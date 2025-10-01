2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
1000x Crypto in Q4 2025: MoonBull Presale Crosses $180K as Cronos Expands on AWS and Solana Faces ETF Delay

What if the next big crypto moonshot is already in lift-off while most folks are still scrolling? The hunt for […] The post 1000x Crypto in Q4 2025: MoonBull Presale Crosses $180K as Cronos Expands on AWS and Solana Faces ETF Delay appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/01 08:45
Why Jalen Williams’ Offseason Setback Might Actually Be His Breakthrough

The post Why Jalen Williams’ Offseason Setback Might Actually Be His Breakthrough appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – FEBRUARY 27: Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates after a dunk during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Paycom Center on February 27, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s been an unusual offseason for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rising superstar, Jalen Williams. But it’s been a summer that might end up being the catalyst for him emerging as a top-10 player in the entire NBA very soon. After a breakout 2024-25 season that saw him become an NBA All-Star, All-Defensive Second Team selection, and All-NBA Third Teamer, Williams spent his offseason recovering from wrist surgery on his dominant right hand. What appeared to be a setback could quietly evolve into the kind of developmental leap that changes a career. Coming off a year where he officially cemented himself as a top-25 player in the league, Williams is on the verge of entering that top-10 conversation if he takes another step forward. He’s one of the league’s most well-rounded young stars, capable of impacting the game at both ends, and he spent this summer becoming a global face of the sport. From traveling the world with adidas to gracing the cover of SLAM Magazine, his profile has exploded. But what’s made this offseason so fascinating isn’t the fame or the accolades. It’s the fact that he hasn’t been able to use his right hand. Following Oklahoma City’s championship run, it was revealed that Williams had been playing through a significant wrist injury for months, as he had torn his scapholunate ligament. Late in the regular…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 08:30
Sixers Preparing For Life Both With And Without Joel Embiid

The post Sixers Preparing For Life Both With And Without Joel Embiid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 01: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles a ball while wearing street clothes on the bench during the second half of the game against the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center on March 1, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Getty Images The Philadelphia 76ers had a season to forget in 2024-25. A tidal wave of injuries sent them crashing to a 24-58 record, their worst since the “Process” Sixers of the mid-2010s. This offseason, the Sixers set out to get younger and more dynamic by signing the likes of Trendon Watford, Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker in free agency and selecting VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. However, they still have a 7-foot elephant in the room in the form of star center Joel Embiid, who missed 63 games last year largely due to a lingering left knee injury. On Friday, Embiid told reporters that he’s in a much better place heading into this season. “This time last year, going into training camp, I didn’t really know what was possible and what I was gonna be able to do,” Embiid said. “I didn’t end up doing much. This time is a different story.” However, he made it clear that as much as he’d like to play all 82 regular-season games, he’s fully expecting to miss time at some point. “I wanna be honest as possible,” he said. “I think, going forward, we’re just gonna listen to the body. I’ll be honest and say that it’s gonna be unpredictable at times, and that’s OK. We’ve gotta work with that. We’ve gotta take it day-by-day and go from there.” Team president Daryl Morey echoed those comments when a reporter asked when he expected…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 08:24
FuturoMining Expands Cloud Mining Options for Dogecoin Users in 2025

The post FuturoMining Expands Cloud Mining Options for Dogecoin Users in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the continuous innovation of cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE), once a joke online, has become one of the world’s most popular digital currencies. Its unique appeal lies in its accessible culture, vast user base, and unexpected market potential. It is also a real-world payment tool. However, Dogecoin’s price fluctuates significantly, and relying solely on the bid-ask spread cannot meet the needs of all investors. More and more holders are seeking ways to participate in mining with lower entry barriers and structured contracts. The emergence of FuturoMining, a leading global cloud mining platform, offers a new solution for DOGE enthusiasts. Security and Sustainability Trust and security are paramount in the mining industry. FuturoMining understands this and prioritizes user safety. FuturoMining is committed to transparency and legality, prioritizing transparency and security, allowing users to focus on participation. All mining operations utilize clean energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment and supports sustainable operations, ensuring that every investor enjoys opportunities and benefits. Why choose FuturoMining? Examples of its platform benefits: Daily settlement of contracts. No additional service or management fees. The platform supports settlement in over nine cryptocurrencies, including DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. affiliate program with commission-based incentives McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 live technical support. Sign up and receive an instant $18 credit. How to get started with FuturoMining? Step 1: Register an Account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. Upon registration, you’ll receive an $18 signup bonus, which can be used to purchase $18 contracts, providing daily settlement of $0.72. This program provides users with free cloud mining services with no financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a Mining Contract FuturoMining offers a variety of mining contracts, including…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 08:11
U.S. Federal Government Shutdown Set to Begin Wednesday

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-government-shutdown-2025/
Coinstats2025/10/01 07:58
Manchester United Crashes To Earth: The Ratcliffe/Starmer Parallel

The post Manchester United Crashes To Earth: The Ratcliffe/Starmer Parallel appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 09: A billboard near Old Trafford shows a picture of Sir Jim Ratcliffe above the words ‘Welcome To Manchester’ prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford on December 09, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Getty Images After its encouraging 2-1 victory over Chelsea with a harrowing defeat in West London, Manchester United came crashing down to Earth. Brentford might only be a couple of postcodes down from the Blues, but in terms of the value of the players in their lineup, they are light-years away. Ruben Amorim’s team was trailing by two goals with barely a quarter of the game elapsed and the Red Devils suffered a galling 1-3 loss, prompting the same questions about the manager’s method and use of talent. However, when asked about the role his tactics played after the game, the Portuguese coach wasn’t impressed. “It is always the same, when we win it’s not the system, when you lose it’s the system,” he told the media. “I think it’s more that we play this game like Brentford wants to play this game. With long balls, we kick the balls, second balls, and we never settle down in our game. “We never play our game. We never pushed the opponent; every time they recovered the ball. We suffered two goals like that. I think the penalty could change things, but my overall view of the game is that we never settled down, we didn’t have control of the game.” Asked how he might alter this grimly familiar pattern, Amorim, unsurprisingly, suggested it was hard work rather than any change to his philosophy. “You work on everything – work on everything,” he said. “The frustration is that the goals today, we…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 07:57
5 Netflix Favorite Series Returning With New Seasons Before The End Of 2025

The post 5 Netflix Favorite Series Returning With New Seasons Before The End Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in ‘Nobody Wants This’ on Netflix. PHOTO BY ERIN SIMKIN/NETFLIX There’s just something special about the return of a favorite television series. It’s like reuniting with old friends and catching up on their lives! Netflix has some of its best shows returning with new seasons before the end of the year. There’s the perfect mix of comedy, drama, mystery, and sci-fi, and there’s one through line between them all: Love. Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, Rory Kinnear, and David Gyasi in ‘The Diplomat’ on Netflix. PHOTO BY CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX The Diplomat (October 16 with 8 Episodes) Season three is incredible! This show has a very specific cadence, and watching the actors speak their lines is almost like watching a dance, but with words. Get ready for another (extremely) fast-paced and wild ride from creator, showrunner, and executive producer, Debora Cahn. The last time we spoke, Cahn reflected on season two’s premiere smack in the middle of the 2024 presidential election as President Donald Trump took office for the second time. In season three, things unravel in the most surprising ways, both within the halls of the White House and across the pond. Here’s Netflix’s synopsis for the new season: Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want when she gets the opportunity to juggle two high-profile roles at once. If anyone can do it, it’s her! She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is the leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate dives…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 07:54
Government Set To Shut Down As Senate Rejects Measure To Keep It Open

The post Government Set To Shut Down As Senate Rejects Measure To Keep It Open appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The federal government is hours away from shutting down after Congress failed to reach a last-minute funding agreement, with Republicans and Democrats still appearing nowhere near a deal as President Donald Trump predicts a shutdown is “probably likely.” President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The Senate on Tuesday again did not pass legislation known as a “continuing resolution” that would stave off a shutdown by allowing the government to operate under its existing budget through Nov. 21, after the legislation failed to pass the upper chamber earlier this year. The Republican-backed measure was rejected in a 55-45 vote, which fell short of the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the Senate, with three members of the Democratic caucus voting alongside Republicans. The vote came after President Donald Trump said Tuesday it’s “probably likely,” but not “inevitable” there will be a shutdown at midnight Tuesday. The House already passed the GOP-backed proposal in a 217-212 vote, but it needs the support of at least seven Democrats to move through the Senate. The major factor dividing Republicans and Democrats is Democrats’ demand for an extension of federal tax credits under the Affordable Care Act set to expire at the end of the year. Republicans have accused Democrats of forcing a shutdown and alleged they want undocumented immigrants to have access to public healthcare benefits (though they’re not legally allowed to). The potential shutdown comes after Trump met with Democratic congressional leaders at the White House on Monday and made no progress toward reaching an agreement, with both sides emerging…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 07:51
Analyst Predicts Raydium (RAY) Price Could Double Soon – Here’s the Condition

Raydium price is starting to capture attention again after a detailed analysis by market expert Ali suggested that the token could be primed for a major move.  On his basis, the price could hit up to $6.50, but only if one key support level can hold. This is forecasted as the larger Solana ecosystem is
Coinstats2025/10/01 07:30
IG Group Secures UK Crypto Asset License from FCA

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ig-group-fca-crypto-license/
Coinstats2025/10/01 07:27
