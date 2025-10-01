MEXC හුවමාරුව
ETH Consolidates Above $4,000 as Bears Test Critical Support Zone
The post ETH Consolidates Above $4,000 as Bears Test Critical Support Zone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ted Hisokawa Sep 30, 2025 06:11 Ethereum trades at $4,182.87 with 1.85% daily gains, but technical indicators suggest consolidation phase as price remains below key moving averages. Market Overview ETH is trading at $4,182.87, posting a modest 1.85% gain over the past 24 hours after testing intraday lows near $4,082. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains in a consolidation phase, trading below both its 20-day and 50-day simple moving averages while maintaining significant distance above the 200-day SMA at $2,975. Trading volume of $1.68 billion indicates moderate institutional interest as the market digests recent price action. Technical Picture The technical landscape presents a mixed but cautiously bearish outlook for ETH. The Relative Strength Index sits at 45.8, indicating neutral momentum with neither oversold nor overbought conditions. More concerning is the MACD histogram reading of -26.48, which suggests bearish momentum remains intact despite today’s modest recovery. ETH price action shows the asset struggling below the 20-day SMA at $4,351, a level that has acted as dynamic resistance over recent sessions. The 4.9% gap below the 50-day SMA at $4,398 indicates that medium-term trend momentum has shifted in favor of sellers. However, the substantial 40.6% premium above the 200-day moving average suggests the longer-term uptrend structure remains intact. Critical Levels to Watch Immediate Resistance: $4,245 – Today’s session high represents the first hurdle for bulls attempting to regain control. A decisive break above this level could trigger short covering. Key Resistance Zone: $4,351-$4,398 – The convergence of the 20-day and 50-day SMAs creates a formidable resistance cluster. Reclaiming this zone would signal a potential trend reversal. Primary Support: $4,082-$4,000 – Today’s low coincides with psychological support at $4,000. A breakdown below this level could accelerate selling toward the next major support. Critical Support:…
SlowMist Cosine: Beware of phishing operations related to the Inferno Drainer phishing gang
PANews reported on October 1st that SlowMist Yuxian posted a message on the X platform warning against phishing operations related to the Inferno Drainer phishing gang, and said that judging from one of the phishing wallet addresses, the number of people affected may be less than a few dozen. According to a post by SlowMist CISO 23 PDS on the X platform, the official English Twitter account of BNBchain was stolen. A malicious phishing website replaced the letter "i" with "l". The malicious domain name belongs to the inferno phishing group and should not be interacted with.
XRP Price Eyes $2.40 Correction Before Resuming Rally as Analysts Predict Healthy Flush
The post XRP Price Eyes $2.40 Correction Before Resuming Rally as Analysts Predict Healthy Flush appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Analyst EGRAG Crypto assigned a 70% probability to a flush on XRP price toward $2.35-$2.40 before a sustained uptrend. XRP products registered $93.1 million in weekly inflows between Sept. 22 and 26, the second-largest among crypto assets. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas stated that altcoin ETF approvals in the US reached 100% certainty following SEC guidance changes. XRP price was at $2.8414 as of press time, positioning itself for a potential correction toward $2.40, which analysts characterized as structurally healthier than an immediate upward movement. The Ripple coin lost the $3 level on Sept. 18 and declined 1.35% in the past 24 hours. Analyst Egrag Crypto shared a technical analysis on Sept. 29, sustaining the case for a near-term flush. XRP Price Targets $2.35-$2.40 Range Egrag Crypto assigned a 70% probability to a flush before an uptrend, which he described as healthier from a structural perspective. The analyst identified a 30% chance XRP price could surge immediately, but warned this scenario could lead to a sharp correction. He noted: “Many technical analysts, including myself, believe that prices tend to revert to fair value over time, which often leads to gaps being filled.” Egrag identified the fair value gap at $2.35-$2.40 based on the principle of mean reversion. XRP Price Chart | Source: Egrag Crypto, X The analyst used a three-day chart timeframe to capture long-term trends while considering short-term price movements. He noted the previous gap fill took approximately 129 days, placing a similar timeframe around Nov. 15, though he emphasized price movements over specific dates. The analyst also anticipated an initial drop to $2.65 for XRP price. If that level held with confirming price action, it could represent the bottom. However, he stated he was looking for a Ripple coin dip to $2.30-$2.40 before the final upward leg…
18 Solana treasury entities hold a total of 20.921 million SOL, of which nearly 60% is staked.
PANews reported on October 1st that Strategic SOL Reserve data shows that the 18 entities that currently maintain the Solana Treasury hold a total of 20.921 million SOL tokens, valued at $4.37 billion, representing 3.64% of the current total supply of SOL. Of this total, approximately 12.468 million SOL tokens are staked, representing 59.6% of the total holdings of the 18 Solana Treasury entities, valued at approximately $2.61 billion.
From Pit Stops to Price Locks, BlockDAG BWT Alpine F1® Team Sponsorship & Locked $0.0013 Price Prove It’s Best Crypto for the Future
In Formula 1®, the blink of an eye can decide a race. A pit stop trimmed by a second can transform defeat into victory. In crypto, presale price locks play the same role as fleeting, decisive moments that define long-term outcomes. BlockDAG has seized this metaphor and made it a reality. With its current batch […] The post From Pit Stops to Price Locks, BlockDAG BWT Alpine F1® Team Sponsorship & Locked $0.0013 Price Prove It’s Best Crypto for the Future appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ETH bull James Fickel deposited 4,400 ETH into Coinbase, suspected of selling
PANews reported on October 1st that James Fickel , a well-known ETH bull , deposited 4,400 ETH into Coinbase 10 minutes ago , worth $18.28 million, and is suspected of selling. Currently, his on-chain account still holds 57,071 ETH, with a total value of $237 million.
Brett and Apecoin Climb While BullZilla Defines the Best New Meme Coin Presales Now
The market is shifting. Meme coins are no longer dismissed as chaotic experiments. They are evolving into structured opportunities that attract both institutions and independent investors. Today, the spotlight is on the best new meme coin presales now, where design and tokenomics matter as much as hype. Among the projects leading this narrative are BullZilla, Brett, […]
9 Top Cryptos to Consider in Q4: Why Bitcoin Whales Are Secretly Eyeing the Best 100x Crypto to Buy Now
Which coins will lead portfolios into the next wave of wealth? Meme tokens and altcoins are rewriting investor expectations, turning small entries into portfolio-transforming gains. As October 2025 unfolds, attention is fixed on projects combining culture, tech, and strong fundamentals. The best 100x crypto to buy now isn’t about nostalgia; it’s about spotting tokens that
Ethereum: Psychology or fundamentals, what really moves ETH’s price?
Ethereum’s history and current indecision prove psychology drives its price as strongly as fundamentals.
With $415M+ Raised and F1® Partnership, BlockDAG Races Ahead While Stellar’s USDC Push and PEPE Predictions Lag
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-bwt-alpine-f1-team-deal-shines-against-stellar-growth-and-pepe-outlook-among-top-crypto-coins/
