Swift to add blockchain ledger to global payments network

The post Swift to add blockchain ledger to global payments network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swift has announced that it will incorporate a blockchain-based ledger into its core financial messaging infrastructure, aiming to accelerate settlement and expand digital finance capabilities across more than 200 countries. In announcing the blockchain ledger at its flagship Sibos conference in Frankfurt, Swift said the initiative has the backing of more than 30 financial institutions spanning 16 countries. The first phase will involve building a conceptual prototype with Ethereum software developer Consensys, focused on real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments. The network, which connects over 11,500 institutions worldwide, has long served as the backbone of international payments. The organization has previously run proofs of concept with tokenization and cross-chain interoperability, but this new initiative represents an early-stage integration of blockchain technology into its infrastructure, beginning with a prototype. This new project is designed to facilitate multiple forms of tokenized value, but Swift emphasized that defining specific token types — such as deposits, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), or securities — will remain the responsibility of commercial and central banks. Its role is to provide the infrastructure to move regulated value securely and at scale. Participating banks, including Bank of America, Citi, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, and BNP Paribas, framed the effort as a step toward industry-wide modernization. Swift positioned the initiative as part of its broader two-track strategy: upgrading existing fiat-based payment rails while simultaneously preparing infrastructure for a digital asset environment. Swift has not disclosed the timeline for future phases of the ledger project. The organization said it will complete the prototype first, then work with its global community to determine pilot testing in select corridors and possible future rollout. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/swift-to-add-blockchain-ledger
QNB Implements JPMorgan Blockchain for $3B Daily Payments

The post QNB Implements JPMorgan Blockchain for $3B Daily Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Kinexys processes $3 billion daily with payments in just 2 minutes. QNB enables 24/7 corporate transactions, far faster than traditional transfers. Blockchain adoption by banks accelerates global financial efficiency. QNB Group Adopts JPMorgan’s Kinexys Blockchain to Process $3 Billion Daily QNB Group, one of the largest banks in the Middle East, has begun using JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain platform to process corporate payments in US dollars. The move promises faster, 24/7 transactions, giving corporate treasurers a major upgrade from traditional interbank transfers that can take several days. Kinexys Enables Lightning-Fast Transactions The new blockchain system allows Qatari customers to complete payments within minutes, anytime, the bank reports. According to Kamel Moris, Executive Vice President of Transaction Banking at QNB, the platform meets the high expectations of corporate clients seeking speed and security. “We now have a 24/7 service window, and we can guarantee payments in just two minutes. It’s every treasurer’s dream,” Moris said. Launched in 2019, Kinexys already handles $3 billion in daily transactions. While impressive, this is still a fraction of JPMorgan’s payments division, which processes around $10 trillion daily. Blockchain Adoption Accelerates Globally QNB’s adoption reflects a broader trend: financial institutions worldwide are increasingly turning to blockchain and distributed ledger technology to streamline back-office processes. JPMorgan plans to expand Kinexys through its extensive correspondent network, connecting institutions and companies that are not direct clients. “We are opening the network to more participants and expanding to institutional clients,” said Kinexys co-CEO Navin Mallela. This expansion is expected to allow Kinexys to compete directly with traditional global interbank payment channels. Despite more than a decade of experimentation, only a few blockchain platforms have achieved practical scale. Experts note that innovations like Kinexys represent a major step toward wider adoption and efficiency in corporate payments. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11353/3-billion-in-daily-transactions-now-handled-by-financial-giant-qnb-with-jp-morgan-blockchain
Northwest Arkansas Airport Reveals Danger Of EU’s Digital Markets Act

The post Northwest Arkansas Airport Reveals Danger Of EU’s Digital Markets Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TROY, OH – MAY 11: An employee restocks a shelf in the grocery section of a Wal-Mart Supercenter May 11, 2005 in Troy, Ohio. Wal-Mart, America’s largest retailer and the largest company in the world based on revenue, has evolved into a giant economic force for the U.S. economy. With growth, the company continues to weather criticism of low wages, anti-union policies as well as accusations that it has homogenized America’s retail economy and driven traditional stores and shops out of business. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images) Getty Images Travelers in New York City, arguably the most cosmopolitan city in the world, can fly non-stop to Northwest Arkansas Airport. Stop and contemplate the seeming man-bites-dog oddity of this 1,300 mile, uninterrupted trip. The possible mystery of LGA to XNA can be easily explained by what’s located in Northwest Arkansas: Walmart. XNA is 13 miles from Walmart’s headquarters. From there, it’s almost a waste of words to say that LGA to XNA is all about businesses and brands of all stripes from the center of U.S. commerce routinely courting Walmart. Since Walmart is the world’s largest retailer by revenue, getting one’s products on its shelves is not unreasonably thought to be the path from obscure and limited sales to ubiquitous and skyrocketing sales. The LGA to XNA nonstop rates further thought in consideration of the EU’s ongoing harassment of Apple with its Digital Markets Act (DMA). The latter requires so-called technology “gatekeepers” to ensure interoperability with competing services and/or third-party apps not associated with the gatekeeper. Readers can likely imagine that far more third-party providers of services and apps desire interoperability with Apple’s products than Apple is able to offer. The result so far has been fines for Apple, along with Apple products lacking the full suite of features that can…
60K BTC money laundering case draws Chinese police to London court

The post 60K BTC money laundering case draws Chinese police to London court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The long-awaited trial of Qian Zhimin, a Chinese national accused of masterminding one of the largest cryptocurrency money laundering schemes in UK history, which involved about 61,000 Bitcoins, kicks off today, September 29.  The case is being tagged as one of the largest investment frauds in China’s history, as well as the biggest cryptocurrency money laundering case ever brought before a British court. The trial will last 12 weeks  Southwark Crown Court has become active as the trial of Zhimin Qian finally kicks off on September 29. Many eyes are on the case as it involves a generational haul of Bitcoins and the Chinese government.  According to reports, the trial is expected to reveal further details of the case, which saw Qian allegedly mastermind a multi-billion-pound, cross-border Bitcoin money laundering scandal linked to a £4.6 billion investment fraud scheme that affected almost 130,000 investors in China.  Observers expect it to push the boundaries of cross-border financial crime enforcement, crypto asset recovery, and the judicial cooperation between China and the West in the digital currency era. This massive Ponzi-style investment fraud ran through Qian’s company, Tianjin Lantian Gerui Electronic Technology Co., between 2014 and 2017, and promised investors 100-300% investment returns.  It collapsed following China’s decision to ban crypto in 2017, after which she laundered the funds into BTC and fled to London using a false St Kitts and Nevis passport. Between 2018 and 2021, British police were able to seize 61,000 BTC via anti-money laundering investigations into her assistant, carer, and interpreter, Jian Wen.  Qian was ultimately apprehended in London in April 2024. At current prices, the seized cryptocurrency is valued at around $6.7 billion, more than the total originally defrauded.  This fact has offered a spark of hope to victims hoping to recover their funds, but it also intensifies…
Gold Rally Tests Bitcoin as Central Banks Diversify Reserves

The post Gold Rally Tests Bitcoin as Central Banks Diversify Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold tops $3,800 as central banks boost reserves, reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar. Deutsche Bank projects Bitcoin may join gold on balance sheets by 2030 amid lower volatility. Bitcoin slips below $113K but adoption rises, with 180+ firms holding digital assets. Gold has surged past $3,800, reinforcing its role as the anchor of central bank reserves at a time when confidence in the U.S. dollar is waning. The rally has sharpened the debate over whether Bitcoin could eventually join gold on balance sheets.  A new report from Deutsche Bank suggests it might, but not until 2030, and only if its volatility keeps sliding.  Related: ​​Bitcoin and Gold May Coexist on Central Bank Balance Sheets: Deutsche Bank Schiff Warns Gold’s Rally Signals Policy Failure Commenting on the rally, economist Peter Schiff wrote that gold trading above $3,800 and silver surpassing $47 should not be seen as validation of the Federal Reserve’s recent rate cuts or U.S. economic policy. Gold just traded above $3,800. Silver is above $47. Gold isn’t shattering record after record because the Fed’s decision to lower interest rates was correct, or because Trump’s economic policies are a sucess. It’s indicative of the abject failure of fiscal and monetary policy. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 29, 2025 Instead, he argued that the price action shows what he called the failure of both fiscal and monetary management. His remarks coincided with new data showing central banks continuing to expand their gold holdings while exploring options beyond the U.S. dollar. Gold Gains as Dollar Share Shrinks Global reserve data shows the dollar’s share falling to 43% in 2024, down from 60% at the turn of the century. China cut its Treasury holdings by $57 billion last year, accelerating the trend.  A World Gold Council survey revealed that 43% of central…
XRP and Ozak AI on Bull Watch: What Happens if XRP Breaks $9 and Ozak AI Follows With a 5,000% Run to $1.20?

The post XRP and Ozak AI on Bull Watch: What Happens if XRP Breaks $9 and Ozak AI Follows With a 5,000% Run to $1.20? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, both XRP and Ozak AI have captured the attention of investors. XRP, known for its stability and resilience, recently experienced a modest gain of 0.15%, trading at $2.77 despite a significant drop in trading volume. At the same time, Ozak AI is a project that uses advanced AI …
SWIFT Goes Onchain as Consensys Builds Prototype – 30 Banks Eye 24/7 Settlement

Swift, the financial messaging provider, today announced it is working with Consensys and a consortium of global banks to add a blockchain-based shared ledger to its technology stack. In a press release, Swift said that, unlike its traditional role as a communications network, this move into a shared ledger will allow it to record, sequence, and validate financial transactions directly, creating a backbone for tokenized value exchange between institutions. Global Banks Join Early Design Phase Work is currently underway with more than 30 financial institutions worldwide, representing 16 countries. The consortium includes global banks, including names such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered, Citi, and Wells Fargo, alongside major regional banks like ANZ, Banco Santander, and Emirates NBD. Swift said it has engaged Consensys to build the conceptual prototype, which will focus on a first use case: real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments. Feedback from participating banks will shape the system’s architecture and governance. The announcement was made at the Sibos conference in Frankfurt. Interoperable Digital Infrastructure The ledger is seen as a secure, real-time log of transactions, capable of enforcing rules through smart contracts, Swift explains. A key design priority is interoperability—not only across private and public distributed ledger networks, but also with existing fiat rails. Swift explains that it plans to avoid fragmentation and support the coexistence of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), tokenized assets, and commercial bank money. Paving the Way for Digital Transformation “We provide powerful and effective rails today and are moving at a rapid pace with our community to create the infrastructure stack of the future,” said Swift CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso. “Through this initial ledger concept, we are paving the way for financial institutions to take the payments experience to the next level with Swift’s proven and trusted platform at the centre of the industry’s digital transformation,” added Pérez-Tasso. Swift Completes Pilot for Settling Tokenized Funds Last year, UBS Asset Management, Swift, and Chainlink completed a pilot project allowing the settlement of tokenized fund subscriptions and redemptions using the Swift network. In an announcement, the firms said the settlement involves using Chainlink’s blockchain technology and allows digital asset transactions to be combined with traditional fiat payment systems. The pilot was launched under the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Project Guardian, which is looking to explore the use of digital assets in financial markets
XRP Shows Demand, BlockchainFX Presale Shows Destiny: 2025’s Biggest Millionaire Maker

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-shows-demand-blockchainfx-presale-shows-destiny-2025s-biggest-millionaire-maker/
3,859,993,178 SHIB Shorts Liquidated in Surprise Crypto Rebound: What's Next?

Shiba Inu price move caught both bears and bulls unawares
I Finally Get React Server Components (After Breaking Everything Twice)

React Server Components are a new way of rendering React apps. Some components run on the server (no client-side code), some run on a client (for interactivity) The server ones can talk to databases directly.
