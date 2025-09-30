MASAK will be able to freeze accounts and exchanges
The post MASAK will be able to freeze accounts and exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ankara prepares an unprecedented crackdown on digital finance: a proposal in the works, also reported by Bloomberg, would expand the powers of MASAK, the anti-money laundering unit, providing for the immediate freezing of bank accounts and crypto wallets on exchanges. The text, not yet made public, is expected to reach Parliament in the coming weeks, with measures aimed at combating money laundering and illicit financing. According to sources close to the dossier, the package aims to align Turkey with international standards of the FATF, accelerating precautionary blocks and strengthening controls on identity and transactions. To date, there are no official statements from MASAK on the content of the draft. In this context, the operational scope might be defined with greater clarity only close to the parliamentary process. According to the data collected by our editorial team, based on interviews conducted between July and September 2025 with compliance officers from banks and exchanges active in the region, many platforms have already started updating their KYC policies and monitoring systems. MASAK, active since 1996, operates under the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance; industry analysts estimate that the complete adjustment for small VASPs may generally take 3–6 months, while large operators tend to implement changes in 4–8 weeks. What the proposal entails: more powers to MASAK and “flash” blocks Preventive freezing of bank accounts and accounts on cryptocurrency exchanges, applicable upon the occurrence of reports or investigations in the AML field. Block orders sent to intermediaries with accelerated timing and a defined duration of the measure, renewable upon validation. Possibility of appeal for holders before the judicial authority, with the obligation of justification and full traceability of the acts. Alignment with FATF standards (e.g., the Travel Rule, cross-border cooperation, and data retention). Enhanced obligations for operators, with stricter KYC controls, continuous transaction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 01:03