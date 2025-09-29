2025-10-01 Wednesday

Bitcoin Could Go To Zero, Hedge Fund CEO Warns

Bitcoin Could Go To Zero, Hedge Fund CEO Warns

The post Bitcoin Could Go To Zero, Hedge Fund CEO Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:29
MSTR Added 196 BTC for $22.1M

MSTR Added 196 BTC for $22.1M

The post MSTR Added 196 BTC for $22.1M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy (MSTR) announced on Monday that it purchased 196 BTC for $22.1 million, bringing its total holdings to 640,031 BTC. The latest purchase was made at an average price of $113,048 per bitcoin, raising the company’s overall average purchase price to $73,983. The acquisition was funded through the issuance of common stock via an at-the-market (ATM) program, as well as the issuance of perpetual preferred stock. Shares of MSTR rose 2.5% in pre-market trading, moving in line with a slight increase in bitcoin’s price to $112,000. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/29/strategy-added-196-bitcoin-for-usd22-1m
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:26
Swift, Consensys Launch Blockchain Payments with 30+ Banks

Swift, Consensys Launch Blockchain Payments with 30+ Banks

The post Swift, Consensys Launch Blockchain Payments with 30+ Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Swift is adding a blockchain-based shared ledger to its network, developed in partnership with Consensys, to handle tokenized asset transfers. The project involves a massive industry coalition, with over 30 financial institutions like JPMorgan and HSBC contributing to its design. The new platform aims to enable instant, 24/7 cross-border payments. It is part of Swift’s dual strategy for upgrading financial infrastructure. Global financial messaging network Swift announced on Sept. 29 that it is developing a blockchain-based shared ledger to handle cross-border transactions. The initiative, revealed at the annual Sibos conference, aims to enable instant, 24/7 payments for its network that connects more than 200 countries. Swift is collaborating with Ethereum software firm Consensys on an initial prototype, alongside over 30 major financial institutions, including JPMorgan, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank. The shared ledger is designed to give financial institutions a trusted platform for moving regulated, tokenized value. According to the official announcement, the system will automatically use smart contracts to record, validate, and secure transactions in real-time. A key feature of the ledger is its focus on interoperability, allowing it to connect with existing financial systems and other emerging blockchain networks. According to Swift CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso, the initiative is a key step in creating the “infrastructure stack of the future.” He explained that the ledger concept will allow financial institutions to elevate the payments experience by leveraging Swift’s proven and trusted platform for digital transformation. Major Banks Signal Widespread Support The initiative has drawn strong backing from its banking partners, who see it as a critical upgrade for global finance. Leaders from institutions like Bank of America emphasized that the shared ledger will provide essential transparency and interoperability needed to manage payments in a 24/7 world. This sentiment was echoed by others, who view the project as laying…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:12
Bitcoin hashrate hits record 1.2 ZH/s milestone

Bitcoin hashrate hits record 1.2 ZH/s milestone

The post Bitcoin hashrate hits record 1.2 ZH/s milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s network hashrate surged to a new high of 1.2 zetahashes per second and stabilized around 1.039 ZH/s, highlighting the industrial nature of the current mining. The milestone comes on the heels of a resurgence in BTC strength, whose price has regained lost ground to reach a high of $112,000 on Monday. Reaching a zetahash is years of massive investment in infrastructure. These operators have installed huge plants, negotiated power deals as large as a town, and launched chains of specialized mining rigs. Growth in hashrate translates to narrower margins. Bitcoin adjusts mining difficulty after every 2,016 blocks, keeping block time constant but squeezing the margins of miners. 1 ZH/s means, per second, the computers that safeguard the Bitcoin network are doing one sextillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000) hashes per second, which is an absurdly large figure. Unprofitable and expensive business operations are under pressure, and only companies with modern hardware and affordable electricity can survive.  The increase in hashrate was also driven by the investment of large mining operations such as Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, which invested in powerful ASICs. Bitcoin first reached 1 EH/s in 2016. Nine years later, it has increased that capacity by a thousand-fold. The record hashrate is a sign of resilience over the 2022 downturn. On-chain metrics point to a shifting Bitcoin market  According to CryptoQuant data, the 72-hour funding rate has already become negative, indicating a decrease in selling pressure. Such changes historically tend to furnish a short squeeze, which enables the momentum to turn in favor of the buyers. Meanwhile, the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) has approached 1.5. The short-term investors are taking bigger losses, though long-term holders remain stable. This trend has already been observed before the major rebounds in 2024 and indicates the same conditions as existed with the former bottom formations. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:10
Bitcoin and Ethereum shorts liquidated worth $226M in 24 hours

Bitcoin and Ethereum shorts liquidated worth $226M in 24 hours

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum shorts liquidated worth $226M in 24 hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Approximately $226 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum shorts were liquidated within a 24-hour period due to price surges. Ethereum shorts contributed $137.9 million to the total liquidations, occurring as ETH accelerated higher. Bitcoin and Ethereum short positions worth around $226 million were liquidated in a 24-hour period today as both cryptocurrencies surged higher. The liquidations highlight intense volatility in crypto markets as traders betting against price increases faced forced closures of their positions. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, and Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, drove the majority of the liquidation activity. Ethereum shorts alone accounted for $137.9 million in liquidations during the 24-hour period. The forced closures occurred as both cryptocurrencies extended gains, creating additional upward momentum. Broader market data shows over $330 million in short positions were wiped out across all cryptocurrencies as bearish traders faced margin calls amid the price rally. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-ethereum-shorts-liquidated-250m-24-hours/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:54
QNB Implements JPMorgan Blockchain for Faster US Dollar Payments

QNB Implements JPMorgan Blockchain for Faster US Dollar Payments

The post QNB Implements JPMorgan Blockchain for Faster US Dollar Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Qatar National Bank (QNB) has officially adopted JPMorgan’s blockchain payment platform, Kinexys, to accelerate corporate US dollar transactions. The system enables near-instant settlements and operates continuously, allowing cross-border payments outside traditional banking hours. Sponsored Sponsored QNB Streamlines US Dollar Settlements QNB, the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, has integrated JPMorgan’s Kinexys platform to improve corporate US dollar payments. The blockchain network allows transactions to settle within minutes, significantly faster than traditional methods. Unlike conventional systems, which rely on manual clearing and limited banking hours, Kinexys provides continuous, round-the-clock settlement. The system also records all transactions on a distributed ledger, offering greater transparency and auditability. For regional corporations and multinational clients, this translates into quicker access to funds, lower operational risk, and reduced transaction costs. QNB expects these efficiencies to strengthen its position in corporate US dollar flows in the Gulf. The bank also plans to use blockchain in its broader digital strategy. It emphasizes technology adoption to improve client services and enhance its regional competitive advantage. This strategic adoption signals the bank’s commitment to modernizing regional financial infrastructure and aligns with broader trends in digital finance across the Gulf region. Kinexys: Blockchain Efficiency and Adoption Kinexys, formerly JPMorgan Onyx, was rebranded in late 2024 as part of JPMorgan’s global blockchain expansion. The platform supports direct settlement between banks, bypassing legacy clearinghouses and reducing reconciliation delays. QNB started testing the platform earlier in 2025 and is among the first Middle East banks to adopt it for US dollar corporate payments. Sponsored Sponsored 🔥 QNB Group, one of the biggest lenders in the Middle East, has integrated JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain to process USD corporate payments. The implementation is a major step in mainstream use cases for a private DLT. pic.twitter.com/FnJvgxzvjZ — ALLINCRYPTO (@RealAllinCrypto) September 29, 2025 The platform uses…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:48
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple & XRP At The Forefront Of Trillion Dollar Market As Remittix Trends On X

XRP Price Prediction: Ripple & XRP At The Forefront Of Trillion Dollar Market As Remittix Trends On X

Remittix is that contender, and if you are scanning for asymmetric upside while you track Ripple, you will want it […] The post XRP Price Prediction: Ripple & XRP At The Forefront Of Trillion Dollar Market As Remittix Trends On X appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/29 23:20
Hyperdrive Hack Drains $782K via Smart Contract Exploit

Hyperdrive Hack Drains $782K via Smart Contract Exploit

On Sept 27, Hyperdrive, a Hyperliquid protocol, lost 782K in tokens after a smart contract bug enabled a hacker to empty key pools. Hyperdrive, a lending protocol that is on top of the Hyperliquid network, lost $782,000 to a smart contract exploit on Saturday night. Two large liquidity pools were emptied: the Primary USDT0 Market […] The post Hyperdrive Hack Drains $782K via Smart Contract Exploit appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/29 23:00
Bitcoin Underperforms Ethereum By 60% In Q3: Which Coin WIll Perform Better In Q4?

Bitcoin Underperforms Ethereum By 60% In Q3: Which Coin WIll Perform Better In Q4?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gained about 7% in Q3 of 2025, greatly underperforming Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) 68% increase and thereby setting up an intriguing read more
Coinstats 2025/09/29 22:36
Ex PayPal, David Knox CFO of Hyperion DeFi: crypto treasury breakthrough

Ex PayPal, David Knox CFO of Hyperion DeFi: crypto treasury breakthrough

Hyperion DeFi hires former PayPal capital markets head, David Knox, as chief financial officer.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/29 22:21
