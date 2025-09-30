2025-10-01 Wednesday

Kevin Bacon Talks T-Mobile Partnership, Career

Kevin Bacon Talks T-Mobile Partnership, Career

The post Kevin Bacon Talks T-Mobile Partnership, Career appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kevin Bacon / T-Mobile T-Mobile T-Mobile recently tapped legendary actor Kevin Bacon to help launch their SuperMobile campaign. SuperMobile is a business phone plan combining intelligent performance, built-in security and innovative satellite coverage. For Bacon, who’s constantly on the go with plenty of work to keep up with, the partnership made perfect sense. “I know the director (of the T-Mobile commercial) Brian Klugman, but I also find that just because of my lifestyle, I am just always doing work on the road,” Bacon, who also appreciates the additional security that comes with SuperMobile, told Forbes. “It’s just something that is just part of who I am. My wife (Kyra Sedgwick) and I always joked that we always have a suitcase packed. We love our home life, we like the times that we get to stay at home, but we always keep a suitcase packed. “So, this just seems to make sense. A good opportunity to talk about trying to run your business and trying to stay on top of your business from a mobile device. And that’s exactly what I do. A good example is, I play in a band and we’ve been on the road a lot. And (Kyra and I co-directed a movie, Family Movie). And so the other day I we were on our way to a show and I had a long drive, and I spent two days on my device in the editing room, basically working on the cut of the movie from my device in the car. It’s just super important.” The 67-year old actor not only has 111 IMDB acting credits, but has been in some of the most well-received films of all time, including A Few Good Men, Apollo 13, JFK, Animal House, and Footloose to name a few. Despite an unrivaled…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 02:16
Gold Record Highs Put Bitcoin's Next Move in Focus

Gold Record Highs Put Bitcoin's Next Move in Focus

The post Gold Record Highs Put Bitcoin’s Next Move in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold soared to a record $3,812 amid US shutdown fears and Fed rate-cut bets. Silver and platinum rallied to decade highs as dollar weakness boosted metals. Bitcoin consolidates at $12K but analysts see Nvidia-like growth trajectory ahead. Gold surged to record highs in Asian trading on Monday, showing why it is called the world’s premier safe-haven asset as uncertainty grips US politics and monetary policy.  Spot gold hit an all-time high of $3,812 an ounce, while December futures touched $3,839.05/oz, extending gains as investors sought shelter from a looming US government shutdown and positioned themselves for possible Federal Reserve rate cuts. This gold run is absolutely insane: Gold just made its 38th all time high of 2025 with gold futures now up +43% year-to-date. This puts on gold on track for its best year since 1979 as the Fed cuts rates into 3%+ inflation. Gold knows what’s coming next. pic.twitter.com/SsMaF7GXtc — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) September 29, 2025 Silver and Platinum Join the Rally Silver and platinum joined the rally, climbing to decade highs, as the dollar weakened. The last time US markets faced a comparable standoff was in late 2018 to early 2019, when a 35-day shutdown cut the GDP by an estimated $11 billion. Related: Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Is in ‘Stealth Bear Market’ When Priced in Gold With funding set to expire at midnight on September 30, traders remain fixated on bipartisan negotiations in Washington, where leaders will meet President Donald Trump in a last-ditch attempt to avoid disruption. Bitcoin Consolidates, Still Below All-Time High While gold shines, Bitcoin is struggling to break free from consolidation around $12,000. The cryptocurrency is still about 10% below its all-time high of $124,000, but saw a 2.2% daily rise as trading volume spiked by over 75% in the past 24…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 01:51
Crypto ETFs Approval Faces Uncertainty as Government Shutdown Looms

Crypto ETFs Approval Faces Uncertainty as Government Shutdown Looms

The post Crypto ETFs Approval Faces Uncertainty as Government Shutdown Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart has shared his thoughts on a potential approval of the pending crypto ETFs. The analyst alluded to the looming government shutdown, which he noted could complicate the approval process for these funds. Looming Government Shutdown Could Make The Crypto ETFs Approval ‘Wonky’ In an X post, the Bloomberg analyst stated that the potential for a government shutdown can complicate the approval process. This came as Seyffart’s colleague, Eric Balchunas, admitted that he was not yet sure how the launch schedule for these funds would work and that he expects more details from the SEC soon. Polymarket data shows that there is currently a 69% chance that a shutdown will happen by October 1, with the deadline to pass a temporary funding bill tomorrow. Notably, the looming government shutdown has already stalled the markup of the CLARITY Act, which was scheduled for tomorrow. Source: Polymarket Besides the looming government shutdown, Seyffart stated that it is unclear how long the SEC will take to approve the pending crypto ETF filings under the generic listing standards. The analyst noted that all of these pending applications have their prospectuses filed way too long ago. As such, the timeline for approval is no longer about the number of days required, but about the SEC Division of Corporation Finance signing off on these funds. SEC Instructs Issuers To Withdraw 19b-4 Filings In an X post, Journalist Eleanor Terrett revealed that the commission has asked issuers of LTC, XRP, SOL, ADA, and DOGE ETFs to withdraw their 19b-4 filings following the approval of the generic listing standards, which replace the need for these filings. She added that withdrawals could start happening as soon as this week. As the journalist further explained, the approval of the listing standards eliminated the need for exchanges to file 19b-4 forms requesting…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 01:44
The Mafia Behind Wall Street's Crypto Treasuries

The Mafia Behind Wall Street's Crypto Treasuries

The post The Mafia Behind Wall Street’s Crypto Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee as influential circles shape bold new bets in crypto. Capital has poured in, strategies repeat at speed, and familiar names keep surfacing. Yet behind the momentum, warning signs are emerging, leaving questions about how long this cycle can truly last. Crypto News of the Day: Power, Billions, and Cracks in Wall Street’s DAT Machine A tight circle of Princeton alumni is central to digital asset treasuries (DATs), one of the boldest bets in today’s markets, as indicated in a recent US Crypto News publication. Sponsored Sponsored Dubbed the “Princeton Mafia,” figures like Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz, Pantera Capital’s Dan Morehead, and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin have repeatedly appeared in billion-dollar treasury deals, raising capital, stockpiling coins, and reshaping Wall Street’s approach to crypto. Over 85 publicly traded DAT firms have emerged this year alone, raising upwards of $44 billion from investors spanning the US, Asia, and the Gulf. While the strategy is simple, it is also powerful. It leverages Wall Street playbooks to raise cash, purchase crypto tokens like ETH and Solana (SOL), hold them on balance sheets, and then repeat. With recurring participation patterns by the same elite bankers and fund managers’ networks, DATs quickly became one of the most influential forces in crypto’s 2025 rally. Novogratz, Morehead, and Lubin’s ties go back to Princeton University in the 1980s, when the three were athletes and classmates. Decades later, their firms often cross paths in crypto ventures by coincidence or design. Recent deals illustrate the overlap, including Lubin’s Ether-focused SharpLink Gaming launching this year with backing from both Pantera and Galaxy. The two firms also invested in BitMine Immersion. Even when competing, as with dueling Solana…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 01:36
Crypto News: Will Shiba Inu Coin Reach $1 – Analysts Give The Latest Predictions Here

Crypto News: Will Shiba Inu Coin Reach $1 – Analysts Give The Latest Predictions Here

Since before the start of the ongoing bull market, crypto enthusiasts have argued about possible price movements for some of the industry’s largest altcoins. Altcoins like Shiba Inu, in particular, tend to attract these kinds of discussion due to their volatile nature and market history. At the start of the ongoing bull market, questions over […] The post Crypto News: Will Shiba Inu Coin Reach $1 – Analysts Give The Latest Predictions Here appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/30 01:30
Ethereum (ETH) to Become a Trillion-Dollar Crypto in 2025 as Institutions Buy, But This Coin Might Reward Holders with 45x Gains

Ethereum (ETH) to Become a Trillion-Dollar Crypto in 2025 as Institutions Buy, But This Coin Might Reward Holders with 45x Gains

The post Ethereum (ETH) to Become a Trillion-Dollar Crypto in 2025 as Institutions Buy, But This Coin Might Reward Holders with 45x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As crypto markets enter their second bull cycle, Ethereum dominates the conversation. Analysts predict that Ethereum may join Bitcoin in the trillion-dollar market value club as institutional purchases and decentralized finance continue to grow. But for retail investors seeking outsized returns, another token under $0.0025 may hold the keys to 45x gains: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Ethereum’s March Toward $1 Trillion Ethereum has a market capitalization of $540 billion and trades at a price near $4,470. Although large, this is only half the trillion-dollar milestone some expect ETH to achieve in 2025. Ethereum Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko Institutional activity is one of the strongest signals behind the projection. Investment firms, ETFs, and treasury companies continue to accumulate ETH on a large scale. Bitmine, one of the largest institutional holders, has recently purchased an additional $69 million worth of ETH, increasing its total holdings to nearly two million tokens. Analysts note that ETH’s historical cycles show a familiar setup. Just as it corrected before breaking out to new highs in 2021, the current consolidation phase could set the stage for a rally toward $10,000 and beyond, pushing Ethereum firmly into trillion-dollar territory in 2025. Little Pepe: A Meme Revolution with Utility While Ethereum’s climb to $1 trillion strengthens its status as a blue-chip asset, the opportunity for exponential growth lies in emerging projects built on the energy of memes and their utility. That’s where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) comes in. Currently priced below $0.0025 in Stage 13 of its presale, Little Pepe has already raised over $26 million and sold 16 billion tokens. Unlike typical meme tokens that rely solely on hype, Little Pepe is introducing the world’s first Layer 2 blockchain dedicated exclusively to memes. Its standout features include a sniper-bot-resistant EVM chain for fair launches, zero buy/sell tax with near-zero…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 01:10
Macro Data Sparks Sharp Crypto Outflows: What Happened?

Macro Data Sparks Sharp Crypto Outflows: What Happened?

The post Macro Data Sparks Sharp Crypto Outflows: What Happened? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Digital asset markets have been whipsawed over the past two weeks. Sentiment has shifted sharply after drawing nearly $2 billion in crypto inflows on optimism around potential Fed rate cuts. Last week, $812 million exited investment products amid stronger-than-expected US macro data. Crypto Outflows Reach $812 Million As Macro Data Shakes Confidence Sponsored The latest CoinShares report indicates crypto outflows reached $812 million last week. This marks a notable reversal after crypto inflows approached the $2 billion mark in the week ending September 20. Bitcoin saw $719 million in outflows, while Ethereum registered $409 million. This put a near-halt to the pioneer crypto’s otherwise strong year-to-date (YTD) inflows of $12 billion. Interestingly, there was no corresponding surge in short-Bitcoin products. This may mean that the retreat was driven by caution rather than conviction in a sustained downturn. Crypto Outflows By Assets Last Week. Source: CoinShares Meanwhile, Ethereum’s sharp reversal comes just one week after the asset attracted $772 million in inflows. This downturn shows the volatility of investor sentiment around the second-largest crypto by market cap. Sponsored Still, not all digital assets suffered. Solana stood out with $291 million in inflows, buoyed by the anticipation of upcoming US ETF launches. XRP also drew $93.1 million, reflecting speculation that altcoins may benefit from diversification flows as institutional products broaden. Notwithstanding, the contrast is impossible to ignore. While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain sensitive to shifting macro narratives, assets like Solana are increasingly positioned as growth plays tied to product innovation and regulatory milestones. Shifting Economic Signals Turn Optimism Into Renewed Market Caution Sponsored The reversal comes as revised US GDP and durable goods figures undercut expectations for multiple interest rate cuts in 2025. Traders betting on looser monetary policy just days earlier now face a more hawkish outlook, denting risk appetite. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 01:06
Flying Tulip Secures $200 Million in Seed Funding Round

Flying Tulip Secures $200 Million in Seed Funding Round

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/flying-tulip-secures-200m-seed-funding/
Coinstats 2025/09/30 01:00
'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last': Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest

'I Didn't Think XRP Would Last': Novogratz, Former Ripple Exec Breaks Silence on CBDC Experiment on XRPL, Vitalik Buterin Triggers Shiba Inu Flashback With 2 Meme Coins Dump — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today: Ethereum creator triggers SHIB flashback with latest meme coin maneuver; Mike Novogratz claims that XRP has one of the strongest communities; XRP Ledger benefited from Ripple's CBDC trials
Coinstats 2025/09/30 00:58
Previsioni Ethereum: ETH Potrebbe Arrivare a 21.000 Dollari?

Previsioni Ethereum: ETH Potrebbe Arrivare a 21.000 Dollari?

The post Previsioni Ethereum: ETH Potrebbe Arrivare a 21.000 Dollari? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Previsioni Ethereum: ETH Potrebbe Arrivare a 21.000 Dollari? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Esperto di criptovalute e finanza, noto per la sua capacità di analizzare i mercati digitali con precisione e chiarezza. Con un background in economia e appassionato di tecnologia blockchain, ha scritto per numerose testate specializzate, fornendo approfondimenti su investimenti, strategie di trading e regolamentazioni del settore. Apprezzato per il suo stile diretto e informato, Orfeo Barone è una voce autorevole nel panorama della finanza digitale. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/previsioni-ethereum-eth-potrebbe-arrivare-a-21-000-dollari/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/30 00:56
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet

BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.

Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital