2025-10-01 Wednesday

SEC Initiates Deregulation Under Trump’s Directive

The post SEC Initiates Deregulation Under Trump’s Directive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC reduces reporting frequency for public companies, modernizes crypto policies. Trump’s administration pushes for minimal regulation in financial sectors. Positive market sentiment for ETH, BTC amidst regulatory clarity. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced a deregulatory agenda in Washington D.C., 2025, minimizing oversight for public companies and modernizing crypto regulations under the Trump administration’s directive. This shift is anticipated to spur innovation in crypto markets, fostering growth in sectors like DeFi and tokenized securities, while reducing compliance burdens for corporations. SEC Moves Towards Semi-Annual Reporting and Crypto Modernization Paul Atkins announced a regulatory shift to reduce public company reporting requirements and modernize crypto regulations. Appointed by President Trump, Atkins is spearheading efforts to ease Wall Street oversight and bolster crypto integration. These changes are part of the broader deregulatory agenda pushed by the administration. The SEC’s focus is shifting towards reducing compliance burdens. Public companies may move from quarterly to semi-annual reporting as part of this push. Crypto regulations are also being modernized, aiming to provide clarity and facilitate tokenized securities trading under Project Crypto. The government should provide a minimal level of effective regulation to protect investors while allowing businesses to thrive. — Paul Atkins, SEC Chairman Crypto Markets Respond Positively to Regulatory Changes Did you know? In the late 1990s, deregulatory initiatives like the repeal of Glass-Steagall led to a surge in capital markets, similar to the current crypto-positive sentiment under SEC’s Project Crypto. Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,107.80 with a market cap of $495.82 billion, maintaining a 12.86% dominance in the crypto market. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s trading volume surged by 84.73% in 24 hours, while the currency’s 90-day price climbed by 68.24%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:25 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research team highlights potential benefits…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:30
DNA Holdings Orchestrates Landmark $344.4M Capital Deal, Bridging Nasdaq-Listed Company with Aethir’s Decentralized AI Infrastructure

DNA Holdings Orchestrates Landmark $344.4M Capital Deal, Bridging Nasdaq-Listed Company with Aethir’s Decentralized AI Infrastructure
Cryptodaily 2025/09/29 23:28
Moscow Uses Pop Culture To Distract The Masses

The post Moscow Uses Pop Culture To Distract The Masses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In August, the “Portal 2030-2050” electronic music festival hosted 110 DJs from 13 countries at the Moskino Film Factory and drew over 106,000 attendees. Tribune India The façade of “Fortress Russia” finally seems to be cracking. The Kremlin’s temporary war‑fueled fiscal boom is giving way to the laws of economics, as growth indicators nosedive and an unprecedented squeeze sets in. More than three-and-a-half years on, Russia’s war of choice against Ukraine is exacting a devastating cost –nearly $1 billion daily – for virtually nonexistent returns. In a rare moment of candor, nationalist senator (and former Deputy Prime Minister) Dmitry Rogozin recently admitted that the fight in Ukraine is at a stalemate, with the map only moving marginally and at a “colossal price.” None of this, of course, is reflected in official Russian propaganda, which keeps insisting that Russia’s war on its western neighbor is going well – and that the country has the means to sustain it pretty much indefinitely. But facts, as they say, are stubborn things. That’s why, as the economic problems grow, Putin’s government has increased its efforts to distract its population from the extent of the financial and political disaster it has brought upon them. This is evident in the holiday atmosphere that fills its capital city, featuring pop-up gardens, light shows, fountains, and theme parks. Street festivals are the most common form of such celebrations, with over 10,000 events held in Moscow this summer alone. Arguably the most prominent was last month’s “Portal 2030-2050” electronic music festival, which hosted 110 DJs from 13 countries at the Moskino Film Factory and drew over 106,000 attendees. The VIP list included names recognizable to any young club-goer: DJs like France’s Willy William, Spain’s Sak Noel, and Romania’s Edward Maya, as well as multimedia artists like John Dave. And,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:19
USD/CHF ticks up from 0.7950 amid risks of a US government shutdown

The post USD/CHF ticks up from 0.7950 amid risks of a US government shutdown  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar attempts to find support at 0.7950 after retreating from levels beyond 0.8000 last week. Market concerns of a US government shutdown keep the US Dollar under pressure on Monday. Later this week, Swiss Retail sales and CPI data might provide fundamental guidance for the CHF. The US Dollar is trimming some losses during Monday’s European session. The pair is trading right above 0.7965 after hitting daily lows at 0.7950, yet upside attempts are limited with the possibility of a US government shutdown looming large. US President Trump is expected to meet bipartisan congressional leaders in a last-minute attempt to avert the government’s closure later today, but the chances of an agreement are remote. CNN reported over the weekend that Democratic leaders are demanding an extension to the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, along with other demands that Trump considered “totally unreasonable”, to sign a deal that would keep the government going through the 2026 fiscal year, which starts next Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack struck a hawkish note and defended the bank’s need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy as, she said, risks to inflation remain high, while the labour market is “broadly in balance”. In Switzerland, the highlights this week will be the Retail Sales figures on Wednesday and the August Consumer Prices Index (CPI) reading, due on Thursday. These releases follow the SNB’s decision to keep rates at 0% and may provide some clues about the central bank’s near-term path. Swiss Franc FAQs The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:16
Altcoin Market Faces Strong Rejection, Is This Final Dip Before Rally?

The altcoin market faces strong resistance at all-time highs, but analysts see the recent dip as a potential buying opportunity. The post Altcoin Market Faces Strong Rejection, Is This Final Dip Before Rally? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker 2025/09/29 23:09
SEC requests withdrawal of 19b-4s for LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE ETFs

The post SEC requests withdrawal of 19b-4s for LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC has asked issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 ETF filings for Litecoin (LTC), XRP, Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE). New generic listing standards now eliminate the need for individual 19b-4 filings for each cryptocurrency ETF proposal. The SEC has requested issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 ETF filings for Litecoin, XRP, Solana, Cardano, and Dogecoin following the agency’s approval of generic listing standards for crypto asset exchange-traded products. The new generic listing standards eliminate the need for individual 19b-4 filings that were previously required for each cryptocurrency ETF proposal. The SEC designed these rules to provide a stable platform for crypto product introductions while including innovation exemptions to foster on-chain capital market development. Financial firms that submitted specific ETF applications for these cryptocurrencies can now utilize the streamlined generic standards instead of pursuing individual regulatory approvals. The change aims to reduce regulatory hurdles and expedite market introductions for crypto ETFs. The regulatory shift comes as the SEC prepares joint rulemaking with the CFTC to harmonize crypto regulations across agencies. The collaboration includes an upcoming joint roundtable focused on regulatory coordination for digital assets. SEC Chair previously emphasized the importance of creating stable frameworks for crypto product launches, which directly supports this transition from case-by-case filings to standardized listing requirements for crypto asset ETPs. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-withdrawal-ltc-xrp-sol-ada-doge-etfs/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:09
USD slips as shutdown risks weigh on Fed outlook – BBH

The post USD slips as shutdown risks weigh on Fed outlook – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Dollar (USD) slips across the board, BBH FX analysts report. Treasury yields ease, Gold hits record highs “Treasury yields are drifting lower along with other major sovereign bond yields. Global equity markets are up. Gold is making new record highs. Underpinning these market moves is the threat of a US government shutdown on Wednesday that could potentially lead to a more dovish Fed. If a shutdown is brief, the Fed will largely ignore it.” “However, a prolong shutdown (more than two weeks), increases the downside risk to growth and raises the likelihood of a more accommodative Fed. We expect USD to range trade until Friday’s US jobs data. The labor market data is the most important driver for the Fed and the most critical data for monitoring downside risks to the economy now.” “As such, if labor demand remains weak, the swaps curve will adjust lower against USD. But if labor demand recovers more than expected, upside for USD is limited, because the swaps curve already implies a cautious Fed easing cycle. 3-year swaps rates are trading above the FOMC’s median 2027-2028 funds rate projections.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-slips-as-shutdown-risks-weigh-on-fed-outlook-bbh-202509291007
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:01
Investors are ‘getting ahead of themselves’ warns Moody’s top economist

The post Investors are ‘getting ahead of themselves’ warns Moody’s top economist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the stock market rallies, led by the benchmark S&P 500, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi is sounding a note of caution. Specifically, Zandi has warned that market valuations are approaching levels last seen during the height of the Dot-com bubble, according to an X post on September 29.  He pointed to revisions in U.S. GDP that showed stronger consumer spending than initially estimated, driven largely by affluent households.  This spending is closely tied to rising asset values, particularly equities. Zandi cautioned that the rally is being fueled more by investor enthusiasm than by fundamentals, raising concerns of an overheated market. Notably, his preferred gauge, the ratio of the Wilshire 5000 to after-tax corporate profits, is near historic highs, surpassed only once in the past 75 years during the Y2K bubble.  Stock market valuation chart. Source: Mark Zandi The analyst added that while artificial intelligence has given investors reasons for optimism, parallels to past market manias cannot be ignored.  “While there are good reasons for stock prices to be up a lot – yes, AI – but investors appear to be getting ahead of themselves,” Zandi said.  Wealthy consumers threat to economy  Zandi stressed that a correction in stock prices could prompt wealthier consumers to pull back, threatening broader economic momentum. Although the revised GDP data suggest recession risks have eased, Zandi stressed they remain elevated as markets stretch into historic territory.  Interestingly, he has repeatedly highlighted underlying risks, estimating nearly a 50% chance of a downturn within the next year.  Notably, the economist has described the current environment as a “jobs recession,” with payroll growth weakening and several states already in contraction.  By his assessment, one-third of the U.S. economy is already in recession or at high risk, while another third is stagnating. Zandi has also cited uneven…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 22:58
Bitcoin traders see $110K CME gap dip next as BTC price gains 1.5%

Bitcoin hit $114,000 at Monday’s Wall Street open, but a CME gap made traders cautious, instead expecting a BTC price correction to $110,000. Key points:Bitcoin bounces back with a trip to $114,000 at the Wall Street open.Traders remain wary of a retracement, especially thanks to a new weekend CME gap opening at $110,000.Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/29 22:51
Digital Euro, ECB breakthrough: offline app, more sovereignty in payments

Piero Cipollone raises the bar: the digital euro project includes the development of a public app with offline payments.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/29 19:08
