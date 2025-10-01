XRP Price Eyes $2.40 Correction Before Resuming Rally as Analysts Predict Healthy Flush

The post XRP Price Eyes $2.40 Correction Before Resuming Rally as Analysts Predict Healthy Flush appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Analyst EGRAG Crypto assigned a 70% probability to a flush on XRP price toward $2.35-$2.40 before a sustained uptrend. XRP products registered $93.1 million in weekly inflows between Sept. 22 and 26, the second-largest among crypto assets. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas stated that altcoin ETF approvals in the US reached 100% certainty following SEC guidance changes. XRP price was at $2.8414 as of press time, positioning itself for a potential correction toward $2.40, which analysts characterized as structurally healthier than an immediate upward movement. The Ripple coin lost the $3 level on Sept. 18 and declined 1.35% in the past 24 hours. Analyst Egrag Crypto shared a technical analysis on Sept. 29, sustaining the case for a near-term flush. XRP Price Targets $2.35-$2.40 Range Egrag Crypto assigned a 70% probability to a flush before an uptrend, which he described as healthier from a structural perspective. The analyst identified a 30% chance XRP price could surge immediately, but warned this scenario could lead to a sharp correction. He noted: “Many technical analysts, including myself, believe that prices tend to revert to fair value over time, which often leads to gaps being filled.” Egrag identified the fair value gap at $2.35-$2.40 based on the principle of mean reversion. XRP Price Chart | Source: Egrag Crypto, X The analyst used a three-day chart timeframe to capture long-term trends while considering short-term price movements. He noted the previous gap fill took approximately 129 days, placing a similar timeframe around Nov. 15, though he emphasized price movements over specific dates. The analyst also anticipated an initial drop to $2.65 for XRP price. If that level held with confirming price action, it could represent the bottom. However, he stated he was looking for a Ripple coin dip to $2.30-$2.40 before the final upward leg…