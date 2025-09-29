2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

Claire’s Rescued From Collapse, But Relevance Will Decide Its Future

The post Claire’s Rescued From Collapse, But Relevance Will Decide Its Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An acquisition has kept 156 UK stores alive and saved 1,000 jobs. The harder task? Winning back tweens and teens who’ve already moved on.(Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) Getty Images For decades, Claire’s wasn’t just a shop. It was part of growing up. The first ear piercing, the first accessory chosen with a best friend, the first moment of independence with pocket money proudly clutched. For a generation, the walls of plastic sparkle and glittering displays were more than retail, they were rites of passage. That’s why for many consumers, its collapse into administration this summer felt so personal. Overnight, online orders were halted, 306 UK stores were under review, and 2,150 jobs were at risk. A brand once woven into the fabric of teenage life was suddenly reduced to a memory. Now, there has been a reprieve. Private equity firm Modella Capital has stepped in to acquire 156 Claire’s stores in the UK and Ireland, safeguarding around 1,000 jobs. For families who rely on Claire’s as an employer, and for shoppers still attached to the brand, this is welcome news. But survival on paper is not the same as relevance in practice. The question that matters most: will today’s tweens and teens want to go back? The appetite should be there. Young consumers are crying out for places to belong, to browse with friends, to buy something small but significant. Parents want safe spaces, affordable treats, and brands that understand their children. And culturally, the timing should be perfect. The ’90s and Y2K aesthetic is everywhere again, from Clueless to Tamagotchis, chokers to butterfly clips – recycled and reimagined on TikTok. And yet, Claire’s missed its own revival. Stores became cluttered and overwhelming. Prices felt out of step with the pocket-money impulse buys parents remembered. The glossy Instagram feed,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:43
Labor Department won’t release Friday’s key jobs report, other data, in case of a shutdown

The post Labor Department won’t release Friday’s key jobs report, other data, in case of a shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Capitol is seen in the background as signage for US Department of Labor is seen in Washington, DC on August 4, 2025. Jim Watson | Afp | Getty Images The Labor Department is preparing for what would amount to a news and data blackout should the U.S. government suspend operations. In a contingency plan released Friday, the department said it was looking “to ensure that DOL agencies can perform an orderly suspension of programs and operations should a lapse occur, while continuing those limited activities authorized to continue during a lapse.” While the department’s scope covers a multitude of areas, the impact on data releases will be pressing for investors. The DOL, in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics, has several key reports upcoming that will provide important clues about the direction of the economy and inform Federal Reserve policymakers ahead of their next meeting in October. “BLS will suspend all operations,” the 73-page plan stated. “Economic data that are scheduled to be released during the lapse will not be released.” Among the important upcoming reports that could be impacted: On Friday, the BLS will release the monthly nonfarm payrolls report at a time when job growth has been weakening substantially. The department also releases the initial jobless claims report each Thursday. Then, on Oct. 15, it is scheduled to release the consumer price index, a key inflation indicator and in fact the last such reading the Fed will get before it convenes Oct. 28-29. In addition to not releasing the reports, the department noted that “all active data collection activities for BLS surveys will cease,” indicating that other reports could be delayed should the shutdown drag on. “The BLS website will not be updated with new content or restored in the event of a technical failure…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:22
Telegram Founder Durov Exposes French Influence in Moldova’s Election Censorship

TLDR Pavel Durov accuses French intelligence of influencing Moldova’s presidential elections through political censorship. French intelligence allegedly requested Telegram’s assistance in blocking specific political channels during the election. Durov claims French authorities offered to speak favorably about him in exchange for the censorship cooperation. Telegram remains committed to free speech and will not remove content [...] The post Telegram Founder Durov Exposes French Influence in Moldova’s Election Censorship appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/30 00:16
USD/JPY retreats from 150.00 – BBH

The post USD/JPY retreats from 150.00 – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY slipped to 148.50 after failing to hold above the 150.00 mark, as hawkish BOJ signals reinforced expectations of a rate hike at the October 30 meeting, BBH FX analysts report. BOJ hawkish signals boost JPY “USD/JPY is down near 148.50 after testing important psychological resistance near 150.00 on Friday. Bank of Japan (BOJ) board member Asahi Noguchi said ‘the need to raise rates is increasing more than ever.’ Recall, at the September BOJ meeting two of the nine board members (Takata Hajime and Tamura Naoki) favored a 25bps hike to 0.75%.” “Nogushi’s comment suggests the bar for the BOJ to resuming normalizing rates is low which bodes well for JPY. Our base case is for the BOJ to raise rates again at the next October 30 meeting (64% priced-in).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-retreats-from-15000-bbh-202509291024
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:16
MoonBull and Presale Numbers – Best Cryptos to Buy Today, plus Popcat and Pepe Updates

The post MoonBull and Presale Numbers – Best Cryptos to Buy Today, plus Popcat and Pepe Updates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 16:45 Explore MoonBull presale. Discover why MoonBull is among the Best Cryptos to Buy Today with huge early-stage ROI potential. Also know about the latest on Popcat and Pepe What if the next crypto giant is already making waves while most investors are still scrolling charts? Some coins capture attention, others deliver explosive opportunity, and MoonBull is revving up its engine with an early presale discount that is impossible to ignore. Savvy investors are scanning for the Best Cryptos to Buy Today, and MoonBull’s mechanics are designed to reward early action while keeping the launch fair and secure. In the world of meme tokens trending now, timing is everything. Nobody wants to be the trader staring at massive gains after missing the train. Popcat and Pepe continue to gain traction, making headlines with strategic moves, yet MoonBull’s presale structure has been stealing the spotlight and promising rocket-fuel potential for early believers. MoonBull’s Ethereum Power Makes It One of the Best Cryptos to Buy Today MoonBull is built on Ethereum, the global leader in blockchain security and adoption. Using the ERC-20 token standard ensures smooth compatibility with wallets, decentralized exchanges, and existing DeFi platforms. This integration allows MoonBull to tap into Ethereum’s validator network and mature audit system while laying the groundwork for future cross-chain expansion. Investors seeking reliability and broad adoption see MoonBull as a secure and scalable option. Trust is reinforced with its Ethereum foundation. With transparent smart contracts and a secure execution layer, MoonBull avoids launch chaos while opening doors for potential growth. For investors looking for the Best Cryptos to Buy Today, this technical strength signals stability combined with explosive upside potential. MoonBull’s presale model combines accessibility with fairness. Tokens are immediately available post-presale, with no vesting delays. A 60-minute claim-delay…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:13
Led Zeppelin Live EP Debuts With A New Top 10 Sales Week

The post Led Zeppelin Live EP Debuts With A New Top 10 Sales Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Led Zeppelin returns with the Live EP, which debuts inside the top 10 on multiple Billboard charts while honoring Physical Graffiti’s fiftieth anniversary. Led Zeppelin 1975 Jimmy Page Earls Court (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) WireImage Led Zeppelin is back on the Billboard charts in America with a brand new release. From time to time, the group manages to appear on a lucky few tallies with older collections, but thanks to a major anniversary, the pioneering rock troupe debuts its new Live EP on multiple tallies. The recently-shared set even manages to crack the top 10 as it gets off to a fantastic start in the United States. Led Zeppelin’s New Top 10 Album Led Zeppelin’s Live EP launches at No. 6 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums chart, which is specific to that one format. The set also manages to start inside the top 10 on the Top Album Sales ranking, which is not focused on one format or genre. On that roster, thanks to 9,500 pure purchases (according to Luminate), Led Zeppelin’s latest kicks off its time at No. 9. How Many Top 10 Albums Does Led Zeppelin Have? The Live EP marks an eleventh top 10 for Led Zeppelin on the Vinyl Albums ranking. Only two projects from the band have managed to appear on the list without breaking into the highest tier. Led Zeppelin has scored four No. 1s on the vinyl tally, with Physical Graffiti, Led Zeppelin IV, the group’s self-titled effort, and Celebration Day. Several other projects — including Presence, Houses of the Holy, and Led Zeppelin II — missed out on running the show by just one space. Led Zeppelin’s History of Top 10 Bestsellers Over on the Top Album Sales chart, the Live EP becomes Led Zeppelin’s lucky thirteenth top 10. The rockers have racked…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:04
Pound Sterling gains ground above 1.3400 as US PCE inflation data support Fed rate cut bets

The post Pound Sterling gains ground above 1.3400 as US PCE inflation data support Fed rate cut bets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD gains traction around 1.3415 in Monday’s early Asian session. Softer US PCE inflation fueled confidence in further Fed monetary easing.  The BoE maintains a “gradual and careful” approach to potential future rate cuts.  The GBP/USD pair edges higher to near 1.3415 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as the US August inflation report reinforced market expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely proceed with another interest rate cut in October. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 2.7% year-over-year in August, compared to 2.6% in the previous reading, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday. This figure was in line with analyst forecasts. The core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, came in at 2.9% YoY during the same period, also matching expectations. The Fed delivered its first cut in the monetary policy meeting in the September meeting, reducing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%. Markets are now pricing in nearly an 88% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and a 65% possibility of another reduction in December, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. On the GBP’s front, traders anticipate the Bank of England (BoE) to hold interest rates steady at 4.0% in the remainder of the year, which provides some support to the Cable. The UK central bank is unlikely to cut rates in the near term as inflationary pressures in the UK economy are proving to be persistent. Looking ahead, the Fedspeak will be closely watched later on Monday. Fed officials are scheduled to speak, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, New York Fed President John Williams, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. If the policymakers deliver hawkish…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:01
Whales Scoop Up 120M Tokens in Just 72 Hours

The post Whales Scoop Up 120M Tokens in Just 72 Hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis XRP has seen a surge in whale activity, with large holders acquiring around 120 million tokens within just 72 hours, according to on-chain analyst Ali. The accumulation comes as the cryptocurrency continues to consolidate around the $2.85–$2.90 range, following a volatile September marked by repeated swings above and below $3. Data from Santiment highlights this aggressive buying spree among wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million XRP, signaling renewed confidence from major players despite recent price pressure. Historically, such concentrated whale moves have often preceded periods of stronger momentum, suggesting that XRP could be preparing for its next breakout phase. September’s trading pattern saw XRP climb above $3.20 earlier in the month before retreating toward the $2.70 level. The latest rebound to $2.86 reflects resilience, particularly in the face of broader market turbulence. The renewed demand from whales appears to be a key driver stabilizing XRP as it enters the final quarter of 2025. With whale buying intensifying and market sentiment showing signs of recovery, traders are watching closely to see if XRP can sustain a climb back above $3 and push toward stronger resistance levels. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 23:58
Bitcoin Going to Crash? US Dollar Index Hints at Move Up

Bitcoin showing weakness as US Dollar Index attempts retrace, threatening further downside if dollar strength continues
Coinstats 2025/09/29 23:54
Best Web3 Crypto Coins to Buy in October 2025; Based Eggman $GGs Presale Shines As Best Crypto to Buy Now

October 2025 guide to the best crypto to buy now highlights Based Eggman $GGs, SPX6900, and Fartcoin among volatile cryptos and low-cap altcoin gems with 1000x potential.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/29 23:30
නැගී එන පුවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital