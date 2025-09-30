The Mafia Behind Wall Street’s Crypto Treasuries
The post The Mafia Behind Wall Street’s Crypto Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee as influential circles shape bold new bets in crypto. Capital has poured in, strategies repeat at speed, and familiar names keep surfacing. Yet behind the momentum, warning signs are emerging, leaving questions about how long this cycle can truly last. Crypto News of the Day: Power, Billions, and Cracks in Wall Street’s DAT Machine A tight circle of Princeton alumni is central to digital asset treasuries (DATs), one of the boldest bets in today’s markets, as indicated in a recent US Crypto News publication. Sponsored Sponsored Dubbed the “Princeton Mafia,” figures like Galaxy Digital’s Mike Novogratz, Pantera Capital’s Dan Morehead, and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin have repeatedly appeared in billion-dollar treasury deals, raising capital, stockpiling coins, and reshaping Wall Street’s approach to crypto. Over 85 publicly traded DAT firms have emerged this year alone, raising upwards of $44 billion from investors spanning the US, Asia, and the Gulf. While the strategy is simple, it is also powerful. It leverages Wall Street playbooks to raise cash, purchase crypto tokens like ETH and Solana (SOL), hold them on balance sheets, and then repeat. With recurring participation patterns by the same elite bankers and fund managers’ networks, DATs quickly became one of the most influential forces in crypto’s 2025 rally. Novogratz, Morehead, and Lubin’s ties go back to Princeton University in the 1980s, when the three were athletes and classmates. Decades later, their firms often cross paths in crypto ventures by coincidence or design. Recent deals illustrate the overlap, including Lubin’s Ether-focused SharpLink Gaming launching this year with backing from both Pantera and Galaxy. The two firms also invested in BitMine Immersion. Even when competing, as with dueling Solana…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/30 01:36