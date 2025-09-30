MEXC හුවමාරුව
/
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
/
2025-10-01 Wednesday
ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත්
උණුසුම්ම ක්රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
XRP ETF Odds Hit 99% as 2017-Like Breakout Nears $25
The post XRP ETF Odds Hit 99% as 2017-Like Breakout Nears $25 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Consolidation Mirrors 2017 Setup According to market analyst Galaxy, XRP’s current market structure is echoing a familiar pattern from April 2017, just before its historic rally. Source: Galaxy XRP is consolidating just below its all-time high of $3.65, a classic setup that often precedes major breakouts. This pattern has fueled optimism among traders watching key resistance levels that could unlock the next explosive rally. XRP has spent recent weeks repeatedly testing what Galaxy refers to as the green line, a critical resistance zone that has capped price action. Each attempt to breach this level has built momentum, suggesting that market pressure is steadily mounting. Historically, such repeated tests of resistance tend to weaken sellers’ control, eventually allowing buyers to push through and ignite a rally. Should XRP break past this consolidation phase, Galaxy outlines three potential upside targets, mainly $7, $13, and a possible long-term surge to $25. These figures are not arbitrary. They align with technical projections drawn from Fibonacci retracement levels and historical price action during previous cycles. In 2017, a similar consolidation pattern resulted in an explosive multi-thousand-percent rally that redefined XRP’s market position. Presently, XRP is trading at $2.89 with a bull flag sparking $4 breakout hopes. XRP ETF Odds Skyrocket According to data from prediction platform Polymarket, the odds of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) gaining approval have jumped to 99%, fueling optimism across the crypto market. Source: Polymarket This surge in confidence underscores growing expectations that XRP could soon follow in the footsteps of Bitcoin and Ethereum, both of which have made significant strides in ETF development. ETFs have become a major driver of mainstream adoption, offering investors regulated access to crypto assets through traditional financial markets. For XRP, which has long positioned itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, an ETF…
XRP
$2.8408
-1.95%
LIKE
$0.007464
-3.42%
COM
$0.011095
-11.91%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:42
බෙදාගන්න
Armstrong warns Senate: don’t bail out banks by banning crypto rewards
Coinbase CEO pushed back against the banks, claiming they are trying to block stablecoin rewards to protect their monopoly. Coinbase escalated its fight with TradFi, doubling down on its lobbying efforts and accusing banks of trying to protect their monopoly.…
DON
$0.000682
-1.58%
T
$0.01469
-1.07%
BLOCK
$0.04556
-14.71%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto.news
2025/09/30 02:40
බෙදාගන්න
Oraichain Unveils LFG… Perps DEX For Mobile-Native Traders
The post Oraichain Unveils LFG… Perps DEX For Mobile-Native Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Oraichain Labs has announced the next evolution of LFG!!!, a mobile-first perpetual DEX built for modern traders. This milestone marks a significant step toward the mass adoption of Oraichain technology, which combines cutting-edge infrastructure with an intuitive user experience. A Mobile-First Perps DEX Without Friction Trading perpetual contracts can often feel intimidating, but LFG!!! aims to change that. The platform delivers: Mobile-first design with safeguards against fat-finger mistakes. AI-powered tips and signals to highlight trending coins and breakout opportunities from Thesis.io. Extreme leverage — up to 1001x — supported by deep liquidity pools. High-performance backend, powered by Oraichain’s perpetual sub-chain, capable of 100,000 orders per second with 50ms block times. The outcome is clear: secure, instant trades anytime, anywhere, all from your mobile device. $LFG Token Powering Growth At the core of LFG!!! lies the $LFG token, designed to align the protocol with its community. Holders gain: Governance rights to shape platform decisions. Reduced trading fees. Staking opportunities to share in protocol revenues. Holding $LFG allows holders to vote on platform decisions, to receive reduced trading fees, and to stake to earn a share of protocol revenues. A portion of the tokens is also used for grants and partnerships to drive ecosystem growth. The launch of $LFG aligns the protocol and its users. With incentives like farming points for airdrops (opening Oct 1, 2025, on lfg.land) to bootstrap adoption, plus a clear governance layer, the community directly shapes the future of the LFG!!! Perps DEX. Tokenomics are structured to balance growth and sustainability. Expect significant revenue allocation toward buybacks of both $ORAI and $LFG, a model proven effective in projects like GMX and dYdX, where buybacks and fee-sharing mechanisms reinforce long-term token value. Why It Matters By lowering barriers and gamifying the trading experience, LFG!!! positions Oraichain…
MOBILE
$0.0003337
+6.81%
COM
$0.011095
-11.91%
MASS
$0.000513
+1.58%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:33
බෙදාගන්න
Over 500 Holders Onboard: MoonBull Storms Ahead as the 100x Crypto Pick While Dogwifhat and Pepe Spark Meme Frenzy
What if the next life-changing cryptocurrency opportunity is already unfolding before your eyes? What if missing it could mean watching others ride the wave while you are left wishing you had acted sooner? Across the market, Dogwifhat continues to trend with cult like devotion, and Pepe still makes noise with its surprising community strength. Yet […] The post Over 500 Holders Onboard: MoonBull Storms Ahead as the 100x Crypto Pick While Dogwifhat and Pepe Spark Meme Frenzy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PEPE
$0.00000931
+0.43%
SPARK
$0.012747
-5.03%
MEME
$0.002386
+1.14%
බෙදාගන්න
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/30 02:15
බෙදාගන්න
As ETF Decision Month Approaches, Analyst Makes Incredible XRP Price Prediction!
The post As ETF Decision Month Approaches, Analyst Makes Incredible XRP Price Prediction! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. October, a critical month for altcoins, is just days away. The ETF application deadline for many altcoins, including XRP and Solana (SOL), arrives in October. While the market is waiting for the news of successive altcoin ETF approvals from the SEC, analysts predict that ETF approvals will also contribute positively to prices. At this point, he expects XRP to also receive ETF approval and the price to rise. One of these analysts, Zach Rector, stated that he expects XRP ETFs to reach $10-20 billion in inflows in their first year and the price to reach $20-30. Evaluating the impact of XRP ETFs in his recent YouTube video, the analyst argued that the soon-to-be-launched XRP ETFs will experience large inflows, which could push the price very high. Rector noted that this prediction is supported by XRP market data. The analyst noted that CME Group XRP futures reached a four-month milestone, with nearly 400,000 contracts traded and $18 billion in notional volume. This means that approximately 6 billion XRP changed hands, equivalent to 6% of the total supply. Based on this volatility in XRP futures, Rector estimated that XRP spot ETFs, scheduled to launch in October, could generate inflows between $10 billion and $20 billion in their first year. Stating that even this prediction remains conservative, the analyst claimed that the price could easily reach $20-30 if the inflows he predicted occur. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/as-etf-decision-month-approaches-analyst-makes-incredible-xrp-price-prediction/
XRP
$2.8408
-1.95%
COM
$0.011095
-11.91%
SOL
$208.86
-0.62%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:11
බෙදාගන්න
Why an analyst downgrade of Wells Fargo does not change our conviction in the stock
The post Why an analyst downgrade of Wells Fargo does not change our conviction in the stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wells Fargo shares have more in the tank despite a downgrade from Wall Street analysts, according to Jim Cramer. The news Morgan Stanley analysts on Monday lowered their Wells Fargo rating to an equal weight hold from an overweight buy. They cited a lack of catalysts for the stock now that Wells Fargo’s $1.95 trillion asset cap has been lifted . “We were [overweight] Wells heading into the asset cap removal, viewing it as an underappreciated catalyst for faster EPS growth,” Morgan Stanley said. “We see more limited upside from here relative to our [overweight] rated stocks.” The analysts also argued that Wells Fargo will “not be a beneficiary” of interest rate cuts. That would mean less upside for the bank’s net interest income (NII), they said, which is a major source of revenue stream. The Federal Reserve issued its first quarter-point reduction in roughly nine months at its September meeting. The market favors 50 basis points of further Fed rate easing before year-end. Central bankers meet at the end of October and in December. Still, Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo’s stock to $95 per share from $87 apiece, implying a 2.3% upside from Friday’s close. “We still believe that Wells is positioned to grow above the industry average in a post-cap environment. While management has spoken about a more tempered growth outlook, we see a meaningful opportunity given the lack of fixed income financing supply for institutional clients, which is exactly where Wells is leaning in,” the analysts wrote. “The bank is operating with excess capital and, in our view, has little need to build further. This opens the door for greater capital return.” Wells Fargo shares fell 1% following Monday’s call, but remain up more than 20% year-to-date. For 2025, that beats the S &…
WHY
$0.00000003233
+2.70%
NOT
$0.001529
+0.13%
CHANGE
$0.00169479
-1.28%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 02:07
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoin hard fork uproar ties to Dashjr — but the real question is whether immutability still holds
A leaked report alleging Dashjr backed a Bitcoin hard fork has reignited debate over immutability, censorship resistance, and who governs the protocol. Dashjr rejects Bitcoin hard fork claims On Sep. 25, a report from independent outlet The Rage set off…
REAL
$0.07488
+0.73%
බෙදාගන්න
Crypto.news
2025/09/30 02:02
බෙදාගන්න
SEC Requests ETF Issuers Withdraw Filings for New Standards
The post SEC Requests ETF Issuers Withdraw Filings for New Standards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC requests ETF filings withdrawal for new listing standards. Affects key tokens like Solana and XRP. Intended to align with new regulatory frameworks. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently instructed issuers to withdraw filings for several spot ETFs, including Solana and Litecoin, to align with new generic standards. This shift may expedite the ETF approval process, influencing market access and investment strategies within the cryptocurrency sector. Major asset managers are now focused on adapting to these regulatory changes. SEC Directs ETF Filers to Adapt to New Standards The US SEC has asked several ETF issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 filings as of September 29, prompted by their move towards adopting generic listing standards. This impacts filings for tokens including Litecoin, XRP, Solana, ADA, and DOGE, necessitating compliance with the new standards for listing. Issuers like Franklin Templeton and Fidelity are directly affected and are expected to amend their filings. This development prompts immediate adjustments to current and future listings, reflecting a shift towards streamlined procedures and potentially broadening market access for ETFs. Market sentiment varies, with industry figures such as Eleanor Terrett and Nate Geraci noting possible economic ripple effects. Terrett highlighted on X how these changes might simplify the process, while Geraci viewed it as a supportive step for adoption. Stakeholders show cautious optimism as market players adjust strategies. Regulatory Shifts Signal Broader Market Implications Did you know? When the SEC approved the first BTC ETF, trading volumes spiked significantly, suggesting possible increased liquidity upon future sobet ETF approvals. As of September 29, 2025, Litecoin (LTC) is valued at $107.09 with a market cap of $8.18 billion, reflecting a 2.60% increase over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. This comes amidst new regulatory updates affecting Litecoin and other tokens. Litecoin(LTC), daily chart, screenshot on…
COM
$0.011095
-11.91%
LIKE
$0.007464
-3.42%
XRP
$2.8408
-1.95%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:57
බෙදාගන්න
Huawei ramps up chip manufacturing, set to rival Nvidia's market dominance
Huawei, Chinese technology giant, is getting ready to significantly boost manufacturing of its cutting-edge artificial intelligence processors, positioning itself to capture more market share as American rival Nvidia faces regulatory obstacles in the region. According to sources with knowledge of internal plans, Huawei Technologies Co. intends to manufacture approximately 600,000 units of its flagship 910C […]
READY
$0.02043
+5.80%
BOOST
$0.11384
-3.74%
EDGE
$0.29448
-4.41%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/30 01:52
බෙදාගන්න
Electronic Arts Sells ($55B) In Largest-Ever Private Buyout
The post Electronic Arts Sells ($55B) In Largest-Ever Private Buyout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Electronic Arts will go private in a $55 billion all cash buyout led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, the largest leveraged buyout on record and a high stakes wager that one of gaming’s most iconic publishers can scale faster off Wall Street. REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: A sign is posted in front of Electronic Arts (EA) headquarters on March 30, 2023 in Redwood City, California. Getty Images Key Facts EA struck a definitive agreement that values the company at about $55 billion, with stockholders set to receive $210 per share in cash. The consortium of the Saudi’s PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners will acquire 100% of EA, with PIF keeping its nearly 10% ownership by rolling those shares into the new private company rather than cashing out. Financing includes roughly $36 billion in equity and $20 billion in committed debt from JP Morgan, with $18 billion expected at close. The board approved the deal, with closing targeted for Q1 2027 pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. EA will delist after closing but will remain headquartered in Redwood City, with Andrew Wilson continuing as CEO. If completed, the transaction will surpass TXU’s 2007 buyout to become the largest leveraged buyout on record, according to Dealogic. Crucial Quote “We are honored to invest and partner with Andrew – an extraordinary CEO who has doubled revenue, nearly tripled EBITDA, and driven a fivefold increase in market cap during his tenure,” said Egon Durban, Co-CEO of Silver Lake. Affinity Partners’ Jared Kushner added that EA’s ability to “create iconic, lasting experiences” has made him a lifelong fan who “now enjoys them with his kids.” Key Background Electronic Arts has been one of Silicon Valley’s longest-running gaming companies, founded in 1982 by former Apple…
EVER
$0.01757
+0.45%
COM
$0.011095
-11.91%
PUBLIC
$0.05229
-0.96%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:46
බෙදාගන්න
නැගී එන පුවත්
තවත්
The Channel Factories We’ve Been Waiting For
Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip
From Blockchain to Racetrack: BlockDAG’s Bold Alliance With BWT Alpine F1® Team Defines 2025’s Biggest Crypto Partnership Yet
BNB Chain: The official English account has been stolen and is being urgently repaired.
Web3 social media platform X.me secures $30 million in funding led by Tido Capital