Bitcoin hashrate hits record 1.2 ZH/s milestone
The post Bitcoin hashrate hits record 1.2 ZH/s milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s network hashrate surged to a new high of 1.2 zetahashes per second and stabilized around 1.039 ZH/s, highlighting the industrial nature of the current mining. The milestone comes on the heels of a resurgence in BTC strength, whose price has regained lost ground to reach a high of $112,000 on Monday. Reaching a zetahash is years of massive investment in infrastructure. These operators have installed huge plants, negotiated power deals as large as a town, and launched chains of specialized mining rigs. Growth in hashrate translates to narrower margins. Bitcoin adjusts mining difficulty after every 2,016 blocks, keeping block time constant but squeezing the margins of miners. 1 ZH/s means, per second, the computers that safeguard the Bitcoin network are doing one sextillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000) hashes per second, which is an absurdly large figure. Unprofitable and expensive business operations are under pressure, and only companies with modern hardware and affordable electricity can survive. The increase in hashrate was also driven by the investment of large mining operations such as Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, which invested in powerful ASICs. Bitcoin first reached 1 EH/s in 2016. Nine years later, it has increased that capacity by a thousand-fold. The record hashrate is a sign of resilience over the 2022 downturn. On-chain metrics point to a shifting Bitcoin market According to CryptoQuant data, the 72-hour funding rate has already become negative, indicating a decrease in selling pressure. Such changes historically tend to furnish a short squeeze, which enables the momentum to turn in favor of the buyers. Meanwhile, the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) has approached 1.5. The short-term investors are taking bigger losses, though long-term holders remain stable. This trend has already been observed before the major rebounds in 2024 and indicates the same conditions as existed with the former bottom formations. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 00:10