2025-10-01 Wednesday
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Ethereum’s $4K Rally in Focus as BullZilla Leads the Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025
Discover the top crypto coins to invest in October 2025 with detailed insights on Bitcoin's adoption push, BullZilla's explosive presale, and Ethereum’s market momentum.
$0.000096
--%
PUSH
$0.02958
+0.10%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/30 01:30
eToro Introduces Crypto Staking in the US with ETH, ADA, and SOL Rewards
TLDR eToro has launched crypto staking for US users, allowing them to earn rewards on Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana. The platform simplifies the staking process, making it easier for retail investors to participate and earn rewards. eToro plans to expand the staking program in the future by adding more digital assets to its offerings. Andrew [...] The post eToro Introduces Crypto Staking in the US with ETH, ADA, and SOL Rewards appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/30 01:29
Ether (ETH) Treasury News: BMNR Tops Up Holdings
The post Ether (ETH) Treasury News: BMNR Tops Up Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) ETH$4,149.27 holdings rose to 2.65 million tokens, the company announced in a Sunday evening (U.S. hours) press release. That amount would be more than 2% of the total ETH supply, said the company. Combined with 192 BTC, $157 million in “moonshot” equities, and $436 million in unencumbered cash, the company’s holdings were worth $11.6 billion. The company’s total ether owned seemingly show a jump of around 200,000 ETH, or around $820 million, from its previous ether treasury update. BitMine’s goal is to own 5% of all ETH. In the company’s words, the “alchemy of 5%” would position BitMine to benefit from Ethereum’s long-term network effects. Tom Lee, Fundstrat’s head of research and BitMine’s chairman, described crypto as one of two “supercycle” investment narratives of the decade, alongside AI. “These two powerful macro cycles will play out over decades. Since ETH’s price is a discount to the future, this bodes well for the token and is the reason BitMine’s primary treasury asset is ETH,” he said. Bitmine is currently the leading ETH treasury firm, far ahead of runner-up SharpLink Gaming, which holds 838,730 ETH according to StrategicEthReeserve data. In total, these firms hold 5.26 million ETH, or around 4.34% of its supply. Shares are higher by 3% in premarket action alongside a weekend bounce in the price of ETH to $4,110. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/29/bitmine-immersion-eth-holdings-rise-to-2-66m-tokens-more-than-2-of-total-supply
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:26
Intro to DAOs: Deep dive into decentralized organizations
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) represent one of blockchain technology’s most revolutionary applications, fundamentally reshaping how communities organize, govern, and collaborate in the digital age. Over the years, DAOs have evolved from experimental concepts to billion-dollar ecosystems managing everything from DeFi protocols to public goods funding, demonstrating their potential to redefine organizational structures across industries. What […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 01:11
Is XRP Finally Decoupling From Ripple? Here’s Why
The post Is XRP Finally Decoupling From Ripple? Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News For much of its history, XRP’s fate seemed tied to Ripple’s actions and its high-profile legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This week, however, three developments unrelated to Ripple have raised a new question within the community: is XRP beginning to stand on its own? BlackRock’s Interest in XRPL The first …
CoinPedia
2025/09/30 01:02
‘Always Be Stacking,’ Michael Saylor Says As Strategy Adds $22 Million To Bitcoin Treasury
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury firm, Strategy, spent $22.1 million to acquire 196 BTC last week at an average price of $113,048 per coin.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 00:56
FalconX unveils 24/7 OTC crypto options with BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE
FalconX, an institutional-focused digital-asset prime brokerage, has launched a new over-the-counter options product for cryptocurrencies, with 24/7 availability for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Hyperliquid. The FalconX Electronic Options platform leverages the speed and scalability of electronic execution for over-the-counter crypto…
Crypto.news
2025/09/30 00:51
WBTC Expands Multichain Presence, Cementing Its Role as Bitcoin’s Standard in DeFi
Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), the most widely adopted tokenized representation of Bitcoin, has announced a new phase of expansion across multiple blockchain networks and DeFi protocols. This initiative strengthens WBTC’s standing as the definitive multichain standard for Bitcoin, offering seamless cross-chain functionality and enabling greater participation of the world’s largest digital asset in DeFi ecosystems. Since […]
Coinstats
2025/09/30 00:41
What is the Fusaka Upgrade? Ethereum’s Biggest Scaling Bet Yet
The Q4 2025 upgrade promises to increase Ethereum's data capacity eightfold, adding tougher defenses, and new developer tools.
Coinstats
2025/09/30 00:32
Why are cryptos up today? Cloud-Mining platform FleetMining lets you earn steady daily passive income
The cryptocurrency market has stabilized slightly following a $1.5 billion loss, with generally positive prospects for sustainability. Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded above $112,000, supported by whale buying, injecting renewed confidence into the market. Similarly, Ethereum (ETH) benefited from institutional and large volume traders purchasing it as well, which is shown in clear and stable price action. […]
Coinstats
2025/09/30 00:30
නැගී එන පුවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital