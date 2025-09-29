2025-10-01 Wednesday

SWIFT And Consensys Unveil Blockchain Ledger For Global Payments

SWIFT And Consensys Unveil Blockchain Ledger For Global Payments

The post SWIFT And Consensys Unveil Blockchain Ledger For Global Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinidol.com: A major announcement from a the global financial network, SWIFT. SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) announced plans to integrate a blockchain-based shared ledger into its existing infrastructure.  This project, which is being developed in collaboration with Consensys and over 30 global banks, aims to solve the decades-old problem of slow, expensive cross-border payments. According to the report by swift.com, the new ledger is designed to enable: Real-Time, 24/7 Transactions: Facilitating instant, round-the-clock international payments at scale. Tokenized Asset Transfers: Supporting the movement of tokenized assets across digital networks. Smart Contract Validation: Functioning as a secure, real-time transaction log that records and validates transfers using smart contracts. This is arguably the most important institutional development of the day, as SWIFT processes payment instructions for over 11,000 financial institutions worldwide. Javier Pérez-Tasso, CEO at Swift,  commented: “Through this initial ledger concept we are paving the way for financial institutions to take the payments experience to the next level with Swift’s proven and trusted platform at the centre of the industry’s digital transformation.” By embracing a blockchain-based ledger, SWIFT is future-proofing its role as the neutral infrastructure provider for the digital era and is creating a bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging world of digital assets and CBDCs. Source: https://coinidol.com/swift-blockchain-ledger/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:44
India Cumulative Industrial Output rose from previous 2.3% to 2.8% in July

India Cumulative Industrial Output rose from previous 2.3% to 2.8% in July

The post India Cumulative Industrial Output rose from previous 2.3% to 2.8% in July appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:40
A Premier Post-Quantum Blockchain Conference in Asia

A Premier Post-Quantum Blockchain Conference in Asia

The post A Premier Post-Quantum Blockchain Conference in Asia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Abelian is proud to announce Post-Quantum Blockchain Day 2025 (PQBD 2025), an international event set to shape the future of quantum-secure blockchain technology. Taking place on November 19, 2025, at the luxurious JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa in Phuket, Thailand, this full-day conference will gather leading experts, innovators, and policymakers from around the world to explore strategies for building resilient, future-proof blockchain ecosystems in the era of quantum computing. Presented by Abelian, PQBD 2025 aims to address one of the most urgent challenges facing digital infrastructure today — the threat posed by powerful quantum computers to current cryptographic protocols. The event will feature prominent voices from cybersecurity, blockchain development, academia, regulation, and finance, all collaborating to chart a course toward secure, scalable, and quantum-resistant blockchain networks. Why PQBD 2025 Matters As the capabilities of quantum computing accelerate, the security of existing cryptographic systems is increasingly vulnerable. Governments, corporations, and institutions worldwide are beginning to adopt post-quantum standards, emphasizing the necessity of integrating quantum-resistant solutions into digital infrastructure. PQBD 2025 will serve as a vital platform for discussing these critical developments, fostering partnerships, and showcasing innovative breakthroughs in post-quantum security. Attendees will gain insights into pioneering research and practical implementations involving quantum-resistant infrastructure, privacy-preserving technologies, regulatory developments, and applications across DeFi, Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions, wallets, payment systems, and network interoperability. Who Should Attend Blockchain developers and architects designing future-proof systems Cybersecurity professionals preparing for quantum-era risks Institutional investors and VCs seeking resilient crypto assets Researchers and academics specializing in quantum cryptography Governments and enterprises leading digital transformation initiatives How to Get Involved? Explore opportunities to get involved – as a speaker, partner, or sponsor – and position your brand at the forefront of the post-quantum revolution. Be Part of the Quantum-Ready Movement Hosted by Abelian, a post-quantum…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:39
Spot gold reaches record high of $3,833 with nearly 2% gain

Spot gold reaches record high of $3,833 with nearly 2% gain

The post Spot gold reaches record high of $3,833 with nearly 2% gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Spot gold hit a record high of $3,833, registering nearly a 2% gain in one day. Gold prices are up more than 45% year-to-date in 2025, vastly outperforming the S&P 500. Spot gold reached a record high of $3,833 today, marking a nearly 2% gain as the precious metal continues its surge amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and central bank demand. Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 by a factor of three this year, with spot prices climbing over 45% year-to-date in 2025. The rally extended gains above $3,800 per ounce in late September. Central banks have ramped up purchases, with China steadily increasing its gold holdings, contributing to sustained institutional demand for the inflation hedge. Deutsche Bank forecasts gold prices exceeding $4,000 per ounce by the end of 2025, driven by factors including Federal Reserve rate cuts and a weaker dollar. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/gold-hits-record-3833-central-bank-demand-2025-outlook/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:33
Comcast names Mike Cavanagh as co-CEO alongside Brian Roberts

Comcast names Mike Cavanagh as co-CEO alongside Brian Roberts

The post Comcast names Mike Cavanagh as co-CEO alongside Brian Roberts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (L-R) Michael Cavanagh, then-chief financial officer of Comcast, talks with Brian Roberts, chief executive officer of Comcast, as they arrive for the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference, July 9, 2019 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Drew Angerer | Getty Images Comcast announced Monday it’s named Mike Cavanagh as co-CEO alongside longtime leader Brian Roberts, starting in January. Cavanagh, who currently serves as president, will also be named to the Comcast board of directors at that time. Roberts will remain as chairman and co-CEO of the company. “Since joining Comcast a decade ago, Mike has proven himself to be a trusted and collaborative leader,” Roberts said in a statement. “He is the ideal person to help lead Comcast as we manage the pivot we are making to drive growth across the company. Mike and I work seamlessly together, and I am thrilled to be partnering with him as Co-CEO and with the rest of our talented management team, for years to come.” Cavanagh previously served as chief financial officer of the cable giant, which consists of a broadband, cable TV and mobile company as well as NBCUniversal. Before Comcast, Cavanagh was co-CEO of JPMorgan’s corporate and investment bank. “Comcast is a special company with exceptional businesses and an incredible team. It is an honor to work with Brian and the entire Comcast NBCUniversal leadership team during this exciting and transformative time in our industry,” Cavanagh said in a statement. Comcast shares were essentially flat in early trading Monday following the announcement. The stock is down about 15% so far this year. During Cavanagh’s tenure as president, from October 2022 to today, Comcast shares have gained about 9%. Cavanagh has long been considered heir apparent to Roberts by industry insiders, CNBC reported this year. In 2022 he was promoted to president of Comcast…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:25
Cipher Mining Embarks on Ambitious Ventures

Cipher Mining Embarks on Ambitious Ventures

The post Cipher Mining Embarks on Ambitious Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cipher Mining’s latest ventures, including an innovative AI hosting agreement alongside a substantial $1.1 billion convertible note issuance, mark a transformative period for the company. These strategic initiatives, as noted by Canaccord Genuity, could redefine Cipher’s industry stance, as the company integrates more deeply into the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence. Continue Reading:Cipher Mining Embarks on Ambitious Ventures Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cipher-mining-embarks-on-ambitious-ventures
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:20
EU states back Dutch-led coalition in push for Chips Act 2.0

EU states back Dutch-led coalition in push for Chips Act 2.0

The post EU states back Dutch-led coalition in push for Chips Act 2.0 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All European Union member states have joined a Dutch-led semiconductor coalition (Semicon) seeking revisions to the bloc’s Chips Act. The Chips Act 2.0 has been designed to strengthen Europe’s position in the global semiconductor market and support innovation.  The Semicon Coalition was launched in March by the Netherlands and eight other EU states. Today, the group, representing all 27 member states, handed its declaration to the European Union Commission.  Nvidia and ASML back the EU semiconductor coalition for policy overhaul Vincent Karremans, Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs, revealed that the initiative highlights the urgency with which Europe’s industrial sector needs to adapt to shifting global conditions. He said that all EU ministers agreed that Europe’s industrial strategy should adapt to increasing geopolitical tensions.  All of the European Union member states have agreed on the Chips Act 2.0 led by Dutch minister Vincent Karremans 🇪🇺 This will mean more funding, sped-up approvals, and increase Europe’s sovereign capability to produce chips here, at home. In line with Draghi’s plan, we see… pic.twitter.com/uTUbQJPoBS — NXT EU (@NXT4EU) September 29, 2025 According to the coalition, the EU’s current semiconductor policy requires a sharper focus beyond the current goal of securing 20% of the global chip market by 2030. The group has called for reforms to enhance critical technology development, fast regulatory approvals, deep talent pools, and strong financing across the semiconductor industry. The European Union’s original Chips Act encouraged chipmaking to be localized in the region but failed to attract advanced manufacturing. The setback was mainly due to Intel’s failed plans to build a large fabrication plant in Germany, casting doubts on the Act’s effectiveness in meeting its goals.  SEMI, a semiconductor industry group, confirmed on Monday that it signed the coalition’s declaration alongside more than 50 semiconductor companies in the EU region. Major…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:55
‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ movie brings kid content frenzy to the big screen

‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ movie brings kid content frenzy to the big screen

The post ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ movie brings kid content frenzy to the big screen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Laila Lockhart Kraner stars as Gabby in Universal and Dreamworks Animations’ “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie.” Universal | Dreamworks Animation A young girl named Gabby, alongside her menagerie of animated cat friends, is making the leap from streaming to the big screen. Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s “Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie” is the latest kid’s TV show to head to the box office, following in the footsteps of Paramount’s Paw Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants franchises. “We felt like the franchise had gotten to the point where there was enough fandom to justify a theatrical event, and we wanted to expand the world,” Margie Cohn, president of DreamWorks Animation, told CNBC. Children’s programming has become an increasingly important piece of the media landscape in recent years. As linear TV has given way to streaming, studios are looking for ways to drive and sustain subscriber growth. For “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” establishing a theatrical presence increases awareness of the brand, stirs up fresh excitement from existing fans and spurs new opportunities for products in the retail market. “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” created by “Blue’s Clues” veterans Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, launched on Netflix in 2021. It’s already run for 11 seasons, and a 12th is on due out in November. Each season has six to 10 episodes, about 25 minutes each. It’s been the most-viewed streaming original series for kids this year, according to Nielsen. Each episode begins with a live-action Gabby, played by Laila Lockhart Kraner, as she unboxes a miniature package that sparks an adventure in her magical dollhouse. She dons her cat-ear headband, shrinks down to become an animated character and joins her cat friends, called Gabby’s cats. Like a lot of preschool shows, Gabby pauses to ask the audience questions and invite them to play along. Those elements all appear in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:49
How The ‘Ozempic Effect’ Is Reshaping The U.S. Fashion Market

How The ‘Ozempic Effect’ Is Reshaping The U.S. Fashion Market

The post How The ‘Ozempic Effect’ Is Reshaping The U.S. Fashion Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Great Weight Loss Result. Unrecognizable Fit Black Lady Showing Abdominal Muscles And Flat Belly Wearing Old Oversized Jeans After Successful Slimming Indoor. Cropped Shot getty Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs are starting to have a positive impact on Americans’ weight, leading to a shift in demand for smaller clothing sizes. However, U.S. retailers are unprepared for the change, suggests a new study from Impact Analytics. Retailers could take up to a $5 billion margin hit by 2027, resulting from a misalignment in size demand and increased clothing returns. “Ozempic is upending America’s size curve in retail time – and traditional retail industry planning processes are not ready,” warned Prashant Agrawal, Impact Analytics CEO. “Our data shows billions of dollars in retail margins for inventory are at risk unless brands start planning for the shopper of 2027, instead of the shopper of 2022.” On the flip side, weight loss often leads consumers to reward themselves with new clothing purchases, sometimes even buying entirely new wardrobes. This will be good news for fashion retailers’ topline results, but as Agrawal warns, retailers need to plan for the downward sizing shift to protect their bottom lines. Changes Starting To Show Based on the latest data, a JAMA study found that obesity rates started to retreat slightly in 2023, after steadily rising from 2013 to 2021 and plateauing in 2022. The decline in BMI was most notable in the South region, where the dispensing rate of GLP-1 medications is highest. There also was a modest decline in obesity among GenZ consumers, aged 18 to 25 years. As the Trump administration’s MAHA movement, spearheaded by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., fights the upstream causes of obesity, the shrinking of the American consumer will continue to pick up steam. In turn, the fashion…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:46
Best Cryptos Under $1 to Buy in October

Best Cryptos Under $1 to Buy in October

The post Best Cryptos Under $1 to Buy in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The fourth quarter is usually the strongest for cryptocurrencies, and this year looks no different. According to a post by Bitcoin Magazine on X, Eric Trump said he believes Q4 is “unbelievable for crypto,” citing a rising global M2 money supply and the Federal Reserve beginning to cut interest rates. These developments increase market liquidity and create a favorable environment for crypto. Institutional investors are also active. According to a recent post on Watcher.Guru, BlackRock continues buying Bitcoin and has launched a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, offering regular income alongside potential price gains. This demonstrates confidence from major players and often attracts more investors. For investors, this highlights an opportunity: participating in crypto presales allows access to tokens at lower prices before wider adoption. With October approaching, historically strong Q4 performance and active institutional involvement make this a good time to explore presale opportunities. The Best Crypto Presales to Buy Before The October Rally October typically brings a strong rebound in the crypto market. Many tokens are expected to surge in value, making it harder to acquire them at early prices once the month begins. Source – Insidebitcoins YouTube Channel Crypto presales provide a chance to enter before the growth, with many tokens still priced under $1. Bitcoin Hyper (Bitcoin Hyper) Bitcoin Hyper has raised over $18.8 million in its presale, offering early investors a chance to enter before the price increases. Built as a next-generation Bitcoin blockchain, it combines Bitcoin security with Solana-level speeds, enabling fast, low-fee transactions. The network supports decentralized applications, DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and meme coins through a canonical bridge that locks BTC on Layer 1 and generates a compatible version for the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. The HYPER token powers the network and is used for transaction fees, governance, staking, and incentives. Analysts project strong growth…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:45
