OpenAI’s ‘Infinite Slop’ Moment: Backlash Mounts Over AI Shopping Push and Video App
The post OpenAI’s ‘Infinite Slop’ Moment: Backlash Mounts Over AI Shopping Push and Video App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief ChatGPT’s “instant checkout” with Shopify and Etsy draws scrutiny for turning AI into a retail gatekeeper. OpenAI’s new Sora app showcases endless AI-made videos, prompting criticism of “infinite slop” feeds. Data centers driving energy prices up 267% stoke unease over AI’s economic and environmental toll. OpenAI is facing mounting criticism after unveiling two major initiatives this week—one expanding its artificial intelligence technology into online shopping, the other into short-form video content—moves that critics say reflect a growing shift from research ambitions to commercial dominance. On Monday, Chief Executive Sam Altman announced a partnership with Shopify, Etsy, and Stripe that will allow U.S. users of the company’s ChatGPT chatbot to make purchases directly within conversations. The “instant checkout” feature enables consumers to search for products, view recommendations, and complete transactions without leaving the app. And today, OpenAI launched Sora 2, its latest video-generation model. The app, called simply Sora, resembles TikTok and features a vertical feed of AI-generated clips. Both announcements have sparked swift and widespread backlash, from technologists and environmental advocates to longtime supporters of the company. Critics argue the dual moves suggest a pivot away from OpenAI’s founding mission of advancing safe and broadly beneficial artificial intelligence, toward one centered on retail integration and viral entertainment. Mounting disillusionment The reaction underscores growing disillusionment not only with OpenAI, but also with other large tech platforms pursuing similar strategies. Meta Platforms Inc., which recently rolled out its own AI-generated content feed—derisively nicknamed a “slop machine” by users—has faced comparable criticism for flooding social networks with synthetic media. Together, the two developments have become emblematic of a broader unease within the technology sector: that AI companies, once heralded for breakthroughs in reasoning and automation, are now focused on producing easily monetized but low-value content while driving up costs across the digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 08:35
A whale bought 22.6 million XPL spot and opened a long position of 12.98 million XPL with 2x leverage.
PANews reported on October 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the address that used 33 million USDC to purchase 24.295 million XPL four days ago, pushing XPL up 30% on the same day, transferred the last 31.525 million USDC in the address to Hyperliquid 8 hours ago, and then took a two-pronged approach with spot contracts: using 23.41 million USDC to buy 22.6 million XPL spot at an average price of US$1.03; and using 2x leverage to open a long position of 12.98 million XPL at an opening price of US$1.02.
PANews
2025/10/01 08:33
The US Senate failed to pass the appropriations bill, and the White House announced that the government would shut down.
PANews reported on October 1st that the White House has officially declared an impending government shutdown after the US Senate failed to pass a Republican-backed spending bill intended to keep federal agencies operating until November 21st. A memo released by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) stated that current federal funding levels "will expire tonight at 11:59 PM." The memo stated, "Unfortunately, Democratic senators are blocking passage of HR 5371 in the Senate with their unreasonable policy demands, including $1 trillion in new spending." The OMB instructed affected agencies to immediately initiate their orderly shutdown plans, stating that the duration of the shutdown is difficult to predict due to the uncertainty of how long Democrats will maintain their unsustainable stance.
PANews
2025/10/01 08:23
Fintech company Brex plans to launch stablecoin payment platform
PANews reported on October 1 that according to Bloomberg, financial technology company Brex plans to launch a stablecoin payment platform in response to market demand. It is reported that when companies accept stablecoin payments, the funds will be converted into US dollars and deposited into their Brex accounts.
PANews
2025/10/01 08:19
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Step Down After 13 Years, Joins Board
David “JoelKatz” Schwartz, one of the most recognizable names in crypto, announced he will step down from his day-to-day duties as Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer by the end of this year. In a post reflecting on his 40-year career, Schwartz shared how his path took him from consulting for the NSA to watching Bitcoin’s early […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/01 08:04
Ethereum & ADA Face Price Dips While BlockDAG Races Ahead With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership!
Volatility continues to keep traders on edge as Ethereum’s (ETH) price struggles to break major resistance despite widespread adoption, leaving […] The post Ethereum & ADA Face Price Dips While BlockDAG Races Ahead With BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership! appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/01 08:00
South Korean Crypto Exchanges, Kimchi Coins Losing Out to International Rivals – Report
South Koreans are increasingly turning to overseas crypto exchanges, with trading volumes on domestic platforms dropping, a new report has found.
Coinstats
2025/10/01 07:30
Top Presale Cryptos in 2025 Setting New Standards: BlockDAG, Best Wallet, Maxi Doge & HYPER
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-presale-cryptos-in-2025-blockdag-best-wallet-maxi-doge-hyper/
Coinstats
2025/10/01 07:00
Crypto Poker Site CoinPoker To Host First-Ever PLO Cash Game Championship
The world’s number one crypto poker site, CoinPoker, is spicing things up for game grinders this October with the launch of the first-ever PLO Cash Game World Championship (CGWC). Inspired by the tremendous success recorded in the previous editions, this championship will run for a period of four weeks, from October 6 to November 2, […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 06:31
Best iPhone Poker Sites for Real-Money Play in 2025
Playing poker on mobile devices, especially iPhones, is quickly becoming the norm due to the flexibility and convenience it offers. In particular, iPhone poker sites offer players the ability to play anytime, anywhere, even while on the go, combining the excitement of the game with the convenience of modern technology. In this article, we will […]
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/01 06:19
