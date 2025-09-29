Claire’s Rescued From Collapse, But Relevance Will Decide Its Future

An acquisition has kept 156 UK stores alive and saved 1,000 jobs. The harder task? Winning back tweens and teens who've already moved on.(Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) Getty Images For decades, Claire's wasn't just a shop. It was part of growing up. The first ear piercing, the first accessory chosen with a best friend, the first moment of independence with pocket money proudly clutched. For a generation, the walls of plastic sparkle and glittering displays were more than retail, they were rites of passage. That's why for many consumers, its collapse into administration this summer felt so personal. Overnight, online orders were halted, 306 UK stores were under review, and 2,150 jobs were at risk. A brand once woven into the fabric of teenage life was suddenly reduced to a memory. Now, there has been a reprieve. Private equity firm Modella Capital has stepped in to acquire 156 Claire's stores in the UK and Ireland, safeguarding around 1,000 jobs. For families who rely on Claire's as an employer, and for shoppers still attached to the brand, this is welcome news. But survival on paper is not the same as relevance in practice. The question that matters most: will today's tweens and teens want to go back? The appetite should be there. Young consumers are crying out for places to belong, to browse with friends, to buy something small but significant. Parents want safe spaces, affordable treats, and brands that understand their children. And culturally, the timing should be perfect. The '90s and Y2K aesthetic is everywhere again, from Clueless to Tamagotchis, chokers to butterfly clips – recycled and reimagined on TikTok. And yet, Claire's missed its own revival. Stores became cluttered and overwhelming. Prices felt out of step with the pocket-money impulse buys parents remembered. The glossy Instagram feed,…