Analyst Warns XRP Investors That This Is Happening Right Now – Time To Pay Attention?
Crypto analyst Austin Hilton is warning XRP investors about the current market situation in a video he shared on X. He states that the price is under heavy pressure and could still decline further in the short term. At the same time, he notes that the token appears oversold, which suggests a potential rebound may […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/29 23:30
Anoma launches on Ethereum with governance and token
The post Anoma launches on Ethereum with governance and token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anoma launched phase one of its mainnet on Ethereum Monday, activating its native XAN token and on-chain governance system. The release kicks off proposal submission and a new two-body governance voting structure. Any user can lock XAN to join the “voter body,” while a governance council — a multisig composed of early contributors — can also propose changes, according to Anoma co-founder Adrian Brink. “Either body can propose an upgrade, which takes at least two weeks to be passed,” Brink told Blockworks. “There’s no special body with superuser rights…The voter body can veto any proposal initiated by the council.” Real decentralization will hinge on initial distribution and turnout. Without broad float and active delegates, early governance is likely to be insider-led even if the council lacks special powers. Vesting tokens are eligible to vote. The treasury contract is deployed but not yet activated. Brink said the goal of this early governance phase is to allow the community to “conduct a proper decentralized launch.” Additional system features — including protocol adapters and third-party app support — will come online through governance decisions over time. Unlike a layer-1 blockchain, Anoma describes itself as an “intent-centric” decentralized operating system. In marketing-speak, it aims “to become Web3’s unified operating system” — running on top of L1s such as Ethereum, Bitcoin and Solana. Users express their intent — for example, a user could express an intent to swap ETH to USDC with a minimum-received threshold, a deadline, and a slippage cap — which solvers match and fulfill across chains. Execution happens on native settlement layers via “protocol adapters” deployed to each chain. Those adapters are live on testnets for Ethereum, Optimism, and Arbitrum, but are not yet available on mainnet. “The protocol adapter has one final audit that needs to be completed,” Brink said. “Then…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 23:18
Expert Highlights XRP’s Decade-Long Success Amidst Market Challenges
TLDR XRP started at just $0.00589 in 2013 and is now priced at $2.89, showing remarkable growth over the years. Expert Vandell Aljarrah emphasizes that XRP’s resilience in the market is not accidental but a result of its staying power. Despite facing a prolonged bear market and a legal battle with the SEC, XRP continues [...] The post Expert Highlights XRP’s Decade-Long Success Amidst Market Challenges appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 23:13
Best Crypto to Invest in This October as Big Investors Look Beyond Bitcoin (BTC)
With October near, serious investors are looking beyond Bitcoin (BTC) in search of investments that increase in worth and also possess valid utility, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly looking like the best coin. The project has raked in over $16.52 million during its current presale, after being bought by over 16,640 owners, with its […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 23:00
Regulatory Compliance Is What Crypto Firms Need To Win Institutional Capital And Trust
Market Structure read more
Coinstats
2025/09/29 22:59
Fed’s Chris Waller Backs Stablecoins for Cheaper Global Payments
The post Fed’s Chris Waller Backs Stablecoins for Cheaper Global Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller has said that stablecoins and public blockchains could cut cross-border payment costs and improve efficiency. Chris Waller Says Stablecoins Can Streamline Cross-Border Payments and Reduce Costs During his Sibos 2025 keynote address in Frankfurt, Chris Waller endorsed the potential of public blockchains and stablecoins in transforming global finance. His remarks reflect a growing recognition inside U.S. monetary policy circles that blockchain technology can cut costs in cross-border payments. Waller explained that customers increasingly prefer to transact on public blockchains when the costs are lower and the systems remain secure. He highlighted stablecoins as one of the clearest opportunities to reduce payment expenses. “If stablecoins present a lower cost alternative to consumers and businesses, I’m all for it,” Chris Waller said. The Federal Reserve has also announced plans to host a Payments Innovation Conference focused on stablecoins. This move underlines the central bank’s growing interest in the sector The Fed official emphasized that cross-border payments remain slow and expensive, especially in regions where access to U.S. banking is limited. Remittances, he noted, are particularly costly because they require multiple currencies, infrastructures, and intermediaries. A blockchain solution is capable of reducing most of these steps, accelerating settlement and lowering fees. The concept of DLT was also discussed by Chris Waller. According to him, DLT is a fast-evolving system that enables 24/7 transactions, records and data. It allows numerous parties or systems to collaborate and operate with less friction across financial ecosystems. Smart Contracts and Stablecoins Demonstrate the Importance of Blockchain in World Finance Chris Waller said that smart contracts help with efficiency. According to him, they allow individuals to automate how they resolve complicated transactions. This makes real-time payments cheaper, more adaptable and simpler. Regulators are also adapting. Recently, the CFTC launched a stablecoin collateral initiative for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:59
Over Half of Bull Market Top Indicators Have Reached 50%, Data Shows
The post Over Half of Bull Market Top Indicators Have Reached 50%, Data Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Six Bitcoin cycle top indicators are over 80% on their way to a sell signal. As analysts and traders continue to debate whether or not this cycle’s top is in, a cluster of long-term market signals tracked by blockchain analytics platform Coinglass is steadily pushing toward levels that in past cycles have marked overheated conditions. As of today, Sept. 29, 18 out of 30 indicators tracked on Coinglass’s Bull Market Peak Signals dashboard have made more than 50% progress toward their sell trigger, while six are already over 80% of the way there. Bull market peak indicators. Source: Coinglass None of the signals have hit 100%, which would indicate a sell signal, per Coinglass. However, with over half already past the halfway point, they could hit critical levels all at once, potentially surprising the crypto community and triggering a new wave of FUD. As Glassnode analysts noted in a Thursday research report, Bitcoin (BTC) is showing “signs of exhaustion,” following a brief rally after the September Federal Reserve meeting, adding that the short-term holder cost basis at $111,000 was the “key level to hold or risk deeper cooling.” The analysts added that unless demand from institutions and holders aligns again, the risk of deeper cooling “remains high.” According to SoSoValue, last week’s spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced over $900 million in net outflows, marking the third-largest weekly outflow so far this year. Will BTC Break New Highs This Year? The dashboard brings together price-based metrics like the Pi Cycle Top and Golden Ratio Multiplier, on-chain profitability measures such as MVRV and Bitcoin net unrealized profit/loss (NUPL), and supply dynamics including long-term holder balances and Bitcoin dominance. For example, Bitcoin dominance has reached nearly 89% of its cycle top threshold, while long-term holder supply is 87% of the way toward its trigger.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:57
Energy costs raise Spain’s inflation in September
Spain’s inflation rose to 3% in September, the highest in over a year, while core inflation fell to 2.3%.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 22:49
Quatrefoil Data Debuts to Build Benchmarks for Institutional Crypto Products
The post Quatrefoil Data Debuts to Build Benchmarks for Institutional Crypto Products appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quatrefoil Data Services, a firm on a mission to provide institutional-grade benchmarks for digital assets, starting with a reference rate for Ethereum staking, has rolled out operations, the firm said on Monday Its flagship product, the Composite Ether Staking Rate (CESR), measures yields from Ethereum validators and is designed to function as crypto’s equivalent of a “risk-free rate.” CESR was created by investment firm CoinFund and is already distributed by CoinDesk Indices. Asset managers and protocols including Coinbase and FalconX rely on it to design products and manage risk. Benchmarks are a core feature of traditional markets, underpinning everything from futures to insurance. Without reliable standards, the crypto industry has struggled to create regulated financial products. Quatrefoil aims to fill that gap. The company has also secured a U.S. patent for its benchmark methodology and is developing new indices for Solana, Avalanche, liquid staking tokens, and stablecoin lending. To strengthen its policy expertise, Quatrefoil has brought on former CFTC Chair J. Christopher Giancarlo as an advisor. Giancarlo, known for his push to modernize U.S. derivatives regulation, said the firm is well-positioned to deliver “high impact” benchmarks to power the next generation of crypto-linked financial products. CEO Finbarr Hutcheson, a former Goldman Sachs executive and ex-CEO of ICE Clear Europe, said the benchmarks will help bring transparency and scalability to digital assets. CoinFund’s Christopher Perkins, who helped design CESR, added that such standards could eventually support trillions of dollars in products as institutional adoption deepens. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/29/quatrefoil-data-launches-to-build-benchmarks-for-institutional-crypto-products
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 22:47
Solana Stands Tall as $812M Exits Crypto Funds
Market Recap: Risk-Off Hits Digital Asset Funds The past week saw another sharp reversal for institutional crypto products. According to fund flow data, digital asset funds lost $812 million, marking the third consecutive week of outflows. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum bore the brunt of the withdrawals, dragging overall sentiment lower. Bitcoin funds: ~$500M in outflows, extending its losing streak. Ethereum funds: ~$85M in redemptions. Multi-asset funds: Also saw steady outflows, showing broad investor caution. The takeaway? Institutions are still defensive, trimming exposure ahead of critical October decisions on ETFs. Solana: The Outlier in Red Amid the tide of redemptions, one name stood out: Solana (SOL). Solana funds attracted $14.4M in fresh inflows, making it the only major altcoin to post gains. This marks Solana’s fifth week of consecutive inflows, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum funds slide. Why the divergence? Analysts point to: Strong DeFi traction: Daily active addresses and DEX volumes on Solana remain elevated. NFT revival: Solana-based NFT sales rebounded in September, drawing attention from creators. Narrative shift: Institutions may see Solana as a hedge or growth play compared to the ETF-saturated Bitcoin and Ethereum markets. What Traders Should Watch Solana’s resilience raises two critical questions for market participants: Sustainability → Are inflows tied to structural adoption, or just a temporary hedge? Rotation play → Could Solana begin to capture part of the capital rotation away from BTC/ETH, especially if ETF approvals stall? Price impact → SOL has held above $140 in September. Sustained inflows could put the $160 resistance back in play. The Bigger Picture The crypto market is at a crossroads. Institutional money is pulling back broadly — but not uniformly. Solana’s steady inflows suggest it may be emerging as the altcoin of institutional preference, a role no other asset has consistently filled. As October’s ETF deadlines approach, the divergence between fund bleed and Solana’s strength could become one of the most important signals for traders. Solana’s steady inflows highlight how altcoins can diverge from broader market trends. More Altcoin news can be found on our official site. Solana Stands Tall as $812M Exits Crypto Funds was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium
2025/09/29 22:33
