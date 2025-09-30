Kevin Bacon Talks T-Mobile Partnership, Career

Kevin Bacon / T-Mobile T-Mobile T-Mobile recently tapped legendary actor Kevin Bacon to help launch their SuperMobile campaign. SuperMobile is a business phone plan combining intelligent performance, built-in security and innovative satellite coverage. For Bacon, who's constantly on the go with plenty of work to keep up with, the partnership made perfect sense. "I know the director (of the T-Mobile commercial) Brian Klugman, but I also find that just because of my lifestyle, I am just always doing work on the road," Bacon, who also appreciates the additional security that comes with SuperMobile, told Forbes. "It's just something that is just part of who I am. My wife (Kyra Sedgwick) and I always joked that we always have a suitcase packed. We love our home life, we like the times that we get to stay at home, but we always keep a suitcase packed. "So, this just seems to make sense. A good opportunity to talk about trying to run your business and trying to stay on top of your business from a mobile device. And that's exactly what I do. A good example is, I play in a band and we've been on the road a lot. And (Kyra and I co-directed a movie, Family Movie). And so the other day I we were on our way to a show and I had a long drive, and I spent two days on my device in the editing room, basically working on the cut of the movie from my device in the car. It's just super important." The 67-year old actor not only has 111 IMDB acting credits, but has been in some of the most well-received films of all time, including A Few Good Men, Apollo 13, JFK, Animal House, and Footloose to name a few. Despite an unrivaled…