” “With that in mind, there will be a lot of focus on the Labour Party conference, which kicks off in Liverpool today. Any signs that the government will cede ground to the left wing of the party by, say, withdrawing the two-child cap on benefits, would be taken poorly by Gilts and sterling.” “If GBP can survive that party conference unscathed, then presumably more rhetoric from Bank of England hawks later in the week – including Governor Andrew Bailey – could provide sterling with a little more support. So far, support has held at 1.3300 for cable. And US jobs data will help determine whether we end the week over 1.35.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-focus-on-the-uk-labour-party-conference-ing-202509291015
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011097-11.92%
1
1$0.003674-30.44%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.004448-2.32%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 23:28
බෙදාගන්න
XRP Ledger Uses Same Block Hash as Bitcoin, Says Former Ripple Exec

XRP Ledger Uses Same Block Hash as Bitcoin, Says Former Ripple Exec

The post XRP Ledger Uses Same Block Hash as Bitcoin, Says Former Ripple Exec appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A recent debate on Twitter sparked a discussion about the role of newer networks like XRP in the crypto space and how they compare to Bitcoin. In a recent community debate, Matt Hamilton, former Director of Developer Relations at Ripple Labs, claimed that the XRP Ledger uses a hashing mechanism similar to Bitcoin. Bitcoin vs. …
XRP
XRP$2.841-1.90%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04635-13.41%
Wink
LIKE$0.007467-3.27%
බෙදාගන්න
CoinPedia2025/09/29 23:11
බෙදාගන්න
Swift Blockchain Ledger for Faster Global Payments

Swift Blockchain Ledger for Faster Global Payments

The post Swift Blockchain Ledger for Faster Global Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Global payments cooperative Swift announced the launch of a blockchain-based shared ledger with more than 30 global banks and Consensys, aiming to deliver instant, 24/7 cross-border transactions. The ledger will use smart contracts, programs that automatically enforce transaction rules, and is positioned as a direct answer to competition from stablecoins. Swift unveils shared ledger to counter stablecoins The $300 billion stablecoin market, dominated by dollar-pegged tokens, enables users to transfer funds directly without intermediaries. Swift framed its initiative as essential to preserve relevance as regulators tighten oversight. Sponsored Sponsored European banks have also outlined plans for a euro-denominated stablecoin by 2026, underscoring the pressure on legacy payment systems. Swift said the shared ledger will record, sequence, and validate transactions, integrating compliance data through ISO 20022 messaging. This approach seeks to merge blockchain programmability with the predictability and transparency expected in regulated banking. Swift stressed that the initiative will run in parallel with upgrades to existing fiat rails, allowing institutions to choose between traditional and tokenized infrastructure. Partners, Pilots, and Pushback Consensys, the developer of Ethereum layer-2 Linea, will build the prototype. Linea uses zero-knowledge cryptography to batch transactions for speed and privacy. Swift and banks earlier tested on-chain messaging on Linea to explore how blockchain settlement could comply with regulatory standards. Separately, Chainlink highlighted its ongoing collaboration with Swift, including pilots with UBS and Euroclear that demonstrated tokenized fund subscriptions. While distinct from the shared ledger, these projects show how Swift may extend connectivity across public and private blockchains through partnerships. “We’re beyond experiments now. The question is how to scale—regardless of whether the instrument is a tokenized deposit, a CBDC, a stablecoin, or a tokenized fund. It comes down to what exactly we’re connecting and where the value shows up,” said Swift executive Tom Zschach. Supporters argued the ledger…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011097-11.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07373-5.23%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23911+3.19%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 23:06
බෙදාගන්න
Pepeto Gains Focus Following DOGE and XRP Listings

Pepeto Gains Focus Following DOGE and XRP Listings

The post Pepeto Gains Focus Following DOGE and XRP Listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* U.S. Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP Open New Opportunities REX Osprey has launched the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs ETFs for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP), providing regulated, direct exposure to these widely supported altcoins. These ETFs are structured under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, a framework that offers investor protections often missing in other crypto products. Since their debut, both DOGE and XRP experienced price rallies and increased trading volumes, indicating strong demand now that access is more accessible for both institutional and retail investors. This move builds on earlier developments like Solana and the associated staking ETF, signaling that spot crypto ETFs are shifting from a niche offering to a mainstream avenue for exposure to digital assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The market has spoken loudly; now, the trend is gaining widespread momentum. What Should Be Your Next Smart Investment Decision The increasing integration of meme and altcoins such as DOGE and XRP into ETF products signals what could follow next. Pepeto shares foundational characteristics with these tokens, particularly Pepe, not only in its meme origins but also in its supply model of 420 trillion tokens. Unlike many projects of the past, Pepeto remains in its early phase, with a current price of just $0.000000155. This offers a rare opportunity for investors to get involved in a promising, narrative-driven project before its price begins to surge mirroring early-stage investments in DOGE or SHIBA, and even PEPE. Pepeto’s strong ties to meme culture, ongoing exchange development, and its staking utility make it a standout option in today’s presale environment. What This Means for a Secured Pepeto and Meme Coin Opportunities Pepeto is entering this evolving landscape at an ideal moment. As crypto ETFs expand into more regulated markets, tokens that are built on solid infrastructure and backed…
GAINS
GAINS$0.02277-1.85%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23317+0.18%
XRP
XRP$2.841-1.90%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 23:03
බෙදාගන්න
Eightco Holdings Inc. (ORBS) Announces 16.9 Million Verified World Humans, Adding 1.9 Million Since Launching Worldcoin Treasury Just 3 Weeks Ago

Eightco Holdings Inc. (ORBS) Announces 16.9 Million Verified World Humans, Adding 1.9 Million Since Launching Worldcoin Treasury Just 3 Weeks Ago

The post Eightco Holdings Inc. (ORBS) Announces 16.9 Million Verified World Humans, Adding 1.9 Million Since Launching Worldcoin Treasury Just 3 Weeks Ago appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eightco Holdings Inc. (ORBS) Announces 16.9 Million Verified World Humans, Adding 1.9 Million Since Launching Worldcoin Treasury Just 3 Weeks Ago – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Eightco Holdings Inc. (ORBS) Announces 16.9 Million Verified World Humans, Adding 1.9 Million Since Launching Worldcoin Treasury Just 3 Weeks Ago Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eightco-holdings-inc-orbs-announces-16-9-million-verified-world-humans-adding-1-9-million-since-launching-worldcoin-treasury-just-3-weeks-ago/
WorldAssets
INC$0.5004+400.40%
1
1$0.003674-30.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011097-11.92%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 22:51
බෙදාගන්න
Spain leads the way – ING

Spain leads the way – ING

The post Spain leads the way – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Germany continues its soul-searching on the future path for growth and France remains mired in budget uncertainty, Spain is doing very well, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. EUR/USD looks to have put in a short-term low near 1.1650 “Spain’s sovereign debt received a one-notch upgrade to A from A- from Fitch on Friday evening. The ratings agency cited better growth prospects for the country as it revised those growth forecasts higher. Spain’s news serves as a reminder of the north-south divide in the eurozone and why government bonds in the eurozone area have remained resilient in the face of the news out of France.” “EUR/USD looks to have put in a short-term low near 1.1650, but will require some softer US jobs data to break back above the 1.1790/1800 area this week.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-spain-leads-the-way-ing-202509291003
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011097-11.92%
Soulsaver
SOUL$0.000001221--%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12206-1.62%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 22:46
බෙදාගන්න
Best Crypto Presale Access Codes Explained: What They Are and How to Use Them (October 2025 Guide)

Best Crypto Presale Access Codes Explained: What They Are and How to Use Them (October 2025 Guide)

Discover the best crypto presale access codes explained in this October 2025 guide. Learn how to find crypto coins before they explode and explore cheap crypto coins to invest in for high return.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01471+0.82%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter2025/09/29 22:45
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital