Ripple & XRP At The Forefront Of Trillion Dollar Market As Remittix Trends On X
The post Ripple & XRP At The Forefront Of Trillion Dollar Market As Remittix Trends On X appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 18:20 Interest in Ripple is accelerating, the XRP price prediction debate is heating up, and a fast rising PayFi contender is stealing share of voice on X. Remittix is that contender, and if you are scanning for asymmetric upside while you track Ripple, you will want it on your radar. Ripple: Strength In Utility And Liquidity XRP trades in the $2.90 to $3.20 zone today, supported by deep liquidity and real world settlement use cases. Bulls frame the XRP price prediction around expanding institutional flows and a larger payments market that can unlock the next leg up. Bears counter that resistance near $3.50 must break with conviction. Momentum is firming, and every serious XRP price prediction now watches volume and on chain activity into Q4. Technically, reclaiming $3.50 opens a path toward $3.80 and $4.20, while failure there risks a retest of $2.60. A conservative XRP price prediction sets a stair step path with higher lows into year-end. A more aggressive XRP price prediction assumes macro risk eases and ETF driven flows lift all payments assets. Either way, disciplined entries and tight invalidation matter as volatility returns. Remittix: The PayFi Outlier With Urgency Baked In Here is where smart money leans forward. Remittix (RTX) is a utility-first PayFi project priced near $0.1130 with more than $26.7 million raised and over 672 million tokens sold. The wallet is in live beta with community testers, which means product proof is already on display. Two-tier one listings are secured, and social momentum on X is accelerating as traders search for the best crypto to buy now. Security due diligence is not optional. Remittix carries independent verification from CertiK and sits at the top of CertiK rankings for pre launch tokens. That signal attracts larger tickets that usually…
COM
$0.011087
-11.99%
RADAR
$0.001643
-0.30%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:40
Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies rebrands as Solana Company
The name change signals deeper alignment with the blockchain industry. The company will enjoy various benefits, including discounted SOL coins and joint initiatives. Solana Company focuses on creating a crypto treasury strategy centered on SOL purchases. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) has officially rebranded as Solana Company, signaling a bold shift as it dives […] The post Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical Technologies rebrands as Solana Company appeared first on CoinJournal.
CHANGE
$0.00169479
-1.66%
SOL
$208.9
-0.58%
INC
$0.5001
+400.10%
Coin Journal
2025/09/30 01:34
IBIT surpasses Deribit as largest Bitcoin options venue
IBIT surpasses Deribit with $38B in Bitcoin options open interest, reshaping crypto markets. Wall Street’s rise in Bitcoin options brings tighter spreads, deeper liquidity, and less volatility. Deribit, now owned by Coinbase, stays popular with crypto-native traders despite losing the top spot. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust has overtaken Coinbase’s Deribit as the leading platform for […] The post IBIT surpasses Deribit as largest Bitcoin options venue appeared first on CoinJournal.
OPEN
$0.43172
-2.93%
RISE
$0.009982
-9.61%
NOW
$0.00592
-4.20%
Coin Journal
2025/09/30 01:29
XRP Explosion Ahead? Analysts Outline Longevity And Bold $200 Target
The post XRP Explosion Ahead? Analysts Outline Longevity And Bold $200 Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to reports from Egrag Crypto, a statistical model now being applied to XRP points to a wide range of possible outcomes — from a modest climb to an extreme rally. The coin is trading near $2.86 and has fallen about 2% over the past week, which the firm says sits it near an important junction on a long-term trend line. Let’s check these numbers: a monthly linear regression plotted on a logarithmic scale, with an R-squared of 0.847. That figure is being used to argue that the model explains roughly 80% of past price movement. Monthly Regression Model On Log Scale Egrag’s model is statistical and simple in form, but it is plotted in a way traders often use to read long-term cycles. According to Egrag, XRP has touched the upper limit of that regression channel on three separate occasions, and those past touches inform the present forecast. #XRP – Hit, Miss, or Over Shoot? ( $27, $18 Or $200) The chart below is based on the monthly time frame and reflects our analysis of hits, misses, and overshoots using linear regression on a log scale. This analysis is grounded in a 2-standard deviation model. Key Info -… pic.twitter.com/x6M7gEx5Jg — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) August 27, 2025 In one cycle, XRP overshot the channel by 570% during the 2017–2018 run. In contrast, the 2021 peak landed about 45% below the same boundary. Those past outcomes are being translated into three possible paths for the current phase: a standard hit to $27; a repeat of the 2021 shortfall to about $18; or an extreme overshoot that would push the price toward $200. Three Potential Price Paths The math makes the scale of those options clear. Moving from $2.86 to $18 would mean a rise of about 530%. A leap to $200…
NOW
$0.00592
-4.20%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:29
Likely to trade in a range between 1.3375 and 1.3430 – UOB Group
The post Likely to trade in a range between 1.3375 and 1.3430 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to trade in a range between 1.3375 and 1.3430. In the longer run, downward momentum is starting to slow, but only a breach of 1.3445 would indicate that the weakness in GBP has stabilised, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Downward momentum is starting to slow 24-HOUR VIEW: “Our view for GBP to ‘decline further’ last Friday was incorrect, as it rebounded to a high of 1.3414. Despite the rebound, there is no clear increase in upward momentum. Today, GBP is likely to trade in a range, most likely between 1.3375 and 1.3430.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a negative GBP view since the middle of the month. Tracking the subsequent price movements, we highlighted last Friday (26 Sep, spot at 1.3335) that GBP ‘is expected to continue to decline, and the next level to watch is 1.3260.’ We did not quite expect GBP to rebound to a high of 1.3414. Although downward momentum is starting to slow, we will maintain the same view as long as 1.3445 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) holds. A breach of 1.3445 would indicate that the weakness in GBP from more than a week ago (see annotations in chart below) has stabilised.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-13375-and-13430-uob-group-202509291040
TRADE
$0.09842
+0.03%
1
$0.003692
-30.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:28
Why Ozak AI Could Be the Most Talked-About Token of the Next Bull Run
The post Why Ozak AI Could Be the Most Talked-About Token of the Next Bull Run appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets in 2025 are gearing up for what many analysts predict will be one of the most explosive bull runs in history. Bitcoin is eyeing new highs, Ethereum is strengthening its ecosystem, and Solana continues to expand its developer base. Yet amid this momentum, the real buzz is shifting toward presale tokens with exponential potential. At the center of that conversation is Ozak AI, currently in its 6th presale stage at $0.012 per token. Having already raised more than $3.4 million and sold over 920 million tokens, Ozak AI is positioning itself as one of the most talked-about projects of the next bull run. Ozak AI’s Presale Generating Market FOMO Presales are often the breeding ground for the next breakout tokens, and Ozak AI is no exception. With Stage 6 progressing rapidly, investors are rushing to lock in tokens before prices rise in later stages. The fear of missing out (FOMO) is intensifying as each presale milestone is reached, and Ozak AI’s consistent momentum signals strong retail and whale participation alike. Unlike speculative meme coins, Ozak AI’s presale excitement is backed by tangible innovation and partnerships, making it a standout project to dominate the bull run narrative. The AI Twist That Sets Ozak AI Apart The crypto industry has seen projects latch onto traits without substance; however, Ozak AI’s cognizance of AI-powered prediction marketers offers it an actual aggressive area. This autonomous equipment is designed to investigate enormous records streams in real time, become aware of developments, and deliver actionable insights to investors and enterprises. In markets where speed and intelligence can make or break profitability, this application is highly relevant. Ozak AI isn’t just promising hype—it is offering utility that could revolutionize how investors and businesses interact with crypto data. Strategic Partnerships Strengthening the Ecosystem One reason Ozak…
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
AI
$0.1167
-1.93%
TOKEN
$0.01194
-0.41%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:12
Trade GPT 2025: How AI Trading Bots Are Transforming Investment Trading
From global stock exchanges to crypto markets, the rate of change is relentless. In this new era, human traders can’t keep up with the speed of market shifts, unpredictable volatility, and 24/7 trading. To tackle this, trade gpt and AI trading bot technology are stepping in to change investment trading. What was once the domain [...]]]>
TRADE
$0.09842
+0.03%
AI
$0.1167
-1.93%
CHANGE
$0.00169479
-1.66%
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/30 01:00
Flying Tulip Raises $200M; Announces $FT Public Sale at Same Valuation with onchain Redemption Right
Flying Tulip Raises $200M; Announces $FT Public Sale at Same Valuation with onchain Redemption Right
PUBLIC
$0.05232
-0.90%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/30 01:00
Bitcoin Mirrors Gold’s Playbook as Analysts Weigh Next Move
Critics such as veteran gold advocate Peter Schiff argue that the comparison is misleading. He insists the gold market has […] The post Bitcoin Mirrors Gold’s Playbook as Analysts Weigh Next Move appeared first on Coindoo.
MOVE
$0.1026
+0.58%
Coindoo
2025/09/30 01:00
Randy Orton And The 5 WWE Stars Who Must Turn Heel Soon
The post Randy Orton And The 5 WWE Stars Who Must Turn Heel Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Randy Orton has performed as a babyface since 2023. (Credit: Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images WWE has executed some significant heel turns in 2025, including notable moves to the dark side for top talents like Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Becky Lynch. Many of those moves have paid off well for WWE, too. Breakker is on the cusp of super stardom while Lynch is a top villain on Raw. Of course, Naomi, currently sidelined while pregnant, was able to reach new heights this year after an epic heel turn that catapulted her to a Money in the Bank win, an unforgettable cash-in and a Women’s World Championship reign. Not every star WWE moves to the dark side will achieve similar levels of success, but there are numerous marquee names who badly need a gimmick overhaul right now. If that doesn’t come in the form of a complete change in character, it should come in the form of a move to the dark side. Here are five top WWE stars who desperately need a heel turn in the months ahead. ForbesWWE Must Fix These 5 Booking Issues ImmediatelyBy Blake Oestriecher Nikki Bella As much name recognition as Nikki Bell has in and outside of WWE, she’s fighting an unwinnable battle as a babyface on Monday Night Raw. After being away from WWE for the better part of a decade, Bella, a beloved performer but not an elite in-ring worker, returned to a WWE women’s division that is significantly better than the one she left behind in 2018. The caliber of in-ring work from the majority of the women’s division is incredibly high, particularly on Raw on the babyface side. It’s going to be borderline impossible for Bella to surpass Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, Iyo…
STARS
$0.000775
+27.04%
SOON
$0.3789
+9.88%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 00:58
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital