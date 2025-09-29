2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Is Crypto Bullrun Over? Why 2025 Is the Perfect Time to Start Mining

Is Crypto Bullrun Over? Why 2025 Is the Perfect Time to Start Mining

2025 has breathed new life into the crypto market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are nearing historical highs, DeFi platforms are seeing capital inflows again, and many projects are embracing AI technologies to drive efficiency and growth. The industry is currently undergoing a period of active development, and the slight decline in BTC after reaching its ATH […] The post Is Crypto Bullrun Over? Why 2025 Is the Perfect Time to Start Mining appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.70%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003868-3.63%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001491+0.26%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 00:42
බෙදාගන්න
SEC to Decide on 16 Altcoin Spot ETFs in October

SEC to Decide on 16 Altcoin Spot ETFs in October

The post SEC to Decide on 16 Altcoin Spot ETFs in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The SEC faces October deadlines for 16 applications for altcoin spot ETFs. Products tied to Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin await approval. Analysts suggest that approvals could trigger an altcoin season. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will issue final decisions on 16 spot altcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications in October.  According to the list shared by Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, products linked to Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are included. The outcomes could shape the next stage of crypto adoption in U.S. financial markets. Key Deadlines Approaching The first decision deadline is Oct. 2 for Canary’s Litecoin ETF. Other filings follow throughout the month. They include Grayscale’s Solana and Litecoin trust conversion on Oct. 10, Canary’s XRP ETF on Oct. 8, and WisdomTree’s XRP fund on Oct. 24. Deadlines for Solana ETFs from Franklin and VanEck also fall in mid-October. Related: SEC’s October Calendar Brings Six XRP ETF Verdicts in One Week According to Seyffart, the SEC can issue decisions before the final deadlines, providing the regulator with flexibility in timing.  Analysts Call October “ETF Month” Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, said in a post on X that the coming weeks represent an “enormous” period for spot crypto ETF decisions. He noted that multiple altcoins, including Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Hedera, are all awaiting rulings. Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades described October as “ETF month”. However, he pointed out that none of the October deadlines involve filings from Fidelity or BlackRock, two of the largest firms in the ETF space. Despite their absence, analysts still view the wave of applications as a potential catalyst for the market. SEC Shifts Toward Faster Decisions The SEC has delayed several crypto ETF applications this year but has shown signs of softening its stance. On Sept. 17, the…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003753-6.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.99%
XRP
XRP$2.8425-1.84%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 00:09
බෙදාගන්න
FalconX launches 24/7 electronic OTC crypto options platform

FalconX launches 24/7 electronic OTC crypto options platform

The post FalconX launches 24/7 electronic OTC crypto options platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FalconX announced the launch of its Electronic Options platform on Monday, set to offer 24/7 access to over-the-counter (OTC) crypto options. The move aims to streamline derivatives trading for institutions, combining the tailored flexibility of OTC markets with the speed and scalability of electronic execution. Historically, crypto options markets have been fragmented, with limited liquidity and inconsistent access, posing challenges for hedge funds, fintech platforms, and market makers. FalconX’s platform enables continuous execution through both a user interface and an API, backed by the firm’s proprietary liquidity and enterprise-grade infrastructure. The launch arrives as institutional demand for options grows, driven by hedging strategies, volatility trading, arbitrage, and exposures linked to crypto ETFs.  According to FalconX Global Co-Head of Markets Josh Lim, the offering addresses longstanding barriers by bringing OTC trading onto an electronic system modeled after request-for-quote workflows used in traditional financial markets. “With FalconX Electronic Options, clients get the same execution quality our OTC desk is known for — now in a format designed for scale, distribution, and true 24/7 access,” said Lim. At launch, options are available on bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), solana (SOL), and hype (HYPE), with more assets expected to follow. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/falconx-launches-otc-platform
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1027+0.68%
GET
GET$0.004559+0.28%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 00:03
බෙදාගන්න
Whales Buy 120M XRP in 72 Hours as Price Hovers Below $3

Whales Buy 120M XRP in 72 Hours as Price Hovers Below $3

Whales have purchased 120 million XRP worth over $340 million in just three days, according to analyst Ali Martinez. The move comes as XRP trades near $2.85.
XRP
XRP$2.8425-1.84%
ALI
ALI$0.00537-0.18%
Movement
MOVE$0.1027+0.68%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 00:00
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptocurrency Sector Experiences Dynamic Shift

Cryptocurrency Sector Experiences Dynamic Shift

The world of cryptocurrencies is buzzing with renewed vitality as major coins break past pivotal thresholds. A key digital coin has made remarkable strides, recently surpassing the $113,800 mark, reinforcing its persistence in the market.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Sector Experiences Dynamic Shift
Major
MAJOR$0.11864-0.48%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 23:58
බෙදාගන්න
Ripple XRP Rival Swift Set To Build Blockchain-Based Settlement System For 24/7 Cross-Border Payments ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ripple XRP Rival Swift Set To Build Blockchain-Based Settlement System For 24/7 Cross-Border Payments ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ripple XRP Rival Swift Set To Build Blockchain-Based Settlement System For 24/7 Cross-Border Payments ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Global traditional finance payments system Swift has joined forces with Joe Lubin’s Ethereum development company Consensys to develop a blockchain-based settlement network. Swift Taps Consensys For Blockchain-Based Ledger According to a Monday official announcement, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is creating a blockchain in collaboration with over 30 financial institutions, including Banco Santander, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, and HSBC, based on a “conceptual prototype” by Consensys. The initiative’s first focus is on developing infrastructure for real-time 24/7 cross-border transactions of regulated tokenized value, using smart contracts to record, sequence, and validate transactions. One of the goals of the new blockchain ledger will be interoperability with “existing and emerging networks,” while also maintaining Swift’s compliance standards. “The ledger will extend SWIFT’s financial communication role into a digital environment, facilitating banks’ movement of regulated tokenized value across digital ecosystems,” the press release reads. According to Swift, the ledger will support the exchange of tokenized assets, though central and commercial banks will eventually determine the types of tokens. Advertisement &nbsp SWIFT does not directly move money itself but is rather a messaging network that supports international bank transactions, which is used by over 11,500 banks and other financial institutions in over 200 countries. “Through this initial ledger concept, we are paving the way for financial institutions to take the payments experience to the next level with Swift’s proven and trusted platform at the centre of the industry’s digital transformation,” opined Swift CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso at the Sibos conference in Frankfurt. Can Ripple Provide A Better Alternative To SWIFT? There have long been suggestions that Swift’s usefulness could decline owing to the growth in use of crypto and blockchain technology. Back in 2018, just a few years before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dropped…
XRP
XRP$2.8425-1.84%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23998+3.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.99%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 23:56
බෙදාගන්න
Maple Finance and Elwood Technologies Create New Pathway for Institutional Crypto Credit

Maple Finance and Elwood Technologies Create New Pathway for Institutional Crypto Credit

TLDR Maple & Elwood unite to bridge DeFi credit with institutional-grade systems. Partnership powers secure, scalable access to institutional crypto credit. Maple taps Elwood’s risk tools to expand institutional DeFi credit markets. Elwood & Maple build seamless gateway to tokenized institutional credit. Institutional crypto credit gains robust rails with Maple–Elwood alliance. Maple Finance and Elwood [...] The post Maple Finance and Elwood Technologies Create New Pathway for Institutional Crypto Credit appeared first on CoinCentral.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001886+11.26%
Unite
UNITE$0.0003464-4.12%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06879-1.24%
බෙදාගන්න
Coincentral2025/09/29 23:46
බෙදාගන්න
A Major US Company Announces New Steps for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Two Altcoins! It Was a Big Surprise for Someone!

A Major US Company Announces New Steps for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Two Altcoins! It Was a Big Surprise for Someone!

FalconX announced the launch of Electronic Options, a 24/7 OTC options trading platform. BTC, ETH SOL, and HYPE will be supported. Continue Reading: A Major US Company Announces New Steps for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Two Altcoins! It Was a Big Surprise for Someone!
Major
MAJOR$0.11864-0.48%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,434.54+0.50%
Ethereum
ETH$4,138.02-1.16%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 23:46
බෙදාගන්න
Sonic Labs stelt nieuwe CEO aan voor institutionele uitbreiding in de VS

Sonic Labs stelt nieuwe CEO aan voor institutionele uitbreiding in de VS

Sonic Labs haalt versterking aan de top: Mitchell Demeter is benoemd tot CEO en krijgt de taak om het blockchain bedrijf wereldwijd op te schalen en institutionele samenwerkingen flink uit te breiden. Demeter staat bekend als pionier binnen de industrie en neemt nu het roer over om Sonic naar een... Het bericht Sonic Labs stelt nieuwe CEO aan voor institutionele uitbreiding in de VS verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.1721-0.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MANTRA
OM$0.1637+1.23%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/29 23:41
බෙදාගන්න
Meet IPinfo: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Meet IPinfo: HackerNoon Company of the Week

This week, we’re excited to talk about IPinfo - an IP data provider, and this week's HackerNoon Company of the week.
CrypTalk
TALK$0.033+6.10%
Story
IP$8.725+2.49%
බෙදාගන්න
Hackernoon2025/09/29 22:11
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital