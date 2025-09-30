Chainlink & 24 Global Giants Tackle $58 Billion Corporate Actions Problem
The post Chainlink & 24 Global Giants Tackle $58 Billion Corporate Actions Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: Chainlink has led an industry coalition of 24 major financial firms (including Swift, DTCC, Euroclear) to pilot a production-grade solution solving the $58 billion annual corporate actions inefficiency. The new system delivers 100% data consensus across events, transforms records into ISO 20022 messages for Swift, and publishes unified golden records across blockchains using CCIP. Next, the initiative will support more complex corporate actions (like stock splits), expand geographic reach, and strengthen privacy, governance, and compliance features. In a landmark announcement, Chainlink and global financial institutions revealed today the successful outcome of phase two of their corporate actions initiative. This crypto-industry innovation now integrates blockchain, AI, and traditional finance infrastructure to streamline one of finance’s most costly processes. Read More: Chainlink Launches First EU-regulated On-chain Exchange, 21X, for Tokenized Securities Why Corporate Actions Matter (and Why They Fail) Corporate actions such as dividends, mergers, tender offers, and stock splits underpin equity markets. Yet they remain deeply fragmented and manually intensive. Key Pain Points: High costs & inefficiency: The status quo leads to ~$58 billion in global annual costs, with each event averaging $34 million and involving 110,000+ firm interactions. Manual revalidation: Over 75% of institutions still revalidate data manually due to inconsistent formats and missing structure. Delayed confirmations: Traditional workflows rely on PDFs, press releases, custodians, brokers, and data aggregators, introducing 24–48 hour delays, errors, and data drift. Because the information is passed through many hands without a single verified source, errors multiply. Lack of standardization and real time verification implies that receivers usually get conflicting or delayed instructions of corporate actions. How Chainlink’s Solution Works Chainlink model will integrate oracles, artificial intelligence, blockchain interoperability and institutional systems in a unified architecture. Unified Golden Record & Data Attestors Institutions serve as attestors and contributors and in this model, record validation, record enrichment,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 01:38