Piero Cipollone raises the bar: the digital euro project includes the development of a public app with offline payments, supported by a geodistributed infrastructure designed for system resilience. The stated goal of the ECB is to strengthen European payment sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign networks, thus confirming its commitment to financial stability and strategic autonomy. According to the data collected by our editorial team during interviews with market operators and developers, managing offline flows requires technical compromises between latency, privacy, and security. Industry analysts note that geodistributed resilience and the ability to operate even without connectivity have been shared priorities since the start of the investigation phase on the digital euro in 2021. Considering that the euro area has about 340 million inhabitants, universal access remains one of the central objectives of the project. In September 2025, during the phase where the project preparation continues – awaiting the final legislative framework within the EU – work is underway to ensure universal access to central bank money even in the digital environment. That said, although the preparatory phase is now underway, some sources, such as Reuters, indicate an official launch of the digital euro closer to 2029, after the completion of technical tests and regulatory approval. The message from the ECB: digital euro as an extension of cash During his recent speech, Cipollone described the digital euro as an extension of the currency issued by the central bank in the digital environment. It is not a cryptocurrency, but rather public money in electronic form: in fact, it aims to offer the same freedom of choice between physical and digital cash, as highlighted by the official communications of the ECB, maintaining continuity with existing instruments. The strategy aims to increase competition among payment services, promote cross-border scalability for European banks and…