2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Chainlink & 24 Global Giants Tackle $58 Billion Corporate Actions Problem

Chainlink & 24 Global Giants Tackle $58 Billion Corporate Actions Problem

The post Chainlink & 24 Global Giants Tackle $58 Billion Corporate Actions Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: Chainlink has led an industry coalition of 24 major financial firms (including Swift, DTCC, Euroclear) to pilot a production-grade solution solving the $58 billion annual corporate actions inefficiency. The new system delivers 100% data consensus across events, transforms records into ISO 20022 messages for Swift, and publishes unified golden records across blockchains using CCIP. Next, the initiative will support more complex corporate actions (like stock splits), expand geographic reach, and strengthen privacy, governance, and compliance features. In a landmark announcement, Chainlink and global financial institutions revealed today the successful outcome of phase two of their corporate actions initiative. This crypto-industry innovation now integrates blockchain, AI, and traditional finance infrastructure to streamline one of finance’s most costly processes. Read More: Chainlink Launches First EU-regulated On-chain Exchange, 21X, for Tokenized Securities Why Corporate Actions Matter (and Why They Fail) Corporate actions such as dividends, mergers, tender offers, and stock splits underpin equity markets. Yet they remain deeply fragmented and manually intensive. Key Pain Points: High costs & inefficiency: The status quo leads to ~$58 billion in global annual costs, with each event averaging $34 million and involving 110,000+ firm interactions. Manual revalidation: Over 75% of institutions still revalidate data manually due to inconsistent formats and missing structure. Delayed confirmations: Traditional workflows rely on PDFs, press releases, custodians, brokers, and data aggregators, introducing 24–48 hour delays, errors, and data drift. Because the information is passed through many hands without a single verified source, errors multiply. Lack of standardization and real time verification implies that receivers usually get conflicting or delayed instructions of corporate actions. How Chainlink’s Solution Works Chainlink model will integrate oracles, artificial intelligence, blockchain interoperability and institutional systems in a unified architecture. Unified Golden Record & Data Attestors Institutions serve as attestors and contributors and in this model, record validation, record enrichment,…
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001611+1.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.99%
Major
MAJOR$0.11866-0.46%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 01:38
බෙදාගන්න
SWIFT and global banks accelerate on instant payments

SWIFT and global banks accelerate on instant payments

The post SWIFT and global banks accelerate on instant payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The landscape of international payments is gearing up for a monumental shift. SWIFT, the financial messaging network that serves as a cornerstone of the global economic architecture, has announced a collaboration with over 30 international banks to develop a system for instant cross-border payments and a platform capable of handling new forms of digital currency. The stated goal is ambitious: to modernize international banking transactions, making them not only faster but also cheaper and more secure. The project involves the creation of a “shared digital ledger” based on blockchain technology, considered essential for the future of financial operations among institutions worldwide. SWIFT: A Global Infrastructure Ready for Change The strength of SWIFT lies in its extensive reach: the network, headquartered in Belgium, connects over 11,000 banks in more than 200 countries, enabling the transfer of billions of dollars every day. However, the current system still has limitations in terms of speed and costs, with transactions that can take days to be completed. The new initiative aims to overcome these obstacles by introducing real-time payments 24/7. This change will not only reduce waiting times but also promises to cut down operational costs, making the system more competitive compared to emerging new digital solutions. Interoperability and New Digital Currencies A central aspect of the project concerns interoperability. SWIFT intends to integrate its infrastructure with the systems that are emerging to manage stablecoin, tokenized bank deposits and central bank digital currencies (CBDC), such as those under development in China and at the European Central Bank. This opening represents a direct response to the evolution of the market. Stablecoins, for example, are rapidly transitioning from niche tools in the crypto sector to true mainstream assets. According to a recent Citi report, by 2030 there could be up to 4 trillion dollars in stablecoins in…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.99%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2396+3.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00153+0.13%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 01:33
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Accelerates Altcoin ETF Approval Process

SEC Accelerates Altcoin ETF Approval Process

The post SEC Accelerates Altcoin ETF Approval Process appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A wave of excitement has engulfed the cryptocurrency world as enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of altcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). More than 100 ETF applications are under scrutiny by the SEC, presenting potential opportunities for investors attracted to higher market volatility. Continue Reading:SEC Accelerates Altcoin ETF Approval Process Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/sec-accelerates-altcoin-etf-approval-process
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000375-6.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011087-11.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07376-5.15%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 01:17
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Pulls Back Delays on Solana, XRP, HBAR — ETF Approvals in Sight?

SEC Pulls Back Delays on Solana, XRP, HBAR — ETF Approvals in Sight?

SEC withdrawal of delay notices pushes Solana, XRP, HBAR, and other altcoin ETFs decisions closer. Crypto prices react quickly, XRP nears $3, and Solana climbs above $209. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has withdrawn delay notices tied to Solana, XRP, Hedera, and several other cryptocurrency ETFs. The regulator’s decision follows its approval of Generic [...]]]>
XRP
XRP$2.8423-1.85%
Hedera
HBAR$0.21259-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000375-6.15%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto News Flash2025/09/30 01:17
බෙදාගන්න
GBC Mining: 240% Returns Through Cloud Mining as Bitcoin Eyes $110K Target

GBC Mining: 240% Returns Through Cloud Mining as Bitcoin Eyes $110K Target

Bitcoin nears $110K support, but GBC Mining investors earn steady daily profits with pro cloud mining, $20 welcome bonus, and contracts up to $150K.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.1149+2.75%
Propy
PRO$0.7575-2.75%
බෙදාගන්න
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 01:17
බෙදාගන්න
BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Drives Nearly $415M Presale, Outshining Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode

BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Drives Nearly $415M Presale, Outshining Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode

Most new projects claim innovation, but often fall short when tested. Bitcoin Hyper talks about programmable Bitcoin, yet it’s still […] The post BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Drives Nearly $415M Presale, Outshining Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode appeared first on Coindoo.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.2511+5.07%
බෙදාගන්න
Coindoo2025/09/30 01:00
බෙදාගන්න
Does Cardano still have the same cult-like fervor as it did in 2021?

Does Cardano still have the same cult-like fervor as it did in 2021?

ADA’s sideways grind sparks debate: is this just consolidation, or the setup for a breakout?
Milady Cult
CULT$0.0006288-8.71%
Wink
LIKE$0.007465-3.36%
Cardano
ADA$0.803+0.06%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 01:00
බෙදාගන්න
HBAR Holds $0.21, Dogecoin Clings to Hype, BlockDAG Awakening Testnet With $415M Presale Shows Real Adoption

HBAR Holds $0.21, Dogecoin Clings to Hype, BlockDAG Awakening Testnet With $415M Presale Shows Real Adoption

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/hbar-price-prediction-doge-update-blockdags-nearly-415m-presale-makes-it-a-top-crypto/
Hedera
HBAR$0.21259-1.24%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.68-0.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.07486+0.74%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 01:00
බෙදාගන්න
BitMine Jumps 5% As Ethereum Treasury Surges Past 2.65 Million ETH

BitMine Jumps 5% As Ethereum Treasury Surges Past 2.65 Million ETH

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc.read more
Ethereum
ETH$4,136.07-1.21%
WorldAssets
INC$0.5001+400.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07376-5.15%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 00:39
බෙදාගන්න
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Await Comeback as Competitor Coin Predicted to Rally 16711% Goes Viral

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Await Comeback as Competitor Coin Predicted to Rally 16711% Goes Viral

At the time of writing, the price of SHIB is around $0.000012, and its market cap remains in the billions, keeping it among the top meme assets on CoinMarketCap. SHIB holders have stayed loyal, waiting for the moment the token might spark a comeback. With the ongoing Shibarium updates, burn initiatives, and NFT experiments, the […] The post Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Await Comeback as Competitor Coin Predicted to Rally 16711% Goes Viral appeared first on CoinChapter.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000545-2.32%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001189+0.50%
Capverse
CAP$0.1147+11.92%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/09/30 00:30
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital