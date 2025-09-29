MEXC හුවමාරුව
Not Done Yet: Bitmine Buys Another $963M in ETH, Hoard Tops 2.65M
BitMine continues its aggressive ETH buying spree, announcing its holdings now top 2.65 million ETH with a total value of $11.6 billion. The post Not Done Yet: Bitmine Buys Another $963M in ETH, Hoard Tops 2.65M appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/29 23:43
Bhutanese government wallet address transfers 2011.23 BTC to new wallet, worth approximately $230 million
PANews reported on September 29 that Onchain Lens cited on-chain data and reported that the Royal Government of Bhutan (Druk Holdings) transferred 2011.23 BTC to a new wallet, which is equivalent to approximately US$230 million at the current price. The trend indicates that it may be preparing to list on the exchange.
PANews
2025/09/29 23:26
SEC Clears Path for SOL, XRP, DOGE, and LTC Spot ETFs as Deadlines Approach
TLDR: SEC removed 19b-4 filing requirement for SOL,XRP, DOGE, LTC ETFs, clearing the way for faster approvals. Issuers have been asked to withdraw filings this week, signaling process shift is already underway. ETFs can now be approved with just an S-1 filing if tokens meet listing criteria. Traders see potential pre-approval retrace followed by sustainable [...] The post SEC Clears Path for SOL, XRP, DOGE, and LTC Spot ETFs as Deadlines Approach appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/29 23:22
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 4,083 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 81,358 ETH.
PANews reported on September 29th that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a combined net outflow of 4,083 BTC (approximately $466.29 million). Fidelity saw a 2,747 BTC outflow, reducing its holdings to 200,699 BTC (approximately $22.92 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a combined net outflow of 81,358 ETH (approximately $341.7 million), with BlackRock seeing a 49,608 ETH outflow, leaving its holdings at 3,775,070 ETH (approximately $15.86 billion).
PANews
2025/09/29 23:14
Chinese police officers to testify in Qian Zhimin's 60K BTC fraud trial in London
The long-awaited trial of Qian Zhimin, a Chinese national accused of masterminding one of the largest cryptocurrency money laundering schemes in UK history, which involved about 61,000 Bitcoins, kicks off today, September 29. The case is being tagged as one of the largest investment frauds in China’s history, as well as the biggest cryptocurrency money […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 23:10
French asset management giant Amundi increased its stake in MSTR to 1.78 million shares, with a holding of approximately US$572 million.
PANews reported on September 29th that, according to BitcoinTreasories.NET, French asset management company Amundi purchased approximately $452 million in Strategy MSTR. Its holdings in MSTR increased to 1.78 million shares, with a market value of approximately $571.8 million.
PANews
2025/09/29 23:01
Algorand Foundation Appoints Former Ripple Engineer Nikolaos Bougalis as Chief Technology Officer
PANews reported on September 29th that CoinDesk has appointed Nikolaos Bougalis, former Ripple engineering lead and veteran cryptography expert, as CTO. He will be responsible for advancing the 2025 technology roadmap, focusing on strengthening decentralization, scalability, and security, and promoting enterprise adoption. He will collaborate with Algorand Technologies on privacy, quantum resistance, and performance optimization. His US-based role aims to expand collaboration with businesses and institutions focused on compliant infrastructure. Meanwhile, the ALGO token rose approximately 2.6% over the past 24 hours. According to the same page, DL Holdings purchased 2,995 Antminer S21 mining machines from Bitmain for US$41.1 million, bringing the total number of mining machines to 5,195, with a hash rate of 2.1 exahashes per second. The company plans to become the largest listed mining company in Hong Kong within two years and promote the tokenization of the mining industry and AI optimization.
PANews
2025/09/29 22:55
Qatar National Bank to Boost USD Payments with JPMorgan’s Blockchain
Qatar National Bank Group (QNB) recently adopted Kinexys, JPMorgan’s blockchain platform. According to a Bloomberg report, the goal is to process corporate digital payments in the region. More importantly, this latest development is a pivot from the pain points experienced by users of traditional banking infrastructures. QNB Departs from Limitations of Traditional Banking Infrastructures In the Traditional Finance (TradFi) ecosystem, cross-border payments are constrained by their limitation to only weekdays. Most times, transactions even take a few days to complete. By taking on JPMorgan’s Kinexys, QNB is pushing for its departure from this scenario. Blockchain is known to present a more instant payment system that runs every hour, and sometimes, with lower transaction fees. Kinexys leverages a permissioned blockchain system that allows participating clients to transfer the funds held on deposit within JPMorgan in a real-time manner. This blockchain payments platform is known to process as much as $3 billion in daily transactions. As impressive as this figure looks, it is barely a fraction of the total transactions that JPMorgan handles, worth about $10 trillion in daily payments. Kinexys boasts of other integrations with the likes of Chainlink and Ondo Finance. The firm used the platform to expand to FX with instant dollar-euro settlements. Kamel Moris, QNB’s Executive Vice President of transactional banking, noted that this development is a “treasurer’s dream.” He highlighted the 24/7 service window with the blockchain payment system, adding that they “can guarantee payments as fast as two minutes.” SWIFT Taps Consensys for Blockchain-Based Cross-Border Payments Trial Similar to QNB’s collaboration with Kinexys, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is also teaming up with Consensys and a handful of unspecified institutions to establish a blockchain-based settlement system. It is looking to roll out a 24/7 real-time cross-border payment system. Maintaining compliance remains a priority in this development, but the new blockchain will also push for interoperability with “existing and emerging networks.” Notably, this aligns with SWIFT’s push for bridging the gap between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and digital assets. Moreso, it intends to foster interoperability between digital assets created on different platforms. nextThe post Qatar National Bank to Boost USD Payments with JPMorgan’s Blockchain appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 22:53
Mercurity Fintech (MFH) was included in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI)
PANews reported on September 29th that Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) announced its inclusion in the S&P Global BMI, effective September 22, 2025. The index covers 48 countries, over 14,000 companies, and represents 99% of the world's investable market capitalization. The company stated that this inclusion makes it eligible for inclusion in more BMI-derived indices. MFH is also a component of the Russell 2000 and stated that approximately 80 institutional investors, including major index funds and ETFs, hold shares in it as of September 2025.
PANews
2025/09/29 22:49
USDC Treasury destroyed approximately 350 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on September 29 that according to Whale Alert, USDC Treasury had just destroyed 350,350,000 USDC on the Ethereum chain.
PANews
2025/09/29 22:45
