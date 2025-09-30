SWIFT and global banks accelerate on instant payments

The landscape of international payments is gearing up for a monumental shift. SWIFT, the financial messaging network that serves as a cornerstone of the global economic architecture, has announced a collaboration with over 30 international banks to develop a system for instant cross-border payments and a platform capable of handling new forms of digital currency. The stated goal is ambitious: to modernize international banking transactions, making them not only faster but also cheaper and more secure. The project involves the creation of a "shared digital ledger" based on blockchain technology, considered essential for the future of financial operations among institutions worldwide. SWIFT: A Global Infrastructure Ready for Change The strength of SWIFT lies in its extensive reach: the network, headquartered in Belgium, connects over 11,000 banks in more than 200 countries, enabling the transfer of billions of dollars every day. However, the current system still has limitations in terms of speed and costs, with transactions that can take days to be completed. The new initiative aims to overcome these obstacles by introducing real-time payments 24/7. This change will not only reduce waiting times but also promises to cut down operational costs, making the system more competitive compared to emerging new digital solutions. Interoperability and New Digital Currencies A central aspect of the project concerns interoperability. SWIFT intends to integrate its infrastructure with the systems that are emerging to manage stablecoin, tokenized bank deposits and central bank digital currencies (CBDC), such as those under development in China and at the European Central Bank. This opening represents a direct response to the evolution of the market. Stablecoins, for example, are rapidly transitioning from niche tools in the crypto sector to true mainstream assets. According to a recent Citi report, by 2030 there could be up to 4 trillion dollars in stablecoins in…