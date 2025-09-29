MEXC හුවමාරුව
/
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now For The Highest Growth
When examining Dogecoin price forecasts, many current and new crypto investors wonder: which token offers the highest growth potential now? While DOGE maintains iconic status, many eyes are turning toward Remittix (RTX) as “the best crypto to buy now” for explosive returns. This article analyzes Dogecoin’s outlook under present conditions and then shifts focus to […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now For The Highest Growth appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NOW
$0.00592
-4.20%
TOKEN
$0.01193
-0.50%
DOGE
$0.23318
+0.25%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 00:30
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin’s Next Upgrade Triggers Concern From Longtime Cryptography Expert
The cryptography pioneer, often rumored to be Satoshi Nakamoto, argued that Bitcoin could be opening itself to fresh legal hazards […] The post Bitcoin’s Next Upgrade Triggers Concern From Longtime Cryptography Expert appeared first on Coindoo.
EXPERT
$0.000916
-0.65%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo
2025/09/30 00:30
බෙදාගන්න
Pro-Crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exits Reelection, Citing Funding Crisis
Eric Adams, the pro-crypto mayor of NYC, suspends his reelection because of financial troubles and media attention, disrupting the NYC mayoral race. The controversial mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, who has a pro-crypto stance, has suddenly terminated his reelection bid. Adams cited his move to an unstoppable press speculation and a crippling campaign […] The post Pro-Crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exits Reelection, Citing Funding Crisis appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PRO
$0.7579
-2.70%
CITY
$0.9941
+3.80%
BID
$0.07573
-3.20%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 00:30
බෙදාගන්න
offline app, more sovereignty in payments
The post offline app, more sovereignty in payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Piero Cipollone raises the bar: the digital euro project includes the development of a public app with offline payments, supported by a geodistributed infrastructure designed for system resilience. The stated goal of the ECB is to strengthen European payment sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign networks, thus confirming its commitment to financial stability and strategic autonomy. According to the data collected by our editorial team during interviews with market operators and developers, managing offline flows requires technical compromises between latency, privacy, and security. Industry analysts note that geodistributed resilience and the ability to operate even without connectivity have been shared priorities since the start of the investigation phase on the digital euro in 2021. Considering that the euro area has about 340 million inhabitants, universal access remains one of the central objectives of the project. In September 2025, during the phase where the project preparation continues – awaiting the final legislative framework within the EU – work is underway to ensure universal access to central bank money even in the digital environment. That said, although the preparatory phase is now underway, some sources, such as Reuters, indicate an official launch of the digital euro closer to 2029, after the completion of technical tests and regulatory approval. The message from the ECB: digital euro as an extension of cash During his recent speech, Cipollone described the digital euro as an extension of the currency issued by the central bank in the digital environment. It is not a cryptocurrency, but rather public money in electronic form: in fact, it aims to offer the same freedom of choice between physical and digital cash, as highlighted by the official communications of the ECB, maintaining continuity with existing instruments. The strategy aims to increase competition among payment services, promote cross-border scalability for European banks and…
APP
$0.001897
+0.58%
MORE
$0.07384
-5.05%
COM
$0.011097
-11.91%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 00:24
බෙදාගන්න
Stablecoin net inflows increase by 324% from Q2 to Q3 2025
Stablecoins net inflows have increased by 324% from Q2 to Q3, surging from $10.8 billion to $45.6 billion.
NET
$0.00007579
+1.64%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 00:06
බෙදාගන්න
NFT Gamechanger? Hypurr Collection Rockets Beyond $60K Floor Price
Hyperliquid releases 4,600 Hypurr NFTs with a floor price that soars over 60,000. Those who backed at the beginning enjoy huge gains in a historic decline. Hyperliquid has deployed 4,600 Hypurr NFTs on the mainnet HyperEVM. These NFTs pay tribute to early patrons of its November 2024 Genesis Event. The platform listed participants, core contributors, […] The post NFT Gamechanger? Hypurr Collection Rockets Beyond $60K Floor Price appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NFT
$0.0000004311
-0.91%
GAINS
$0.02277
-1.85%
CORE
$0.3814
--%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 00:00
බෙදාගන්න
U.S. Shutdown Threatens Economic Data Flow, Fed Decision-Making
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-shutdown-stalls-economic-data/
U
$0.009996
-5.57%
FLOW
$0.3499
-0.28%
COM
$0.011097
-11.91%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats
2025/09/29 23:59
බෙදාගන්න
With Over $8m Raised, Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Offer Investors Greater ROI Than Solana And BNB
BlockchainFX presale raises $8M+, priced at $0.025 with 100% launch gains, 90% APY staking, Visa cards, and super app utility, outshining Solana & BNB. (159)
HERE
$0.00023
--%
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
BNB
$1,009.89
-1.43%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/29 23:55
බෙදාගන්න
Jump Crypto’s SIMD-0270 Upgrade to Boost Solana’s Speeds – Snorter Token to 1000x?
Jump Crypto (developers from Firedancer) have proposed to eliminate Solana’s fixed compute block limit. By doing so, the Web3 infrastructure company plans to boost the network’s performance. It’ll also encourage validators with lower-end hardware to upgrade their systems for greater speed and rewards. If all goes as planned, it could be highly beneficial for Solana-based […]
BOOST
$0.11386
-3.70%
TOKEN
$0.01193
-0.50%
BLOCK
$0.04622
-13.44%
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoinist
2025/09/29 23:49
බෙදාගන්න
I Benchmarked 9 AI Models for Candidate Screening—Then Switched from GPT-4o to Grok-4
Topliner uses AI to assess candidate relevance for executive search projects. GPT-4o is among the sharpest knives in the drawer, but it sometimes goes rogue. xAI’s new Grok-4 Fast Reasoning model promised speed, affordability, and smart reasoning.
AI
$0.1166
-2.01%
GROK
$0.001084
-2.43%
XAI
$0.03984
-1.31%
බෙදාගන්න
Hackernoon
2025/09/29 19:15
බෙදාගන්න
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital