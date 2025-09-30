Why an analyst downgrade of Wells Fargo does not change our conviction in the stock

The post Why an analyst downgrade of Wells Fargo does not change our conviction in the stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wells Fargo shares have more in the tank despite a downgrade from Wall Street analysts, according to Jim Cramer. The news Morgan Stanley analysts on Monday lowered their Wells Fargo rating to an equal weight hold from an overweight buy. They cited a lack of catalysts for the stock now that Wells Fargo’s $1.95 trillion asset cap has been lifted . “We were [overweight] Wells heading into the asset cap removal, viewing it as an underappreciated catalyst for faster EPS growth,” Morgan Stanley said. “We see more limited upside from here relative to our [overweight] rated stocks.” The analysts also argued that Wells Fargo will “not be a beneficiary” of interest rate cuts. That would mean less upside for the bank’s net interest income (NII), they said, which is a major source of revenue stream. The Federal Reserve issued its first quarter-point reduction in roughly nine months at its September meeting. The market favors 50 basis points of further Fed rate easing before year-end. Central bankers meet at the end of October and in December. Still, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo’s stock to $95 per share from $87 apiece, implying a 2.3% upside from Friday’s close. “We still believe that Wells is positioned to grow above the industry average in a post-cap environment. While management has spoken about a more tempered growth outlook, we see a meaningful opportunity given the lack of fixed income financing supply for institutional clients, which is exactly where Wells is leaning in,” the analysts wrote. “The bank is operating with excess capital and, in our view, has little need to build further. This opens the door for greater capital return.” Wells Fargo shares fell 1% following Monday’s call, but remain up more than 20% year-to-date. For 2025, that beats the S &…