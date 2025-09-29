2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Pakistan Seeks UN Recognition of Bitcoin as Economic Tool for Survival

Pakistan Seeks UN Recognition of Bitcoin as Economic Tool for Survival

TLDR Bilal Bin Saqib emphasizes that for Pakistan, crypto is not about speculation but survival. Pakistan’s efforts at the UN aim to position Bitcoin as a tool for global financial inclusion. Bilal highlights the growing role of digital assets in supporting small businesses and remittances. Pakistan has established the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to ensure [...] The post Pakistan Seeks UN Recognition of Bitcoin as Economic Tool for Survival appeared first on CoinCentral.
Notcoin
NOT$0,001533+0,26%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,0172+0,19%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/29 23:34
බෙදාගන්න
Solana Whales Sell $31.5M as ETF Buzz Lifts Price

Solana Whales Sell $31.5M as ETF Buzz Lifts Price

The post Solana Whales Sell $31.5M as ETF Buzz Lifts Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes SOL price bounced from the support of $193.5 and eyes a rally past $230 resistance. Anticipation builds ahead of October, as analysts expect the SEC to approve Solana ETF filings. SOL corporate treasury holdings are also rising and have already exceeded 20.9 million SOL. Solana SOL $213.0 24h volatility: 5.3% Market cap: $115.47 B Vol. 24h: $6.48 B price has bounced back from under $200 earlier today, amid the broader crypto market rally. SOL is currently trading 3.76% up at $208. However, Solana whales see this upside as a profit-booking opportunity, with a SOL whale selling nearly 150 SOL earlier today. Crypto analyst Ted Pillows reported that a large investor sold $31.6 million worth of Solana (SOL) on Sept. 27. According to the data, the whale has offloaded a total of 150K SOL, as of the current market price, in he past few hours. Analyst Ted noted that whales have been offloading aggressively during each minor SOL price rally, signaling continued selling pressure in the market. A whale sold $31,590,000 in $SOL today. Whales are selling aggressively on every small pump. pic.twitter.com/ki4cuGJBto — Ted (@TedPillows) September 29, 2025 Amid the strong volatility in SOL price over the past few days, investors remain confused about what will happen next. Solana (SOL) closed below the daily support level of $230 on Sept. 22, sliding 10.55% by Sept. 25. The token rebounded the next day after finding support at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $193.52, later closing above the 50-day EMA at $208.81 on September 28. As of now, SOL price is trading near $210. SOL price tests key support levels | Source: TradingView If $193.52 continues to hold as support, SOL could push higher toward the next daily resistance at $230. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily…
Hive AI
BUZZ$0,005169-6,61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01109-11,97%
Solana
SOL$209,13-0,55%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 23:27
බෙදාගන්න
Poland Moves Toward Strictest Crypto Rules in EU Amid Fierce Public Backlash

Poland Moves Toward Strictest Crypto Rules in EU Amid Fierce Public Backlash

Poland is edging closer to enacting one of Europe’s toughest crypto laws after the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, approved a government-backed bill aligning national rules with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The bill, first submitted in June, moved quickly through parliamentary procedures. After an initial reading in July, it was reviewed by the Public Finance Committee and returned with amendments in September. The second reading took place on Sept. 24, followed immediately by the third reading, which cleared the way for Friday’s vote. The measure, known as the Crypto-Asset Market Act (Bill 1424), passed on September 26 with 230 votes in favor, 196 against, and no abstentions. It now advances to the Senate for review. Poland Passes Strict New Crypto Law Threatening 3 Million Users With Jail Time and $2.8M Fines The legislation designates the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) as the country’s primary crypto regulator, giving it sweeping oversight powers. All crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), including exchanges, issuers, and custodians, both foreign and domestic, must secure a KNF license to operate. Applicants will need to demonstrate strong capital buffers, compliance systems, risk management protocols, and anti-money laundering procedures. A six-month transition period would be granted once the law takes effect. Violations could bring fines up to 10 million zlotys ($2.8 million) or prison terms of up to two years. Supporters of the law, led by rapporteur Krystyna Skowrońska of the Civic Coalition (KO), argue it is essential to protect investors, stabilize Poland’s rapidly growing digital asset market, and ensure compliance with EU-wide standards. Proponents say the measures will bring legitimacy to an industry often criticized for its opacity while shielding Poland from systemic risks. However, the proposal has ignited significant controversy. Opposition lawmakers and industry voices warn the bill could cripple Poland’s crypto sector, which counts an estimated three million users. Even more, from the opposition party, the Law and Justice party (PiS) announced it will draft an alternative proposal modeled on lighter frameworks in other EU states, with plans to present the details at its program congress in Katowice in late October. Polish Lawmakers Slam Crypto Bill as “Most Restrictive in EU,” Warn of Startup Exodus Janusz Kowalski of the Law and Justice (PiS) party labeled the legislation “the largest and most restrictive cryptocurrency law in the EU.” He highlighted its length, noting that Germany’s MiCA implementation runs 78 pages, while Slovakia and Lithuania each needed just 22, and Cyprus only one. Critics argue that Poland’s version goes beyond MiCA’s requirements, burdening companies with excessive bureaucracy and costs. Tomasz Mentzen, leader of the Confederation party, criticized the decision to empower the KNF, pointing out its notoriously slow licensing process averaging 30 months, the longest in the EU. Mentzen and other opposition lawmakers claim this will create bottlenecks, discourage startups, and push businesses abroad. Confederation MP Krzysztof Rzońca has called on President Karol Nawrocki to veto the bill, warning that it would “dismantle the domestic cryptocurrency market.” The political debate has exposed deep divides. The Civic Coalition, Poland 2050-TD, PSL-TD, the Left, and Together backed the legislation, while PiS, Confederation, and Republicans voted against it. Notably, the bill has also sparked strong reactions within Poland’s crypto community. Industry advocates and investors have raised concerns that the strict framework could drive businesses abroad, weakening Poland’s position in Europe’s digital economy. Critics argue that Poland risks missing out on job creation and investment if regulations discourage startups and exchanges from operating locally. Prominent Bitcoin supporter Dominik Fel echoed these concerns, warning that Poland risks turning into a “museum of innovation” if the law takes effect. He described the legislation as a defective policy that is widely recognized as harmful and called for broader public mobilization to pressure the president into rejecting it. The presidential role will be pivotal. While President Nawrocki has not publicly revealed his stance, opposition figures are lobbying him to reject the measure. Though he does not personally hold cryptocurrencies, his victory earlier this year was partly supported by libertarian and pro-Bitcoin groups who expect him to adopt a lighter regulatory touch. Analysts suggest his decision could set the tone for Poland’s future approach, either positioning the country as a leader in cautious but investor-friendly oversight or as a jurisdiction at risk of stifling its growing digital economy
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05231-0,92%
බෙදාගන්න
CryptoNews2025/09/29 23:18
බෙදාගන්න
2.16 mln Ethereum unstaking countdown: What it means for the market

2.16 mln Ethereum unstaking countdown: What it means for the market

Ethereum shows clear warning signs in the market.
Melon
MLN$7,468-0,28%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,02441+56,27%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 23:00
බෙදාගන්න
Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin vs. Digitap: Analysts $TAP Could Be the Single Biggest Winner of Q4

Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin vs. Digitap: Analysts $TAP Could Be the Single Biggest Winner of Q4

As the world’s first omnibank, Digitap is seen by many as the best ICO of 2025, gearing up to be […] The post Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin vs. Digitap: Analysts $TAP Could Be the Single Biggest Winner of Q4 appeared first on Coindoo.
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,346-0,85%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/09/29 23:00
බෙදාගන්න
Fed’s Hammack Backs Restrictive Policy Over Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Concerns

Fed’s Hammack Backs Restrictive Policy Over Rate Cuts Amid Inflation Concerns

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01109-11,97%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 22:50
බෙදාගන්න
RAKS Shadow Crypto Exchange With $224 Million Turnover Liquidated in Kazakhstan

RAKS Shadow Crypto Exchange With $224 Million Turnover Liquidated in Kazakhstan

The Agency for Financial Monitoring of Kazakhstan reported the liquidation of the crypto exchange RAKS exchange, through which the proceeds of drug trafficking and Internet fraud were laundered. According to the agency, the service had been operating for more than three years and was one of the key participants in the shadow economy of the […] Сообщение RAKS Shadow Crypto Exchange With $224 Million Turnover Liquidated in Kazakhstan появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Shadow
SHADOW$9,641+26,93%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07373-5,23%
බෙදාගන්න
Incrypted2025/09/29 22:50
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin Surges as Crypto Recovery Gains Steam

Bitcoin Surges as Crypto Recovery Gains Steam

October kicks off on a promising note for Bitcoin, which has reclaimed its vital level of $112,000. Altcoins are showing a similar recovery pattern.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges as Crypto Recovery Gains Steam
GAINS
GAINS$0,02277-1,85%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 22:41
බෙදාගන්න
Ethereum reclaims $4K: Three reasons why ETH price will ‘pump’ in October

Ethereum reclaims $4K: Three reasons why ETH price will ‘pump’ in October

Ethereum rebounded to $4,200 ahead of the weekly open as traders positioned for a price recovery in October, based on onchain and technical data. Key takeaways:Declining ETH supply on exchanges signals a potential rally in the making. Ethereum weekly DEX volume jumped 47% reflecting improving sentiment.Read more
WHY
WHY$0,00000003233+2,70%
Ethereum
ETH$4 136,78-1,22%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,006474+18,26%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 22:40
බෙදාගන්න
Fed Governor Chris Waller Champions Stablecoins as a Tool for Cheaper Global Payments

Fed Governor Chris Waller Champions Stablecoins as a Tool for Cheaper Global Payments

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01109-11,97%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 22:34
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital