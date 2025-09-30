2025-10-01 Wednesday

Nexo Rolls out Risk-Based Anti-Scam Engine With Real-Time Alerts

Nexo Rolls out Risk-Based Anti-Scam Engine With Real-Time Alerts

The post Nexo Rolls out Risk-Based Anti-Scam Engine With Real-Time Alerts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital asset wealth platform Nexo has launched a risk-based Anti-Scam Engine that flags suspicious transfers in real time and, in high-risk cases, can briefly pause transactions to protect clients. Nexo Upgrades Fraud Defense With Intelligence-Backed Screening In a release shared with Bitcoin.com News, Nexo disclosed that its system is default-on and uses contextual analysis tied […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/nexo-rolls-out-risk-based-anti-scam-engine-with-real-time-alerts/
What Is Bitcoin Hyper? Bitcoin's Fastest Layer-2 Nears $19M in Viral Presale

What Is Bitcoin Hyper? Bitcoin’s Fastest Layer-2 Nears $19M in Viral Presale

The post What Is Bitcoin Hyper? Bitcoin’s Fastest Layer-2 Nears $19M in Viral Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yet for all its dominance, the network still struggles with a basic problem: speed. Bitcoin processes around seven transactions per second (TPS), making it slow, expensive, and unsuitable for today’s demands like dApps, DeFi, or even meme coins. During peak periods, fees can spike above $100, pricing out everyday users who simply want to move their $BTC. The concept has clearly struck a nerve. Its presale has already pulled in close to $19M. If you want to understand why investors are piling in, now’s the time to pay attention. The Problem Bitcoin Still Hasn’t Solved Bitcoin ($BTC) remains surprisingly clunky in 2025. The network averages around nine TPS in real-time, while Solana ($SOL) clears more than 770 TPS – around 85x faster. At peak, Bitcoin might touch 13 TPS, but Solana’s max throughput has hit 4.7K TPS in recent blocks, with a theoretical ceiling above 65K TPS. That gap shows just how far behind Bitcoin lags in terms of raw scalability. Source: Chainspect And block times don’t help. With 10 minutes between confirmations, using Bitcoin for everyday payments feels outdated in a world where people expect instant settlement. Fees are another sticking point. In April 2024, during the launch of the Runes protocol, average Bitcoin fees spiked above $120 as a result of high congestion, making small payments not only impractical but downright absurd. Imagine trying to buy a $4 coffee and having to pay $120 just to settle it. The surge in ordinals and BRC-20 meme coin activity in 2023–2024 filled blockspace, driving fees higher and leaving regular $BTC transactions stuck in the queue. At the same time, ETFs have made Bitcoin easier to hold, but not easier to use. Bitcoin remains unmatched as a store of value. But as an execution layer, it’s still missing critical components. And…
Blockchain in Insurance – Automating Trust and Transparency

Blockchain in Insurance – Automating Trust and Transparency

The post Blockchain in Insurance – Automating Trust and Transparency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The insurance sector is based on two pillars: trust and transparency. Policyholders want the insurer to settle claims fairly and timely. They expect insurers to have mechanisms in place to avoid fraud, inefficiency, and regulatory risk. Traditional insurance methods involve delays, paper-based documentation, and incomprehensible processes that annoy customers and increase business expenses. Blockchain technology offers a groundbreaking solution. By injecting automation, transparency, and immutability into insurance operations, blockchain has the potential to revolutionise the industry. Blockchain reduces controversies, accelerates settlements, and enhances security — winning the hearts of both insurers and policyholders. What Is Blockchain in Insurance? Blockchain is an electronically decentralized record book that stores and confirms transactions securely on computers. Each record, or “block,” is stamped with a date and time and linked to the previous one, creating an immutable chain. Applied to insurance, blockchain can make policy data, claims, and customer details tamper-proof. Unlike traditional centralized models, blockchain’s decentralized nature renders it impossible for a single party or entity to manipulate data. This fosters accountability, openness, and trust, all three of which are essential prerequisites for the insurance system. Benefits of Blockchain in Insurance More transparency Immutable records eliminate disputes over altered data End-to-end transparency for customers in policy and claim status Regulators get easy access to reliable compliance data More efficiency Smart contracts verify and pay claims automatically Paper-light operations reduce paper-based system usage Faster procedures save insurer and customer time alike Enhanced security Decentralisation reduces the risk of single-point data breaches Advanced encryption protects sensitive customer data Secure systems minimise downtime from cyber-attacks Reduced fraud threats Verification of customers with decentralized verification Detection of duplicate/exaggerated claims in real-time Insurers can share fraud information securely Some More Benefits of Blockchain Customer Onboarding and KYC Know Your Customer (KYC) is mandated under the IRDAI regulation. Blockchain…
QNB Taps JPMorgan Blockchain for USD Transfers

QNB Taps JPMorgan Blockchain for USD Transfers

The post QNB Taps JPMorgan Blockchain for USD Transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes QNB plans to process corporate payments in Qatar by integrating Kinexys. This marks a departure from the constraints and limitations of traditional banking infrastructures. Kinexys processes up to $3 billion in transactions daily, with some liquidity set to spill to crypto. Qatar National Bank Group (QNB) recently adopted Kinexys, JPMorgan’s blockchain platform. According to a Bloomberg report, the goal is to process corporate digital payments in the region. More importantly, this latest development is a pivot from the pain points experienced by users of traditional banking infrastructures. QNB Departs from Limitations of Traditional Banking Infrastructures In the Traditional Finance (TradFi) ecosystem, cross-border payments are constrained by their limitation to only weekdays. Most times, transactions even take a few days to complete. By taking on JPMorgan’s Kinexys, QNB is pushing for its departure from this scenario. Blockchain is known to present a more instant payment system that runs every hour, and sometimes, with lower transaction fees. Kinexys leverages a permissioned blockchain system that allows participating clients to transfer the funds held on deposit within JPMorgan in a real-time manner. This blockchain payments platform is known to process as much as $3 billion in daily transactions. As impressive as this figure looks, it is barely a fraction of the total transactions that JPMorgan handles, worth about $10 trillion in daily payments. Kinexys boasts of other integrations with the likes of Chainlink and Ondo Finance. The firm used the platform to expand to FX with instant dollar-euro settlements. Kamel Moris, QNB’s Executive Vice President of transactional banking, noted that this development is a “treasurer’s dream.” He highlighted the 24/7 service window with the blockchain payment system, adding that they “can guarantee payments as fast as two minutes.” SWIFT Taps Consensys for Blockchain-Based Cross-Border Payments Trial Similar to QNB’s collaboration with Kinexys,…
Two Cardano ETFs Might Set Stage for 'Uptober' ADA Rally: Details

Two Cardano ETFs Might Set Stage for ‘Uptober’ ADA Rally: Details

The post Two Cardano ETFs Might Set Stage for ‘Uptober’ ADA Rally: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With just one day left in September, the cryptocurrency market, including the Cardano community, highlights expectations for October. The spotlight is on the potential approval of spot Cardano ETFs, with two applications waiting in line for final verdicts following a 75-day review process. Grayscale’s proposal to convert its Cardano trust into a Spot ETF faces its final deadline on Oct. 7, 2025, while Tuttle Capital’s Cardano ETF application’s decision is anticipated by Oct. 26, 2025. Market sentiment remains positive, with approval odds reaching 92% on major betting platforms. October is set to be significant for the broader altcoin market, with decisions expected on 16 ETF applications, including Solana, XRP, Dogecoin and Litecoin. Cardano-focused community X account Cardanians highlights the upcoming ETF development in a tweet, adding that it could be the catalyst that propels Cardano into its next phase of growth. Wild “Cointober?” Nate Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, indicated the next few weeks as “enormous”  for spot crypto ETFs, with SEC final deadlines approaching on numerous filings. To begin with, this week is the Canary Spot Litecoin ETF, with its decision deadline on Oct. 2. This will be followed by decisions on Solana, Dogecoin, XRP, Cardano and Hedera ETFs; Geraci noted that the SEC could approve any or all of these whenever. In another tweet, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balcunas shared his expectations for October as spot crypto ETF deadlines begin this week: “Who’s ready for Cointober? Spot crypto ETF deadlines start this week. Litecoin and Solana up first. Should be a wild month.” Source: https://u.today/two-cardano-etfs-might-set-stage-for-uptober-ada-rally-details
rally at risk as top Fed sends major warning

rally at risk as top Fed sends major warning

The post rally at risk as top Fed sends major warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market tilted upward today, Sept. 29, as investors started to buy the dip after last week’s plunge. However, this rally could be at risk after a major warning from Beth Hammack, a senior Fed official. Summary Cleveland Fed’s Beth Hammack has warned about inflation and interest rate cuts. Aster has passed Hyperliquid as the biggest perpetual DEX in terms of volume. Stablecoin market capitalization is nearing the $300 billion market cap.  Crypto news today: Beth Hammack warns on inflation One of the top catalysts for the crypto market recently has been the Federal Reserve, which has started cutting interest rates. However, the pace of cuts may not be as analysts expect, as some Fed officials are still concerned about inflation. Speaking in a CNBC interview, Beth Hammack of the Cleveland Fed warned that inflation was still a major challenge. She noted that headline and core inflation have remained above the 2% target for four and a half years. Hammack also believes that the labor market is still strong despite the recent weakness. She cited the unemployment rate, which has remained below 5% this year. The statement came a few days before the Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes the official jobs numbers. Economists expect the data to reveal that the economy created 59,000 jobs in September after adding 22,000 in the previous month. Therefore, the crypto market could be at risk if the Federal Reserve slows the pace of interest-rate cuts. Aster and Lighter overtake Hyperliquid Another important crypto news today is that Hyperliquid is facing substantial competition pressure from Aster and Lighter. Data compiled by DeFi LLama shows that Aster, which is backed by Changpeng Zhao, handled over $84 billion in volume in the last 24 hours, higher than the $5.6 billion that Hyperliquid handled. This volume brought…
MASAK will be able to freeze accounts and exchanges

MASAK will be able to freeze accounts and exchanges

The post MASAK will be able to freeze accounts and exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ankara prepares an unprecedented crackdown on digital finance: a proposal in the works, also reported by Bloomberg, would expand the powers of MASAK, the anti-money laundering unit, providing for the immediate freezing of bank accounts and crypto wallets on exchanges. The text, not yet made public, is expected to reach Parliament in the coming weeks, with measures aimed at combating money laundering and illicit financing. According to sources close to the dossier, the package aims to align Turkey with international standards of the FATF, accelerating precautionary blocks and strengthening controls on identity and transactions. To date, there are no official statements from MASAK on the content of the draft. In this context, the operational scope might be defined with greater clarity only close to the parliamentary process. According to the data collected by our editorial team, based on interviews conducted between July and September 2025 with compliance officers from banks and exchanges active in the region, many platforms have already started updating their KYC policies and monitoring systems. MASAK, active since 1996, operates under the Turkish Ministry of Treasury and Finance; industry analysts estimate that the complete adjustment for small VASPs may generally take 3–6 months, while large operators tend to implement changes in 4–8 weeks. What the proposal entails: more powers to MASAK and “flash” blocks Preventive freezing of bank accounts and accounts on cryptocurrency exchanges, applicable upon the occurrence of reports or investigations in the AML field. Block orders sent to intermediaries with accelerated timing and a defined duration of the measure, renewable upon validation. Possibility of appeal for holders before the judicial authority, with the obligation of justification and full traceability of the acts. Alignment with FATF standards (e.g., the Travel Rule, cross-border cooperation, and data retention). Enhanced obligations for operators, with stricter KYC controls, continuous transaction…
Coach coffee shops build on success with Gen Z

Coach coffee shops build on success with Gen Z

The post Coach coffee shops build on success with Gen Z appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With its new coffee shop, Coach wants to drive more frequent trips to its stores and solidify its gains with Gen Z shoppers. One of its menu items is a Tabby Cake, a cake pop-inspired dessert that’s in the shape of Coach’s Tabby purse. Courtesy: Coach At Coach’s new shops, the latest purse is made of cake batter and colorful shades of white chocolate. The legacy leather handbag maker’s recent venture is a coffee shop that offers Tabby purse-shaped sweets, tiramisu- and pumpkin-flavored coffees, matcha drinks and more. Each shop is attached to a store that sells Coach’s lineup of handbags, sneakers and other apparel and accessories. On Friday, the company opened another location of The Coach Coffee Shop – the third in the U.S. – in The Mills at Jersey Gardens, an outlet mall roughly 16 miles southwest of New York City. Coach will open the fourth in Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, also in the greater New York City area, on Oct. 3. It plans to open about 12 to 15 coffee shops each year around the world, while also adding to the menu, rotating seasonal food and drinks and selling exclusive tote bags and other merchandise, said Marcus Sanders, vice president of global food and beverage at Coach. With the coffee shops, the Tapestry-owned fashion brand wants to build on recent gains with shoppers, particularly Gen Z, by giving customers more reasons to keep coming back to its stores. “We understand the consumer today loves experience,” Coach CEO Todd Kahn said. “They want a full experience, particularly the young consumer.” Coach isn’t the only retailer that has tried to create experiences for customers. Ralph Lauren has coffee shops called Ralph’s and a restaurant, The Polo Bar. Luxury furniture and home decor retailer RH has opened restaurants across the…
Kazakhstan Takes Down RAKS Exchange and Strikes at Darknet Money

Kazakhstan Takes Down RAKS Exchange and Strikes at Darknet Money

The post Kazakhstan Takes Down RAKS Exchange and Strikes at Darknet Money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights RAKS Exchange laundered over $224 million in criminal funds. 5 million darknet users affected by the shutdown. 67 crypto wallets frozen, totaling 9.7 million USDT. Kazakhstan Shuts Down RAKS Cryptocurrency Exchange in Major Anti-Drug Operation Kazakhstan’s Financial Monitoring Agency (AFM) has announced the closure of the RAKS cryptocurrency exchange, a platform heavily involved in laundering money from drug trafficking and online fraud. The service operated for over three years and was a central part of the region’s shadow economy. RAKS Exchange’s Dark Network Uncovered The investigation revealed that RAKS collaborated with 20 of the largest darknet marketplaces, reaching over 5 million users. The platform laundered funds from more than 200 drug operations across Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, and Moldova. Authorities estimate the total volume of transactions handled by the platform exceeded $224 million. AFM specialists analyzed over 4,000 crypto wallets, identifying those linked to criminal proceeds. As a result, 67 addresses connected to RAKS were blocked, freezing assets totaling 9.7 million USDT. The agency also noted clear signs that the service was shutting down. Social media accounts were deleted, customer support was suspended, and numerous complaints regarding unfulfilled financial obligations appeared on darknet forums. Impact on the Shadow Economy Officials stated that these measures dealt a severe blow to drug trafficking infrastructure, disrupting supply chains and reducing trust in illegal platforms. The shutdown of RAKS is expected to significantly impact darknet market operations in the region. Authorities continue efforts to identify the organizers behind RAKS. The AFM emphasized that combating money laundering through digital currencies remains a top priority. Earlier, authorities announced plans to establish a digital asset fund in Kazakhstan, further strengthening regulatory oversight. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11352/kazakhstan-takes-down-raks-exchange-and-strikes-224-million-darknet-money
India Manufacturing Output declined to 3.8% in August from previous 5.4%

India Manufacturing Output declined to 3.8% in August from previous 5.4%

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
