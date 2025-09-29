MEXC හුවමාරුව
Mint Miner brings green and clean crypto mining to mobiles
Mint Miner brings renewable-powered cloud mining to smartphones, making crypto investing cleaner, simpler, and more accessible. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/09/30 00:24
Fed Member Warns! “The Fed’s Job Is Getting Harder, Regarding Interest Rates…”
The post Fed Member Warns! “The Fed’s Job Is Getting Harder, Regarding Interest Rates…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed recently made an expected 25 basis point cut. However, in a statement after the meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that the road ahead would be challenging. Powell, in his speech on September 23, stated that the two-sided risk remains, saying, “The short-term risks to inflation are to the upside, and the risks to employment are to the downside, and that’s a challenging situation.” The Fed is Going Through a Difficult Period! Following Powell’s statements, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack also made similar statements. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box, Hammack said the Fed faces challenges trying to balance fighting stubborn inflation with protecting jobs. Hammack stated that the FED is going through a difficult period and that the institution is stuck between inflation and the job market. “The Fed is working to reduce inflation to its 2% target while continuing its mission to improve the labor market. The Fed is stuck between its two tasks.” At this point, the FED member stated that they are going through a difficult period in terms of monetary policy and said that they need to maintain a restrictive policy stance in order to bring inflation back to the 2 percent target. Hammack, who recently stated that they have not been able to reach the 2 percent inflation target for 4.5 years, expressed his concern about inflation. When asked whether cutting interest rates was a mistake, he said, “We have a 2% inflation target, but we still haven’t reached it in 4.5 years. I have concerns about this. There’s no clear answer yet to the question of whether cutting interest rates was a mistake. We’re going through a difficult period.” Hammack recently predicted that the Fed’s 2% inflation target would likely be reached by the end of 2027 or early 2028, with inflation…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 00:17
Bitcoin News: Wie Saylor mit einem Post Diskussion um BTC-Software auslöst
Michael Saylor hat mit einem Repost auf X (früher Twitter) für Aufsehen gesorgt. Ein Video, das er teilte, endet mit einem Aufruf, eine alternative Bitcoin-Software zu nutzen. Ob er das überhaupt bemerkt hat, ist unklar – aber die Diskussionen sind jetzt groß. Manchmal reicht ein falscher Klick, um das Internet in Aufruhr zu versetzen. Michael […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 00:16
Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Stock: Skyrockets 89% on Bold $70M Bet in Worldcoin-Powered Blockchain Push
TLDR Maison surges 89% on $70M blockchain pivot with Worldcoin integration. $70M private placement powers Maison’s blockchain and Worldcoin strategy. Maison embraces blockchain, raising $70M to integrate Worldcoin. $70M convertible notes fuel Maison’s blockchain-backed retail revamp. Maison’s $70M Worldcoin push sparks 89% midday stock price surge. Maison Solutions Inc.(MMS) saw its shares soar over 89% [...] The post Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Stock: Skyrockets 89% on Bold $70M Bet in Worldcoin-Powered Blockchain Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/30 00:15
Mulfin Trade Demonstrates Resilience and Reliability in the Modern Crypto Sphere
The modern world of trade offers a real opportunity to achieve financial stability through innovative approaches and tools. Mulfin Trade has established a clear presence in the digital asset space by focusing on structure, dependability, and consistent delivery. As interest in cryptocurrencies continues to grow, the company provides a platform that reflects both resilience in […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 00:07
How a US government shutdown will impact XRP
The post How a US government shutdown will impact XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The probability of a US government shutdown has climbed to levels not seen in years, with prediction market Kalshi pricing a 73% chance that lawmakers fail to pass a funding bill before the Oct. 1 fiscal deadline. The sharp increase reflects weeks of gridlock in Congress and President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel budget negotiations with Democratic leaders, which narrowed the path toward compromise. Federal agencies will lose authority to spend if lawmakers fail to reach an agreement by midnight on Sept. 30. Consequently, nonessential operations would close, echoing the 34-day standoff during Trump’s first term, which furloughed hundreds of thousands of workers. US Government Shutdown Considering this, both parties have pointed fingers over the impasse. Former President Barack Obama argued that “Republicans would rather shut down the government than help millions of Americans afford health care.” However, the White House countered that Democrats are pushing the nation “to the brink” by jeopardizing funds for veterans, seniors, and law enforcement. How will the US shutdown affect XRP? The consequences of a shutdown would extend beyond Washington, particularly for the crypto sector. XRP, the third-largest crypto asset by market cap, sits at the center of several initiatives tied to government agencies. A shutdown would reduce staffing at regulators such as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), slowing or halting reviews of digital asset filings. This matters because multiple applications for spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including those linked to XRP, face October deadlines. Six firms, including Grayscale and 21Shares, have filed for spot XRP ETFs. ETF analyst Nate Geraci described the coming quarter as “enormous” for review calendars, with decisions expected across a range of tokens. So, any disruption in the regulatory workflow could delay approvals. Moreover, because spot ETFs lower barriers for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 23:57
BlockchainFX Presale 2025 Is Minting Tomorrow’s Millionaires While Pepenode and Remittix Play Catch-Up
BlockchainFX presale raises $8.3M with 90% APY, Visa cards, and 1000x ROI potential, outpacing Pepenode’s meme mining and Remittix’s PayFi push. (159)
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/29 23:51
Fed’s Hammack Backs Restrictive Policy Over Fed Rate Cuts
The post Fed’s Hammack Backs Restrictive Policy Over Fed Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack has advocated for a restrictive monetary policy amid growing concerns of rising inflation . Her comment comes as Fed officials remain divided on whether they should make a Fed rate cut at the October FOMC meeting, a move that would impact the crypto market. Hammack Raises Inflation Concerns Amid Fed Rate Cut Debate Hammack stated that inflation continues to exceed the Fed’s objective and remains a concern across both headline and core categories. Speaking on CNBC, she noted that price growth remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% objective and is not expected to return to target until the end of 2027 or early 2028. The Fed president added that pressures are most apparent in the services sector, where inflation has proven more persistent. Notably, her comments follow the first Fed rate cut of the year, two weeks ago at the September FOMC meeting. In her remarks, Hammack said monetary policy must remain restrictive to ensure progress toward the inflation target, indicating that she doesn’t favor further Fed rate cuts for now. She explained that the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate requires balancing price stability with employment, but argued that inflation remains the greater challenge at present. “When I balance those two sides of our mandate, I think we really need to maintain a restrictive stance of policy so that we can get inflation back down to our goal,” she said. Inflation Over the Jobs Market Hammack pointed to service-related spending as an area where inflationary pressures remain strong. She explained that both headline and main price levels are still above target, with little evidence of near-term relief. She described the U.S. labor market as “reasonably healthy” and overall balanced, noting that current conditions do not show major weaknesses. However, Hammack stressed that maintaining this balance…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 23:50
A More Inclusive And Community-Driven Cryptocurrency Ecosystem
The post A More Inclusive And Community-Driven Cryptocurrency Ecosystem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decred (DCR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was launched in February 2016. A look in DCR token by Coinidol.com. It is designed to be a self-governing and community-driven digital currency, focusing on decentralized decision-making and a hybrid consensus mechanism. Its hybrid consensus mechanism and governance model differentiate it from many other cryptocurrencies in the market. Like Bitcoin, Decred focuses on security and immutability, with a fixed supply and a high level of decentralization. Architecture of DCR Decred was one of the early adopters of atomic swaps, which allow users to exchange cryptocurrencies across different blockchains without the need for a centralized intermediary. It uses a hybrid consensus mechanism that combines Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) voting. PoW miners create new blocks and secure the network, while PoS stakeholders participate in voting on important network decisions. It also offers optional privacy features, such as CoinJoin and CoinShuffle, to enhance transaction privacy for users who choose to utilize them. Decred has a built-in treasury system that allocates a portion of block rewards to fund development and project initiatives. This ensures a sustainable source of funding for the ongoing development of the protocol. Moreover, it has a unique governance model that enables stakeholders to propose, discuss, and vote on changes to the protocol and funding for development. This allows the community to actively participate in the project’s development and evolution. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/decred-dcr-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 23:47
Kazakhstan Takes Down RAKS Exchange and Strikes $224 Million Darknet Money
Key HighlightsRAKS Exchange laundered over $224 million in criminal funds. 5 million darknet users affected by the shutdown.67 crypto wallets frozen, totaling 9.7 million USDT.Kazakhstan Shuts Down RAKS Cryptocurrency Exchange in Major Anti-Drug OperationKazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency (AFM) has announced the closure of the RAKS cryptocurrency exchange, a platform heavily involved in laundering money from drug trafficking and online fraud. The service operated for over three years and was a central part of the region’s shadow economy.RAKS Exchange’s Dark Network UncoveredThe investigation revealed that RAKS collaborated with 20 of the largest darknet marketplaces, reaching over 5 million users. The platform laundered funds from more than 200 drug operations across Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, and Moldova. Authorities estimate the total volume of transactions handled by the platform exceeded $224 million.AFM specialists analyzed over 4,000 crypto wallets, identifying those linked to criminal proceeds. As a result, 67 addresses connected to RAKS were blocked, freezing assets totaling 9.7 million USDT.The agency also noted clear signs that the service was shutting down. Social media accounts were deleted, customer support was suspended, and numerous complaints regarding unfulfilled financial obligations appeared on darknet forums.Impact on the Shadow EconomyOfficials stated that these measures dealt a severe blow to drug trafficking infrastructure, disrupting supply chains and reducing trust in illegal platforms. The shutdown of RAKS is expected to significantly impact darknet market operations in the region.Authorities continue efforts to identify the organizers behind RAKS. The AFM emphasized that combating money laundering through digital currencies remains a top priority. Earlier, authorities announced plans to establish a digital asset fund in Kazakhstan, further strengthening regulatory oversight.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 23:42
