2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Qatar’s $300B Banking Giant QNB Adopts JPMorgan Blockchain for 2-Minute USD Payments

Qatar's $300B Banking Giant QNB Adopts JPMorgan Blockchain for 2-Minute USD Payments

Key Takeaways: Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Middle East’s largest lender, now processes corporate USD payments in as little as two minutes via JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain platform. The move provides The post Qatar’s $300B Banking Giant QNB Adopts JPMorgan Blockchain for 2-Minute USD Payments appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/30 01:31
QNB Transforms Payments with JPMorgan’s Blockchain Technology

QNB Transforms Payments with JPMorgan's Blockchain Technology

Qatar National bank (QNB) has adopted JPMorgan Kinexys blockchain to allow real-time payment of USD to its corporate clients. According to Bloomberg, this will enable businesses to transact in real time, 24/7, and it will also save a huge amount of time that is lost through the conventional banking system. The integration should transform cross-border […]
Tronweekly2025/09/30 01:30
Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now At The End Of Q3

Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now At The End Of Q3

And that attention to DeFi tokens is contributing to Remittix‘s spread in the crypto market. The new PayFi project is […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction; Dogecoin Latest News & Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now At The End Of Q3 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/30 01:20
Polkadot Community Backs Proposal for DOT-Backed Algorithmic Stablecoin pUSD

Polkadot Community Backs Proposal for DOT-Backed Algorithmic Stablecoin pUSD

The Polkadot community has opened a vote on a proposal for pUSD, a native stablecoin backed entirely by DOT tokens, through a governance referendum currently underway on the network’s “Wish for Change” track. The proposal, detailed in RFC-155 and authored by Bryan Chen, would deploy the stablecoin on Polkadot Asset Hub using the Honzon protocol previously employed by Acala’s failed aUSD project. At the time of writing, Aye holds 74.62%, while Nay holds 25.40%, against an 80.40% approval threshold.Source: Polkadot Community Split Over Acala’s Technical Legacy The initiative seeks to reduce Polkadot’s dependence on USDT and USDC, which currently dominate the ecosystem with a combined market cap of $74.05 million, with USDC at 56.79% dominance.Source: DefiLlama The proposal has generated strong controversy due to its connection with Acala, whose aUSD stablecoin collapsed following a 2022 exploit that damaged trust across the ecosystem. Multiple prominent community members have voted against the proposal, specifically citing concerns about Acala’s involvement. TheGlobedotters stated that “no one from Acala should be involved with any stablecoin in the ecosystem, especially a strategic one like this, ever again,” while noting that aUSD’s failure stemmed from liquidity pool misconfiguration rather than Honzon protocol flaws. The White Rabbit shared similar concerns, voting against the proposal while supporting the concept of a native stablecoin in principle. The voter outlined two conditions for potential support. First, a clear assurance that no Acala team members would be involved in development; second, explicit Technical Fellowship oversight of governance and risk management. Another community member noted that “Acala is dead because of AUSD” and warned that rushing implementation could damage Polkadot’s reputation. Gavin Wood Pushes Multi-Track Stablecoin Strategy On September 10, Polkadot founder Gavin Wood outlined his vision for the ecosystem’s stablecoin approach, which preceded the pUSD proposal. Wood emphasized that “Polkadot would be remiss not to have its own native stablecoin” and specified requirements including full DOT collateralization, Polkadot governance control, and DAI-level security guarantees. He expressed support for Hydration’s upcoming HOLLAR stablecoin while maintaining that a protocol-level DOT-backed stablecoin remains strategically necessary. Wood also introduced the concept of a “stable-ish” DOT asset that would accept some volatility while avoiding massive collateral requirements. This middle-ground approach between hyper-volatile DOT and strict dollar pegs would seek to “soften volatility” for users seeking partial stability without full collateralization costs. Until a pure DOT stablecoin exists, Wood indicated a preference for HOLLAR over USDT and USDC, though he acknowledged that centralized stablecoins may still be needed for validator payouts and practical integrations. The pUSD proposal arrives as Polkadot implements major tokenomics changes, having approved a 2.1 billion DOT hard cap in September through Referendum 1710 with 81% support. The network is shifting from its inflationary model of 120 million annual DOT issuance to a declining schedule that will reduce minting to below 20 million by the early 2030s. The current circulating supply stands at 1.6 billion DOT, with the total supply projected to stabilize near 1.91 billion by 2040 under the new framework. Global Stablecoin Market Exceeds $300B as Regulatory Framework Solidifies The pUSD debate unfolds against surging global stablecoin adoption, with total market capitalization surpassing $300 billion for the first time in September.Source: DefiLlama During this time, Circle’s NYSE debut saw shares rise 400% post-IPO, valuing the USDC issuer at $30 billion, while Tether introduced a U.S.-compliant stablecoin and is seeking $500 billion in funding. Given the fast-paced growth of the sector, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent projects that the sector will reach $3 trillion by 2028 as stablecoins integrate into global payments and decentralized finance. Citigroup also forecasts a stablecoin market cap between $1.6 trillion and $3.7 trillion by 2030, driven by clearer regulation and institutional participation. The bank warned that leading issuers could become among the largest U.S. Treasury holders by the end of the decade, potentially disrupting traditional banking through deposit substitution. The GENIUS Act, signed in July, has provided federal oversight for stablecoin issuers, which has largely aided this growth. Meanwhile, a consortium of nine European banks, including ING, UniCredit, and Deutsche Bank, is exploring a euro-denominated stablecoin launch to compete with dollar dominance. As Mark Aruliah of Elliptic stated, European banks need to “move quickly to adopt and scale credible euro-denominated stablecoins” or risk ceding ground to U.S. and Asian competitors
CryptoNews2025/09/30 01:18
Pi Network Faces Questions as Founders’ Marriage Disputes Come to Light

Pi Network Faces Questions as Founders' Marriage Disputes Come to Light

The post Pi Network Faces Questions as Founders’ Marriage Disputes Come to Light appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Pi Network, a blockchain project often described as community-first, is again under the spotlight. A lawsuit filed in 2020 by former executive McPhilip has resurfaced online, raising questions about leadership, transparency, and internal governance. The case, which centered on alleged conflicts between co-founders Dr. Nicolas Kokkalis and Fan, was mostly dismissed in 2023 and …
CoinPedia2025/09/30 01:16
Why BlockDAG Leads Among the Best Crypto Presales of 2025 as Bitcoin Hyper, Jet Bolt & BFX Trail Behind!

Why BlockDAG Leads Among the Best Crypto Presales of 2025 as Bitcoin Hyper, Jet Bolt & BFX Trail Behind!

Discover the top crypto presales of 2025. Compare BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, Jet Bolt, and BlockchainFX by price, presale progress, and potential returns!
Blockchainreporter2025/09/30 01:00
Lutnick says Taiwan must help America produce up to half of local chips

Lutnick says Taiwan must help America produce up to half of local chips

Howard Lutnick said that Taiwan must help America produce up to half of the chips required for domestic use.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/30 00:58
Another Week, Another Buy: BitMine Stacks 234K ETH

Another Week, Another Buy: BitMine Stacks 234K ETH

BitMine scoops up one quarter of SharpLink ETH reserves in one week; holdings now triple those of closest competitor.
Coinstats2025/09/30 00:48
XRP News: Token sees $93m inflows as ETF decision nears

XRP News: Token sees $93m inflows as ETF decision nears

XRP witnessed significant inflows of over $93 million as digital asset investment products tied to the cryptocurrency bucked the trend that hit top coins last week. As crypto exchange-traded products recorded a total of $812 million in outflows this past…
Crypto.news2025/09/30 00:45
Bitcoin gears up for ‘Uptober’ after $114K rally revives bulls

Bitcoin gears up for 'Uptober' after $114K rally revives bulls

Bitcoin’s swift rally to $114,000 shows bulls are back, but a CME gap near an underlying support could see a retest of $111,000 before Uptober really starts. Key takeaways:Bitcoin rallied 4.5% in 48 hours, reclaiming $114,000.A reset in BTC’s open interest points to healthier upside after long de-leveraging.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/30 00:41
