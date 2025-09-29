Moscow Uses Pop Culture To Distract The Masses
In August, the "Portal 2030-2050" electronic music festival hosted 110 DJs from 13 countries at the Moskino Film Factory and drew over 106,000 attendees. Tribune India The façade of "Fortress Russia" finally seems to be cracking. The Kremlin's temporary war‑fueled fiscal boom is giving way to the laws of economics, as growth indicators nosedive and an unprecedented squeeze sets in. More than three-and-a-half years on, Russia's war of choice against Ukraine is exacting a devastating cost –nearly $1 billion daily – for virtually nonexistent returns. In a rare moment of candor, nationalist senator (and former Deputy Prime Minister) Dmitry Rogozin recently admitted that the fight in Ukraine is at a stalemate, with the map only moving marginally and at a "colossal price." None of this, of course, is reflected in official Russian propaganda, which keeps insisting that Russia's war on its western neighbor is going well – and that the country has the means to sustain it pretty much indefinitely. But facts, as they say, are stubborn things. That's why, as the economic problems grow, Putin's government has increased its efforts to distract its population from the extent of the financial and political disaster it has brought upon them. This is evident in the holiday atmosphere that fills its capital city, featuring pop-up gardens, light shows, fountains, and theme parks. Street festivals are the most common form of such celebrations, with over 10,000 events held in Moscow this summer alone. Arguably the most prominent was last month's "Portal 2030-2050" electronic music festival, which hosted 110 DJs from 13 countries at the Moskino Film Factory and drew over 106,000 attendees. The VIP list included names recognizable to any young club-goer: DJs like France's Willy William, Spain's Sak Noel, and Romania's Edward Maya, as well as multimedia artists like John Dave.
