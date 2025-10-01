OpenAI’s ‘Infinite Slop’ Moment: Backlash Mounts Over AI Shopping Push and Video App

The post OpenAI’s ‘Infinite Slop’ Moment: Backlash Mounts Over AI Shopping Push and Video App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief ChatGPT’s “instant checkout” with Shopify and Etsy draws scrutiny for turning AI into a retail gatekeeper. OpenAI’s new Sora app showcases endless AI-made videos, prompting criticism of “infinite slop” feeds. Data centers driving energy prices up 267% stoke unease over AI’s economic and environmental toll. OpenAI is facing mounting criticism after unveiling two major initiatives this week—one expanding its artificial intelligence technology into online shopping, the other into short-form video content—moves that critics say reflect a growing shift from research ambitions to commercial dominance. On Monday, Chief Executive Sam Altman announced a partnership with Shopify, Etsy, and Stripe that will allow U.S. users of the company’s ChatGPT chatbot to make purchases directly within conversations. The “instant checkout” feature enables consumers to search for products, view recommendations, and complete transactions without leaving the app. And today, OpenAI launched Sora 2, its latest video-generation model. The app, called simply Sora, resembles TikTok and features a vertical feed of AI-generated clips. Both announcements have sparked swift and widespread backlash, from technologists and environmental advocates to longtime supporters of the company. Critics argue the dual moves suggest a pivot away from OpenAI’s founding mission of advancing safe and broadly beneficial artificial intelligence, toward one centered on retail integration and viral entertainment. Mounting disillusionment The reaction underscores growing disillusionment not only with OpenAI, but also with other large tech platforms pursuing similar strategies. Meta Platforms Inc., which recently rolled out its own AI-generated content feed—derisively nicknamed a “slop machine” by users—has faced comparable criticism for flooding social networks with synthetic media. Together, the two developments have become emblematic of a broader unease within the technology sector: that AI companies, once heralded for breakthroughs in reasoning and automation, are now focused on producing easily monetized but low-value content while driving up costs across the digital…