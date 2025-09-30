MEXC හුවමාරුව
/
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Odds of a government shutdown rise to 70% in prediction markets
The post Odds of a government shutdown rise to 70% in prediction markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A stop sign is seen at a security checkpoint at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on March 24, 2019. Andrew Caballero-reynolds | Afp | Getty Images Prediction markets are pricing in about a 70% chance that the federal government will shut down on Wednesday, reflecting growing skepticism that lawmakers will strike a last-minute deal to keep agencies funded. Users on Kalshi and Polymarket increased their bets on a government closure after the Labor Department said it won’t release Friday’s key jobs report, watched closely on Wall Street, in case of a shutdown. Over the weekend, the odds were at around 50%. Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards The elevated odds underscore deepening dysfunction in Congress, where disputes over spending levels escalated. While Democrats want the funding bill to include extensions to Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies, Republican leaders are saying that debate should wait until after a shutdown is averted. President Donald Trump is expected to meet with the top four congressional leaders Monday after abruptly canceling a meeting with Democratic leadership last week. The Trump administration last week told federal agencies to begin preparing for mass firings if Congress does not agree to a deal to avert a shutdown. If the White House follows through on its threat, it would mark a break from precedent. In past shutdowns, federal employees have been furloughed but not permanently laid off. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/29/odds-of-a-government-shutdown-rise-to-70percent-in-prediction-markets.html
RISE
$0.009982
-9.61%
COM
$0.011091
-11.94%
STOP
$0.0701
+6.59%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:34
බෙදාගන්න
Babylist Founder On Why Parents Need A Break From ‘Baby Tax’ Tariffs
The post Babylist Founder On Why Parents Need A Break From ‘Baby Tax’ Tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Babylist showroom in Beverly Hills, where prospective parents can test drive strollers and practice installing car seats. Courtesy of Babylist Earlier this year Natalie Gordon, creator and CEO of the popular baby gift registry Babylist, found herself in a new role – advocating for parents against potentially high tariffs on strollers, car seats, and other essential baby products. In April, when the baby products industry was under the threat of 145% tariffs on goods made in China, Babylist ran a full page ad in the Washington Post headlined “Babies deserve love – not tariffs.” The ad was signed by Gordon and the founders and CEOs of twelve leading baby products companies, and asked for an immediate reprieve from tariffs on essential baby products. “We don’t tariff our future. We love it. End the baby tax,” the ad stated. Both Sides Support New Parents Gordon discovered that helping new parents seems to be something people of all political views can agree on. Natalie Gordon, founder and CEO of Babylist Courtesy of Babylist “I think both sides of the aisle really want to support new parents,” she said in an interview. “Both sides of the aisle care about families and working families.” In May, tariffs on Chinese goods were capped at 30%, with that rate in effect until November 10, easing the immediate crisis on the baby industry. While the 30% rate is more manageable, the tariffs continue to “have an outsized cost to expecting parents,” Gordon said. And she plans to continue to advocate on their behalf. Babylist has been tracking price increases on the products listed on its website and saw in August that prices across 2,000 baby products were up 17% compared to earlier in the year, with some items like strollers and car seats up 30 to…
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
BABY
$0.04777
-1.56%
COM
$0.011091
-11.94%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:31
බෙදාගන්න
Pundit Claims That Ripple Is Building The Banking System Right On The Blockchain Using XRP
Both Ripple and XRP have been a topic of debate in the crypto community for years. However, recent discussions have reignited interest in its current and future role within the global finance sector. Market experts are now asking whether XRP is genuinely reforming the financial system or simply recreating existing banking structures on the blockchain. […]
XRP
$2.8408
-1.95%
FUTURE
$0.12211
-1.50%
FINANCE
$0.001878
+11.78%
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoinist
2025/09/30 02:30
බෙදාගන්න
Charlie Javice sentencing for defrauding bank
The post Charlie Javice sentencing for defrauding bank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US businesswoman Charlie Javice (L), founder of Frank, arrives for her sentencing hearing at federal court in Manhattan on Sept. 29, 2025, in New York City. Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images Charlie Javice, founder of a startup acquired by JPMorgan Chase in 2021 for $175 million, is facing sentencing Monday for defrauding the bank by overstating how many customers the fintech firm had. In March, a 12-person jury found Javice and her chief growth officer Olivier Amar guilty on three counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit fraud. Javice, 33, cried as she delivered an emotional statement to the court. Standing to address the judge, Javice said she felt profound remorse for her actions and asked for forgiveness from JPMorgan, employees of the startup, shareholders and investors. At one point Javice turned and directly addressed her family, sitting in the front row, to apologize and thank them for what she called unwavering support. “I will spend my entire life regretting these errors,” Javice said. “I’m asking with all of my heart for forgiveness,” she said. “I ask your Honor to temper justice with mercy … I will accept your judgement with dignity and humility.” JPMorgan bought the startup, called Frank, to help the biggest U.S. bank by assets market its financial products to students. Frank was a digital platform that helped students apply for financial aid. In September 2021, JPMorgan told CNBC in an exclusive interview on the deal that the fintech firm had served more than 5 million students since Javice founded it. But months after the deal closed, JPMorgan discovered that Frank had fewer than 300,000 real customers; the rest were synthetic identities created by Javice with the help of a data scientist. Javice was arrested in 2023 on charges that she defrauded JPMorgan in the…
BANK
$0.06946
-2.26%
COM
$0.011091
-11.94%
CITY
$0.9949
+3.86%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:19
බෙදාගන්න
DCU New Batman Casting Options Include Actor Who Could Be Best Choice
The post DCU New Batman Casting Options Include Actor Who Could Be Best Choice appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DC Studios’ rebooted DCU is developing a new Batman project titled The Brave and the Bold, and with everyone wondering who will play the new Caped Crusader in DC’s shared superhero universe, there’s one actor who could be the perfect choice. Robert Pattinson stars in “The Batman.” Source: Warner Batman Casting – Battle For The Cowl Superman is a blockbuster hit, Supergirl finished filming ahead of release next year, Clayface in production, and Man of Tomorrow starting principal photography in 2026 for a 2027 release, the DCU is quickly filling out its roster of heroes and villains. ForbesDC Studios’ Batman Plans May Change In Paramount Or Netflix WBD BuyoutBy Mark Hughes But Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise releases its own Part II next year, and there are plans for at least one more film and some spinoff miniseries. So casting a separate Batman for the DCU has been a touchy subject, as is the question of when he should start making appearances and when The Brave and the Bold should release. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn says the project is still moving forward, the script is closer to where he wants it, but things are “in flux” regarding plans for the timing around previous plans for Batman becoming a father to Damian Wayne, aka Robin. Do they wait til The Batman franchise completes a trilogy? Should they simply avoid releasing two different Batmen in the same year? There is a lot to consider. Let’s look at some top casting options, and then dive into the one name that just might prove the perfect choice. My own suggestions and expectations include these four names whom I think could all be in the mix at one point or another or should be – Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, Dev Patel, Channing Tatum. Forbes‘The…
COM
$0.011091
-11.94%
DC
$0.00002059
-2.46%
PLAY
$0.03927
-3.82%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:04
බෙදාගන්න
Strategy Inc. Buys 196 BTC; Saylor Predicts Bitcoin 10X Gold
The post Strategy Inc. Buys 196 BTC; Saylor Predicts Bitcoin 10X Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. continued its methodical accumulation strategy last week. The company purchased 196 BTC for $22.1 million, bringing its total holdings to 640,031 BTC. According to the press release, the new acquisitions were made at an average price of $113,048 per Bitcoin, slightly above the week’s low as BTC dipped below $110,000. These purchases mark a slowdown in Strategy’s weekly Bitcoin acquisitions compared to earlier months, reflecting a cautious approach during current market fluctuations. Michael Saylor Hints at Continued BTC Purchases Michael Saylor had hinted about the latest Bitcoin purchase in a Sunday post on X, simply stating, “Always ₿e Stacking.” The brief message reflected the company’s consistent strategy of purchasing BTC irrespective of short-term price fluctuations. In addition to direct Bitcoin purchases, Strategy funded the acquisition by selling portions of its MSTR, STRF, and STRD shares. The stock sales generated $128.1 million, of which only $22.1 million was used to acquire Bitcoin. Saylor also remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory. At a CNBC interview, he suggested that Bitcoin could eventually become ten times larger than gold, potentially placing its value near $12 million per coin. This long-term vision continues to guide Strategy’s cautious yet persistent accumulation strategy. MicroStrategy Stock Performance and Market Impact Source: X The latest Bitcoin buy came during a challenging week for MSTR stock. The company’s shares recently touched $300, marking a six-month low. According to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, this represents a painful move for the largest corporate Bitcoin holder. Source: Yahoo Finance As of press time, the stock trades around $323, showing a daily gain of 4.82%. Over the past month, it has dropped by 3.18%, fluctuating between $300 and $350. After reaching a mid-month peak above $345, the price trended downward before rebounding near $300. The recent uptick above $320 suggests potential…
INC
$0.5004
+400.40%
BTC
$114,415.4
+0.47%
COM
$0.011091
-11.94%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:03
බෙදාගන්න
Stablecoins net inflows surge 324% to $45.6B in Q3
The post Stablecoins net inflows surge 324% to $45.6B in Q3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain data shows that stablecoin net inflows surged by 324% from $10.8 billion in Q2 to $45.6 billion in Q3 2025. USDT, USDC, and the rise of Ethena’s USDe contributed a bigger share to the jump. Data from RWA.xyz revealed that stablecoins saw more than $46 billion in net inflows in the last 90 days. The firm showed that USDT stablecoin led in Q2 with roughly $19.6 billion in net inflows, followed by USDC with $12.3 billion and USDe’s $9 billion net inflows. Over the past 90 days, net inflows into stablecoins have totaled >$45 billion. – cointelegraph pic.twitter.com/AFYbVuiPRa — NekoZ (@NekozTek) September 29, 2025 USDT leads stablecoins with the most net inflows Other stablecoin issuers followed with smaller contributions, including PayPal’s PYUSD, which added $1.4 billion, while MakerDAO’s USDS saw around $1.3 billion in net inflows. Ripple’s Ripple USD (RLUSD) and Ethena’s USDtb also showed steady gains during the period. On-chain data shows that Stablecoins added approximately $56.5 billion over the past six months, with a total of only $10.8 billion recorded in the second quarter. Stablecoins experienced the most inflows in the third quarter, reflecting the recent surge in stablecoins led by USDT and USDC, as well as the rise of algorithmic entrants like USDe. DeFiLlama revealed that Tether USDT saw the most inflow in both Q2 and Q3, with around $19.6 billion this quarter and $9.2 billion in the previous quarter. USDC followed with an increase from $500 million in net issuance from April to June to $12.3 billion in Q3. Athena’s USDe also recorded a dramatic shift, jumping from $200 million in Q2 to roughly $9 billion in the last quarter. Source: RWA.xyz. Top stablecoin net flows as of September 29, 2025. On-chain data showed that Ethereum remained the most dominant network for stablecoins, hosting over…
NET
$0.00007579
+1.64%
COM
$0.011091
-11.94%
USDC
$0.9995
+0.02%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:58
බෙදාගන්න
Venture Capital Inflows Will Keep Green Investments Buoyant To 2030
The post Venture Capital Inflows Will Keep Green Investments Buoyant To 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Photo Illustration: Getty Creatives) getty Venture capital inflows directed at green technologies, throughput efficiencies and energy transition solutions will likely keep sustainable investment pathways buoyant to 2030 despite prevailing headwinds, according to experts in the sphere. Market data on total green investments in 2024 painted a vivid picture on the direction of travel using various metrics. Investment in the energy transition worldwide grew 11% to hit a record $2.1 trillion last year, according to Bloomberg NEF. Concurrently, LSEG data pointed to more than $1.5 trillion of sustainable finance issuances in bonds and loans, while a Morgan Stanley year-end report recorded $3.56 trillion in assets under management with sustainable funds. Encouragement provided by VC funding was at the heart of many green moves. But an uncertain macroeconomic climate and a noticeable political blowback against green initiatives in several countries, has many wondering if the pace of VC investments will likely slow down. Admittedly, for an industry that often provides the springboard for investment raises by green startups, 2024 was not a particularly good year. VC inflows recorded by PwC declined nearly 16% to $673 billion last year. However, anxieties of about declining levels of investment to the end of this decade may turn out to be unfounded. A Smarter VC Ecosystem For Green Start-Ups Whether you speak to a traditional financial VC firm or a corporate VC, most talk of a smarter VC-backed ecosystem for emerging green technologies. Herbert Mangesius, founding partner at Munich, Germany-based, Vsquared Ventures, said political and economic headwinds of the sort green technologies are currently witnessing, or phases of heightened interest previously seen in the Covid years are phases that come and go. “What remains constant is the need for the deployment of patient capital whether we are talking of a nascent software platform to make electricity…
COM
$0.011091
-11.94%
PHOTO
$0.5428
-23.06%
1
$0.003692
-30.02%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:55
බෙදාගන්න
Altcoins Face Rejection: Final Dip Before Rally?
The post Altcoins Face Rejection: Final Dip Before Rally? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A total of 76% of the top 50 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past three months. Technical indicators suggest Bitcoin dominance could drop after retesting the 60.90% level, potentially triggering a rapid recovery for altcoins. Altcoin market cap shows optimism with chart patterns like the “cup and handle” signaling further upside. The altcoin market has been facing strong volatility over the past week amid the two major crypto liquidation events. Amid the recent sell-off, the overall market cap has seen strong rejection while analysts call it a buy-the-dip opportunity. Some market analysts also believe that their outperformance over Bitcoin BTC $113 838 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $2.27 T Vol. 24h: $55.78 B will also continue. Altcoin Market Faces Resistance at All-Time Highs The total capitalization of the altcoin market has encountered clear resistance at its all-time high (ATH), analysts say. Popular crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe stated that one more pullback may occur before altcoins break through this barrier and begin reaching significantly higher ATHs. Thus, he believes that this dip offers a strong buying opportunity for investors. The #Altcoin market capitalization provides a clear rejection at the ATH. One more pushback before it will break through the resistance and start printing massively new ATHs. That means: time to buy the dip. pic.twitter.com/uVDmjZTdj0 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 29, 2025 Despite recent declines, 76% of the top 50 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the past three months, reported crypto analyst Daan Crypto Trades. Analysts note that brief periods of altcoin outperformance are typically followed by pullbacks, allowing Bitcoin to regain dominance. Currently, the Bitcoin dominance chart appears weak. This suggests that altcoins could continue gaining strength once Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH $4 171 24h volatility: 3.7% Market cap: $503.38 B Vol. 24h: $33.56…
COM
$0.011091
-11.94%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
ALTCOIN
$0.000376
-5.85%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:54
බෙදාගන්න
Switzerland is offering to invest in U.S. gold-refining operations
Switzerland is offering to pour money into U.S. gold-refining plants in a push to get President Donald Trump to drop the 39% import tax slammed on its goods last month, according to reporting from Bloomberg. That tax, the steepest seen in any developed country, is already cutting into Swiss export numbers and dragging growth predictions […]
U
$0.009996
-5.67%
PUSH
$0.02958
+0.57%
GET
$0.004559
+0.28%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 01:42
බෙදාගන්න
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital